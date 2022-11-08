Connect with us

Maryland

Heather Mizeur comes up short in Md. congressional race

Republican Congressman Andy Harris won re-election

Published

4 hours ago

on

Heather Mizeur speaks to supporters at the Ten Eyck Brewing Company in Queenstown, Md., on July 19, 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Democratic Heather Mizeur on Tuesday came up short in her bid to unseat Republican Congressman Andy Harris in Maryland’s 1st congressional district.

Mizeur trails Harris by a 37.43-60 percent margin with 305 of 310 Election Day precincts in the district — which encompasses the entire Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties — reporting their results.

Mizeur is a former Takoma Park City Councilwoman before she served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015. Mizeur ran for governor in 2014.

Mizeur, who lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, would have been the first lesbian member of Congress from Maryland if she defeated Harris.

The former Maryland lawmaker throughout her campaign criticized Harris over his decision to dispute the 2020 presidential election results. Harris during a debate against Mizeur that took place last month at Cecil College in Cecil County attacked transgender people.

“We gave Andy Harris the challenge of his lifetime in this race,” Mizeur told her supporters at the Farmhouse on Kent Island.

Harris on Tuesday watched the election results come in at a Salisbury restaurant.

“It is an incredible honor and privilege to once again be chosen by the people of the 1st Congressional District to serve as their voice in Congress,” said Harris in a statement. “As the son of immigrants who fled communism, I am reassured by the results — that despite the harmful last two years, the American dream is still alive and well. I look forward to our efforts in the Republican majority to cut spending, reduce inflation, rein in our Southern border, restore law and order, and serve as a check on the rogue and out-of-touch Biden administration.”

Maryland

Md. to legalize recreational marijuana

Question 4 passed by 65.51-34.49 percent margin

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

(Photo courtesy of NORML)

Voters in Maryland on Tuesday approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

Question 4, which sought to amend the Maryland Constitution, passed by a 65.51-34.49 percent margin.

Maryland will join Virginia, New Jersey, California, Colorado and more than a dozen other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. The nation’s capital has also legalized recreational marijuana.

Maryland

Lierman defeats Glassman in Md. comptroller race

Baltimore City Democrat to succeed Peter Franchot.

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Brooke Lierman (Screen capture via campaign advertisement)

State Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) on Tuesday defeated Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in Maryland’s comptroller race.

The Baltimore City Democrat was ahead of her Republican challenger by a 56.85-43.03 percent margin with 2034 of 2074 of Election Day precincts reporting their results.

Lierman will succeed Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Maryland

Brown defeats Peroutka in Md. attorney general race

Former lieutenant governor will succeed Brian Frosh

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

Congressman Anthony Brown (Washington Blade file photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Congressman Anthony Brown on Tuesday defeated former Republican Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka in Maryland’s attorney general race.

Brown was ahead of Peroutka by a 59.88-39.97 percent margin with 2032 of 2074 Election Day precincts reporting results.

Brown has represented Maryland’s 4th congressional district since 2017. Brown, who was previously Maryland’s lieutenant governor, will succeed outgoing Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh.

