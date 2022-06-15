Connect with us

PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals

Honorees included Assistant Secretary for Health Levine

Published

5 hours ago

on

Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday, June 14. (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

Over 4,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attended the 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals 2022 on June 14th. The Atlanta Braves completed a 10 game winning streak by defeating the Washington Nationals 10-4. Honorees at the event included Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, owner of Dacha Beer Garden Dmitri Chekaldin, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife Eireann Dolan. Local baseball star Paloma Benach threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was gay MLB umpire Dale Scott.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)

Photos

PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival

Guest appearance by Vice President Harris at annual LGBTQ celebration

Published

2 days ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Vice President Kamala Harris makes a guest appearance at the 2022 Capital Pride Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Saturday, June 12. Speakers at the event included Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Performers included Symone and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the band DNCE.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ celebration march returns to the streets of D.C.

Published

2 days ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Spectators watch the 2022 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Capital Pride Parade drew thousands of spectators and participants to D.C. The parade began on 14th Street, N.W. near T Street and wound through the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods. Politicians, corporations and community organizations greeted the cheering crowds.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier

Fireworks show at The Wharf held on Saturday

Published

3 days ago

on

June 12, 2022

By

Pride on the Pier 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 11 at The Wharf.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

