Movies
‘Far From Heaven’ still packs a punch 20 years later
Queer classic a merciless deconstruction of American identity
One of the joys of great movies – as any real cinema buff can surely attest – is the ability to revisit them through a new set of eyes. Though the images they show us are frozen, unchanging from the day they were first captured, you the viewer and the world you live in are different each time you watch them.
This shift in perspective becomes even more apparent when the movie in question is a film you haven’t seen in many years. There’s a risk involved, of course: re-watching a favorite, you may find it doesn’t live up to your fond memories; alternatively, you could discover previously unappreciated layers that make you love it even more than you did before. Either way, you’re likely to experience the movie as if it were completely new.
Sometimes, though, the power of a movie over time can be deepened by just how much watching it feels the same – and that’s why queer filmmaker Todd Haynes’ “Far From Heaven,” which turns 20 years old this month, speaks even louder to us now than it did in 2002.
Even then, of course, it was a look back at a faraway past. Set in the upper-middle-class world of Hartford, Conn., in the late 1950s, it transported us into a seminal period of our history and forced us to take stock of just how much things have changed – and just how much they haven’t – in our own time.
Borrowing more than a page from the glossy Technicolor melodramas of the era in which it takes place – in particular, the work of Douglas Sirk, a German immigrant whose outsider’s eye tinged the soapy escapist films he directed with a subtle undercurrent of social criticism that would only come to be appreciated by a later generation – “Far From Heaven” is both a painstaking homage to a classic genre and a merciless deconstruction of American identity.
Awash in rich fall colors and adorned down to the smallest detail with pristine replication of the period’s iconic clothing, architecture, décor, and automobiles, its aesthetic – breathtakingly beautiful from start to finish – was accomplished by team effort. Haynes wrote a screenplay ripe with the familiar over-the-top style of the vintage films he wanted to recreate and directed with an eye toward emulating the visual conventions – framing, camera angles, editing choices – with which they were composed, even to the point of using old-fashioned rear projection process shots for driving scenes; cinematographer Edward Lachman captured it all on film utilizing the same lens filters and lighting techniques used in the originals; Elmer Bernstein, who composed the music for many of the same classics that inspired the film, envelops the narrative the lush romantic strains of his final major movie score, adding an even more tangible layer of authenticity to the package; and an impeccable cast of gifted screen actors, led by Julianne Moore in a performance that won her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival (and should have won her an Oscar, according to many awards-show pundits who consider her loss to Halle Berry in “Monster’s Ball” one of the Academy’s most egregious snubs), play out the drama with all the skill required to honor the movie’s mise-en-scène while still making each moment feel palpably real.
Yet as impressive as the film is as a technical achievement in style, it’s not defined by that measure alone. Rather, the style functions entirely in service of a larger goal, in which the myth of “the good old days” is lavishly rendered onscreen only to be torn down by a narrative that asserts all the reasons why they weren’t so good after all.
First and foremost, our identification is imprinted upon Moore’s character, Cathy Whitaker, a housewife living within a picture-perfect existence as the dutiful homemaker and wife. Her husband, Frank (Dennis Quaid), is a higher-echelon executive at a television manufacturing company – the 1950s equivalent, perhaps, of a tech bro – whose paycheck she spends in the daily running of the household she shares with him and their two young children, a job made considerably easier by the presence of hard-working housekeeper Sybil (Viola Davis); her copious personal time is filled with the obligatory demands of her class position – organizing fundraisers, car-pooling kids to after-school functions, and planning parties designed as much to show off her family’s position of status and privilege as for anything else. Her idyllic existence, however, is about to be disrupted.
Frank, as she discovers in the most awkward way imaginable, turns out to have long-repressed homosexual desires, upon which he has begun acting by delving into the hidden underground world of closeted 1957 queer life and which have put an even greater emotional distance into their already-perfunctory marriage. At the same time, she herself begins a friendship with her Black gardener, Raymond (Dennis Haysbert), a widowed father raising a daughter on his own while operating a successful landscaping business serving the prosperous white community. Naïve but good-hearted, she clings to the hope that psychological treatment can “cure” her wayward husband, while denying her own feelings toward Raymond and remaining willfully dismissive of the stigmatizing gossip that sweeps her social circle – even her closest friend (Patricia Clarkson), whose loyalty ends up extending only as far as her own prejudices will allow – about the nature of their relationship. Even in a real 1950s melodrama, she would be in for a hard lesson.
