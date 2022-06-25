Photos
PHOTOS: Frederick Pride
Annual celebration held at Carroll Creek Linear Park on Saturday
The 10th annual Frederick Pride was held at Carroll Creek Linear Park in Frederick, Md. on Saturday, June 25.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival
Inaugural LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Easton, Md.
The inaugural Delmarva Pride Festival was held in downtown Easton, Md. on Saturday, June 18.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Jaime Thompson)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Secretary Buttigieg speaks at annual Equality PAC event
Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, held its annual Pride Gala on Thursday, June 16 at the Hotel Washington. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Honorees included Assistant Secretary for Health Levine
Over 4,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attended the 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals 2022 on June 14th. The Atlanta Braves completed a 10 game winning streak by defeating the Washington Nationals 10-4. Honorees at the event included Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, owner of Dacha Beer Garden Dmitri Chekaldin, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife Eireann Dolan. Local baseball star Paloma Benach threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was gay MLB umpire Dale Scott.
(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)
Mass shooting in Norwegian capital leaves 2 dead, cancels Pride
‘Gay marriage, gay sex are going to fall like fucking dominoes’
Rayceen Pendarvis hosts District of Pride Showcase
Mayor’s office to celebrate older LGBTQ individuals
U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein ceremonially sworn in
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect
Elon Musk’s trans daughter files for name change to cut ties with him
‘Logistical error’ prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with wife on anniversary
One of two gay candidates wins primary for D.C. Council
