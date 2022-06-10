Del. governor signs Pride proclamation

Governor John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long signed a proclamation officially recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.

“June is recognized as Pride Month, an opportunity to celebrate and remember the history of the LGBTQ+ community and show support and appreciation,” said Carney at the public signing, reading the proclamation aloud.

“Advocates and allies have worked towards equality for LGBTQ+ members of our community for decades and continue their efforts,” he added. “LGBTQ+ Delawareans deserve respect, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

In years past, the proclamation has invited citizens to partake in “celebrating Pride Month at appropriate events and ceremonies across the state,” the Washington Blade previously reported.

First signed by Carney in 2017, the proclamation was introduced by the state Senate to promote Pride on a state level after then-President Trump made no official proclamation declaring Pride Month that year — a trend which, repeated throughout his presidency, broke from an eight-year tradition established by President Obama.

Carney is not alone in declaring Pride Month this year.

On May 31, President Biden issued a national Pride proclamation, marking a second consecutive year the month was officially recognized on the national level. Notably, Biden’s proclamation this year explicitly included Intersex individuals, who went overlooked in Biden’s message to the “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community” in 2021, and were not directly referenced in Delaware’s 2022 proclamation.

On June 4, Delaware Pride celebrated its 25th anniversary with a festival at the state capitol, rounding out the Delaware capital’s annual Pride mainstays.