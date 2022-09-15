Biden to meet with family of Brittney Griner

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced on Thursday to improvise during the daily briefing upon being informed about the ground-shaking news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Initially refusing to answer hypothetical questions about the monarch’s death following reporters she was seriously ill, Jean-Pierre replied “OK, all right” when reporters informed her about the news while she answering a question on the Inflation Reduction Act.

“That’s been confirmed?” Jean-Pierre asked reporters, who responded in the affirmative before Jean-Pierre referenced the royal family as their source.

Taking a moment to collect herself, Jean-Pierre went into comments and condolences she made earlier in the briefing about then-hypothetical questions.

“Our hearts and our thoughts to the family members of the Queen, goes to the people of the United Kingdom,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre, who’s first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve in the role of the White House press secretary, said she didn’t want to get ahead of President Biden’s public comments, indicating they would be forthcoming.

“I want to you all to hear from him first, and so, I don’t want to get ahead of that” Jean-Pierre added.

Jean-Pierre added: “And I said this earlier, our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something that the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger, and the United Kingdom is one of our closest allies.”

Bringing to the news briefing to an end, Jean-Pierre reiterated wouldn’t get ahead Biden on his comments and emphasized the strong ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Again, our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the Queen and to her family,” Jean-Pierre concluded.

Biden issued a statement on the passing of Queen Elizabeth shortly after the briefing concluded: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her,” Biden added. “An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”