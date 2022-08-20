Out & About
Mayor’s office to host roundtable for veterans
‘Serving with Pride’ event to be held at Reeves Center
The Mayor’s Office in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Serving with Pride: LGBTQ+ Veterans Roundtable” on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 12 p.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center.
This event aims to connect the District’s veterans with information, resources, and organizations that may be beneficial to a successful military transition. Discussion will revolve around topics such as housing, employment, healthcare, and legal services.
Upon conclusion of the discussion, all resource providers in attendance offer feedback on any topics discussed or how they can assist the veteran or their family in a positive capacity. More details are available on Eventbrite.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Parties abound with Silver Pride, the ASANA Series and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Silver Pride
UPDATE: Silver Pride was postponed; a new date is expected to be announced soon.
Join host Rayceen Pendarvis for ‘Back for the First Time: Silver Pride 2022″ at Studio Theatre this afternoon for a celebration of senior members of the LGBTQ+ community.
ASANA Series Opening Party
Tuesday, August 16
6:30-11 p.m.
Pitchers / ALOHO
2317 18th Street, N.W.

The Amateur Sports Alliance of North America kicks off its ASANA World Series in D.C. with a party at Pitchers/ALOHO on Tuesday. The event is hosted by Ba’Naka and features special guests DJ Tracy Young, Tatiyanna Voché and E-Cleff.
NJB Hot Boy Summer Happy Hour
Thursday, August 18
6:30-9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.

The Nice Jewish Boys hold a happy hour on Thursday at Number Nine.
Kaftan Couture Happy Hour
Thursday, August 18
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.

The D.C. Boys of Leather mix it up with a kaftan party at Trade on Thursday.
LGBTQ+ Speed Friending
Friday, August 19
7-9 p.m.
Moxy Washington
1011 K Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC! hosts a meet-and-greet at Moxy on Friday. Come by to make some new friends in the LGBTQ community.
We The Kingz: Wet n’ Wild
Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover
21+

Rickey Rosé hosts the We The Kingz show featuring Artemis Demon, Atom Glambert, Baphomette and Phoenix King at JR.’s on Friday.
discoVERS Anniversary
Friday, August 19
10 p.m.
SAX
734 11th Street, N.W.
$30-$50

discoVERS returns to SAX for its one year anniversary with DJs Robbie Leslie and Alexis Tucci. There will be a special performance by KC B. Yoncé. The event will sell out, so get your tickets now.
ASANA Series Closing Party
Saturday, August 20
5:30-11 p.m.
DC Brau Brewing Company
3178 Baldensburg Road, N.E., Suite B

The ASANA World Series finishes with a bang. The Closing Party will be held at DC Brau on Saturday.
Miss Gay Eastern States America
Saturday, August 20
7-11 p.m.
Rehoboth Beach Convention Center
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
$20
Eventbrite
Are you in Rehoboth this weekend? Catch a drag competition at the Convention Center on Saturday.
The Trailer Park Ball
Sunday, August 21
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.

The Trailer Park Ball will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s. All Tips and donations are to benefit the Imperial Court of Washington and Reign X Charities.
Award-winning gay comedian returning to D.C.
Sampson McCormick performs at Comedy Loft
D.C. native and award-winning comedian Sampson McCormick will perform in a series of shows from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27 at the DC Comedy Loft.
The themes of the shows will include cancel culture and sensitivity —especially as they relate to the rise in violence against comedians — LGBTQ issues and probe many of the other current topics that have been circulating in the news and in conversations on social media and among the public.
Tickets are available on DC Comedy Loft’s website.
Reel Affirmations to screen new film
‘Sweetheart’ to run at Landmark Theaters E Street Cinema
Reel Affirmations, a branch of the DC Center for the LGBT Community that platforms LGBTQ film, will screen “Sweetheart” on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Landmark Theaters E Street Cinema. This film will be screened as part of its monthly series.
“Sweetheart” is a coming-of-age film about a socially awkward and environmentally conscious teenager who meets a carefree lifeguard while on holiday with her family.
In-person tickets cost $15 and virtual tickets cost $10. Virtual tickets can be purchased on this link.
