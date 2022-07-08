Connect with us

DC Center to address LGBTQ workplace rights

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission listening session on Thursday

2 days ago

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will partner with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to host “EEOC Listening Session on: LGBTQI+ Rights” on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. 

This event will feature a representative from the EEOC for a brief overview of services at the EEOC available to the community followed by an open floor listening session where guests can share experiences and concerns, among other things.

To RSVP for this event, email [email protected]

Hair and Heels weekend coming to Rehoboth

Festivities include Delaware’s largest drag brunch

2 days ago

July 8, 2022

The fabulous Kristina Kelly is among the drag performers slated for next weekend’s Hair and Heels events in Rehoboth Beach. (Blade file photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Pines, an LGBTQ restaurant and bar in Rehoboth Beach will host the first “Hair and Heels” weekend on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a dance party featuring DJ Chord. Pop-up performances and dancing from Eddie Danger and The Boys are slated to fill the remainder of the night. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Celebrations will continue into Sunday with Delaware’s largest drag brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Dana St. James, Andora Tetee, Tatiyanna Voche, Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly will star in a morning of fun.

To cap off the weekend, stop by the Hair and Heels closing party Sunday night, featuring stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Roxxxy Andrews and Tatianna. Doors open at 8 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit The Pines’s website.

DC Center to open new art exhibition about nudity

Miguel Espinoza’s ‘Naked Unafraid’ on display

2 days ago

July 8, 2022

The DC Center will host a welcome reception for painter Miguel Espinoza on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.at the DC Center’s Art Gallery.

Espinoza’s work, “Naked Unafraid” will be on display in the DC Center’s Art Gallery beginning Monday, July 11. “Naked Unafraid” captures transient moments of vulnerability and fearlessness in the face of a rigid society. 

To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website

Black nerd culture celebration coming to D.C.

BlerdconDC begins Friday

5 days ago

July 6, 2022

BlerdconDC will begin on Friday, July 8 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City Hotel at Ronald Reagan Airport.

Blerdcon is an event that highlights and celebrates Blerd culture and creates a marketplace of ideas where sharing that culture can take place with proper context, attribution, and positivity in an inclusive environment.

Some of the events at the convention include anime screenings, comedy show, cosplay contests, and more. 

Tickets are $65 per adult and can be purchased on Blerdcon’s website