That lesson might be entirely predictable from our contemporary point-of-view – our knowledge of the pernicious influence of homophobia and racism on those who dared to veer from the heteronormative path proscribed and enforced by the social order of our past is firmly established enough to foresee exactly how wrong things will go on both of these fronts – but what makes it resonate with modern audiences has nothing to do with any expectation of a happy ending.
Instead, the power of “Far From Heaven” lies in the uncomfortable realization that sexuality and race are still, decades later, a great divider within the American social order. Haynes – who rose to prominence as one of the architects of the “new queer cinema” of the ‘90s by exploring the traumatic memories of Boomer childhood in films that questioned the then-dominant assumptions of established norms – crafts his film with a heightened reality that feels more like a sedative-induced hallucination than a tranquil dream; in paying tribute to the films that influenced his youth, he re-imagines them through the lens of hindsight, revealing the “American Dream” that reinforced our preconceived assumptions about the “natural order” of things to be nothing more than a cruel and manipulative lie more likely to prevent our happiness than enable it. That message, clear two decades ago, now rings truer than ever.
In 2002, it was a quietly devastating assertion that only the privileged few had reason to look back fondly on mid-20th-century life in our country. In 2022, in the wake of a disastrous conservative push to “make America great again” by regressing to the strictures of a long-tarnished fantasy, it’s a chilling reminder of just how much we have to lose.
Movies
Blanchett triumphs with tour-de-force in ‘Tár’
Year’s best film so far a testament to genius of Todd Field
The only thing you need to know before going to see “Tár” is that it is not a true story.
Lydia Tár, the acclaimed female conductor profiled in Todd Field’s newest film, is entirely fictional, despite confusion online from people who mistakenly believed otherwise. It’s easy to see why; a story about a respected cultural figure’s fall from grace might easily be drawn directly from current headlines, and the world depicted onscreen – an exclusive, insular environment in which high art, big money, and base motives exist eternally in uneasy tension with each other – comes across as completely authentic, down to each granular detail. It feels real, even if it’s not – and that, of course, is one of the things that make “Tár” such a singular film.
This shouldn’t surprise those familiar with writer-director Field, whose short-but-eloquent resume – he’s made only three films in 21 years, perhaps mirroring the less-than-prolific pace of former mentor Stanley Kubrick, and “Tár” is the first since 2006 – speaks volumes about his mastery of cinematic craft. His earlier works – “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “Little Children” (2006) – were distinguished by a literary instinct for finding big truth in tiny details and for a keen, almost merciless understanding of the psychology of their characters. In each case, too, there was a focus on the uncomfortable corners of our lives – grief, adultery, domestic violence, pedophilia, murder – and on the way that our intimate secrets spin webs into our public lives. Above all, perhaps, those films were about the masks we wear to disguise the desires we don’t want others to see.
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is the natural legacy of these previous explorations, a culmination of all those potent themes in one enigmatic character. As maestro of the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic, she’s at the peak of an already monumental career; she’s renowned for her interpretations of the classical canon and an accomplished composer in her own right, a respected musical theorist and practitioner who has achieved world-class fame and success as a woman in a field overwhelmingly dominated by men. She’s also a lesbian, raising a young daughter with her wife, Sharon (Nina Hoss).
None of these biographical facts, however, tell us anything about who she really is. To learn that, we have to watch as Field’s intricately crafted movie unspools her for us.
More a montage of slice-of-life episodes than a traditional narrative, “Tár” introduces us to its title character through a series of text messages about her between unknown others, just enough to imply that something about her is not what it seems. From then on, everything we see is tinged with suspicion. Field examines her life like a researcher documenting observations, drawing us in with a perspective heightened by specificity – more hyperreal than surreal – as he reveals the gradually widening cracks in her inscrutable façade.
At first, she seems an aspirational figure – brilliant, poised, and supremely confident; gradually, her personal interactions – with overworked PA Francesca (Noémie Merlant), or fawning associate-and-rival Eliot (Mark Strong), or promising young cellist Olga (Sophie Kauer), among others – reveal glimpses of more questionable qualities, perhaps even a hint of narcissism; finally, a pattern emerges, and we begin to recognize, even before she does, that Lydia’s compartmentalized life is about to come crashing down around her.
