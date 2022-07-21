‘The Playhouse’ a triumphant return to live performance

Theater
Ordinarily set designer Tony Cisek is charged with making a playwright’s story shine. His latest project was a little different.
As an integral player in Folger Theatre’s return to live performance, Cisek directed the creation of The Playhouse, the National Building Museum’s current Summer Block Party installation and the stage for performances of an abbreviated 90-minute intermission-less version of Shakespeare’s magical comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
The project comes from a moment of synergy where the University of South Carolina’s idea for a pop-up theater met the Folger’s need for a venue while the Folger Shakespeare Library undergoes major renovations, mostly involving public space and its closed, marble exterior, he explains. And the National Building Museum, looking for vital summer programming, was happy to join the partnership.
After pandemic-related postponements and delays, Cisek took the helm, inheriting both a set designed by University of South Carolina’s Jim Hunter, cleverly made to pack up on two tractor trailers and move from stop to stop with Washington as its first stop, and exhibitions including a life-sized immersive installation based on Joanna Robson’s book “A Knavish Lad,” which is a part of the Folger Shakespeare Library collection.
“I’d never worked where the central aesthetic is not mine,” says the out designer. “This has been more about pragmatics and logistics, and the art part really took a backseat. But that’s OK. I go in wanting every show to succeed and you never at the beginning know what that’s going to take but you do it.”
Confronted with an admittedly challenging and slightly unfamiliar project, the four-time Helen Hayes Award winner with almost 30 years’ experience in set design, soldiered forward. Building a theater in the museum’s soaring atrium with its forest of mindboggling immense Corinthian columns presented possibilities and problems. His immediate tasks were how to sit Hunter’s set in the space, how to surround it, how to seat the audience, and what the audience’s journey would be from the moment they walk in the building.
Quickly, Cisek and team realized the work at hand was mostly about infrastructure. There was no infrastructure for hanging lights. In fact, there were no lights. They needed speakers and cables too. Everything had to be brought in and rented for 10-12 weeks at no small expense.
Fortunately, he has a long history working with lighting designers: “I like to put my nose in other designers’ business. What elements are going to make this moment shine? I’m not interested in staying my little silo. That’s not a formula for a successful production. My reward is that the audience finds enjoyment, is moved and provoked. Otherwise, why bother?”
Originally from Queens, New York, Cisek first came to Washington to study pre-med at Georgetown University. But increasingly, he became interested in theater, and eventually went on to study scenic design at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. After receiving his master’s in 1994, he planned to stay on in Manhattan but an onslaught of job offers brought him back to D.C. where he’s worked consistently ever since.
Creating a realistic set doesn’t particularly interest him unless it’s specifically called for by the playwright or director. He adds, “Strict naturalism is better achieved by film. On stage, it leaves little room for the audience’s imagination. And when there are naturalistic elements in the design, I like to leave air for the audience to fill in. Stories can be helped by a naturalist environment, but I move away from naturalism and try to find something poetic, or evocative, or some way to address the larger arc of the story.”
Having lived and worked in the DMV for most of his life, it’s no surprise he’s picked up some tips from the locals. For his current project, he’s utilized the idea of a zone transition, which is how Zelda Fichlander, who founded Arena Stage, referred to the journey of her audience in the original Arena – 20 feet of dim, low-ceilinged space in which in theory you left your world behind and cleansed your mind for what you were about to see.
With The Playhouse, Cisek has created a sort of tunnel through which you progress before emerging to a staggering view of the stage and columns. See it if you can.
Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dramedy “The Hot Wing King” now playing at Studio Theatre is inspired by her gay brother’s life experience.
Studio’s program explains, Hall had mentioned to friend and colleague director Steve H. Broadnax III that her brother and his partner, two Black men in midlife, were starting a life together in Memphis and it wasn’t an easy process. Broadnax encouraged Hall to make them her next play.
Fast-forward to Broadnax staging the 2020 New York premiere. COVID closes the show. But now it’s in Washington with a new production and a different cast, again directed by Broadnax.
Like “The Mountaintop,” Hall’s fictionalized last night of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, “The Hot Wing King” is also set in her hometown Memphis, Tenn., a city known for its history of racial strife and more happily for rhythm and blues, Elvis, BBQ and hot wings.
The action unfolds over an often fun but sometimes tense 24 hours that begins on the eve of the annual World Championship Hot Wing Contest and Festival.
Cordell (Brian Marable) a former college baller turned foodie, has recently left his wife and two college-aged sons in St. Louis to be with his boyfriend Dwayne (Blake Morris) in Memphis. Living in Dwayne’s house, looking for work, and newly out, Cordell feels uneasy, so when met with the opportunity to again immerse himself in the annual Hot Wing Festival and possibly win a much-needed $5,000 cash prize, he’s more than eager to compete.
