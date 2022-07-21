Opinions
Reproductive rights are intersectional
Trans men, nonbinary people are also suffering
Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24. Six conservative justices chose to remove a person’s right to an abortion. The decision uprooted much of America and caused women to feel like their bodies were an unsafe place to live in. Regulation of women’s bodies by a conservative cohort of mostly white men is wrong.
Recently, the Biden administration issued an executive order that will reverse the fateful Supreme Court decision so that women may still have access to abortion services. I hope these efforts succeed.
Despite the potential reversal, it needs to be made clear that abortion, and all reproductive rights, are an intersectional issue. Countless Instagram posts, memes, captions, and news articles are talking about how women will suffer. Women will most definitely suffer from a reversal of Roe v. Wade, but transgender men and other nonbinary people will suffer too.
Transgender men are fully capable of having pregnancies. It is imperative that people remember our right to an abortion as well. Many transgender men either forego going on testosterone therapy for a while to have a baby or choose to become pregnant before starting hormone therapy. This is fine and a perfectly normal process to opt into.
Transgender men also deserve legal and affordable access to Plan B pills, just like all women should. Much of our body still works in the same way that a biological female’s would, despite doses of testosterone.
Tangentially, trans men also partake in the medical conversation about contraceptives and other medicines that prevent STI infection. Trans men who choose to have sex with men need affordable access to condoms and birth control.
They also need safe and affordable access to PrEP, which prevents HIV transmission. Recent federal guidance will make PrEP free, or borderline free, which is a step in the right direction. Gender nonconforming patients should also ask doctors about any differences in PrEP’s effects on bodies assigned female at birth versus those assigned male at birth.
All sorts of people — women and others — are threatened by the Supreme Court right now. The conservative cohort of justices sitting in D.C. is simply ruining America’s future.
The treatment for ectopic pregnancies and septic uteruses is an abortion. People have already been dying because they can’t access these safe and legal abortions. The cruelty being inflicted on these bodies is unrivaled.
But it’s time we include all sorts of genders in the conversation on abortion.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Amend is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Health
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
Once again, the United States is repeating mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic.
What’s that saying? Those who don’t understand history are doomed to repeat it?
Once again, the United States is repeating mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic.
It’s been two months since the first U.S. patient with monkeypox was identified. There are now 1,900 cases that we know of. The nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., leads the country in cases per capita. The opportunity to contain the virus is slipping away.
The country needs a swift, but comprehensive response. We need more vaccines. We need uniform standards and clearer rules about testing and treatment. Trusted officials need to combat myths. And people must get vaccinated, particularly those at the greatest risk.
Testing standards are not uniform, for example, a problem that echoes what happened in the early days of COVID-19. There are not enough vaccines and we are not allocating them to areas hardest hit. Even our tech isn’t right. People looking for vaccines have dealt with crashed websites just like they did at the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollout. And, as AXIOS noted, while there is an effective, FDA-approved antiviral treatment, patients only can get it if they fit within “an onerous 120-page protocol for expanded access to investigational new drugs.”
We know what will happen if we don’t get this right. We’ve lived that reality for two-and-a-half years.
Let me be clear, though. Monkeypox is not COVID-19. It does not spread as easily as COVID since, generally, transmission requires personal or intimate contact. That fact is on our side. (Scientists have not ruled out airborne transmission, however, so this guidance could be updated as we learn more.) As the New York City Department of Health admitted “a lot of cases … are not being diagnosed.” These unknowns are halting signs. If airborne spread is confirmed, or if it’s found asymptomatic carriers can spread Monkeypox, Monkeypox spread will be much worse than we currently anticipate. We are still learning about this new viral strain. We must remember that.
Like we did at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, we also have a media problem. In the early 1980s, the public was led to believe AIDS affected only men who had sex with men. That messaging, created stigma and fear associated with AIDS. The results were catastrophic.
As pediatric emergency medicine physician Vinay Kampalath wrote in STAT News, “Pathogens don’t discriminate like humans do — they have no innate capability of discerning race, sexual orientation, religion, or nationality.” Whether gay, straight, or bisexual, if you have close contact with someone with monkeypox, you’re at risk. Even so, it took the Center for Disease Control and Prevention until this month to update its guidance to state, “Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.”
