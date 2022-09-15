The White House
Biden to meet with family of Brittney Griner
Reports indicate meeting to take place Friday
President Joe Biden on Friday will meet with the family of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
The Associated Press cited White House officials who said Biden will also meet with the family of Paul Whelan, another American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence after his conviction for spying.
A Russian court last month convicted Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner — of smuggling drugs into the country and sentenced her to nine years in a penal colony.
Brittney Griner’s lawyers have appealed her sentence.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has publicly acknowledged the U.S. has offered Russia a deal to secure the release of Griner and Whelan.
American officials have reportedly expressed a willingness to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S., as part of a prisoner swap. A spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed negotiations between the two countries over a potential prisoner swap have begun.
The Washington Blade has reached out to the White House for comment on Friday’s meeting.
Politics
Karine Jean-Pierre improvises during briefing upon Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Our hearts and our thoughts to the family members of the Queen’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced on Thursday to improvise during the daily briefing upon being informed about the ground-shaking news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Initially refusing to answer hypothetical questions about the monarch’s death following reporters she was seriously ill, Jean-Pierre replied “OK, all right” when reporters informed her about the news while she answering a question on the Inflation Reduction Act.
“That’s been confirmed?” Jean-Pierre asked reporters, who responded in the affirmative before Jean-Pierre referenced the royal family as their source.
Taking a moment to collect herself, Jean-Pierre went into comments and condolences she made earlier in the briefing about then-hypothetical questions.
“Our hearts and our thoughts to the family members of the Queen, goes to the people of the United Kingdom,” Jean-Pierre said.
Jean-Pierre, who’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role of the White House press secretary, said she didn’t want to get ahead of President Biden’s public comments, indicating they would be forthcoming.
“I want to you all to hear from him first, and so, I don’t want to get ahead of that” Jean-Pierre added.
Jean-Pierre added: “And I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something that the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger, and the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies.”
Bringing to the news briefing to an end, Jean-Pierre reiterated wouldn’t get ahead Biden on his comments and emphasized the strong ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.
“Again, our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Queen and to her family,” Jean-Pierre concluded.
Biden issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth shortly after the briefing concluded: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”
“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” Biden added. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”
The White House
Doug Emhoff hosts virtual White House roundtable with LGBTQ students
2022 marked by anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
With school starting again at the end of summer, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff met virtually with LGBTQ high school students Thursday in a year marked by a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in state legislatures, including the “Don’t Say Gay” measure signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Emhoff hosted the roundtable with the LGBTQ students to hear “about their back-to-school experience,” and measures advanced by state legislatures were a key component of the conversation, according to a readout of the talk the White House issued on Friday.
“During the meeting, the students shared how legislation in states that targets and discriminates against the LGBTQI+ community has impacted them and their peers,” the readout says. “They referenced Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and the need to defend and protect LGBTQI+ rights.”
The Biden administration’s work in supporting LGBTQ youth was among the efforts Emhoff highlighted during the virtual meeting, the White House readout says, as well as marks intended to “encourage civic participation among young people and expressed his commitment for ensuring that every young person feels safe and loved for who they are.”
The White House
Biden aide joins Buttigieg’s staff
Stephen Goepfert is one of the administration’s most influential LGBTQ members
Stephen Goepfert, special assistant and personal aide to President Joe Biden, is slated to join the Department of Transportation where he will be working on the implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a spokesperson with the agency told the Washington Blade Tuesday.
While serving in his current position, a role that is often referred to as the president’s “bodyman,” Goepfert has enjoyed virtually unrivaled proximity and access to Biden beginning with his 2020 presidential campaign. As a gay man and longtime member of Biden’s inner circle of trusted advisors, Goepfert is one of the administration’s most powerful LGBTQ officials.
An official with the White House provided additional confirmation to the Blade that Goepfert’s forthcoming role will involve working to implement the infrastructure law. The administration has hailed the bill as one of its most significant legislative accomplishments, a historic once-in-a-generation investment to rebuild the U.S.’s long-neglected roads, bridges and rails. The law also involves provisions to fight climate change, as well as the expansion of access to clean water and high-speed internet.
Earlier today, the White House disclosed Goepfert’s planned departure, scheduled for the end of this week, with a statement from Biden commending Goepfert’s service as his special assistant and personal aide, where he proved himself “a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers.”
White House Receptionist Jacob Spreyer will resume the role vacated by Goepfert.
Top White House officials including Biden’s Chief of Staff Ron Klain and his longtime confidant and counselor Steve Ricchetti echoed Biden’s praise of Goepfert’s performance.
“I have worked with and seen many body people over the years, Stephen is at the top,” Klain said. “It’s a tough and grueling job, and no one has done it with the competence, kindness, and warmth that he has.”
At the Department of Transportation, Goepfert will serve under Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post. Record numbers of LGBTQ political appointees have served in the Biden-Harris administration, according to the Victory Fund.
