Tips for preparing your home for fall
Check windows, A/C units, and more as cool weather arrives
It looks like fall season is upon us, judging by all the pumpkin spice everywhere. I was just walking through HomeGoods and went down the ‘fall aisles,’ which made me think, similar to how we ready our homes for the spring/summer season, we must prepare our homes for the fall/winter months as well. Here are a few tips to prepare your home for the fall season and into winter.
Tip One: Check those leaks!
Inspect your exterior windows and doors to ensure that there are no holes or spaces where warm air can escape when you have the heat on. We should all be a bit more environmentally friendly and just as you are saving the turtles by now using straws, you should also try to use less electricity and fossil fuels – as such helping to ensure your home is air tight will not only aid the environment but it will also cut down on your energy bills, which will afford you a clearer conscience and more drinks at Trade.
Tip Two: HVAC Service
It is always a good rule of thumb to have your HVAC system serviced around the change of weather/seasons. Call your local service provider to ensure you are on their books before it’s snowing. If you have window A/C units make sure that you either cover them up or remove them from the windows. This is a great time to have the window A/C units serviced, clean out the filters, wipe them down, and ensure they are prepped and ready for next year before you put them away. If you have radiators, it’s always recommended that you clear some space around them to reduce anything from getting too spicy and causing issues. One last item of note – you should change your air filter more than once a season, so let’s just make sure it’s a new filter. Work smarter not harder — you can easily set a reminder for every month to change out your filter or use an auto replenishment service (will not mention any names) to send you new filters as a reminder to change them.
Tip Three: Test Smoke Detectors
It’s always a good idea to ensure that your batteries are set and that your smoke detectors are operational. I would also recommend ensuring that any CO2 detectors are also in tip top shape.
Tip Four: Cover or Remove Patio Furniture
We are fortunate here in the D.C. metro area to have a reasonably mild fall season, so in many cases there’s no need to cover your patio furniture until it gets a little closer to December, but I always recommend locating any covers and ensuring they are still in good shape, no rips etc. to allow time for procuring any replacements if needed.
Tip Five: Perform a deep clean
As we welcome in the cooler temps, we want to make sure we don’t welcome in any unwanted pests that find our warmer homes so comfy. It’s always a good idea to perform a deep clean, or hire someone, in order to mitigate the likelihood pests will be incited to come into your home and make themselves comfortable.
This last tip isn’t exactly a seasonal tip – but rather a post-summer tip. Prepare yourself for the busy holiday seasons ahead that fall and winter bring. Be mindful that while you may have a family there are some people in this world that are not as fortunate as you. Lead with kindness and remember to treat others with the kindness you’d like to receive.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
To use a down payment assistance program or not?
D.C. is committed to helping residents into homeownership
A little-known fact about purchasing homes in the District of Columbia is that there actually are helpful programs for “average” buyers who make a healthy income but might not have tons of cash stashed away for the down payment and closing costs.
There are several programs such as DC Opens Doors and the Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP) as well as EAHP (the DC Employer Assisted Housing Program) that can help buyers with cash to close or down payment assistance. The DC Opens Doors program helps buyers with a 3.5% down payment, that does get paid back when the house is sold later. Many lenders are familiar with this program, and it gets used frequently.
Also, the HPAP and EAHP programs are used frequently, with the assistance of the DC Housing Finance Authority and the Greater Washington Urban League assisting to administer the funds. The amount of assistance given to the buyers is dependent on household size and income. For DC Opens Doors there are also income limits, and credit score requirements.
I find that many buyers don’t know that these programs are available to them. I did just find out the amount of assistance for the HPAP program was just raised and will be effective in October of this year. These programs may or may not be the best option for each buyer. The best thing to do is to speak with a lender who is familiar with these programs, and to run the numbers using the program or not using the program. Sometimes the interest rate is higher when using one of these down payment assistance programs, but if that is what is needed to make the purchase happen, then so be it.
The good thing is the District of Columbia is committed to helping people find their way into homeownership, and with the recent raising of the assistance levels, they are showing that they understand the cost of homeownership in the District is higher than the average. If you would like more information about these programs do not hesitate to contact me or to attend one of my homebuyer seminars, which will occur this fall. One will be in September, and one will be in October.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at [email protected] or 703-587-0597.
Finding your footing in fall housing market
Act quickly before winter arrives when selling
Though it may not feel quite like fall weather quite yet in some parts of the country, as students return to school, we know that it means fall is right around the corner. Without question, fall is usually a wonderful season – it is the perfect time to enjoy beautiful weather, and plenty of festivals and fun. The return to school also means, for many, a return to routine – to getting organized and beginning again to check things off the to-do list after the lazy days of summer are over.
You may have heard that housing inventory and activity is often lower in the fall than in the popular spring and summer seasons – and this is true. On the other side of the coin, however, fall buyers are often more serious about buying. They may be eager to buy quickly to get children enrolled in school, because of a job relocation, or due to a change in their family situation. Often, fall buyers are eager to find a home they love quickly, and to take action once they find it.
The good news is that if you plan to list your home for sale in the fall, there are a few tips and things you can add to your to-do list that will help you market your home in the best way possible and maximize your chances of a quick and successful sale. These include:
Act quickly: Depending upon the area of the country that you live in, beautiful, crisp, colorful fall weather might quickly give way to less desirable winter weather. It’s often far easier to sell a home in the fall than it is to sell in December, January, or February when bad weather might make traveling difficult, and potential buyers less likely to want to leave their homes. Once you’ve decided you’re ready to sell, it’s best to make every effort to list your home quickly to take advantage of good weather and buyers on the market.
