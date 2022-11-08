Heather Mizeur comes up short in Md. congressional race

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Democratic Heather Mizeur on Tuesday came up short in her bid to unseat Republican Congressman Andy Harris in Maryland’s 1st congressional district.

Mizeur trails Harris by a 37.43-60 percent margin with 305 of 310 Election Day precincts in the district — which encompasses the entire Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties — reporting their results.

Mizeur is a former Takoma Park City Councilwoman before she served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015. Mizeur ran for governor in 2014.

Mizeur, who lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, would have been the first lesbian member of Congress from Maryland if she defeated Harris.

The former Maryland lawmaker throughout her campaign criticized Harris over his decision to dispute the 2020 presidential election results. Harris during a debate against Mizeur that took place last month at Cecil College in Cecil County attacked transgender people.

“We gave Andy Harris the challenge of his lifetime in this race,” Mizeur told her supporters at the Farmhouse on Kent Island.

Harris on Tuesday watched the election results come in at a Salisbury restaurant.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to once again be chosen by the people of the 1st Congressional District to serve as their voice in Congress,” said Harris in a statement. “As the son of immigrants who fled communism, I am reassured by the results — that despite the harmful last two years, the American dream is still alive and well. I look forward to our efforts in the Republican majority to cut spending, reduce inflation, rein in our Southern border, restore law and order, and serve as a check on the rogue and out-of-touch Biden administration.”