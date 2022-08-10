Out & About
Blade, Baltimore Banner explore state of LGBTQ community
‘State of the Community: LGBTQ+ Edition’ at Center Stage
The Washington Blade and the Baltimore Banner will join forces to host “State of the Community: LGBTQ+ Edition” on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Center Stage, The Head Theater, in Baltimore.
The event is a platform for the LGBTQ community to express concerns about recent developments with the Supreme Court, the current political climate, monkeypox, and other issues.
The event will be hosted by John-John Williams IV, DEI reporter for the Baltimore Banner, and feature Andre K. McDaniels, managing editor of the Baltimore Banner and Kevin Naff, editor-in-chief of the Washington Blade.
The event is free but registration is required. Beer and refreshments will be on sale. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
A Gaga afterparty and a cardboard boat regatta among attractions
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign
Monday, August 8
8-11 p.m.
DIK Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)
Facebook
Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar tonight at 8.
OMGaga Afterparty
Monday, August 8
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Did you catch the Gaga concert tonight? Whether you did or not, join the afterparty at Green Lantern. Show your ticket stub from the concert for a free drink on the dance floor.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, August 9
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik for a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Free to play.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, August 10
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a night of Queer Trivia on all things gay at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Thirst Trap Thursdays
Thursday, August 11
10 p.m.
Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Venus Valhalla and Cake host the Thirsty Thursdays drag show at Pitchers/ALOHO on Aug. 11.
LGBTQ Social at Wild Days
Friday, August 12
7-9 p.m.
Wild Days Rooftop Bar at the Eaton Hotel
1201 K Street, N.W.
21+
Eventbrite
Have some casual conversations with new friends in the LGBTQ community over drinks in a relaxed atmosphere. Hosted by Go Gay DC.
A Love Letter to RENT
Friday, August 12
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Free admission
Facebook
Watch a drag show dedicated to the hit musical RENT. If you miss the first show on Friday, come by on Saturday at 4 p.m. for an encore performance.
Lights On, Barks Out! Disco Heat Drag Brunch
Saturday, August 13
Seating 11 a.m./show 12 p.m.
Astro Beer Hall
1306 G Street, N.W.
$15 cover
Facebook
Join host Doming0 for the Disco Heat Drag Brunch on Saturday at Astro Beer Hall.
Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta
Saturday, August 13
2 p.m.
Lake Anne Plaza
1609 Washington Plaza
Reston, Va.
Facebook | Website
Watch a cardboard regatta race along Lake Anne in Reston, Va. Or, you could even participate (rules here)!
Mister & Miss AGLA Scholarship Fundraiser
Sunday, August 14
7-9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$10 donation requested
Facebook
Join a fundraiser for a good cause: a college scholarship for an outstanding Arlington County Public High School senior. Also, the 2022 Mr. and Miss AGLA will be crowned.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, dancing and drag in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Stonewall Kickball League Social and Registration
Monday, August 1
6-8 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with other new players and team captains on the second floor of Number Nine for a registration event.
Sleaze: Hot, Innit?
Thursday, August 4
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. Hennessey and Jane Saw perform with music provided by DJs Room 12, Lemx and KeenanOrr.
OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival
Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7
Website
This year’s OutWrite Festival features 70 LGBTQ+ authors with a full weekend of readings, panels and workshops. All events are livestreamed free and open to the public.
Slay Them Drag Competition
Friday, August 5
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts the drag competition “Slay Them” at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Trade Yard Sale
Saturday, August 6
2 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Trade participates in MidCity Dog Days 23rd annual Sidewalk Sale with its own yard sale on Saturday. Find some crafts, drag and art that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else!
United Night Out
Saturday, August 6
6:30-10 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Facebook
Join Team DC and the Federal Triangle Soccer Club for United Night OUT.
DC Rawhides: Country Dance
Saturday, August 6
7 p.m.
North Hall, Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5
21+
Facebook
The DC Rawhides invite you for a night of country western dancing at Eastern Market.
Dawg Days of Summer Bar Night
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT of Washington, D.C. will take over the second floor of Uproar Lounge.
RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
National Harbor, Md.
Tickets
Does this need an explanation? Get your tickets while you still can! More information here.
Dirtee Disco: Green Lantern Underwear Party
Sunday, August 7
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Enjoy disco music at this underwear party on Sunday.
Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus
Free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis
Whitman-Walker Health and Team Rayceen Productions will join forces to host the return of Silver Pride on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Studio Theatre.
This event is to celebrate senior members of the LGBTQ community. This is a free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis. The celebration will include live music and an interactive exhibition featuring Whitman-Walker and Team Rayceen’s community partners.
To RSVP, visit Rayceen.com.
Biden administration shifts monkeypox vaccine approach amid shortage
Lady Gaga defends same-sex marriage at D.C. concert
Pan Africa ILGA urges authorities to investigate anti-LGBTQ, anti-intersex murders
Student activists picket Loudoun Co. School Board
Blade, Baltimore Banner explore state of LGBTQ community
Landmark intersex rights law takes effect in Kenya
Biden on freeing Brittney Griner: ‘I’m hopeful. We’re working very hard.’
Uganda government forces advocacy group to shutdown
CDC echoes call for MSM to limit sex partners in monkeypox guidance
Montreal Pride organizers cancel parade
