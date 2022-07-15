Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Fundraiser for LGBTQ youth held at Hook Hall
The LGBTQ youth services organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders (SMYAL) and the Young Donors Committee held the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday, July 13.
(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival
The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town
The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Vixen and Lucy Stoole at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ contestants perform at LGBTQ sports bar
The Vixen and Lucy Stoole of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers D.C. on Wednesday, July 6. Other performers at the event included Druex Sidora, Blaq Dinamyte and Tiffany D. Carter.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
