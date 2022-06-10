Delaware
Del. governor signs Pride proclamation
June 2022 recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month
Governor John Carney and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long signed a proclamation officially recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.
“June is recognized as Pride Month, an opportunity to celebrate and remember the history of the LGBTQ+ community and show support and appreciation,” said Carney at the public signing, reading the proclamation aloud.
“Advocates and allies have worked towards equality for LGBTQ+ members of our community for decades and continue their efforts,” he added. “LGBTQ+ Delawareans deserve respect, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.”
In years past, the proclamation has invited citizens to partake in “celebrating Pride Month at appropriate events and ceremonies across the state,” the Washington Blade previously reported.
First signed by Carney in 2017, the proclamation was introduced by the state Senate to promote Pride on a state level after then-President Trump made no official proclamation declaring Pride Month that year — a trend which, repeated throughout his presidency, broke from an eight-year tradition established by President Obama.
Carney is not alone in declaring Pride Month this year.
On May 31, President Biden issued a national Pride proclamation, marking a second consecutive year the month was officially recognized on the national level. Notably, Biden’s proclamation this year explicitly included Intersex individuals, who went overlooked in Biden’s message to the “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community” in 2021, and were not directly referenced in Delaware’s 2022 proclamation.
On June 4, Delaware Pride celebrated its 25th anniversary with a festival at the state capitol, rounding out the Delaware capital’s annual Pride mainstays.
Delaware
10 Pride month celebrations in Delaware
Visit parades, parties, art shows across the state this June
As June arrives, the nation is gearing up for a month of Pride celebrations ranging from block parties to parades. The Blade has compiled a list of 10 events that will be held in Delaware this year to help you make the most of Pride month 2022.
June 4: 2022 Delaware Pride Parade. A staple of Pride month each year, Delaware Pride is hosting its annual Pride Parade from 9 to 10 a.m. in Dover, Del., ending at Martin Luther King Blvd S. at its Main Pride Celebration. Local vendors and parade participants are sure to kick off another Pride Month with a fun and memorable celebration.
June 4: 25th Anniversary Delaware Pride Festival. Delaware Pride has invited local comedians, performers, vendors, food trucks and more for its main festivities this Pride Month, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the State Capitol located at 411 Legislative Ave. in Dover, Del.
June 4: Pride Kids & Youth Cabaret. The Milton Theatre, located at 110 Union St. in Milton, Del., welcomes community members of all ages to a cabaret starting at 2 p.m.
June 8: Milton PRIDE Pre-Party & Art Show. From 6-9 p.m., Inn the Dog House Tiki Bar at 428 Chestnut St. in Milton, Del., is hosting an art show and Pride celebration including local art vendors and handcrafted specialty cocktails.
June 11: Queer Queens of Comedy. The Milton Theatre is bringing LGBTQ comedians Poppy Champlin, Katie Robinson, Samantha Vega, Tavares Royale and Reih Rogers, for a night of Pride comedy and drag beginning at 8 p.m.
June 11: 2nd Annual Pride Walk and Festival. Community members in Middletown, Del. will host a Pride festival, including a community walk and an array of local vendors, from 12-5 p.m.
June 12: Conversations with Caffeine. Delaware Pride welcomes the local LGBTQ community to Panera Bread located at 3650 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington, Del., for a chance to chat over coffee and snacks from 1-3 p.m.
June 18: Delaware Pride Bowling. Held the third Saturday of each month, Delaware Pride will host a bowling night from 7-9 p.m. at Bowlerama located at 3031 New Castle Ave in New Castle, Del., and welcomes bowlers of all skill levels.
June 24: Have A Gay Old Laugh! Pride Stand-Up Comedy Show. The Milton Theatre is welcoming LGBTQ comedians Alejandro Morales, Brandon Jackson, Jess Carpenter and Keith Purnell for a night of laughs beginning at 8 p.m.
