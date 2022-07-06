Out & About
Black nerd culture celebration coming to D.C.
BlerdconDC begins Friday
BlerdconDC will begin on Friday, July 8 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel at Ronald Reagan Airport.
Blerdcon is an event that highlights and celebrates Blerd culture and creates a marketplace of ideas where sharing that culture can take place with proper context, attribution, and positivity in an inclusive environment.
Some of the events at the convention include anime screenings, comedy show, cosplay contests, and more.
Tickets are $65 per adult and can be purchased on Blerdcon’s website.
AIB to host FUTURES exhibit closing party
Smithsonian hosting ‘epic bash worthy of the next millennia’
The historic Arts and Industries Building (AIB), America’s first National Museum, will celebrate the closing of its museum experience “FUTURES,” the first major exploration of the future on the National Mall, on Wednesday, July 6. The celebration, “FUTURES Forward,” will be a daylong free community party from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for visitors of all ages to inspire each other through joy, art, dance, science, performances and more.
10 LGBTQ events this week
See more than just the fireworks in the days ahead
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
MNSkating’s Pride Too!
Monday, June 27
7:30 p.m.
Laurel Skating Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Facebook | Meetup
Join the Monday Night Skaters for a Pride-themed skating party in Laurel, Md. on Monday.
Queen of the Capital at Adams Morgan Movie Nights
Tuesday, June 28
8-11 p.m.
Adams Morgan Soccer Field
Facebook
The Adams Morgan Partnership BID will be showing “Queen of the Capital” from local documentary maker Josh Davidsburg.
Pride Night at Frederick Keys
Wednesday, June 29
6-9 p.m.
Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium
21 Stadium Drive
Frederick, Md.
Facebook | Tickets
Join Pride on the Patio for a night of baseball as the Frederick Keys hold Pride Night sponsored by the Frederick Center.
LGBTQ Families Discussion & Beer Tasting
Wednesday, June 29
7-8 p.m.
Aslin Beer Company
847 South Pickett Street
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook | Tickets
Rainbow Families will have an informal discussion about such topics as coming out, celebrating your child’s identity, being a good ally in the workplace and more . . . followed by a beer tasting! No charge, but donations will be taken.
First Friday LGBTQ+ Social with GoGayDC
Friday, July 1
7-9 p.m.
The Commentary (in the Westin)
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join GoGayDC for a monthly social gathering in Ballston.
Drag Race All-Stars Viewing Party
Friday, July 1
7-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Get together with other Drag Race super fans for an evening viewing party hosted by Citrine.
Outdoor Movie Night
Friday, July 1
8:30-10:30 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Bring your blanket and catch a movie on the big screen at Stead Park.
FireWerk with DJ Chord
Friday, July 1
9 p.m.
AquaGrill Reho
57 Baltimore Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Facebook
Kick off Independence Day weekend in Rehoboth with a no cover dance party at AquaGrill.
Zodiac Drag Contest
Sunday, July 3
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$5 cover
Facebook
The monthly amateur drag competition returns to Freddie’s on Sunday. Check out the new talent (or try it out yourself).
Flashy 4th of July Weekend
Sunday, July 3 – Monday, July 4
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Aveune, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
Celebrate Independence Day with a Flashy 4th of July on the dance floor of Flash.
Rayceen Pendarvis hosts District of Pride Showcase
Mayor’s Office celebrates resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with night of entertainment
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “The District of Pride Showcase” on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre.
This event is to celebrate the resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with a night of entertainment and performances that will feature the diverse queer talent.
This event will be hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis, with announcer Krylios, featuring DJ Honey. There will also be a performance by “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
