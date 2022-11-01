National
LGBTQ groups support Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Storm caused widespread flooding, island-wide blackout on Sept. 18
Eliana Rodríguez and her father Javier floated on a mattress and pieces of broken debris in flood water in Utuado, Puerto Rico, praying help would come for hours.
“The rain kept falling and never stopped,” Rodríguez said of the flood water that filled the home she shared with her father. “We sat in the dark when we lost power and when the water became too much, we prayed.”
Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico’s southwestern coast on Sept. 18, inundating Utuado and the surrounding area with 30 inches of rain.
Neighbors eventually rescued Rodríguez and her father. They have now relocated to New York with family, unsure when or if they will return.
Rodríguez still grieves for the things she lost in the flood that made her house a home.
“Mi isla es mi alma (my island is my soul),” Rodríguez said, choking back tears.
Fiona, which made landfall two days before the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, knocked out power across Puerto Rico. People in the U.S. commonwealth since Fiona’s landfall continue to struggle with a lack of electricity, drinking water, food and medical necessities.
Rodríguez’s father, who has a heart condition, went without his medication until they reached the U.S. mainland, where they battled medical red tape to finally get the medication her father needs.
As recovery efforts continue to evolve on the island, humanitarian and grassroots organizations have flocked to “la Isla del Encanto” (the Island of Enchantment) to help Puerto Ricans rebuild.
Agriculture and infrastructure are among the hardest hit industries on the island.
“Hurricane Fiona destroyed $159 million bananas and other crops,” the island’s agricultural minister said.
Wilfred Labiosa, executive director of Waves Ahead Puerto Rico, an organization that offers support to marginalized and vulnerable communities, including the LGBTQ community, is helping with recovery efforts.
According to Labiosa, necessities like electricity, drinking water and mental health aid continue to be grave needs that are still unmet and the government is unsure when relief will come.
“They’re saying water is coming sooner than electricity, while getting electricity to some parts of the island could take months,” Labiosa told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview shortly after Fiona’s landfall.
Labiosa, along with many other Puerto Ricans, has sharply criticized the government for its lack of adequate leadership and oversight of LUMA Energy, the company that holds the exclusive contract to provide electricity to the island. LUMA Energy, which faces zero competition, has consistently failed to provide stable electricity to residents, even before the hurricane.
Waves Ahead, in collaboration with World Central Kitchen and José Andrés, provides meals for those in need across the island.
Like most small nonprofit organizations, Waves Ahead relies on donations and funds from the government to provide for those in need. And despite multiple visits by federal legislators, Waves Ahead has not been selected to receive federal aid funds, and Labiosa says that lawmakers do not mention the LGBTQ community in discussions of relief efforts.
Fiona’s effect are traumatic, Labiosa says the storm’s destruction hurts more because of the response from Puerto Rico’s central government and local municipalities.
“We haven’t learned anything in the last five years,” Labiosa said, referencing to Maria’s devastating effects.
Labiosa highlighted the burden of outdated infrastructure on the island, which the government has received millions of dollars to improve yet has not.
“The temporary bridge was supposed to be replaced two years ago,” Labiosa said in reference to Bridge PR-123 in Utuado that was built after Maria, and washed away the day Fiona made landfall.
Waves Ahead is also working on a partnership with the Ricky Martin Foundation to provide resources and help to all affected by Fiona, including focused efforts on the LGBTQ community.
Just like Labiosa, Arianna Lint, executive director of Arianna’s Center, is calling for mental health aid as well as other necessities.
“We have a very high suicide rate in our community,” Lint said.
For more than five years, Arianna’s Center has worked extensively in Puerto Rico, serving people of the LGBTQ community through community development and federal legislative efforts.
Recently, Lint delivered survival kits donated by Gilead Sciences around the island.
Lint and Gilead Sciences have partnered in an effort to ensure that those living with HIV/AIDS are receiving the medical care they need in the aftermath of the hurricane and destructive flooding.
“One of our largest aliados (allies) is Gilead Sciences, who is promoting the use of PrEP,” Lint said.
Parts of the island that remain inaccessible due to mudslides and debris from the storm are finding it hard to receive help, especially when it comes to health services for the elderly.
“Our greatest focus is on people left behind and senior people in our community,” Lint said.