June 25: Pride Day at the Brandywine Zoo. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the Brandywine Zoo, located at 1001 N. Park Drive in Wilmington, Del., will host educational events, scavenger hunts, crafts, raffles and more to commemorate Pride month this year.
Delaware
Delaware governor vetoes legalization of marijuana possession
Carney cites impact on youth, public health, law enforcement
Delaware Gov. John Carney on Tuesday vetoed a bill that would have legalized the possession of marijuana in the First State. House Bill 371, which passed the House on May 5 and the Senate May 12, would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and remove criminal and civil penalties associated with the non-remunerative transfer of marijuana for individuals ages 21 or older.
“I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware, especially our young people,” Carney said in his veto statement Tuesday. “Questions about the long-term health and economic impacts of recreational marijuana use, as well as serious law enforcement concerns, remain unresolved.”
Current state laws deem the possession of one ounce of marijuana or less a civil offense resulting in a financial penalty. Still, the possession of more than one ounce of marijuana remains a misdemeanor — a designation that would remain unchanged with the passage of the bill.
In the statement, Carney acknowledged that marijuana can help individuals with certain health conditions, and said that possession and private consumption of the substance should not lead to imprisonment. But he also noted that these beliefs are already reflected in state legislation, following his passage of marijuana decriminalization in 2019.
“I have been clear about my position since before I took office, and I have articulated my concerns many times,” he added.
The Delaware Center for Justice called upon the General Assembly to override the veto in a Tuesday press release, emphasizing that legalizing marijuana is of particular importance to low-income communities and communities of color across the state.
These communities “experience police harassment and arrest for marijuana at disproportionate rates than those of white affluent communities, despite usage rates being almost the same,” DCJ Director of Policy Kailyn Richards noted in the press release. She added that DCJ believes state legislators should further “pass a companion bill that sets up a safe and legal marketplace.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware also emphasized that the General Assembly should override the veto.
Carney’s veto of the bill “is an affront to the lawmakers, advocates, and residents of Delaware who have shown consistent and overwhelming support for this measure,” Mike Bichner, ACLU of Delaware executive director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The criminalization of cannabis has been a tool of the failed, racist War on Drugs, which has caused irrevocable harm to our Black communities.”
Delaware
Blade’s 15th annual Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party set for May 20
Rep. Blunt Rochester to keynote popular fundraising event
After two years of COVID-related postponements, the Blade announced last week the return of its popular Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
The 15th annual event was moved to September due to pandemic restrictions the past two years but this year marks its return to May.
The Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party will be held Friday, May 20 at The Pines with a special appearance by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). More speakers expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are $20 and include drink tickets and light appetizers. A portion is a tax-deductible donation to the Blade Foundation, 501(c)(3). Visit the Blade’s Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship, named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
The fellow covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community of Delaware for 12 weeks during the summer months. Stories include coverage of legislative and political issues out of Dover; LGBTQ business issues in Wilmington; the summer beach season in Rehoboth and more. Stories are published in the Washington Blade. This year’s Blade-Elkins fellow is Jack Walker, a a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He begins his fellowship in early May.
If you are unable to attend you can make a donation to the Blade Foundation at BladeFoundation.org
Sponsors of this year’s event include Delmarva Power and the The Pines.
Del. governor signs Pride proclamation
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
Treasury Department endorses Asian Development Bank LGBTQ safeguard
PHOTOS: Latinx Pride
Monkeypox pre-game: Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day recap
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
Organizers expect nearly half a million people for D.C. Pride
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Fla. Pride event
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law looms over Pride in Wilton Manors
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Texas4 days ago
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
-
Maryland4 days ago
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Organizers expect nearly half a million people for D.C. Pride
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
-
Florida3 days ago
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Fla. Pride event
-
Florida3 days ago
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law looms over Pride in Wilton Manors
-
Politics2 days ago
Corporate allies increasingly challenged over LGBTQ support
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Annapolis Pride Parade