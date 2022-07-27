Opinions
Glenn Thompson is a pox on America’s genitals
GOP congressman votes against marriage, then attends gay son’s wedding
Usually summer is kind of quiet around here. Washington still has the old-school tradition of emptying out during the hotter months. Out-of-office responses bounce around town like a beach ball. Gays head to Fire Island, Provincetown, Rehoboth, or just anywhere in this city with a pool. Straights go, well, wherever it is they go.
With a quieter town, this column usually takes a few weeks off. But, this town can surprise you. There is a lot of talk around this city. Is the government failing us again when it comes to monkeypox? Where in the world is Ruby Corado? As fast as the news may move, even in the summer, I’m not sure I can really add anything helpful there. So, why not write about another pox on the genitals of America — the Republican Party.
Specifically, have you met Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Awkward Thanksgiving). As you may know, last week the House of Representatives voted on the Respect for Marriage Act; the act that would essentially codify not only gay marriage, but also interracial marriage. The bill passed in what could be considered a bipartisan fashion. Two things here — gay marriage is overwhelmingly supported by the electorate, that and the fact that we’re talking that and interracial marriage is a tad embarrassing for our country. None of that stopped 157 House Republicans from voting against protecting them both.
Enter Glenn Thompson. Google him. Hit images. Isn’t it always strange that Republicans just look like Republicans? Round, bald, red tie. Could have been a jerk football coach but life took him in another direction. Well, he’s got a gay son. And, this gay son had his gay wedding just three days after his father voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. What in the gay hell, right?
I reached out to the congressman’s office and his press secretary Maddison Stone. (Just a note, that second ‘d’ is hers not mine.). Stone responded with this sort of canned response, “Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life. The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.” Welcome, indeed.
I have so many questions. But I guess they all boil down to when, exactly, did Republicans get so damn spiteful. Who can’t get behind love? Two men in tuxedos sharing a kiss? Even if you don’t have a gay kid, most folks these days can point to a gay cousin, nephew, friend of a friend of a friend.
But here we are again. Gearing up for another fight over marriage. And here we are calling out Republicans on their blatant hypocrisy and meanness. Calling them out is important for sure. But you just have to remember, people like Glenn Thompson, they just don’t care. And do I feel bad for not only calling out the congressman, but making fun of his appearance? Not really. They don’t care, why should we? And I sincerely hope that every holiday in Congressman Widebody’s home is as awkward and tense as they can be.
Gay marriage has only had seven years of court protection. Roe had decades, remember. And the way the Supreme Court has titled to the far right spectrum of fucking crazy, we should all be worried. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy called it ‘settled law,’ adding ‘right now.’ So, who’s ready for another fight? And until I throw myself over a police barricade at the Supreme Court, if marriage is indeed struck down, I’ll do my part in calling out these assholes whenever I can.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
The LGBTQ community, Monkeypox, and the WHO
Outbreak declared ‘global emergency’
The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) says “the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an extraordinary situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.” As of July 23 more than 2,300 cases have been documented in the United States and many in the health community believe that is a dramatic undercount.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus “made the decision to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among experts serving on the U.N. health agency’s emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the U.N. health agency has taken such an action.” Tedros added, “We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations.” As reported, “A global emergency is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal.” Currently there is only one lab in Denmark that makes the vaccine against Monkeypox. There apparently was an indication monkeypox could spread a few years ago and no one looked at stockpiling vaccine.
At this time the LGBTQ community is seeing the brunt of this outbreak. Men having sex with men are mostly the ones getting it. WHO’s top monkeypox expert, Dr. Rosamund Lewis, said “this week 99% of all the monkeypox cases beyond Africa were in men and that of those, 98% involved men who have sex with men. Experts suspect the monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were spread via sex at two raves in Belgium and Spain.”
This is not a gay disease and it is important we don’t allow this to have the impact HIV/AIDS did on the gay community by stigmatizing the people who got it. I know in Washington, D.C., while the current people who have been allowed to register for the vaccine are gay men and healthcare workers, the Director of the Department of Health, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, made clear in her statement this is not a disease limited to gay men and as more vaccine becomes available others will be allowed to register for it. HHS, which has been overseeing vaccine rollout and distribution, “recommends vaccination for those at high risk following a confirmed monkeypox exposure. The press release went on to explain that this includes: Individuals who had close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; Individuals who know their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox; men who have sex with men who have recently had multiple sex partners in a venue where there was known to be monkeypox or in an area where monkeypox is spreading. The CDC also recommends that people whose jobs may expose them to monkeypox, get vaccinated. This could include lab personnel, research lab workers, and certain healthcare and public health response team members.”
The LGBTQ community both around the world and in the United States did not need this now. We are already under attack. In the U.S. we are facing the possibility if Democrats lose in the midterm elections, that it could set back the progress made by women and the LGBTQ community for decades. Women already lost the right to control their own health and body; the LGBTQ community is being threatened with the loss of the right to marry. But let us not forget even if Congress protects that right, which is very questionable with the current Senate; they have yet to pass the Equality Act first introduced by Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.) in 1974. There are no protections for employment or housing in 27 states. You can marry on a Sunday and be fired and thrown out of your home on Monday.
We must remember any progress we have made can be stripped away by this right-wing Republican Supreme Court, and by Republicans if they take over Congress. So, add the possibility our community will be seen as spreading Monkeypox, and life could get more dangerous for many. The government must immediately secure more vaccine, and ensure respected members of the healthcare community in every city and state speak out telling communities this is not a gay disease. This should not become another way to discriminate against our community.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Health
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
Mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic occurring again
What’s that saying? Those who don’t understand history are doomed to repeat it?
Once again, the United States is repeating mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic.
