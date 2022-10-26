Arts & Entertainment
Alaska Thunderfuck invites anti-LGBTQ members of Congress to D.C. show
Drag queen to perform at the Howard Theatre on Saturday
Alaska Thunderfuck has invited anti-LGBTQ and anti-drag members of Congress to her show in D.C. this Saturday at the Howard Theatre.
“The world and the community of drag is a place where we welcome people, and I think for people to see that firsthand, it’s transformative,” Thunderfuck told the Washington Blade during a recent telephone interview.
Thunderfuck’s show will take place at the Howard Theatre on Saturday at 8 p.m.
She will be performing songs from her latest album, “Red 4 Filth.” Among the list of songs she will performing is one of Alaska’s favorites, “Ask Me,” which is ironically one of her least popular songs on Spotify and other streaming platforms. However, that doesn’t discourage Thunderfuck, as she prepares to give every song on tour a new purpose.
The show has less of a concert style and more of a story-telling energy, according to Thunderfuck. Instead of standing around and changing costumes a few times, Thunderfuck’s show will be a sci-fi storytelling experience.
Thunderfuck will prepare for her Howard Theatre show the way she prepares for every other show; she’ll get herself a smoothie — a near-addiction she wouldn’t dream of kicking before a big show — and a healthy serving of Chipotle to keep her energy up. She doesn’t have much time for anything else right now, with her life in full rehearsal mode.
Thunderfuck said her show has been in the work for years.
She had to put it on hold with COVID-19 cases surging in due to the omicron variant, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I’m really glad it’s happening (now,) it’s turned into a really cool thing,” said Thunderfuck. “It’s kind of unlike anything I’ve done before.”
While touring around the country, her stop in D.C. is more important than the others.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds for drag queen story time, which Fox News has categorized as “radical gender theory.” When asked about how she felt about this measure, Thunderfuck said “it’s ridiculous,” noting the GOP is supporting these proposals in order to get the “cheap” votes.
Making politics more about control than freedom is shifting the way marginalized communities are fighting back. Thunderfuck is nevertheless taking the high road, which is why she has invited members of Congress to attend her show.
The Proud Boys and other groups have also targeted drag queens.
Violence broke out at a “drag queen story time” event in Eugene, Ore., on Oct. 23 when a group of LGBTQ rights supporters clashed with members of the Proud Boys and neo-Nazis. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed his state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law earlier this year, in July filed a complaint against a Miami restaurant that hosted a drag brunch with children.
Proud Boys members in harassed D’Manda Martini and photographed her car during a “drag queen story hour” at a library in Kensington, Md. Thunderfuck acknowledged drag queens are under fire across the country, but the stressed she won’t waiver in the face of danger.
“They can try to disrupt me, but they won’t,” said Thunderfuck.
Thunderfuck also said she doesn’t let the reviews get her down-or get to her head, even though she is one of the drag world’s biggest stars.
“I’m always like ‘reviews don’t matter,’ she said. “I don’t care what reviewers have to say I just care about the work.”
Her shows get raving reviews already, with “BroadwayWorld” calling her an “undeniable and unequivocal star of Drag! The Musical.”
Thunderfuck’s words of wisdom to anyone considering a career in drag are “if it’s something you want to try or something you’re into, by all means, go for it.” Thunderfuck herself doesn’t have an outlet for future drag superstars yet, but she’s always dreamed of opening her own summer camp-like experience for adults who are interested in drag.
“There’s so much that you can’t really learn from a YouTube video or from watching drag race, there’s so much that’s like tactile and so much knowledge that can be passed on so I’ve always loved the idea of that.”
Until Thunderfuck opens her own drag summer camp, you’ll have to catch her show-stopping performance of her album at the Howard Theatre or follow along with the rest of her tour on her website, alaskathunderfuck.com/tour/
Bars & Parties
Halloween is back and more queer than ever!
Freddie’s Beach Bar to host Halloween party
Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant will be hosting a Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring friends and meet new people from all over the world. Guests will gather in the back outside patio if the weather is nice or near the stage if not. Go Gay DC leader TJ Flavell will be there to greet you. Name tags will be provided. There’s no cover charge.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Metrobar DC to host ‘Booze and Brews’ Halloween Brunch’
“Booze and Brews Halloween Brunch” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at metrobar DC.
Guests are encouraged to come enjoy sounds from DJ Lalee and tasting tables from Catoctin and Republic Restoratives from 7-10 p.m. and drink specials featuring Catoctin or Republic Restoratives spirits all evening long.
This event is free to attend with an optional $15 Bash + SMYAL Fundraiser Ticket to help support LGBTQ youth across the district. Ticket holders will be honored with a cocktail.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Cake Pop to host ‘HallowQueen Drag Brunch’
“HallowQueen Drag Brunch” will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at The Hall CP. New host Cake Pop will be hosting this ultimate Halloween-themed event.
Flavored mimosas and Bloody Marys will cost $24 and the brunch buffet costs $30 and will include French toast casserole, buttermilk pancakes, tater tots hash, among many other menu items.
Tickets for this event start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Baltimore Playhouse to hold ‘Haux-lloween’ party
“Taste.Touch.Feel: Haux-lloween” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Baltimore Playhouse – Private Social Club.
Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy top-tier burlesque and specialty performances, kink edutainment, interactive games, and plenty of surprises to thrill one’s senses.
There will also be a costume ball with three categories. Each category is limited to eight participants. The categories are:
- Alien Superstar: Most unique, intergalactic freak
- Fetish Faerie: Whimsy, kinky, faerie hauxs
- Best Couples Costume: Period.
After the costume ball, there will be an “Adult Play Date After Party” for mingling and a night of no inhibitions where guests can enjoy spontaneous performances, play with their lover(s) or be a voyeur while the music plays.
Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sirene, X and Nadia to perform at Firefly
Firefly Halloween Special Event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at p.m. at Firefly. This event will feature performances by drag queens Sirene, X and Nadia. There will also be two competitions:
• “Holy” a ghoulie drag performance with a cash prize of $100 and a bookings prize of $100.
• A costume contest where the 1st place winner wins a one-night stay at Hotel Madeira, 2nd place wins dinner for two at Firefly, and 3rd place wins brunch for two at Firefly.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: October 28-November 3
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 28
The Center Aging Monthly Lunch and Yoga will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Center. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. To RSVP for this event, visit the DC Center’s website.
The Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to come together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, October 29
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Facilitator training will be at 12 p.m. on Zoom. This meeting is for group leaders and facilitators that operate support groups within the DC Center, as well as those interested in becoming a facilitator. All are encouraged to come to learn, share challenges and solutions. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 30
GoGay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 31
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will be hosting, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, November 1
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, November 2
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center. Book Men DC is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, November 3
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be fairer with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community and is sponsored by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action.) For more information, email [email protected].
Photos
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
Rayceen Pendarvis honored at 35th annual run
The 35th annual High Heel Race was held on 17th Street’s Frank Kameny Way on Tuesday. Best of LGBTQ DC Most Committed Activist Rayceen Pendarvis was honored at the stage with a proclamation from the D.C. City Council. Mayor Muriel Bowser marched in the parade before the race.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the High Heel Race for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/GLQCYJ2vMc— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) October 26, 2022
