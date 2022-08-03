Opinions
Joe Manchin: enigma to some, hated by others
New bill proves you can’t always get what you want
The headlines in the New York Times and Washington Post screamed: “Manchin and Majority Leader Schumer agree to compromise on reconciliation bill.”
The bill is a 725-page, $739 billion proposal, called the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.” Now they must get every Democrat in the Senate to vote for it with Vice President Harris breaking the anticipated tie, when every Republican will vote no. Then Speaker Pelosi must rally the Democratic votes in the House. If and when this bill passes it’s a huge victory for President Biden, Democrats, and the people.
This bill was negotiated in secret and that in itself is amazing in this day and age. By keeping it secret Democrats were also able to first garner enough Senate Republican votes for the CHIPS-plus bill funding both computer chips and science. The House then passed the $280 billion ‘Chips and Science Act’ that would subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invest billions in science and technology innovation. It’s now on the president’s desk to sign.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is someone progressives love to hate. He has thwarted numerous efforts to move forward the Democratic agenda. In the last two weeks he has shown not only can he compromise, but is way better than if we had a Republican from West Virginia, which we would have without him. First there was the announcement of an agreement between him and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on a bill to update the 1887 law that governs how Congress counts Electoral College votes. Then the Wednesday announced agreement on the climate bill.
It has been reported that bill does a lot of things Democrats have said they wanted for years. One is allowing Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices. “This could save the federal government some $288 billion over the 10-year budget window. With those savings they could lower costs for seniors on their medications.” It has been reported the bill also includes a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for older adults buying prescriptions from pharmacies, and free vaccinations. The bill “would invest $369 billion over the decade in climate change-fighting strategies including investments in renewable energy production and tax rebates for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles.”
Bloomberg reports some of the other details. “The bill includes $4,000 tax credits for lower and middle income buyers to use to purchase used electric vehicles, and up to $7,500 tax credit for new vehicles. The plan has $60 billion of incentives to bring clean energy manufacturing into the U.S. … The plan also includes $9 billion for home energy rebate programs for low-income consumers to make their homes more energy efficient and $1 billion in grants for affordable housing energy upgrades. The plan would also extend to 2025 an expansion in Affordable Care Act premium subsidies that’s currently set to end at year-end. This will lower prices for millions of Americans, according to a summary of the deal.”
All this would be paid for with what some call tax increases, and Manchin calls closing loopholes. “The proposal would raise an estimated $739 billion, with the revenues going to fund climate and health initiatives, as well as to reduce the budget deficit. The Internal Revenue Service would get $80 billion to add auditors, improve customer service and modernize technology. Democrats hope to pull in $124 billion in tax revenue from cracking down on tax cheats and increasing compliance by rebuilding the IRS.” There would also be a minimum 15% tax on corporations with over $1 billion in revenue.
When this bill passes, President Biden will be able to go to voters and tell them he did what he promised — make the rich pay more, cut healthcare costs for all, and make the biggest investments ever in fighting climate change. When I asked a friend who is one of the world’s top environmentalists what she thought of the Manchin/Schumer bill she responded by quoting the Rolling Stones: “No, you can’t always get what you want, You can’t always get what you want, You can’t always get what you want, But if you try sometime you find, You get what you need.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Gov’t must not limit gender-neutral design choices
Building codes can play an important role in shaping public policy
Sometimes the smallest design changes can make a big difference when it comes to inclusion.
Model building codes are developed by non-profit standards development organizations like the International Code Council (ICC), and those codes are adopted into law by states and local governments across the U.S. It’s not necessarily intuitive, but building codes can play an important role in shaping public policy.
Years ago, the American Institute of Architects (AIA), backed by a recommendation from the National Center for Transgender Equality, successfully advanced a change to the International Code Council’s International Plumbing Code (IPC) to ensure that restrooms could be designed for use by all genders where specific conditions are met, such as adequate privacy and safety provisions for restrooms with multiple users. These provisions promote choice, equity, health and safety for transgender, gender non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals. They also benefit people who are disabled and families with small children.
First, the good news: the General Services Administration (GSA) — the federal government’s landlord, which owns roughly 1,700 buildings and has an outsized DMV presence— follows the IPC. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also defaults to the IPC when it assists state and local governments with post-disaster reconstruction.
The bad news, however, is that efforts are underway to convince the GSA and FEMA to utilize an alternative plumbing code that prohibits restrooms that are designed for use by multiple gender users.
The switch to this alternative code would unnecessarily restrict design choices that enable private and safe, gender-neutral options, and put the federal government on record as opposing those options, running counter to the Biden administration’s support for the LGBTQ community.
With this community already vulnerable in so many ways, the use of the IPC in restroom design and the inclusion it facilitates is one small victory. DMV architects and AIA national support designs to enhance accessibility and equality.
We call on the Biden administration, GSA, FEMA, and the congressional authorizers and appropriators for those agencies to reaffirm their commitment to the LGBTQ community, the disabled, and families and reject proposals that would limit gender-neutral design choices through federally adopted or endorsed alternative construction codes.
