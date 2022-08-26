District of Columbia
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Audio recording captures suspect amid Dupont altercation
A 21-year-old man arrested by D.C. police on Aug. 24 at the Carlyle Hotel near Dupont Circle for allegedly threatening two hotel workers with a handgun stated at the time he made the threats that the workers were from “the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
Court charging documents show that Dylan Nation, a resident of Ooltewah, Tenn., and who was a guest at the hotel at the time of the incident, was charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, Possession of A Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.
The arrest affidavit filed by D.C. police says the incident began about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when a hotel security worker observed Nation, who is identified in the affidavit as the suspect, engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman identified as his girlfriend outside the hotel, which is located at 1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W. The affidavit says the security worker “stepped in” to deescalate the altercation and escorted Nation and the girlfriend back into the hotel lobby.
Once inside Nation told the security worker, who is listed in the affidavit as Complainant 1, and another person the affidavit identifies as Complainant 2, that he needed to go to his car in the hotel parking lot to get some face wash. According to the affidavit, Complainant 2 escorted Nation to the parking lot where Nation allegedly removed a handgun from the glove compartment of his car.
The affidavit says the girlfriend, meanwhile, told Complainant 1, the security worker, that Nation had a gun in his car, prompting Complainant 1 to go to the parking lot, where he observed Complainant 2 attempting to persuade Nation to put the gun back in the car.
“Complainant 1 sees a black handgun in the Suspect’s left hand and tells the Suspect that guns are not allowed in the hotel and that he must leave it in his car,” the affidavit states. “Complainant 1 stated that while in the back parking lot the Suspect points the gun at him and tells him he will blow his skull off,” the affidavit continues.
“Complainant 1 then reaches for the gun and takes it out of the Suspect’s hand,” the affidavit says, after which it says Complainant 1 walked back to the hotel lobby, removed the bullets from the gun, and asked someone to call police. The affidavit does not say whether Nation struggled to resist giving up his gun or passively allowed the hotel worker to take it from him.
The gun is identified in the affidavit as a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun.
The affidavit next describes both Nation and Complainant 1 standing in front of the hotel, with Nation demanding that he get his gun back. It says Complainant 1 refused to return the gun and told Nation that police had been called. Minutes later, when sirens from arriving police cars were heard, Nation attempted to flee the scene, running north on New Hampshire Avenue.
“Complainant 1 ran after him and tackled him in front of 1806 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest,” the affidavit says. “While holding the Suspect down a marked MPD cruiser stopped and an officer ran over and placed the suspect in handcuffs. Complainant 1 immediately told the officer that the suspect had pointed a gun at him,” the affidavit says.
It says D.C. police obtained a security camera video from the hotel that also included an audio recording in which the voices of the hotel workers and Nation could be heard during part of the altercation.
“In the video you can hear the Defendant’s voice arguing with the Complainants about having a gun and that he should put it in the car for everyone’s safety,” the affidavit states. “The Defendant refuses, then starts to talk about not being safe around the Complainants and that the Complainants are not tough because they are from the faggot part of D.C. and that his gun is only for faggots and pussies,” says the affidavit.
It concludes by saying Nation waived his right not to talk to police detectives following his arrest and that he denied he ever took a gun from his car and pointed it at anyone in a threatening way.
Court records show that at a presentment hearing on the day of Nation’s arrest on Aug. 24, Superior Court Judge Dorsey Jones ordered Nation held without bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
The initial D.C. police incident report does not list the incident as a suspected hate crime.
District of Columbia
D.C. Health expands eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccine
Agency resumes releasing data on infections after pause
The D.C. Department of Health announced on Aug. 12 that it has expanded one of its main eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccine from men who have sex with men who have had multiple sex partners during the previous two weeks to all people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had multiple sex partners within the past two weeks.
But in an action that DOH officials did not announce, the agency appeared to have stopped releasing the number and percentage of monkeypox cases for gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men in the week following the vaccination criteria change.