At present, however, not everyone has the same statistical chance of getting the virus because the virus is more prevalent in some communities over others. So while we need to be careful about reinforcing stigma, we do need to target relevant messaging to the people and places most at risk. And right now, that appears to be men and trans women who have sex with men.
We can tailor monkeypox awareness campaigns and focus resources to certain groups of individuals who are most effected while educating the public at large. As the virus spreads and as vaccines become more available, public and private vaccine campaigns must target people of all orientations and racial and ethnic backgrounds. Ultimately, if a person does not see themselves in a public health campaign, they will not protect themselves.
While government officials get their act together, Americans must take charge of their own health. Like COVID-19, we can reduce spread with a dose of common sense and personal responsibility. Here’s what you can do:
- Register to get vaccinated;
- Contact your healthcare provider if you develop rashes or abnormal lesions;
- Avoid sexual contact if you’re having flu-like symptoms (COVID is still a risk);
- Avoid sexual activity or physical skin-to-skin contact if rashes or lesions are found;
- Because linens can be contaminated, sleep in a different room if your partner is infected
- Cover lesions; and
- Stay informed.
One great way to stay informed is to join DC Health, the Washington Blade, and me at a special Monkeypox Town Hall on Monday, July 25th at 7pm at the Eaton. I’ll be moderating a panel of experts to answer your questions. Join us.
Dr. N. Adam Brown is a practicing emergency medicine physician, founder of a healthcare strategy advisory group ABIG Health, and a professor of practice at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. Previously he served as President of Emergency Medicine and Chief Impact Officer for a leading national medical group. Follow him on Twitter @ERDocBrown.
Opinions
First Roe, then LGBTQ rights?
We must work to break down barriers in policy landscape
The Supreme Court’s shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a full-frontal assault on the reproductive rights and the autonomy of people who can become pregnant.
It’s a jarring reminder of how a judicial decision based on a set of personal beliefs of the majority of justices can separate us into people with rights and those without rights. The opinion written by Justice Alito could not be clearer: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” This reference to the “people’s elected representatives,” is a nod to states’ rights.
His words sound alarmingly familiar to similar words used by the Supreme Court in the Dred Scott decision in 1857. Based on the beliefs held by the majority of the justices, in that case, that court decided that the federal Congress should have no power to legislate in the territories, effectively relegating to states and territories the decision on whether or not to own slaves. So, here we go again, under the guise of affirming the independence of states, the majority on this court, has overturned a nearly half-century-old federal right to abortion, and relegated it to the choice of individual states. Since the opinion was rendered, conversations among unnerved women are reverberating across the country about remembering the time when abortions were illegal — the days of botched abortions, hidden trips to abortion providers, and the coat hangers. The angst is spreading beyond the issues around abortion care.
There are also reverberations of anxious conversations among LGBTQ people, recalling when they had no right to marry and pondering the potential rolling back of modest gains in civil rights.
Let’s not be lulled by Justice Alito’s other words: “nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion” or by the court’s reliance on the logic of the protection of LGBTQ rights under the Equal Protection clause in the Constitution. We have already witnessed opinions based on dogma rather than logic. Nor should we ignore the words of Justice Thomas, declaring that with this landmark ruling the court should also reconsider other due process precedents, including the rights to contraception, same-sex sexual intimacy, and same-sex marriage.
This opinion by the highest court in the United States buttressed by the urgings of Justice Thomas implicitly invites states to target LGBTQ + communities, already under attack in some states. In the short wake of the opinion, Alabama has cited the abortion ruling in an attempt to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This is a foreshadowing of other state governments to escalate attacks on LGBTQ groups. It is not lost on LGBTQ communities that the threats will not come only from state legislatures of conservative states but also their state supreme courts, and now ultimately the Supreme Court.
The effects, both overt and tacit, of the Supreme Court’s opinion are already beginning to sweep across conservative states, where attacks have already escalated in recent years on multiple fronts: book bans based on LGBTQ references, campaign rhetoric in state and national elections; and let’s not forget the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Just as reproductive rights were shattered in one sweeping decision, so might the hard-fought rights of LGBTQ communities by a majority of the Supreme Court determined to put their ideological stamp on the country.