As cleanup and recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico, one thing is for sure: Cleanup will be a slow process, and many, like Rodriguez and her father, will be faced with the decision to leave their island or stay, uncertain when the cavalry will come.
District of Columbia
43 known LGBTQ candidates running for D.C. ANC seats
Just 12 of 33 LGBTQ incumbents seeking re-election
At least 43 known LGBTQ candidates are running for seats on the city’s Advisory Neighborhood Commissions in the Nov. 8 D.C. election, with at least one LGBTQ ANC candidate running in each of the city’s eight wards.
Only 12 of the 43 candidates are incumbents seeking election to another two-year term after 21 of the 33 known current LGBTQ ANC commissioners elected to office in 2020 chose not to run again this year.
Those who decided not to run again, including longtime gay ANC commissioners Mike Silverstein of the Dupont Circle ANC and John Fanning of the Logan Circle ANC, are among a record number of ANC members from across the city who chose not to seek reelection this year.
Gay law librarian Kent Boese, a longtime commissioner representing the city’s Park View neighborhood in Ward 1, withdrew his candidacy for reelection earlier this year when D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson nominated Boese to become executive director of the D.C. Office of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions. Boese, whose nomination was expected to be confirmed by the Council on Oct. 31, will assume the important role of overseeing the fiscal and administrative operations of the ANCs across the city.
In 2020, a record number of 47 known LGBTQ candidates ran for ANC seats, as reported by the then-ANC Rainbow Caucus. The caucus, which consisted of LGBTQ commissioners and others listed as allies, has since become inactive, making it more difficult to identify LGBTQ ANC candidates.
Nevertheless, the Washington Blade and the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the national group that provides financial support for openly LGBTQ candidates running for public office, were able to identify at least 43 known LGBTQ ANC candidates running in the Nov. 8 election. Out of that total, 28 are running unopposed.
Four of the LGBTQ contenders are running as write-in candidates in one of the record number 56 ANC single member districts in which no candidate is running on the ballot. Another LGBTQ contender, Zachary Ammerman of Ward 5, is running as a write-in candidate against an incumbent commissioner.
Under the D.C. Home Rule Charter, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners serve as unpaid elected officials charged with making recommendations to the city government on a wide range of neighborhood issues, including the approval of liquor licenses for bars and restaurants and zoning regulations. City officials are required to give “great weight” to the ANC recommendations, but the government officials are not required to accept the recommendations.
There are a total of 40 ANCs located throughout the city with each having between two and 10 single member districts representing the city’s diverse neighborhoods. There are currently a total of 345 single member districts citywide known as SMDs.
Like past election cycles, the largest number of LGBTQ ANC candidates running this year, 13, are running in Ward 2, with most running in the ward’s Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods. Seven of the LGBTQ candidates are running in Ward 1 and Ward 5; five are running in Ward 6; four in Ward 7; two in Ward 3; and one each in Wards 4 and 8.
Eighteen of the 43 LGBTQ candidates have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Following is a list of the LGBTQ ANC candidates and the single member districts and neighborhoods in which they are running. The candidates marked with an asterisk have been endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory fund.