In its data release on Wednesday, Aug. 24, DOH resumed releasing data for the category of “Sexual Orientation.” However, the newly released data show a dramatic decline in the percentage of cases among gay and bisexual men along with a similarly dramatic increase in the number of cases listed as “Unknown” regarding the person’s sexual orientation.
That change appears to be due to a decision by DOH, which refers to itself as D.C. Health, to allow people filling out an application form for the monkeypox vaccination – as well as those who seek treatment for monkeypox — to no longer disclose their sexual orientation, even though officials have made it clear that such information would be kept strictly confidential.
The latest data release on Wednesday show that out of a total of 405 monkeypox cases in the District of Columbia as of Aug. 24, 11 (2.7 percent) were straight/heterosexual; 172 (42.5 percent) were gay; 0 cases were among lesbians (0.0 percent); 18 (4.4 percent) were bisexual; 1 (0.2 percent were in a category of “other;” and 203 (50.1 percent) were in a category of “unknown.”
A DOH spokesperson did not immediately reply to an inquiry from the Washington Blade asking why the agency appeared to have stopped releasing Monkeypox case numbers for men who have sex with men before resuming the release of those numbers. The Blade also did not receive a response to its request for an explanation by DOH on why the category of “unknown” sexual orientation has exceeded the number of reported cases among gay and bisexual men.
Like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DOH officials have said gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men comprise the overwhelming majority of reported monkeypox cases in D.C. and nationally.
DOH officials said the expanded vaccine eligibility criteria, which they said was aimed at de-stigmatizing the monkeypox virus, will leave in place the other two groups currently deemed eligible for the vaccine – sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender and staff workers of any sexual orientation or gender at establishments where sexual activity takes place such as bathhouses, saunas, and sex clubs.
The officials said the new criteria would also expand eligibility from only D.C. residents to some nonresidents such as individuals who work in the District, students enrolled at District universities/colleges, and persons “affiliated with D.C. Health Programs that receive health care services in D.C., and 18 years of age or older,” who meet the other criteria such as having multiple sex partners over the previous two weeks.
At the time it announced the expanded vaccine criteria, D.C. Health began releasing updated monkeypox case numbers every Wednesday at 11 a.m. by categories that included a person’s age, race/ethnicity, the D.C. residential ward where they live, and by the category of “Current Gender Identity.”
The Current Gender Identity category, during that first week after the vaccine criteria change, included the subcategories of “Male,” “Female,” “Non-Binary,” and “Transgender Female.” But the Current Gender Identity category at that time did not include gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men.
In its Wednesday, Aug. 17 data release, D.C. Health said there were a total of 350 positive cases of monkeypox in the District of Columbia as of that time. The Aug. 17 data breakdown for the Current Gender Identity category included these figures:
• Male, 343 cases—98%
• Female, 3 cases – 0.9%
• Non-Binary, 3 cases – 0.9%
• Transgender Female, 1 case – 0.3%
During a July 25 Monkeypox Town Hall sponsored jointly by D.C. Health and the Washington Blade, D.C. Health official Clover Barnes said out of the 172 reported monkeypox cases in D.C. at that time, “over 90 percent of those cases are of men who identify as gay, same-gender loving, or men who have sex with men or bisexual.”
In its monkeypox data released on Wednesday, Aug. 24, D.C. Health reported the total cumulative cases in the District had reached 405. The new data show that 397 or 98 percent of those cases were in males and just 4, or 1.0 percent, were in females.
The data show there were no cases for the group listed as female to male transgender; one case for the category of male to female transgender (0.2 percent); and three cases (.7 percent) for the category of gender nonconforming.
The latest data on D.C. monkeypox cases from all the different categories, including sexual orientation, gender identity, race/ethnicity, and age, can be accessed at the Department of Health website.
District of Columbia
Gay incumbent challenges petition signatures of gay opponent in ANC race
Rivals clash over Shaw bike lane project
Gay D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Michael Eichler, who represents the newly configured ANC Single Member District 2G02 in the city’s Shaw neighborhood, has filed a challenge to the petition signatures of his opponent, gay former Shaw ANC commissioner Alexander ‘Alex’ Padro, before the D.C. Board of Elections.