It’s an intensely visceral experience, a twist on the “unreliable narrator” motif that invites us to identify with a character that will later be revealed as a fraud. It’s hardly a new tactic, but in Field’s provocative movie, it strikes a hauntingly dissonant chord – in large part because of the cultural moment in which it comes.
Without revealing too much detail, it’s clear enough that sexual misconduct is part of the equation in “Tár,” so it’s not a spoiler to discuss the way the film subverts the all-too-familiar narrative around that sensitive subject. We are now, sadly, so saturated with scandals around men who use their power as a vehicle for sexual predation that they are dangerously close to becoming a trope. By suggesting that a woman might be the predator, Field challenges our assumptions about that dynamic; yet, far from diminishing the culpability of male abusers by showing females are capable of the same behavior, he reminds us that “toxic masculinity” is a systemic phenomenon. Lydia Tár is the product of a long-established order in which the road to professional success is both paved and defined by male-centric hierarchy; though that order may have become more inclusive, the hierarchy remains unchanged – and the gender lines around sexual predation have become blurred.
Some queer audiences, it should be said, may find further controversy in the film’s presentation of the queer woman as victimizer – an old and toxic bit of coded subtext that has been a part of cinematic storytelling ever since the days of the silent vamp. While this might feel particularly tone deaf when current conservative rhetoric includes terms such as “grooming” in its effort to stigmatize LGBTQ people, there’s no homophobic agenda in “Tár” – only a cautionary assertion that real life is not subject to the expectations of the bubbles in which we find safe haven. More than that, Field arguably accomplishes the fairest representation possible by allowing its queer protagonist – and despite whatever moralistic judgments his movie may invite us to explore, that’s what she is – to be as imperfect a human being as anyone else.
There are many other perspectives, as well, through which to view “Tár” – much has been made by commentators about its focus on “cancel culture,” for example, and the influence of social media and virtual discourse over our social mores and ethics. It’s a testament to the genius – yes, we’ll use that word – of Todd Field that all of them are valid, but none of them define his film.
Great as his talent may be, though, none of what works about the movie would be possible without its star. Field has said he wrote the role for Blanchett – if she had declined it, the movie would never have been made – and she gives a career-defining performance as Lydia Tár; her dedication goes much further than simply learning the necessary musical skills required – which she did, in order to flawlessly play piano and conduct a live orchestra onscreen – to realize a monumental and multi-faceted character from the ground up. Fierce yet vulnerable, tender and loving yet cold and compassionless, she’s a walking contradiction, subject to the same hubris as the rest of us; because of this, we are able to find empathy for her no matter how far out of control she goes – and without that crucial element, the film would fall flat.
It doesn’t. Instead, it’s an engrossing, even thrilling piece of cinema that keeps us wrapped around its finger for a two-and-a-half-hour-plus running time that feels far shorter than that. It’s also the kind with which one must sit for a while before deciding whether we loved it or hated it, and the kind for which there can really be no response in between.
That means we can’t guarantee which side you’ll come down on, or for what reason – but for our part, “Tár” might just be the best film of the year so far.
Movies
Harry Styles walks queer tightrope in gloomy ‘My Policeman’
Elegant film undermined by emotionally detached visual tropes
Harry Styles seems to be everywhere these days.
The former One Direction member turned solo artist not only dropped a critically acclaimed, chart-topping album earlier this year, he turned up last month on movie screens as the leading man in “Don’t Worry Darling” – not to mention becoming a major focus of celebrity gossip on our social media feeds over the various controversies concerning the latter’s troubled production and press tour.
Now, just a few weeks later, Styles is back on the big screen again, this time in the title role of “My Policeman,” the Amazon-produced adaptation of Bethan Roberts’s 2012 novel about an intertwined relationship between a policeman, a schoolteacher, and a museum curator and the reckoning it exacts from their lives three decades later. It’s a less high-profile project than his last one (though perhaps just as controversial in some circles) but nevertheless likely to garner at least an equal amount of attention thanks to his superstar presence – especially since it gives his fans a fresh opportunity to speculate about his sexual orientation by placing him in the center of a very queer romantic triangle.
Directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, the film’s non-linear exploration of that triangle begins when aging couple Marion and Tom (Gina McKee and Linus Roach) take their former friend Patrick (Rupert Everett) into their home for care after he suffers a debilitating stroke. His arrival dredges up decades-old memories of the trio’s shared past – when a young, closeted, and conflicted Tom (Styles) courted and married a young and naïve Marion (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a secret affair with a young and deeply smitten Patrick (David Dawson) in the repressively homophobic London of the 1950s – and revives all the repressed emotions that go along with them.
As the premise for a tale of star-crossed love, it’s not exactly new territory. In an era when the need for more positive and empowering LGBTQ narratives grows more pressing each time Marjorie Taylor-Greene opens her mouth to belittle Pete Buttigieg and his family, tales of old school repression and the devil’s bargain of living safely in the closet feel more and more tired – something that undoubtedly factored into the mixed response the film elicited from audiences and critics after its debut after the Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks ago.
The movie’s approach to the material doesn’t help. Under the guidance of Grandage, a veteran of the U.K. theater scene whose emphasis on the tragic beauty of it all sets a dreary mood from which the story can never quite break free, the film leans heavily into an artsy approach, full of stylistically elegant but emotionally detached visual tropes and heavy-handed symbolism — the primal turbulence of a J.M.W. Turner painting as a metaphor for the tempestuous impulses of burgeoning queer sexuality being only one of the most obvious examples — that tends to distance us from the human authenticity of the situation rather than illuminate it for us. Likewise, the screenplay’s puzzle-box approach, in which the details of what’s REALLY going on between these protagonists become a mystery to be solved, puts more focus on the details of their triangle than on its consequences. As anyone who’s ever been forced to live a secret double life for the sake of social acceptance can surely attest, that’s a clear-cut case of missing the forest for the trees.
Still, “My Policeman” manages, despite its presentation and pretensions, to highlight a subtle truth that is often overlooked in stories about the closet; it has to do with the trickle-down effect of societal homophobia, the long-term impact of stigma and secrecy not only on queer people but on those with whom their lives become entangled, and while the movie may not match the zeitgeist of the moment, it tells a necessary story. As much as we may wish the suppression of queerness to be a thing of the past, it remains a tragic reality for many in a world where the denial of LGBTQ equality and acceptance continues to wield its insidious influence.
The presence of multiple openly queer actors among the cast plays an important role in driving home this point. Dawson, a lesser-known actor outside of the U.K., delivers a heart-rending performance as the younger Patrick, single-handedly preventing the movie from becoming lip-service to queer representation, and veteran Everett, a queer elder already ensconced as an icon for taking on groundbreaking gay roles, offers up some of the movie’s most memorable and affecting moments as the elder version of the same character; Corrin, an openly queer and non-binary performer lauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “The Crown,” infuses their role as the “straight” female caught in the middle of an inevitably doomed arrangement with the nuance gained from lived experience to get to the true depths of her character’s journey.
That, inevitably, brings us back to Harry Styles. It’s impossible to separate his role here — as a closeted gay man prevented by cultural expectation from embracing his truth and the fulfillment of living it without reservation — from his history of seemingly calculated vagueness about his own sexual identity. It’s an issue that becomes especially pertinent in light of the pop icon’s participation in several explicit (if not quite graphic) sex scenes, which will surely bring renewed accusations of “queer-baiting” from those who believe unequivocal representation trumps his insistence on living a life unencumbered by labels. Perhaps influenced by this viewpoint, many critics have harshly branded his performance as mannered and opaque, an enigmatic pose that undercuts both his character’s authenticity and the movie’s assertion of the toxic effects of self-obfuscation.
We respectfully disagree.
As a portrait of someone who perceives himself (not inaccurately) to be trapped on a high wire, Styles’s close-to-the-chest portrayal is dead-on. In a movie wrapped in old-school restraint, the ambiguity of his emotional truth is more honest than any self-revelatory baring-of-soul could ever be in capturing the in-the-moment experience of trying to build a life between the acceptable and the forbidden; the breakthrough moments are left to the capable Roach, when the older version of Tom is finally forced to come to terms with the choices he has made. This may leave us longing for a more definitively queer Tom in those scenes of his younger life, but it’s an artistic choice that’s arguably truer to the style — and the message — of “My Policeman” than any sentimental pandering to romantic fantasy could ever be. Beyond all that, Styles’s undeniable charisma cements the notion that his character would be such an irresistible force in the lives of his two paramours. Without it, the movie simply wouldn’t work.
