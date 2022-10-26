Alaska Thunderfuck invites anti-LGBTQ members of Congress to D.C. show

Alaska Thunderfuck has invited anti-LGBTQ and anti-drag members of Congress to her show in D.C. this Saturday at the Howard Theatre.

“The world and the community of drag is a place where we welcome people, and I think for people to see that firsthand, it’s transformative,” Thunderfuck told the Washington Blade during a recent telephone interview.

Thunderfuck’s show will take place at the Howard Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m.

She will be performing songs from her latest album, “Red 4 Filth.” Among the list of songs she will performing is one of Alaska’s favorites, “Ask Me,” which is ironically one of her least popular songs on Spotify and other streaming platforms. However, that doesn’t discourage Thunderfuck, as she prepares to give every song on tour a new purpose.

The show has less of a concert style and more of a story-telling energy, according to Thunderfuck. Instead of standing around and changing costumes a few times, Thunderfuck’s show will be a sci-fi storytelling experience.

Thunderfuck will prepare for her Howard Theatre show the way she prepares for every other show; she’ll get herself a smoothie — a near-addiction she wouldn’t dream of kicking before a big show — and a healthy serving of Chipotle to keep her energy up. She doesn’t have much time for anything else right now, with her life in full rehearsal mode.

Thunderfuck said her show has been in the work for years.

She had to put it on hold with COVID-19 cases surging in due to the omicron variant, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m really glad it’s happening (now,) it’s turned into a really cool thing,” said Thunderfuck. “It’s kind of unlike anything I’ve done before.”

Alaska Thunderfuck (Photo by Magnus Hastings)

While touring around the country, her stop in D.C. is more important than the others.

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds for drag queen story time, which Fox News has categorized as “radical gender theory.” When asked about how she felt about this measure, Thunderfuck said “it’s ridiculous,” noting the GOP is supporting these proposals in order to get the “cheap” votes.

Making politics more about control than freedom is shifting the way marginalized communities are fighting back. Thunderfuck is nevertheless taking the high road, which is why she has invited members of Congress to attend her show.

The Proud Boys and other groups have also targeted drag queens.

Violence broke out at a “drag queen story time” event in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 23 when a group of LGBTQ rights supporters clashed with members of the Proud Boys and neo-Nazis. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law earlier this year, in July filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant that hosted a drag brunch with children.

Proud Boys members in harassed D’Manda Martini and photographed her car during a “drag queen story hour” at a library in Kensington, Md. Thunderfuck acknowledged drag queens are under fire across the country, but the stressed she won’t waiver in the face of danger.

“They can try to disrupt me, but they won’t,” said Thunderfuck.

Thunderfuck also said she doesn’t let the reviews get her down-or get to her head, even though she is one of the drag world’s biggest stars.

“I’m always like ‘reviews don’t matter,’ she said. “I don’t care what reviewers have to say I just care about the work.”

Her shows get raving reviews already, with “BroadwayWorld” calling her an “undeniable and unequivocal star of Drag! The Musical.”

Thunderfuck’s words of wisdom to anyone considering a career in drag are “if it’s something you want to try or something you’re into, by all means, go for it.” Thunderfuck herself doesn’t have an outlet for future drag superstars yet, but she’s always dreamed of opening her own summer camp-like experience for adults who are interested in drag.

“There’s so much that you can’t really learn from a YouTube video or from watching drag race, there’s so much that’s like tactile and so much knowledge that can be passed on so I’ve always loved the idea of that.”

Until Thunderfuck opens her own drag summer camp, you’ll have to catch her show-stopping performance of her album at the Howard Theatre or follow along with the rest of her tour on her website, alaskathunderfuck.com/tour/