Eichler and Padro are among at least a dozen confirmed openly LGBTQ candidates running for Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats in the city’s Nov. 8 election, although activists believe there are far more out LGBTQ ANC candidates who have yet to be identified.
Padro told the Washington Blade Eichler has challenged seven signatures of the 32 he obtained from residents of the ANC district. Twenty-five valid signatures are required for an ANC candidate to be placed on the ballot. Padro said he is certain that all but one of the seven challenged signatures will be upheld by the Board of Elections as valid.
“This is not a challenge that will bear fruit,” he said.
“I am challenging his petition because it’s part of the process,” Eichler told the Blade in an email message. “I reviewed the signatures and found some irregularities,” he said. “The only way to resolve those irregularities is through a petition challenge.”
The Board of Elections is scheduled to make a final determination on Sept. 12 on whether the petition challenge will be upheld or turned down.
Eichler and Padro each said the main issue the two have clashed over in the past and that will likely be one of the lead issues before voters in the Shaw ANC election is the D.C. Department of Transportation’s controversial 9th Street, N.W. bike lane project.
Eichler, who describes himself as an environmentalist and advocate for ending what he calls “traffic violence,” has been a leading supporter of the project, among other things, on grounds that it will help curtail a growing number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities caused by vehicles operated by reckless drivers.
Padro, who serves as executive director of Shaw Main Streets, a nonprofit group that advocates for Shaw historic preservation and support for community-based businesses, has been a vocal opponent of the project on grounds that it will harm Shaw businesses.
The project, which has the support of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, calls for installing a 1.6-mile protected bike lane connecting Florida Avenue/U Street on its north end to Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., to the south.
Part of the project has already been put in place along 9th Street between T Street and the block where U Street becomes Florida Avenue in the heart of the Shaw business and nightlife district. The area is sometimes referred to as Little Ethiopia because many Ethiopian owned bars and restaurants are located along 9th Street between T and U Streets.
Nellie’s Sports Bar, one of the city’s popular gay bars, is located at the corner of 9th and U Streets.
According to Padro, the installation of the one-block long bike lane on the east side of 9th Street in the Shaw business district involved closing one of the two northbound traffic lanes to make room for the bike lane. He said the change created an immediate hardship for the businesses along the street by eliminating parking spaces and making it difficult for trucks to deliver supplies to the businesses.
He said he met about two weeks ago with representatives of the businesses along the 1900 block of 9th Street, where the bike lane was installed, and was told of the problems they have encountered. “They are already registering losses of sales from 40 to 50 percent,” Padro said. “There will be businesses that will fail.”
Eichler has pointed to studies conducted by the Department of Transportation, known as DDOT, which show removal of the 9th Street traffic lane for vehicles would result in a minimal impact on traffic congestion and instead would lead to lower vehicular speeds, making the street safer for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. Bike lane supporters have also argued that businesses have not been significantly impacted by bike lanes in other parts of the city.
LGBTQ activists have said the LGBTQ community, like city residents in general, is divided over bike lane projects in different parts of the city, including the 17th Street, N.W. commercial strip near Dupont Circle that has several LGBTQ owned and supportive bars and restaurants.
District of Columbia
Will D.C. host World Pride 2025 after Taiwan cancellation?
InterPride organizers mum on selection of new host city
A surprise announcement last week by Taiwanese organizers of World Pride Taiwan 2025 that they have withdrawn their agreement to host the international Pride event has raised the immediate question of whether the event will be moved to Washington, D.C., which lost its bid to host the event to Taiwan.
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual Pride events, submitted a bid for D.C. to become the host city last September with the support of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city agencies that help organize large events.
World Pride Taiwan 2025 is the group that won its 2021 bid to host World Pride 2025 in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung. The group said in a statement that it decided to cancel its role as the host for World Pride following a dispute with InterPride, the U.S.-based international organization that founded and administers World Pride, and that selects the host city.
World Pride, an international event that takes place every two years, draws thousands of participants from throughout the world to the host city.