After transforming the tidy home’s kitchen into a wing factory, Cordell gathers a dubiously competent team of helpers nicknamed the New Wing Order including Dwayne and queer friends Big Charles (Bjorn DuPaty), a level headed barber who initially brought Dwayne and Cordell together, and Big Charles’ sometimes love interest Isom (Kevin Michael Darnall), a witty dedicated player and New Orleans transplant. Together they attempt to transform 280 pounds of raw chicken and a multitude of spices into the best bites in town. Well, that’s the intention, anyway.
In the kitchen, laughs and ribbing ensue. It’s after the frivolity culminates with a “Boys in the Band-esque” dance line that the play really comes to life. As the group breaks off into pairs in other rooms and on the driveway basketball court, vulnerabilities and tensions come to the fore. The playwright and director give each man his moment, and the talented cast runs with it.
As Cordell, Marable gives an especially affecting performance, suggesting uncertainties beneath a strong presence. And we’ve all met Morris’s Dwayne, a successful hotel manager who keeps his emotions in check behind an upbeat, always busy façade.
The piece’s two straight characters complicate matters believeably. Dwayne’s nephew EJ (Derrick Sanders III) is a good kid struggling to succeed against the odds. Dwayne would like the son of his tragically killed sister to live with him, but EJ’s father, TJ (JaBen Early), a fundamentally decent guy who earns a precarious living outside of the law, isn’t down with the plan. Though he respects Dwayne and his designer lounge wear, he’s concerned that living with gay men will make 16-year-old EJ soft.
Set designer Michael Carnahan’s realist three-room cutaway (kitchen, living room, and a guestroom with a Diana Ross poster above the bed) creates a comfortable refuge for pals, relations, and lovers. It’s ideal since ultimately, “The Hot Wing King” — the playwright’s fine tribute to her brother’s romance — celebrates loud laughter, chosen family, and love shared between Black men.
The production inaugurates the newly designed Victor Shargai Theatre, an intimate versatile black box named for the much-missed, out champion of Washington area theater.
High cost of gas putting a cramp in your summer travel plans? Is a staycation on the calendar?
Think about theater to help fill the DMV dog days. Live performance can transport you and it’s fun, and with so many varied options for all tastes and ages, there’s something for the pickiest patrons; and most importantly, so many venues (indoors and out) are just a short drive or a few Metro stops away.
In Arlington, Signature Theatre presents its first summer cabaret in two years, “Hotter than July: Stevie Wonder” (through July 17). Inspired by Stevie Wonder’s 1980 platinum same-titled album, the show features songs from the album — “All I Do” and “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” — along with some of Wonder’s other hits like “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Summer Soft,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You” and “Higher Ground.” The cast includes Kaiyla Gross, Marc G. Meadows, and Solomon Parker III. Matthew Gardiner directs.
Olney Outdoors is back with 25 summer programs held at the Olney Theatre Center’s pavilion through Sept. 4. The en plein air lineup includes Friday night cabarets, Saturday mornings for kids and families, and Saturday night jazz events. Seating is flexible with dedicated area for blankets, bleachers, seats, or theatergoers’ own chairs from home. Olneytheatre.org
Just steps away from the D.C. Wharf, Rorschach Theatre ends its season with an immersive experience titled “Chemical Exile: Synthesis” (through July 24). Here’s the plotline: When chemist Teddy Morris left Amsterdam to return to her hometown last October, it was not the D.C. she remembered. A stranger followed her around the city, her memories were coming apart at the seams, and a man claiming to be her dead dad had become a controversial faith leader. Over the next six months, her life took a swerve she never saw coming.
And now Teddy invites the audience to tour the R2 Labs where she and her colleagues are hard at work developing a chemical compound that may punch a hole through space time and allow those displaced from alternate realities to return home. Rorschachtheatre.com
If kids figure into the plans, there’s Imagination Stage’s “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (through Aug. 7), an upbeat youth musical with music and lyrics by George Howe and book by Robert Kauzlaric.
Based on the novel by Richard and Florence Atwater, it’s the story of Mr. Popper, a house painter who dreams of taking an Antarctic adventure. When a large family of penguins shows up on his doorstep, Mr. Popper and his wife turn his talented waddle into a must-see traveling vaudeville act full of song and dance. This musical play, featuring expert puppetry, is adapted from Richard and Florence Atwater’s beloved children’s book. Imaginationstage.org
In nearby Maryland, Glen Echo Park’s Adventure Theatre MTC presents “Fantastagirl and the Math Monster” (through Aug. 21), the story of “a second-grade superhero who uses words to save the day, comes face to face with her worst nightmare, the Math Monster. When confronted with problems too big for words alone to solve, Fantastagirl must accept help from her friendly, furry, fraction-loving foe. While Fantastagirl and Math Monster use words and numbers to help her friends and scientist moms, something far more sinister than math brews on the horizon.” Sounds intriguing. Jenny McConnell Frederick directs.
