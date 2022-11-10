Finding support, acceptance outside of our biological families

A lot has been said this election cycle regarding Initiative 82, which would pay tipped workers the full minimum wage plus tips on top and eliminate the subminimum wage for us. As a queer tipped worker, I urge you to vote yes on Initiative 82, and I hope the facts coupled with my experience can help break through the disinformation being spread by those opposed to the initiative.

Once the pandemic hit, us workers were economically devastated. Some of my friends — who were having to sell their clothes, cars and more just to survive in D.C. ­— chose to move to LA, Minneapolis and San Francisco. “Why,” I asked, wasn’t it just as if not more expensive where they were going? That’s when I found out there are seven states that pay tipped workers the full minimum wage with tips on top.

I was dumbstruck; they were telling me tipped workers around the country were making a full minimum wage PLUS TIPS ON TOP? He was right; servers and bartenders in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles have enjoyed the security that a full base wage and tips has provided them and make higher tips than workers in places like D.C. Sure enough, my friends were able to find dignified employment that lets them thrive. They take Instagram ready vacations and are now actively talking about buying a home with their partner — a fantasy to most people my age.

And this isn’t an uncommon story. The poverty rate among tipped workers in states without a subminimum wage is nearly 26 percent less than places like D.C. As a queer server in D.C., I experienced — and continue to experience — the precarity that subminimum pay and wage theft creates. With my weekly schedule at the whims of my employer and my wages dependent entirely on customer demand and charity, it’s impossible not to end up living paycheck to paycheck. Paying us a fair wage plus tips would end this precarity and establish economic mobility for thousands of Washingtonians.

The subminimum wage is one of the main tools used to accomplish the enormous transfer of wealth from the have-nots to the haves that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates four out of five restaurants are in violation of at least one wage law in any given year. Even now, a recent study by DC Jobs With Justice and the DC Restaurant Opportunities Center shows not only are employers not reporting their employee’s wages, some that are report paying their tipped workers less than the minimum base wage of $5.35/hr. Paying everyone a fair wage with tips on top would not only significantly curtail wage theft, it would reduce the crime most experienced by D.C. residents at a greater magnitude than any other “anti-crime” measure currently proposed.

Eliminating the subminimum wage helps close crucial gender and racial pay gaps and cuts the rate of sexual harassment on-the-job in half. As a queer tipped worker, I know what it’s like to be propositioned and inappropriately touched by my customers. It’s a regular feature of the job. If I were to react or try to end the behavior, my very livelihood hangs in the balance. Amongst my industry friends who are trans and nonbinary, the anxiety is palpable. They were consistently misgendered when wearing masks, and were made to understand — either through experience or through explicit training — that to correct their guests a second time, would mean losing out on a tip. Guaranteeing we’re paid a full minimum wage each hour before tips would give so many minority workers the respite to push back against this unacceptable behavior.

The struggles of tipped work go beyond daily economic worry. Tipped workers face on-the-job harassment at higher rates than any other industry. During the pandemic, I can’t count the number of times my female colleagues were told to “take off your mask so I can see how much to tip you.” In fact, D.C. waiters and waitresses reported an increase in on-the-job harassment during the pandemic. By providing us a fair wage, we can take the hit of standing up to this kind of behavior without risking all of our wages for that hour.

I’m supporting Initiative 82 because, quite frankly, the tipped workers of D.C. deserve the security and dignity that my friends in San Francisco experience. The freedom to grow in this great city and truly make it our home. The freedom to tell off customers and report harassment. And the security to not wonder whether I’ll have to choose between groceries and rent. To thrive. These are dignities no one should have to cry out for, especially those that power our city’s cultural foundation: restaurant workers.

Many tipped workers are imploring those outside the industry to talk to their server and bartender when they dine out and to base their vote off of however many of our opinions they can cobble together between now and election day. I hope that my anecdotes coupled with the facts laid out here break through the disinformation campaign against tipped workers’ best interests.

Vote Yes in Initiative 82.

Tyler Sylvester is a queer tipped worker and organizer and lives in Washington.