In the long run, none of that may matter when it comes to questions of whether Harry Styles’s evasiveness about his sexual identity is a genuine expression of self or an effort to play to both sides of the fence. It might not even be enough to rescue the film from its self-imposed heaviness – but it might be just enough to make ‘My Policeman’ worth your attention.
Movies
Reel Affirmations offers array of films celebrating LGBTQ stories
A provocative and compelling slate of movies screening this week
Clear your schedules — Washington’s International LGBTQ Film Festival, Reel Affirmations, is returning for its 29th year of screenings on Oct. 20.
The festival will be held at the E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. N.W., from Oct. 20-23. Within the four-day-long span of festivities, there will be 14 feature-length films from nine countries, and 27 additional short films being streamed exclusively online.
Reel Affirmations has been screening movies that feature and support members of the LGBTQ community since 1991. The pandemic didn’t slow them down at all, as they received hundreds of films in 2021 and had to make the difficult choice of how to narrow them down to roughly 45. Out of those 45 films being shown, seven awards will be handed out to deserving participants. Those awards include the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature, the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature, and Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Notable films have remained a staple in Reel Affirmation’s lineup since its conception. Among films that have been screened there have been Academy Award-winning and nominated films, like “Moonlight,” and films that tell stories that create a bond between LGBTQ individuals. Some of those being featured this year include “#LookAtMe,” a film from Singapore about social media, religion, and activism; “Our Bodies are Beautiful,” from Argentina, addressing feminism, identity, and trans women; and “When Time Got Louder,” portraying the altering of family relationships after sexual awareness creates independence for LGBTQ members of the family.
“Filmmakers pushed the envelope to explore and celebrate LGBTQ+ stories long before television dared to mention taboo topics, and today we continue with this tradition through film festivals around the globe dedicated to exploring and expanding our understanding of each other, with humor and compassion”, says Director of Arts & Cultural Programs and Executive Director at the DC Center, Kimberley Bush.
In terms of affordability and accessibility, tickets for both in-person showings and online streaming are available. A single live screening ticket is $15 for in person, $10 for streaming, and you can bundle and save by buying three live screenings for $60 or six for $55. If you want to watch all 27 virtual shorts, you can pay a flat fee of $125, and if you want to watch all of the live and virtual shows, it’ll be $175.
Here’s the schedule for the weekend:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
7 p.m., “When Time Got Louder” from director Connie Cocchia
This drama runs 80 minutes and addresses the story of Abbie, a college-aged girl who leaves her family to explore her independence and sexuality. While Abbie’s away she realizes she’s torn between her love for her brother who has autism and her new life away from the family.
8 p.m., “All Man: The International Male Story” from directors Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed
Gene Burkard found freedom in San Diego, away from his closeted self in the Midwest, by transforming male fashion into something cosmopolitan, trend setting, and carefree. International Male reached both gay and straight demographics, generating revenue from the refined new images of masculinity. This documentary tells the story of a band of outsiders who changed the way men looked at each other and their own image.
Friday, Oct. 21:
7 p.m., “Nelly and Nadine” from director Magnus Gertten
Two women fall in love in the Ravensbruck concentration camp in this 92-minute documentary. On Christmas Eve 1944, Nadine and Nelly fell in love, and despite being separated during the last few months of the war, they reunited and spend the rest of their lives together. Despite hiding their love story from most friends and family, Nelly’s granddaughter is now uncovering their remarkable story.
9 p.m., “Waking Up Dead or Look At Me” from director Terracino
The first comedy of the weekend kicks off with a bang. Hot-shot, destructive, and all-around mess Danny Maldonado was conquering Hollywood. Cut to a few years later and he’s been dumped by his boyfriend, his career has flatlined, and his long-estranged mother is dying. When he’s given a second chance, Danny vows to clean up his act, but will he follow through?
