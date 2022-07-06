Black nerd culture celebration coming to D.C.

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

MNSkating’s Pride Too!

Monday, June 27

7:30 p.m.

Laurel Skating Center

9890 Brewers Court

Laurel, Md.

Facebook | Meetup

Join the Monday Night Skaters for a Pride-themed skating party in Laurel, Md. on Monday.

Queen of the Capital at Adams Morgan Movie Nights

Tuesday, June 28

8-11 p.m.

Adams Morgan Soccer Field

Facebook

The Adams Morgan Partnership BID will be showing “Queen of the Capital” from local documentary maker Josh Davidsburg.

Pride Night at Frederick Keys

Wednesday, June 29

6-9 p.m.

Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium

21 Stadium Drive

Frederick, Md.

Facebook | Tickets

Join Pride on the Patio for a night of baseball as the Frederick Keys hold Pride Night sponsored by the Frederick Center.

LGBTQ Families Discussion & Beer Tasting

Wednesday, June 29

7-8 p.m.

Aslin Beer Company

847 South Pickett Street

Alexandria, Va.

Facebook | Tickets

Rainbow Families will have an informal discussion about such topics as coming out, celebrating your child’s identity, being a good ally in the workplace and more . . . followed by a beer tasting! No charge, but donations will be taken.

First Friday LGBTQ+ Social with GoGayDC

Friday, July 1

7-9 p.m.

The Commentary (in the Westin)

801 North Glebe Road

Arlington, Va.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Join GoGayDC for a monthly social gathering in Ballston.

Drag Race All-Stars Viewing Party

Friday, July 1

7-9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Get together with other Drag Race super fans for an evening viewing party hosted by Citrine.

Outdoor Movie Night

Friday, July 1

8:30-10:30 p.m.

Stead Park

1625 P Street, N.W.

Facebook

Bring your blanket and catch a movie on the big screen at Stead Park.

FireWerk with DJ Chord

Friday, July 1

9 p.m.

AquaGrill Reho

57 Baltimore Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Facebook

Kick off Independence Day weekend in Rehoboth with a no cover dance party at AquaGrill.

Zodiac Drag Contest

Zodiac Drag Contest (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, July 3

8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

$5 cover

Facebook

The monthly amateur drag competition returns to Freddie’s on Sunday. Check out the new talent (or try it out yourself).

Flashy 4th of July Weekend

Sunday, July 3 – Monday, July 4

10 p.m.

Flash

645 Florida Aveune, N.W.

$30

Facebook | Eventbrite

Celebrate Independence Day with a Flashy 4th of July on the dance floor of Flash.