Photograph the property as soon as possible: In many parts of the country, fall is a truly beautiful season of the year. Fall typically also offers plenty of beautiful, natural light. Take advantage of those ideal conditions by taking pictures of your property early. Don’t wait until the leaves begin to fall and the skies turn gray. Get your pictures early and use them to attract potential buyers to the unique beauty, both indoors and out, that can be enjoyed in your home.
Feature some fall curb appeal: You may not have spring flowers in the fall, but there’s abundant natural beauty to enjoy nevertheless. If you have falling leaves, make sure to regularly rake and bag them. Mow the lawn, perhaps add some new mulch, or consider adding some fall flowers. These steps don’t take long or cost much money, but they can go a long way toward catching the eye of potential buyers.
Leave the lights on: In fall, the sun begins to set early. As a result, it’s important to keep your home as bright and inviting as possible. Clean your windows, open the curtains or blinds, and encourage as much natural light to come in as possible. If you have very dark paint colors, consider having a few rooms repainted to lighter shades. This will maximize light, and make your home appear more open and airy. Finally, if the showing is later in the day, be sure to leave plenty of lights on within the home. This will not only increase your curb appeal as potential buyers approach the home by making it look warm and inviting – it will also help buyers feel more comfortable inside your home as they envision themselves in that space.
While these tips are intended to be helpful, it’s important to remember that one of the best steps you can take to truly increase your chances of a successful home sale is to hire a real estate agent who knows and loves the community and can help you truly tailor the marketing and pricing of your home to potential buyers in your area. Finding and connecting with an agent that can help you do exactly that is essential. At GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help.
At GayRealEstate.com, we aren’t just passionate about real estate. We’re passionate about real estate with a purpose. Our mission is to connect LGBTQ home buyers and sellers all over the country with knowledgeable, talented, and experienced LGBTQ-friendly realtors who know their communities well and are dedicated to helping clients every step of the way. Wherever you are in the real estate process, and whatever your goals, we’re here for you, and we’re ready to help. If you’re ready to get started, connect with us today.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
5 tips for novice house flippers
Hire an architect, budget for overruns, and more
If you still use Facebook, you know that there is a group for everything, from different breeds of dogs and cats to silly games that lead to data mining of your information for business or nefarious purposes, to groups that offer advice on certain medical issues, to everything real estate.
One of the Facebook groups in which I participate allows users to share do-it-yourself home improvement tips. It’s a bit like HGTV or the DIY network, with a dose of reality thrown in.
Simple topics might include improving curb appeal, selecting paint colors, installing flooring, replacing an electrical fixture, or changing a toilet.
Sometimes contractors weigh in on more complicated work and even give an idea of how long a project might take and how much it might cost in a particular area of the country.
It constantly surprises me how little people know about how their home works. I fault the seller’s market over the past years, where inspections are either short or non-existent, for much of that.
It used to be that an inspector would spend several hours with a buyer, going through the condition and operation of a home’s systems and fixtures, providing a written report, and even including a binder that outlined how to fix simple items or when to conduct general maintenance.
The advent of the “walk and talk” inspection, conducted prior to making an offer, shortened that process. A buyer would have to take his own notes while the inspector was talking and pointing things out. Often, the buyer would go home with information in cryptic shorthand that made no sense a few weeks down the road.
Some people still fancy themselves as house flippers, intent on making a massive profit by making a few choice renovations and reselling a home. My Facebook group often brings out those who have the desire but lack the skills or funding.
One person recently posted photographs of a house he was interested in renovating for profit. His first question was whether he could remove all the mold himself or whether he should hire a professional mold remediation company.
I looked at the photos and immediately thought of Tyvec suits, respirators, and those movies where CDC warns of a toxic environment that must be contained and the toxins eradicated — not my idea of a DIY project.
Another unrealistic aspect of this renovation was his cost estimate — $100,000 to cover mold remediation, a new roof, central air conditioning and heating and, of course, new electrical, plumbing, drywall, fixtures, cabinets, and appliances. Even with a price of $175,000 for the house and a potential value of $400,000 after renovations, the professional flippers told him he was living in La-La-Land.
Amateur flippers in the DMV have seen their options dry up in the past five years, as even distressed properties left in disrepair can sell for half a million dollars or more. Even the professionals are knocking on doors, sending postcards in desired neighborhoods, and calling or texting owners and real estate agents, looking for properties to fix and flip.
Still, if you are inclined to try rehabbing, even for your own home, here are my top five things to consider before diving in.
• Get to know what permits you will need and the process and timeline for obtaining them, or else you may face the dreaded orange Stop Work Order slapped on the home’s window.
• Find an architect and/or engineer to help with planning the layout. Remember, not every wall can come down to make an open concept floorplan without shoring it up in another approved manner.
• Learn about “hard money.” Unlike traditional home loans that are based on income, assets, and credit, these high-interest, short-term loans rely on the difference between what you pay for the house (“as is” value) and what the “as renovated” value is estimated to be upon resale.
• Consult with a real estate agent about popular features and finishes to help you sell the house quickly and get the highest price. Purchase those items locally to avoid supply chain delays.
• Budget for unexpected cost overruns of 10-15%. Even with an interest-only loan with no payments due until resale, you will still owe taxes and insurance and make periodic payments for materials and labor. Don’t forget to add commissions and closing fees on the purchase and sale.
Your first project may not result in the profit you anticipated, but it will give you a sense of whether it’s worth trying again or leaving renovations to the professionals.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
