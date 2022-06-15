PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals

Over 4,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attended the 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals 2022 on June 14th. The Atlanta Braves completed a 10 game winning streak by defeating the Washington Nationals 10-4. Honorees at the event included Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, owner of Dacha Beer Garden Dmitri Chekaldin, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife Eireann Dolan. Local baseball star Paloma Benach threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was gay MLB umpire Dale Scott.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)