1A04 Jeremy Sherman (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A05 Stephen Coleman Kenny (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A09 James Turner (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1B01 Larry Handerhan (incumbent/unopposed) – LeDroit Park
1B02 Sean Holihan (Unopposed) – U Street/Shaw
1B03 Jamie S. Sycamore (unopposed) – Columbia Heights/U Street
1C01 Howard Bauleke (incumbent/unopposed) * — Adams Morgan
1E01 Bradley Gallagher (write-in) – Park View
1/e03 Michael Wray (incumbent/unopposed) – Park View/Pleasant Plains
1E07 Brian Footer * — Howard University/Pleasant Plaints
2A04 Ed Comer * — Foggy Bottom
2B02 Jeffrey Rueckgauer (incumbent/unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B03 Vincent E. Slatt (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B06 Matt Johnson (unopposed) –Dupont Circle
2B09 Christopher Davis (unopposed) – Dupont Circle/U Street
2C01 Michael D. Shankle (incumbent/unopposed) – Penn Quarter
2C02 Rebecca Strauss* — Downtown
2F04 Brian McCabe (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F05 Christopher Dyer (write-in/unopposed) –Logan Circle
2F06 Matt Fouracre (write-in/unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F07 Brant J. Miller (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2G02 Alexander M. ‘Alex’ Padro (unopposed) — Shaw
2G04 Steven McCarty * — Shaw
3C01 Hayden Gise (she/her) (unopposed) * — Woodley Park
3F01 Ryan Cudemus-Brunoli (unopposed) * — Cleveland Park
4B04 Evan Yeats (incumbent/unopposed) — Takoma
5A01 Zachary Ammerman (write-in) * — Lamond Riggs
5A01 Duvalier Malone (he/him) * — Lamond Riggs
5B02 Nandini Sen (unopposed)* — Brookland
5B04 Ra Amin (incumbent) — Brookland
5D05 Salvador Sauceda-Guzman (incumbent/unopposed) — Trinidad
5F06 Joe Bishop-Henchman (unopposed)* — Eckington
5F07 Michele Keegan (she/her) — Eckington
6A03 Nicole ‘Nikki’ Del Casale (she/they) * — H Street/Capitol Hill
6A06 Robb Dooling (incumbent/unopposed) – H Street/Capitol Hill
6B03 David Sobelsohn (unopposed) * — Capitol Hill
6D02 Ronald Collins –Southwest
6E02 Charles Panfil (write-in/unopposed) * — Mt. Vernon Square
7B02 Jamaal Maurice McCants-Pearsall (he/him) (unopposed) * — Good Hope
7B03 Travis Swanson (incumbent/unopposed) * — Randle Highlands
7D09 Shane Sager (he/him) * — Capitol Hill
7C04 Anthony Lorenzo Green (incumbent/unopposed) — Deanwood
8F03 Andrew McCarthy-Clarke (write-in) * — Navy Yard
U.S. Federal Courts
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack to face federal assault, attempted kidnapping charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked in San Francisco home
The 42-year-old suspect in the break-in and assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was formally charged Monday with assault and attempted kidnapping in violation of federal law.
David Wayne DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., was arrested on Friday inside the Pelosi residence in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood by San Francisco Police Department police officers responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi.
Paul Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. Paul Pelosi underwent what officials described as successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands after he was seriously wounded in the attack.
Nancy Pelosi arrived in San Francisco late Friday aboard a U.S. Air Force VIP transport jet and published a “Dear colleague” letter this past weekend thanking fellow members of Congress for their support and expressing gratitude for the “quick response” of law enforcement and emergency services personnel.
U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds for the Northern District of California, Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp of the FBI San Francisco Field Office and U.S. Capital Police Chief J. Thomas Manger made the announcement. Hinds’ Special Prosecutions Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California is prosecuting the case.
According to the complaint, DePape was arrested on Friday inside the Pelosi residence by San Francisco police officers responding to a 911 call from Paul Pelosi. He later described to police that he had been asleep when DePape, whom he had never seen before, entered his bedroom looking for Nancy Pelosi.
According to the complaint, minutes after the 911 call, two police officers responded to the Pelosi residence where they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer. Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly gained control of the hammer and swung it, striking Paul Pelosi in the head. Officers immediately restrained DePape, while Paul Pelosi appeared to be unconscious on the ground. As set forth in the complaint, once DePape was restrained, officers secured a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene, where officers also observed a broken glass door to the back porch.
DePape is charged with one count of assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. DePape is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The FBI San Francisco Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the San Francisco Police Department are continuing to investigate the case.
National
Elon Musk promotes anti-gay conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
New Twitter owner shared right-wing website article
Elon Musk on Sunday retweeted a tweet that falsely claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)’s husband and the man who police say attacked him were lovers.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted a Los Angeles Times story about far-right conspiracy theories to which David DePape, the man who authorities say attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer in his San Francisco home on Oct. 28, had subscribed.
NBC News reported Musk responded to Clinton’s tweet with a link to the Santa Monica Observer, a right-wing website, that said Paul Pelosi “was drunk again, and in a dispute with a male prostitute.”
“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” said Musk in his tweet.
The Santa Monica Observer in an update it posted to the original story on Sunday said “San Francisco Police said today that victim Pelosi and suspect DePape did not know each other prior to the attack. SFPD reaffirmed that the assault followed a break-in.” Musk has deleted his original tweet.
Paul Pelosi underwent surgery at a San Francisco hospital after the attack. DePape has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other charges.
Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, hours before Paul Pelosi was attacked.
