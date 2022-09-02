Campaign launched to support former Casa Ruby employees

The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance announced on Friday that they have launched a campaign to raise funds to assist former employees of Casa Ruby, the local LGBTQ community services center that closed its operations last month following the loss of most of its D.C. government funding.

“The recent shuttering of Casa Ruby has traumatized its employees and clients,” a joint statement released by the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride events, says. “Before the shutdown, employees went unpaid for six to eight weeks, with some continuing to work without pay to help transition and support the youth and clients,” the statement says.

The statement was referring to one of Casa Ruby’s main programs that provided housing and other assistance to homeless LGBTQ youth, with a special outreach to the transgender community.

“It is imperative that the integral and glorious humans of Casa Ruby feel a sense of reciprocity from our community, meaning the immense care and support that they have provided to our community members in need — selflessly and without compensation — should be reciprocated ten-fold during this extremely dire chapter of their lives,” Kimberly Bush, the D.C. Center’s executive director, said in the statement.

“The funds will provide immediate support to help them pay for rent, groceries, and transportation,” the statement continues. “They will also be connected to resources such as case management, counseling, and workforce development programs,” it says. “Most importantly, the former Casa Ruby employees need new jobs, and quite critically, jobs that break down barriers that prevent LGBTQ+ youth, especially Trams women of color, from becoming employed,” the statement says.

The statement says the D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance are working with the Wanda Alston Foundation, which a D.C. Superior Court judge selected as the Casa Ruby receiver, to disseminate the funds to the former employees “fairly and equitably through a transparent process.”

The judge that named the Alston Foundation as the Casa Ruby receiver on Aug. 12 directed the foundation to submit to the court by Sept. 13 a written report on the status of Casa Ruby’s assets and liabilities and a recommendation on whether it could resume its services and operations or be shut down permanently.

The decision by the court to place Casa Ruby in receivership came after the Office of the D.C. Attorney General determined following an investigation that Casa Ruby and its founder and former executive director, Ruby Corado, had violated the D.C. Nonprofit Corporations Act.

Judge Danya Dayson stated in her decision to approve the receivership that the Attorney General’s office established in its findings that Casa Ruby under Corado’s leadership violated the Act by failing to maintain a lawfully constituted board of directors and failing to maintain control and oversight of the organization.

Dayson said Casa Ruby also violated the statute by permitting Corado “to have exclusive access to bank and PayPal accounts held in the name of, or created to benefit, Casa Ruby, and permitted Corado to expend hundreds of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds without board oversight for unknown reason.”

Some of the former employees have said Corado has been spending most of her time in El Salvador over the past year and could not be reached in recent months. Corado spoke at an Aug. 11 virtual court hearing through a phone hookup when the receivership issue was discussed, but she did not say where she was calling from.

June Crenshaw, the Alston Foundation’s executive director, couldn’t immediately be reached to determine whether she and others working on the receivership have determined whether Casa Ruby’s operations can be resumed and if some of the former employees can be rehired.

“I am thrilled that Capital Pride Alliance and the D.C. Center are using their platforms and resources to help the incredible former staff of Casa Ruby,” Crenshaw said in the statement released by the two groups. “We are all in this together and helping our vulnerable community members is a cause worth supporting,” she said.

The statement released by the groups says the fundraising campaign for the former Casa Ruby employees is being supported by Wegmans, Impulse Group DC, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and the Different Drummers’ Marching Band.

The statement says donations can be made through this site: www.CapitalPride.org/casa-ruby-employee-support.