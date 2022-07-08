DC Center to address LGBTQ workplace rights

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will partner with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to host “EEOC Listening Session on: LGBTQI+ Rights” on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

This event will feature a representative from the EEOC for a brief overview of services at the EEOC available to the community followed by an open floor listening session where guests can share experiences and concerns, among other things.

To RSVP for this event, email [email protected].