Saturday, Oct. 22:
12 p.m., “Smalltown Pride” from directors Riley Sparks and Chelle Turingan
Filmed in Alberta, Nova Scotia, this documentary depicts the struggles and joys of growing up queer in a small town. The crew follows a group of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies as they prepare for their local Pride celebrations. Meeting in church basements, various kitchen tables, and some classrooms, the group prepares to take on a conservative town council that won’t even fly a rainbow flag. By working together they aim to create a mutual love and acceptance between everyone in their community.
2 p.m., “Maybe Someday,” from director Michelle Ehlen
A non-binary photographer in their 40s attempts to move across the country to start their life over again during their separation from their wife. In this 91-minute comedy, Jay, the photographer, takes a detour to see their high school best friend (and former crush). Throughout the film Jay struggles with the cycles of love, loss, and letting go.
4 p.m., “Pat Rocco Dared,” from director Charlie David
This documentary reclaims the story of the “King of the Nudies,” Pat Rocco, and shows how Rocco is much more than his erotic filmmaking career — he’s the whole Hollywood package.
6 p.m., “Prognosis – notes on living,” from directors Debra Chasnoff and Kate Stilley Steine
Oscar-winning filmmaker Debra Chasnoff steps in front of the camera in this 80-minute documentary about her struggle with a deadly diagnosis. Emotionally raw, funny, and profoundly intimate and the key elements to her story about life and letting go.
8 p.m., “Manscaping,” from director Broderick Fox
A Black American visual artist, Australian fetish barber/porn producer, and transgender Canadian barber are followed in this documentary detailing the reinvention of the traditional barbershop and restyling masculinity.
9:30 p.m., “Blessed Boys,” from director Silvia Brunelli
Two 18-year-old friends, Milo and Lino, were raised in the same small town for their entire lives, never stepping outside the comforts of their hometowns. That is, until Lino’s little sister claims to be a saint and miracle-worker, and Milo takes a step back to revaluate his routine life, and his feelings for Lino.
Sunday, Oct.23:
12 p.m., “A Run For More,” from director Ray Whitehouse
This documentary follows the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe finds her voice, questions her relationship to the community, and tries to win an election in this film, shot over four years.
2 p.m., “Our Bodies Are Your Battlefield,” from director Isabelle Solas
This Argentinean documentary follows the lives of Claudia and Violeta, trans women who identify as transvestites in the deep divide of feminist Argentineans and conservatives. They find themselves in the center of this socio-political revolution, and present their fight to love and stay alive.
4 p.m., “Being Thunder” from director Stephanie Lamorre
This documentary follows Sherente, a two spirit-genderqueer teenager from Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe. Sherente performs in traditional dance competitions at regional pow-wows. Sherente wears traditional female dresses, but behind the scenes the tribal leaders manipulate the scores or disqualify him, just because of their beliefs in traditional gender roles.
6 p.m., “#LookAtMe,” from director Ken Kwek
Teenagers Rocky and Sean are invited to church with Sean’s girlfriend. When they arrive they are hit with a searing anti-LGBTQ sermon. Sean, a YouTuber, posts a video criticizing the pastor, and lands himself in the public eye of Singapore’s strict public expression laws. While he remains in prison, his gay twin brother Ricky makes a name for himself as a prominent LGBTQ activist.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
McDuffie wins second at-large D.C. Council seat
Most LGBTQ ANC candidates win races in D.C. election
Paula Poundstone on comedy, COVID, and worm farming
‘Far From Heaven’ still packs a punch 20 years later
Queer Wino’s William Ferguson on a mission to queer wine
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
Poland’s highest court rules same-sex marriages are not banned
Trevor Project CEO removed following ‘workplace well-being’ concerns
World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
Popular
-
2022 Midterm Elections4 days ago
Anti-transgender legislation fuels midterms ‘Rainbow Wave’
-
2022 Midterm Elections4 days ago
Black voters support LGBTQ issues overall, but divided on transgender rights
-
European Union4 days ago
Poland’s highest court rules same-sex marriages are not banned
-
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations3 days ago
Trevor Project CEO removed following ‘workplace well-being’ concerns
-
Middle East2 days ago
World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
-
Commentary3 days ago
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Wig Night Out
-
Blade Blog4 days ago
On the high seas: Gorgeous Spanish sunset before sailing away