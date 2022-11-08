Arts & Entertainment
Sydney WorldPride is planning a celebration like no other￼
WorldPride is heading Down Under in 2023.
WorldPride is heading Down Under in 2023. Sydney, Australia, has been named the official location for WorldPride next year, and the cosmopolitan city is planning to go all-out to welcome LGBTQ+ guests from all over the world.
Consistently named one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries in the world, Sydney has 17 days of events and activities planned for Sydney WorldPride, with an expected attendance of half a million revelers. Whether you are looking to dance into the wee hours, experience art and culture or simply be yourself with 500,000 of your closest friends, there is something at Sydney WorldPride for everyone to explore.
According to Kate Wickett, Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride, “Sydney’s streets will be alive as thousands of people come together to celebrate the global LGBTQIA+ reunion the world has been waiting for.”
Events
With multiple events happening daily during Sydney WorldPride, here are some standouts.
The Human Rights Conference (March 1-3) is considered the centerpiece of WorldPride, and will focus on “global, regional and domestic human rights issues facing people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and variations in sex characteristics.” Tickets are available now and speakers include Executive Director of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality Kenita Placide, Senator Sarah McBride and director of LGBT Rights Advocacy China, Yanzi Peng. It’s expected to be the largest LGBTQIA+ human rights conference ever held in the Asia-Pacific region.
First Nations Gathering Space will be held at Carriageworks and take place over six nights (Feb. 23–28 ). There will be free exhibits to explore, plus theater experiences, dining and drag shows.
Mardi Gras Parade (Feb. 25) is the largest event of Sydney WorldPride and will celebrate Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ 45th anniversary. Expect to see 12,500 marchers and over 200 floats travel down Oxford Street for the first time since 2020.
Domain Dance Party (Feb. 26) will be the largest circuit party in Australian history. The seven-hour party will include sets from international DJs, dancers and surprise guests.
Ultra Violet (March 3) celebrates the women of WorldPride with an event curated by DJs and producers Sveta Gilerman and Jess Hill. Not just a dance party, Ultra Violet will also feature burlesque, performance art, visual art, cabaret and drag king performances.
Rainbow Republic (March 5) closes out WorldPride with a day full of DJ sets and live performances from artists including Muna, G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy and BVT. The party will be hosted by actor/musician Keiynan Lonsdale (“Love Simon”).
In addition to official events, there are dozens of Pride Amplified events, from drag brunches to networking events and niche parties.
How to get to Sydney WorldPride
Events for Sydney WorldPride are already beginning to sell out, so if you want to join the celebration, you’ll want to book your tickets sooner rather than later. You might even be able to score a special Pride flight on Qantas out of Los Angeles.
Sydney WorldPride is working with approved travel providers to ensure guests are getting access to genuine WorldPride event tickets. Guests can bundle their World Pride and flight/accommodations with these approved vendors.
If you are traveling from the U.S., check out the following vendors:
Guests from other parts of the world, visit sydneyworldpride.com/travel-providers to see what vendors are recommended. And don’t forget your valid passport!
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Matthew Shepard memorial event, Fuchsia Ball among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, November 7
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
The weekly drag show at DIK Bar is a great way to wind down on a Monday.
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, November 8
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Play some bingo and catch a show with host Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.
The Meaning of Matthew Shepard
Wednesday, November 9
7 p.m.
National Cathedral (library) and online
3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Registration
This event at the National Cathedral and on Zoom celebrates the life of Matthew Shepard and the work of his mother Judy to inspire the world to action.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, November 9
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join your favorite trivia mistresses for a game of all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Veterans Day Drag Brunch with Ba’Naka
Friday, November 11
12:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Make a reservation at [email protected] to get your spot for a Veterans Day brunch.
Drag Underground
Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
Continuing by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground at Dupont Underground on Friday.
POV Express Straight Talk Show and Drag
Friday, November 11
10 p.m.
Selina Rooftop Hotel
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite
Keep the party going on Friday with performances and beats at Selina Rooftop Hotel.
The Fuchsia Ball
Saturday, November 12
9:30 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$20-$50
Website | Facebook
Support the Pride 365 Fund with the hottest ticket in town on Saturday: The Fuchsia Ball. Entertainment for Shea Couleé, Eva Mystique, Bang, and an interactive Queer ball exhibition with the Capitol Ballroom Council. Music with international DJs Joe Gauthreaux and Tracy Young.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-10 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Reservations are required for this hilarious show. Email [email protected]
Champagne, Comedy and Drag
Sunday, November 13
8-9:30 p.m.
DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
1523 22nd Street, N.W.
$15
Eventbrite
Check out this stand-up comedy and drag show featuring LGBTQ+ performers.
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac
Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s
Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday
Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
