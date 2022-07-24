Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, parties and a pageant all in the days to come
JR’s Christmas in July Showtunes
Monday, July 25
8-12 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate the “holidays” with JR’s live performances hosted by Citrine. Sing along to holiday showtunes. Music by Landon Cox.
Party & Prance
Tuesday, July 26
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join the Haus of Bambi for a free ballet class and kiki. You can learn some ballet fundamentals with a drink in your hand.
HAUS Award
Tuesday, July 26
8-10:30 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Keep the party going at Trade with Haus of Bambi for the second annual HAUS Award honoring the 2022 recipient Molasses as well as 2021 recipient Greg David.
LGBTQ+ Social in Alexandria
Thursday, July 28
7-10 p.m.
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Meet new friends and network at this extended happy hour in Alexandria, Va. hosted by Go Gay DC.
Friday Night Lights
Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Bundy Field
470 P Street, N.W.
$5
Facebook
Friday Night Lights is a monthly open scrimmage with the Federal Triangles Soccer Club. Everyone is welcome to come and kick around the ball and make new friends. Bring a white and dark shirt and a soccer ball if you have one.
LGBTQ+ Social in the City
Friday, July 29
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Hang out at the Moxy Hotel lobby lounge with new friends in the LGBTQ+ community hosted by Go Gay DC.
Stonewall Kickball New Player Registration
Saturday, July 30
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Raymond Recreation Center
3725 10th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up in Petworth to register for the fall season of Stonewall Kickball. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to As You Are Bar at 500 8th Street, S.E.
Sweat Dance Party
Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$5 cover
Facebook
Join ONYX Mid-Atlantic, a leather organization for gay and bisexual men of color, at the Sweat Dance Party at Green Lantern. Attire includes jocks, briefs, singlets, shorts, leather, etc. Dance music provided by DJ Kudjo.
GAGA-RAMA: The Lady Gaga Party
Saturday, July 30
10 p.m.
JR’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Dress in your best Lady Gaga costume for a chance to win a ticket to the Chromatica Ball on August 8. DJs will be spinning Gaga hits all night and there will be performances by Chata, Hennessey, Princeza and Sirene.
Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant 2022
Sunday, July 31
Doors 4 p.m. / Show 4:30
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$30 general admission
Facebook | Tickets
Venus Valhalla hosts this year’s Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday. Four contestants compete for the crown. All proceeds will be donated to Keshet.
Out & About
Blade, DC Health to host town hall on monkeypox
Healthcare experts attend Monday event at Eaton DC
DC Health and the Washington Blade will host a town hall to discuss monkeypox on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at Eaton DC.
Local medical and health officials will answer the audience’s questions regarding the uptick in monkeypox cases in the area, implications for public health and what this means for D.C. residents.
Featured panelists include N. Adam Brown, MD MBA, emergency physician, founder and principal, ABIG Health; Clover Barnes, Senior Deputy Director of HAHSTA; Amanda Cary, Sexual Health Manager at Whitman-Walker Health; and Alsean Bryant, pharmacist at AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
For more information and to RSVP, visit washingtonblade.com/townhall.
Out & About
100 Black artists to celebrate dance in the DMV
Five-day festival begins Sunday
More than 100 Black performing dance and drum artists will gather to celebrate “Dance in the DMV” in a five-day festival beginning on Sunday, July 24 at various locations throughout the DMV including the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
The week of festivities will include dance performances, discussions, panels, workshops and master classes.
The festival will conclude with a host of events including “Culture Caucus Summer Festival: Carol Foster” on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Center. At this event, Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member Carol Foster will present an arts market, movement class, panel discussion, cabaret and Millennium Stage performances, and more at the REACH.
For more information about the week, visit Dance in the DMV’s official website.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Music, drag, leather and dancing and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Baltimore) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Tuesday Gaymer Social
Tuesday, July 19
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Join the DC Gaymers for a night of games and camaraderie. All gaming stations will be open for free play. Games include Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mary Party Superstars and more.
DC Boys of Leather July Happy Hour
Thursday, July 21
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Boys of Leather host a monthly happy hour complete with a bootblack on the back patio. Wear your gear for an evening of general merriment at this queer venue.
Miss Gay Freestate
Friday, July 22
Doors 9 p.m. / Pageant 10 p.m.
Central Bar Mount Vernon
887 North Howard Street
Baltimore, Md.
Cover $5 / $7 after 10 p.m.
Facebook
Join host Maranda Rights for a preliminary drag competition for Miss Gay Maryland 2022.
Kicks & Giggles: GLOW/CRAZY dance party
Friday, July 22
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles is a no cover great time out. Free drinks from 9-10 if you are wearing body paint on your chest or back. Anything underwear and up is acceptable.
LGBTQ+ Brunch
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a brunch and meetup at Freddie’s. There is no cover charge, but you can order food off of the menu or partake in an all-you-can-eat buffet with mimosa for $14.99.
Comedy Bonfyre Presents: Bold and Baddie Special
Saturday, July 23
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Tickets
Comedy Bonfyre is a monthly stand-up comedy showcase. In this Bold and Baddie Special, look out for Sarah Suzuki Harvard and Kate Blansett with performers Anna Artazova, Stacey Axler, Davine Ker, Arzoo Malthotra, Ambi and Andie Basto.
Elevate
Saturday, July 23
Doors 9 p.m.
City Winery
1360 Okie Street, N.E.
$30 advance / $40 door
Facebook | Tickets
Join the city’s top DJs and drag favorite Cake for a night of dancing and entertainment at the top two floors of City Winery.
Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, July 24
Two showtimes:
– Seating 11 a.m. / Show 11:30 a.m.
– Seating 1:30 p.m. / Show 2 p.m.
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 admission + $50 bottomless brunch
Facebook
Join Cake, Crimsyn, Logan Stone and Chicki Parm for a bottomless drag brunch at Johnny Pistoals on Sunday. This month’s theme is Beach, Please! so come in your best beachwear.
LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, July 24
12-2 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
For another Go Gay DC! opportunity to meet friends and hang with the community, meet up at As You Are for coffee and conversation on Sunday.
BONBON Mini-Festival
Sunday, July 24
5-11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$20
Facebook
This mini music festival is a benefit for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL. DJs and performers include Dvonne, Tommy C, PWRPUFF, Kristy la rAt, Gabberbitch69, Aphroditus, Franxx and Haus of Bambi.