Elizabeth W. Nook, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, is president of the American Institute of Architects Maryland Chapter
New 988 Suicide Lifeline seeks to meet LGBTQ community’s unique needs
Nationwide transition to easy-to-remember hotline began July 16
LGBTQI+ individuals are more likely than their counterparts to exhibit suicidal behavior. According to data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, nearly half of students identifying as gay, lesbian or bisexual reported seriously considered suicide. These students experienced a near fourfold increase in suicide attempts compared with heterosexual students. LGBTQI+ adults are also at greater risk of suicide. According to the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 15.9 percent of LGB respondents ages 26 to 49 reported serious suicidal thoughts within the past year, and 2.1 percent reported a suicide attempt.
The experiences of stigmatization, rejection, trauma, victimization, microaggressions, homophobia and transphobia all contribute to this elevated risk. Conversely, support and connection between LGBTQI+ youth and their family or caregiver, peers, school and community, can promote better mental health, fewer negative outcomes and stronger resilience. The federal government, along with public and private sector partners, plays an important role toward building this affirming support and connection.
On July 16, SAMHSA led the nationwide transition to 988 as the easy-to-remember number to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — an important step forward to strengthen and transform crisis care in our country.
Historically there have been notable gaps in accessing needed care for suicidal, mental health and substance use concerns with marginalized groups often facing additional barriers and inequitable outcomes.
SAMHSA is committed to enhancing access to crisis services for LGBTQI+ youth, including through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and has outlined a number of critical activities. These include enhanced training, service linkage to specialized care and creation and testing of direct chat portals and interactive voice response menu options.
In addition, research shows the training and expertise of the counselors who respond to crisis contacts matters. A recent survey of 12- to 25-year-old callers conducted by the Trevor Project revealed that nearly half indicated they called specifically because of LGBT-affirming counselors.
Recent federal appropriations direct $7.2 million to provide specialized services for LGBTQ youth within the 988 Lifeline. SAMHSA has been working closely with its partners to do so. Given both youth preferences for digital tools like text and chat and the particular needs of LGBTQI+ youth, such enhancements in access are critically important strategies to promote engagement.
The implementation of 988 and expanding access to affirming support for struggling LGBTQI+ youth is a critical first step in saving lives, decreasing stigma and linking those in need to compassionate and effective care. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
John Palmeiri is SAMHSA’s 988 Acting Director and Brian Altman is SAMHSA’s Senior Advisor on LGBTQI+ Policy.
Glenn Thompson is a pox on America’s genitals
GOP congressman votes against marriage, then attends gay son’s wedding
Usually summer is kind of quiet around here. Washington still has the old-school tradition of emptying out during the hotter months. Out-of-office responses bounce around town like a beach ball. Gays head to Fire Island, Provincetown, Rehoboth, or just anywhere in this city with a pool. Straights go, well, wherever it is they go.
With a quieter town, this column usually takes a few weeks off. But, this town can surprise you. There is a lot of talk around this city. Is the government failing us again when it comes to monkeypox? Where in the world is Ruby Corado? As fast as the news may move, even in the summer, I’m not sure I can really add anything helpful there. So, why not write about another pox on the genitals of America — the Republican Party.
Specifically, have you met Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Awkward Thanksgiving). As you may know, last week the House of Representatives voted on the Respect for Marriage Act; the act that would essentially codify not only gay marriage, but also interracial marriage. The bill passed in what could be considered a bipartisan fashion. Two things here — gay marriage is overwhelmingly supported by the electorate, that and the fact that we’re talking that and interracial marriage is a tad embarrassing for our country. None of that stopped 157 House Republicans from voting against protecting them both.
Enter Glenn Thompson. Google him. Hit images. Isn’t it always strange that Republicans just look like Republicans? Round, bald, red tie. Could have been a jerk football coach but life took him in another direction. Well, he’s got a gay son. And, this gay son had his gay wedding just three days after his father voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. What in the gay hell, right?
I reached out to the congressman’s office and his press secretary Maddison Stone. (Just a note, that second ‘d’ is hers not mine.). Stone responded with this sort of canned response, “Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life. The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.” Welcome, indeed.
I have so many questions. But I guess they all boil down to when, exactly, did Republicans get so damn spiteful. Who can’t get behind love? Two men in tuxedos sharing a kiss? Even if you don’t have a gay kid, most folks these days can point to a gay cousin, nephew, friend of a friend of a friend.
But here we are again. Gearing up for another fight over marriage. And here we are calling out Republicans on their blatant hypocrisy and meanness. Calling them out is important for sure. But you just have to remember, people like Glenn Thompson, they just don’t care. And do I feel bad for not only calling out the congressman, but making fun of his appearance? Not really. They don’t care, why should we? And I sincerely hope that every holiday in Congressman Widebody’s home is as awkward and tense as they can be.
Gay marriage has only had seven years of court protection. Roe had decades, remember. And the way the Supreme Court has titled to the far right spectrum of fucking crazy, we should all be worried. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy called it ‘settled law,’ adding ‘right now.’ So, who’s ready for another fight? And until I throw myself over a police barricade at the Supreme Court, if marriage is indeed struck down, I’ll do my part in calling out these assholes whenever I can.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