Now is the time for us to engage and show support for the LGBTQ community. Whether one identifies as part of community or is an ally we must learn, understand, and ask questions on how rulings will impact our communities and our futures. Become an advocate for change, speak and show support for protecting LGBTQ rights and for maintaining inclusive programs and resources for all. Join health advisory committees, marches, and campaigns to help positively influence decisions and outcomes. On the policy level, federal, state, and local policymakers should work to address gaps, remove restrictions, and break down barriers in the policy landscape. These intentional steps and actions must be taken now if we want autonomy and justice for all.
Ann Bonham, Ph.D., is Executive Associate Dean and Professor Emeritus, UC Davis School of Medicine and former Chief Scientific Officer, Association of American Medical Colleges. Reach her at [email protected]. Lisa Wise is CEO of Flock DC and co-founder of BirdWatch. Reach her at [email protected].
Opinions
Democrats should stop attacking Biden and target GOP instead
Republicans are to blame for lack of progress
Democrats need to stop attacking Biden and each other and only target Republicans — at least until after the mid-term elections. Unfortunately, Democrats tend to eat their own and we are seeing this over and over.
Joe Biden is our president even if I don’t agree with everything he is doing. But Democrats attacking him over and over makes no sense at all. We need to stop answering pollsters’ questions with, “We don’t like the direction of the country.” Democrats must understand when they say that they are attacking themselves. Democrats control the White House and Congress so they are responsible for the direction of the country in voters’ eyes. It’s time to only attack Republicans and show how they are responsible for stopping any progress.
Politics and government are complicated, I appreciate that. It seems we have stopped teaching young people how government works. I recently read a New York Times story on how young people are unhappy with the old people running the country. The way to change that is to vote and get involved from an early age to make a difference. I would love the chance to sit and chat with Denange Sanchez, a 20-year-old college student from Palm Bay, Fla., who is quoted in the column. I have tremendous respect for her having voted in the last election. I am curious what she will do now to make the change she wants. What are her thoughts about Val Demings who is running as a Democrat for the Senate in Florida against Marco Rubio? Demings is older but does she agree with her platform? If not, who would she rather support?
Another source in the column I would enjoy talking with is Tate Sutter, 21. According to the column, “Sutter feels that disconnect. A native of Auburn, Calif., studying at Middlebury College in Vermont, Mr. Sutter recounted watching Fourth of July fireworks and cringing as another fire season begins and aggressive federal action to combat global warming is stalled in Congress. Sure enough, he said, he could see a brush fire kicking up in the hills to the south. Climate plays a big role for me in my politics, he said, expressing dismay that Democrats don’t talk more about it. It’s very frustrating.” Sutter added, “he understood the limits of Mr. Biden’s powers with an evenly divided Senate. But he also said he understands the power of the presidency, and did not see Mr. Biden wielding it effectively.” While I understand his sentiment it would be interesting to ask Sutter what he will do in the mid-term elections. He sounds like a really sharp young man.
I am older and set in my life, fortunately having all I need to live out my life comfortably. But I am aware I am one of the very lucky ones. I grew up in a generation where we could do better than our parents. Mine were refugees from Hitler. My father never made more than $15,000 a year and I made nearly as much in my first job as a teacher being a member of the union. I was a political junkie working in the local Democratic club feeling the same urgency to see younger people as leaders. Friends and I began what we called the Heights Young Democrats working to elect a younger congressman in our district. I grew up when JFK was elected president. We went from the oldest president — at the time Dwight Eisenhower — to the youngest, JFK. It was exciting. But we worked at it recognizing it wasn’t easy.
There are many amazing young people out there today. It might be time for the early Baby Boomers to step aside. For the younger ones to work with Generation X, millennials and the earliest of Generation Z who are now of voting age. Maybe that could move us forward to new leaders and ideas. But none of that will happen if younger generations don’t get involved in community service and politics. They need to make their voices heard and, in a democracy, a way to do that is to vote. But it’s important to vote with an understanding of how our government works. Understanding the founding fathers, (yes there should have been mothers as well), set up a government requiring compromise to get things done. Often frustrating, but necessary. So again, it would be great to sit with Tate Sutter and Denange Sanchez, hear what they have to say, and then support them as they move forward to becoming our future leaders.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Oklahoma gay mayor resigns citing homophobic threats
Double dose of D.C. dining deals
Ricky Martin’s nephew drops allegations of sexual relationship against him
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
Federal judge blocks guidance on anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
