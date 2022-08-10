Blade, Baltimore Banner explore state of LGBTQ community

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Reign

Logan Stone hosts ‘Reign’ on Monday. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 8

8-11 p.m.

DIK Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W. (second floor)

Facebook

Join Logan Stone, Dabatha Christie and Hennessey for a fun-filled drag show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar tonight at 8.

OMGaga Afterparty

Lady Gaga (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 8

10 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

Did you catch the Gaga concert tonight? Whether you did or not, join the afterparty at Green Lantern. Show your ticket stub from the concert for a free drink on the dance floor.

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Desiree Dik (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Tuesday, August 9

7-9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Join Desiree Dik for a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday. Free to play.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday, August 10

7-9 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook

The Mistresses lead a night of Queer Trivia on all things gay at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

Thirst Trap Thursdays

Join Cake and the queens for Thirst Trap Thursdays. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, August 11

10 p.m.

Pitchers DC/A League of Her Own

2317 18th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Venus Valhalla and Cake host the Thirsty Thursdays drag show at Pitchers/ALOHO on Aug. 11.

LGBTQ Social at Wild Days

Friday, August 12

7-9 p.m.

Wild Days Rooftop Bar at the Eaton Hotel

1201 K Street, N.W.

21+

Eventbrite

Have some casual conversations with new friends in the LGBTQ community over drinks in a relaxed atmosphere. Hosted by Go Gay DC.

A Love Letter to RENT

Friday, August 12

10 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Free admission

Facebook

Watch a drag show dedicated to the hit musical RENT. If you miss the first show on Friday, come by on Saturday at 4 p.m. for an encore performance.

Lights On, Barks Out! Disco Heat Drag Brunch

Saturday, August 13

Seating 11 a.m./show 12 p.m.

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G Street, N.W.

$15 cover

Facebook

Join host Doming0 for the Disco Heat Drag Brunch on Saturday at Astro Beer Hall.

Lake Anne Cardboard Boat Regatta

Lake Anne (Blade file photo by Vanessa Pham)

Saturday, August 13

2 p.m.

Lake Anne Plaza

1609 Washington Plaza

Reston, Va.

Facebook | Website

Watch a cardboard regatta race along Lake Anne in Reston, Va. Or, you could even participate (rules here)!

Mister & Miss AGLA Scholarship Fundraiser

Miss AGLA 2020-21 Ashlee Jozet Adams and Mr. AGLA 2020-21 Xavier Bottoms will be honored at the event alongside the newly-crowned Mr. and Miss AGLA 2022. (Photo via Facebook)

Sunday, August 14

7-9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

$10 donation requested

Facebook

Join a fundraiser for a good cause: a college scholarship for an outstanding Arlington County Public High School senior. Also, the 2022 Mr. and Miss AGLA will be crowned.