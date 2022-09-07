Connect with us

Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party

Rehoboth Beach fundraiser held on a ‘glorious, sunny day’

7 hours ago

The Boy Band Project performs at a Sussex Pride fundraiser on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

Rehoboth Beach’s Sussex Pride hosted a pool party over Labor Day weekend to raise funds for ongoing programming.

David Mariner, president of Sussex Pride, noted that this year the organization was the beneficiary of an annual pool party fundraiser hosted by David Herchik and Richard Looman. Mariner emphasized the event was a success and a great way to celebrate the long weekend.

“It was a glorious, sunny day. We have had our share of cloudy Labor Day weekends, but it was perfect,” he said.

Mariner noted that the event included a “spectacular” musical performance from The Boy Band Project, a New York-based musical group that recreates hits from boy bands throughout the decades and in 2019 and 2020 received BroadwayWorld awards. Local favorite Pamala Stanley also performed at the event, which raised more than $7,000 according to a statement from organizers.

Money raised will go toward new programming, including a support group for parents of transgender and non-binary adolescents in Delaware, as well as a needs assessment project for Sussex County “to really identify how we can best support the LGBTQ community in southern Delaware,” Mariner said.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

PHOTOS: Miss Glamour Girl

Bayley crowned the winner at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md.

1 week ago

August 29, 2022

Bayley is crowned Miss Glamour Girl America 2022 at McAvoy's in Parkville, Md. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Glamour Girl America “Once Upon a Time” competition was held at McAvoy’s in Parkville, Md. on Sunday, August 28. Four contestants vied for the crown and a chance to advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October. In addition to the evening gown and talent competitions, there were performances by Mis Gay Maryland America 2021 Maranda Rights, Miss Glamour Girl 2021 Jalah Nicole, Miss Gay D.C. America 2022 Tatiyanna Voché, Miss Gay Maryland America 2011 Chi Chi Ray Colby, Miss Gay Maryland America 2012 Stephanie Micheals, Jazmine Diamond, Joanna Blue, Jayden Elysse, Aryanna Myst, Sarabesque, Gabriel Remsen Ruby and Coco Vega.

Amethyst Diamond was awarded first alternate and Bayley was crowned Miss Glamour Girl 2022. Both queens will compete alongside the title-holders of Miss Gay Western Maryland and Miss Gay Freestate at the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore on Oct. 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Bachelor’s Mill Reunion

Tina Tuna Adams, Daryl Wilson honored

1 week ago

August 28, 2022

Tina Tuna Adams, second from left, is honored by organizers of The Bachelor's Mill Reunion event at KARMA on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ebony Pyramid Entertainment presented The Bachelors Mill Reunion 2022 with special guest performer Terisa Griffin on Saturday, August 27 at KARMA DC. The Bachelors Mill, a venue popular with the Black LGBTQ community, closed over three years ago. The Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Showcase featured drag performances from Sabrina Blue, Raven Luckett, Capri Bloomingdale, Lady Toni, Regina Jozet Adams, Lady Lenore and more. Tina Tuna Adams and Daryl Wilson were honored with awards.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Rehoboth nightlife

Aqua, Purple Parrot, The Pines hot spots at the Beach

2 weeks ago

August 21, 2022

The 'Miss Gay Eastern States' pageant was held at The Pines on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tourists and residents alike enjoyed the nightlife of Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Saturday, August 20. Popular LGBTQ venues included Aqua, Purple Parrot and The Pines.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