It’s been two months since the first U.S. patient with monkeypox was identified. There are now 1,900 cases that we know of. The nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., leads the country in cases per capita. The opportunity to contain the virus is slipping away.
The country needs a swift, but comprehensive response. We need more vaccines. We need uniform standards and clearer rules about testing and treatment. Trusted officials need to combat myths. And people must get vaccinated, particularly those at the greatest risk.
Testing standards are not uniform, for example, a problem that echoes what happened in the early days of COVID-19. There are not enough vaccines and we are not allocating them to areas hardest hit. Even our tech isn’t right. People looking for vaccines have dealt with crashed websites just like they did at the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollout. And, as AXIOS noted, while there is an effective, FDA-approved antiviral treatment, patients only can get it if they fit within “an onerous 120-page protocol for expanded access to investigational new drugs.”
We know what will happen if we don’t get this right. We’ve lived that reality for two-and-a-half years.
Let me be clear, though. Monkeypox is not COVID-19. It does not spread as easily as COVID since, generally, transmission requires personal or intimate contact. That fact is on our side. (Scientists have not ruled out airborne transmission, however, so this guidance could be updated as we learn more.) As the New York City Department of Health admitted “a lot of cases … are not being diagnosed.” These unknowns are halting signs. If airborne spread is confirmed, or if it’s found asymptomatic carriers can spread Monkeypox, Monkeypox spread will be much worse than we currently anticipate. We are still learning about this new viral strain. We must remember that.
Like we did at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, we also have a media problem. In the early 1980s, the public was led to believe AIDS affected only men who had sex with men. That messaging, created stigma and fear associated with AIDS. The results were catastrophic.
As pediatric emergency medicine physician Vinay Kampalath wrote in STAT News, “Pathogens don’t discriminate like humans do — they have no innate capability of discerning race, sexual orientation, religion, or nationality.” Whether gay, straight, or bisexual, if you have close contact with someone with monkeypox, you’re at risk. Even so, it took the Center for Disease Control and Prevention until this month to update its guidance to state, “Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.”
At present, however, not everyone has the same statistical chance of getting the virus because the virus is more prevalent in some communities over others. So while we need to be careful about reinforcing stigma, we do need to target relevant messaging to the people and places most at risk. And right now, that appears to be men and trans women who have sex with men.
We can tailor monkeypox awareness campaigns and focus resources to certain groups of individuals who are most effected while educating the public at large. As the virus spreads and as vaccines become more available, public and private vaccine campaigns must target people of all orientations and racial and ethnic backgrounds. Ultimately, if a person does not see themselves in a public health campaign, they will not protect themselves.
While government officials get their act together, Americans must take charge of their own health. Like COVID-19, we can reduce spread with a dose of common sense and personal responsibility. Here’s what you can do:
- Register to get vaccinated;
- Contact your healthcare provider if you develop rashes or abnormal lesions;
- Avoid sexual contact if you’re having flu-like symptoms (COVID is still a risk);
- Avoid sexual activity or physical skin-to-skin contact if rashes or lesions are found;
- Because linens can be contaminated, sleep in a different room if your partner is infected
- Cover lesions; and
- Stay informed.
One great way to stay informed is to join DC Health, the Washington Blade, and me at a special Monkeypox Town Hall on Monday, July 25th at 7pm at the Eaton. I’ll be moderating a panel of experts to answer your questions. Join us.
Dr. N. Adam Brown is a practicing emergency medicine physician, founder of a healthcare strategy advisory group ABIG Health, and a professor of practice at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. Previously he served as President of Emergency Medicine and Chief Impact Officer for a leading national medical group. Follow him on Twitter @ERDocBrown.
Opinions
Reproductive rights are intersectional
Trans men, nonbinary people are also suffering
Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court on June 24. Six conservative justices chose to remove a person’s right to an abortion. The decision uprooted much of America and caused women to feel like their bodies were an unsafe place to live in. Regulation of women’s bodies by a conservative cohort of mostly white men is wrong.
Recently, the Biden administration issued an executive order that will reverse the fateful Supreme Court decision so that women may still have access to abortion services. I hope these efforts succeed.
Despite the potential reversal, it needs to be made clear that abortion, and all reproductive rights, are an intersectional issue. Countless Instagram posts, memes, captions, and news articles are talking about how women will suffer. Women will most definitely suffer from a reversal of Roe v. Wade, but transgender men and other nonbinary people will suffer too.
Transgender men are fully capable of having pregnancies. It is imperative that people remember our right to an abortion as well. Many transgender men either forego going on testosterone therapy for a while to have a baby or choose to become pregnant before starting hormone therapy. This is fine and a perfectly normal process to opt into.
Transgender men also deserve legal and affordable access to Plan B pills, just like all women should. Much of our body still works in the same way that a biological female’s would, despite doses of testosterone.
Tangentially, trans men also partake in the medical conversation about contraceptives and other medicines that prevent STI infection. Trans men who choose to have sex with men need affordable access to condoms and birth control.
They also need safe and affordable access to PrEP, which prevents HIV transmission. Recent federal guidance will make PrEP free, or borderline free, which is a step in the right direction. Gender nonconforming patients should also ask doctors about any differences in PrEP’s effects on bodies assigned female at birth versus those assigned male at birth.
All sorts of people — women and others — are threatened by the Supreme Court right now. The conservative cohort of justices sitting in D.C. is simply ruining America’s future.
The treatment for ectopic pregnancies and septic uteruses is an abortion. People have already been dying because they can’t access these safe and legal abortions. The cruelty being inflicted on these bodies is unrivaled.
But it’s time we include all sorts of genders in the conversation on abortion.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Amend is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
