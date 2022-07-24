10 LGBTQ events this week

JR’s Christmas in July Showtunes

Monday, July 25

8-12 p.m.

JR’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Celebrate the “holidays” with JR’s live performances hosted by Citrine. Sing along to holiday showtunes. Music by Landon Cox.

Party & Prance

Tuesday, July 26

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Join the Haus of Bambi for a free ballet class and kiki. You can learn some ballet fundamentals with a drink in your hand.

HAUS Award

Tuesday, July 26

8-10:30 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Keep the party going at Trade with Haus of Bambi for the second annual HAUS Award honoring the 2022 recipient Molasses as well as 2021 recipient Greg David.

LGBTQ+ Social in Alexandria

Thursday, July 28

7-10 p.m.

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Avenue

Alexandria, Va.

Eventbrite

Meet new friends and network at this extended happy hour in Alexandria, Va. hosted by Go Gay DC.

Friday Night Lights

Friday, July 29

7-9 p.m.

Bundy Field

470 P Street, N.W.

$5

Friday Night Lights is a monthly open scrimmage with the Federal Triangles Soccer Club. Everyone is welcome to come and kick around the ball and make new friends. Bring a white and dark shirt and a soccer ball if you have one.

LGBTQ+ Social in the City

Friday, July 29

7-9 p.m.

Moxy Washington

1011 K Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Hang out at the Moxy Hotel lobby lounge with new friends in the LGBTQ+ community hosted by Go Gay DC.

Stonewall Kickball New Player Registration

Saturday, July 30

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Raymond Recreation Center

3725 10th Street, N.W.

Meet up in Petworth to register for the fall season of Stonewall Kickball. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to As You Are Bar at 500 8th Street, S.E.

Sweat Dance Party

Saturday, July 30

10 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

$5 cover

Join ONYX Mid-Atlantic, a leather organization for gay and bisexual men of color, at the Sweat Dance Party at Green Lantern. Attire includes jocks, briefs, singlets, shorts, leather, etc. Dance music provided by DJ Kudjo.

GAGA-RAMA: The Lady Gaga Party

Saturday, July 30

10 p.m.

JR’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Dress in your best Lady Gaga costume for a chance to win a ticket to the Chromatica Ball on August 8. DJs will be spinning Gaga hits all night and there will be performances by Chata, Hennessey, Princeza and Sirene.

Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant 2022

Sunday, July 31

Doors 4 p.m. / Show 4:30

Union Stage

740 Water Street, S.W.

$30 general admission

Tickets

Venus Valhalla hosts this year’s Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday. Four contestants compete for the crown. All proceeds will be donated to Keshet.