Although disagreements had surfaced over whether World Pride Taiwan had the economic capacity to host an international event like World Pride, the group said in its statement that the issue that prompted the cancellation was InterPride’s insistence that the name “Taiwan” could not be used in the title of the event and only the name World Pride Kaohsiung 2025 could be used.
According to the statement, the name “Taiwan Pride” has symbolic significance for the Taiwanese LGBTQ community, among other reasons, because all the island nation’s Pride events since 2003 have used the name Taiwan Pride.
In its own statement, InterPride said all past World Pride events have used the name of the host city rather than the country in which the city is located. In its statement, it said it offered a compromise allowing Taiwanese organizers to call the event “World Pride Kaohsiung, Taiwan,” a claim Taiwanese organizers dispute.
The Washington Blade couldn’t immediately reach an official or spokesperson for InterPride to determine whether it plans to reopen the bidding process to select another city to host World Pride 2025 or whether it would invite D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance to host the event on behalf of D.C.
Capital Pride Alliance submitted what it said was a comprehensive bid last September calling on InterPride to select D.C. as the World Pride 2025 host. Capital Pride and the Taiwanese group were the only two organizations to submit a bid for World Pride 2025.
When InterPride announced last November that it had selected the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung to host the international event, Capital Pride issued a statement congratulating Kaohsiung Pride and World Pride Taiwan 2025 for winning the bid.
Ryan Bos, the Capital Pride Alliance executive director, told the Blade on Wednesday that as of early this week InterPride had not contacted Capital Pride Alliance about the Taiwanese group’s decision to cancel the event. He said Capital Pride learned about the cancellation from news media reports.
Asked if Capital Pride plans to reactivate its bid to host World Pride 2025, Bos did not offer a direct answer.
“We definitely need to have conversations about it,” he said. “We definitely would be open to the conversation. Our team put in a lot of time and effort to put together a very comprehensive and strong bid,” Bos said. “D.C. is a worthy destination, and we can truly make a major impact on the world stage by hosting an event such as this,” Bos said. “So, we would be open to entertaining the conversation.”
Bos pointed to Capital Pride’s announcement at the time it submitted its bid to host World Pride 2025 last September that hosting the event in 2025 would come at a time when Capital Pride plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of D.C.’s first LGBTQ Pride event in 1975, which began as a block party near Dupont Circle.
“So, though we were not selected last fall, we have been moving forward in organizing an international Pride event for 2025 on the world stage for our 50th anniversary,” Bos said. “So, regardless of what happens, we will be continuing down that path.”
Bos said Capital Pride Alliance officials will also be attending InterPride’s annual international conference this October in Guadalajara, Mexico, which is held each year in connection with InterPride’s role as an association of LGBTQ Pride organizations throughout the world. Bos said the issue of selecting a new host city for World Pride 2025 could emerge as a topic of discussion at that conference.
World Pride Taiwan 2025 organizers said in their statement that InterPride did not insist on leaving out the name Taiwan in the title of the event during the bidding process last year and at the time InterPride decided to select the Taiwanese group to host the event in Kaohsiung. The group also disputes InterPride’s claim that it offered a compromise to include the name Taiwan along with Kaohsiung in the event’s title.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Comings & Goings
Man threatens D.C. hotel workers, says his gun is ‘for faggots’
Fla. student activists oust anti-LGBTQ school board members
Liberty Counsel hacked in major data breach
Listen Now: Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
Popular
-
Southeast Asia4 days ago
Vietnam no longer considers LGBTQ people sick
-
National2 days ago
Monkeypox being spread through sex, not brief skin-to-skin contact: experts
-
State Department4 days ago
U.S. discourages Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to seek Brittney Griner release
-
Rehoboth Beach4 days ago
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends
-
South America2 days ago
Prominent transgender activist murdered in Argentina
-
Maryland4 days ago
Lesbian diversity expert running for City Council in Hyattsville
-
The White House2 days ago
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
-
News2 days ago
Ron Johnson changes tune on gay marriage bill: ‘Completely unnecessary’