For a dip into history, check out Arena Stage’s world premiere production of Charles Randolph-Wright’s “American Prophet” (July 15 – Aug. 28) based on the writings and speeches of famed abolitionist, orator, and former slave Frederick Douglass. The piece couples soaring new melodies and an original script from Grammy Award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon and Randolph-Wright. Arenastage.org
At the National Building Museum, Folger Theatre’s co-production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs July 12 through Aug. 28. The Folger has built a theater from the ground up inside the museum’s majestic Great Hall to house the abbreviated 90-minute version of the Bard’s classic. Folger.edu
To experience Broadway without leaving town, check out the national tour of “SIX” at National Theatre through Sept. 4. Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Tony Award-winning British musical comedy is a modern, all-female retelling of the turbulent lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII. Thenationaldc.com
The Kennedy Center Opera House is again playing host to the touring company of “Hamilton” (Aug. 2 – Oct. 9). Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash hit is billed as the “story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.” Kennedy-center.org
After a five-year absence from the stage, actor Jaye Ayres-Brown (queer, gender fluid, non-binary, and trans-femme) returns to the boards as a contemptible cisgender Londoner in playwright Lolita Chakrabarti’s “Red Velvet” at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Klein Theatre.
Possessed of presence and genuine warmth, Ayres-Brown, 27, is playing Charles Kean, the smug and dubiously talented son of legendary English actor Edmund Kean. Charles is also the essential antagonist in Chakrabarti’s exploration of the life and career of renowned early 19th century African-American Shakespearean actor, Ira Aldridge (Amari Cheatom).
When Aldridge is tapped to play Othello on the London stage, Charles, who’s slated to act opposite the star as evil Iago, quits the show. It’s 1833 and Charles is deeply opposed to a Black actor playing a Black lead character, and he’s even less pleased that his real-life fiancée Ellen Tree (Emily DeForest) is assaying Othello’s romantic obsession Desdemona in the production.
Offstage, Ayres-Brown is Aldridge’s biggest fan: “He was way ahead of his time. A hundred years before Stanislavsky, Aldridge was introducing a proto naturalist approach to acting. In retrospect, it’s hard to disentangle the public’s reaction to him. He was something so different. But were white audiences reacting to his innovative acting style or were they showing their racial bias?”
“In the play, I’m that bias,” says the New York-based actor.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Joan Crawford famously said, “I love playing bitches. There’s a lot of bitch in every woman — a lot in every man.”
JAYE AYRES-BROWN: Oh yeah, playing villains is a blast. Ira Aldridge was such a spectacularly heroic person, an amazingly gifted and resourceful artist, he deserves a good villain to push against, a meaningful villain who makes us admire the hero even more. And Amari [Cheatom], the actor who plays Aldridge, is a great artist who deserves a strong antagonist too.
BLADE: Are you enjoying your stay in London 1833?
AYRES-BROWN: No, I hate it! But my character loves it. Charles enjoys tremendous privilege – racial and professionally. He’s a cisgender white supremacist committed to the patriarchal power structure of the time. But me, Jaye as a person, is less than charmed by it.
BLADE: But aesthetically, it’s quite fine?
AYRES-BROWN: Yes, You-Shin Chen’s sets are impeccable, and the period costumes are beautifully rendered by Rodrigo Muñoz. Sometimes, I do feel a little bit like a drag king in Charles’ attire. It’s a performance of masculinity.
I have an expansive experience of gender in which I include masculinity and I think I have something interesting to say and a unique perspective. Language about gender nonconforming identity didn’t exist in 1833, but the people existed, getting by the best way they could. Everyone was either a man or a woman. Who knows today how any of these characters would identify?
My objective is to cram as much humanity in the character as I can. The play is deeply considered with questions about who gets to play what roles. And I try to bring as much of myself to each role regardless of their gender.
BLADE: Charles is very far from who you are?
AYRES-BROWN: For me, the work of playing a character like this is derived largely from the racist lessons all Americans learn. The stereotypes are things that I’ve been exposed to as someone who grew up white in America. There’s the initial desire to distance and highlight contrasts, but ultimately you must mine your own experience even if it’s uncomfortable.
BLADE: How is it to be working in live theater again?
AYRES-BROWN: Like Christmas morning! It’s my first play in five years, and still my training kicks in. I re-balance on my bike and it’s like I’ve never stopped riding. But mostly, I’m trying to have as much fun as I can.
BLADE: And how was working with young director Jade King Carroll?
AYRES-BROWN: Wonderful! The play deals with some difficult moments, harmful language and ideas. Jade created a space in our rehearsal room where people could be playful while engaging with that. Dealing with concepts of history requires the seriousness it demands, but there’s also a need for humor and lightness, and Jade made that possible.
BLADE: Any thoughts on “Red Velvet” being stuck in time?
AYRES-BORWN: No, I think this play is a shockingly contemporary telling of a lost history that feels overwhelmingly resonant as it’s related to identity politics and the push for representation. I hope the audience sees a period but appreciates the present-day dynamics, discussions, and language. It’s also surprisingly human and very entertaining. To me it’s a very funny show. Anyone interested in laughing at posh British folks being stupid might agree.
