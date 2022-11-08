Connect with us

Arts & Entertainment

Sydney WorldPride is planning a celebration like no other￼

WorldPride is heading Down Under in 2023.

Published

23 mins ago

on

Miss Ellaneous (Ben Graetz) welcomes guests to Sydney WorldPride, kicking off Feb. 17, 2023. Photo: Anna Kucera

WorldPride is heading Down Under in 2023. Sydney, Australia, has been named the official location for WorldPride next year, and the cosmopolitan city is planning to go all-out to welcome LGBTQ+ guests from all over the world.

Consistently named one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly countries in the world, Sydney has 17 days of events and activities planned for Sydney WorldPride, with an expected attendance of half a million revelers. Whether you are looking to dance into the wee hours, experience art and culture or simply be yourself with 500,000 of your closest friends, there is something at Sydney WorldPride for everyone to explore. 

According to Kate Wickett, Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride, “Sydney’s streets will be alive as thousands of people come together to celebrate the global LGBTQIA+ reunion the world has been waiting for.”

1,000 people gathered to create a giant human Progress flag in honor of the upcoming Sydney WorldPride celebration in 2023. Photo: Daniel Boud

Events

With multiple events happening daily during Sydney WorldPride, here are some standouts.

The Human Rights Conference (March 1-3) is considered the centerpiece of WorldPride, and will focus on “global, regional and domestic human rights issues facing people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and variations in sex characteristics.” Tickets are available now and speakers include Executive Director of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality Kenita Placide, Senator Sarah McBride and director of LGBT Rights Advocacy China, Yanzi Peng. It’s expected to be the largest LGBTQIA+ human rights conference ever held in the Asia-Pacific region.

First Nations Gathering Space will be held at Carriageworks and take place over six nights (Feb. 23–28 ). There will be free exhibits to explore, plus theater experiences, dining and drag shows.

Mardi Gras Parade (Feb. 25) is the largest event of Sydney WorldPride and will celebrate Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ 45th anniversary. Expect to see 12,500 marchers and over 200 floats travel down Oxford Street for the first time since 2020.

Domain Dance Party (Feb. 26) will be the largest circuit party in Australian history. The seven-hour party will include sets from international DJs, dancers and surprise guests. 

Ultra Violet (March 3) celebrates the women of WorldPride with an event curated by DJs and producers Sveta Gilerman and Jess Hill. Not just a dance party, Ultra Violet will also feature burlesque, performance art, visual art, cabaret and drag king performances.

Rainbow Republic (March 5) closes out WorldPride with a day full of DJ sets and live performances from artists including Muna, G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy and BVT. The party will be hosted by actor/musician Keiynan Lonsdale (“Love Simon”).

In addition to official events, there are dozens of Pride Amplified events, from drag brunches to networking events and niche parties.

How to get to Sydney WorldPride

Events for Sydney WorldPride are already beginning to sell out, so if you want to join the celebration, you’ll want to book your tickets sooner rather than later. You might even be able to score a special Pride flight on Qantas out of Los Angeles.

Sydney WorldPride is working with approved travel providers to ensure guests are getting access to genuine WorldPride event tickets. Guests can bundle their World Pride and flight/accommodations with these approved vendors.

If you are traveling from the U.S., check out the following vendors:

Down Under Answers

Goway

Out of Office

Planetdwellers

Guests from other parts of the world, visit sydneyworldpride.com/travel-providers to see what vendors are recommended. And don’t forget your valid passport!

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Matthew Shepard memorial event, Fuchsia Ball among highlights

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

From left: Matthew Shepard is honored at the National Cathedral; Bombalicious Eklaver performs at Dupont Underground and Selina Rooftop Hotel; and DJ Joe Gauthreaux provides the beats at The Fuchsia Ball. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Not Another Drag Show

Not Another Drag Show (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Monday, November 7
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite

The weekly drag show at DIK Bar is a great way to wind down on a Monday.

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Desiree Dik (Photo by Katherine Gaines of Ambient Eye Photography)

Tuesday, November 8
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Play some bingo and catch a show with host Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing on Tuesday.

The Meaning of Matthew Shepard

Wednesday, November 9
7 p.m.
National Cathedral (library) and online
3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Registration

This event at the National Cathedral and on Zoom celebrates the life of Matthew Shepard and the work of his mother Judy to inspire the world to action.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday, November 9
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook

Join your favorite trivia mistresses for a game of all things LGBTQ at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

Veterans Day Drag Brunch with Ba’Naka

Friday, November 11
12:30 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

Make a reservation at [email protected] to get your spot for a Veterans Day brunch.

Drag Underground

Friday, November 11
7:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite

Continuing by popular demand, the Washington Blade presents Drag Underground at Dupont Underground on Friday.

POV Express Straight Talk Show and Drag

Friday, November 11
10 p.m.
Selina Rooftop Hotel
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite

Keep the party going on Friday with performances and beats at Selina Rooftop Hotel.

The Fuchsia Ball

Saturday, November 12
9:30 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$20-$50
Website | Facebook

Support the Pride 365 Fund with the hottest ticket in town on Saturday: The Fuchsia Ball. Entertainment for Shea Couleé, Eva Mystique, Bang, and an interactive Queer ball exhibition with the Capitol Ballroom Council. Music with international DJs Joe Gauthreaux and Tracy Young.

Dinner N Drag

Kristina Kelly (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, November 13
8-10 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

Reservations are required for this hilarious show. Email [email protected]

Champagne, Comedy and Drag

Sunday, November 13
8-9:30 p.m.
DC Comedy Loft and Bier Baron Tavern
1523 22nd Street, N.W.
$15
Eventbrite

Check out this stand-up comedy and drag show featuring LGBTQ+ performers.

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac

Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s

Published

2 days ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

Miss Zodiac contestants assemble on the stage at Freddie's Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Wig Night Out

Annual tradition renewed at Pitchers on Saturday

Published

3 days ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

The annual 'Wig Night Out' was held at Pitchers on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Patrons donned their best wigs for Wig Night Out at Pitchers DC on Saturday, Nov. 5.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular