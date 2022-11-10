Commentary
Finding support, acceptance outside of our biological families
Chosen Family Project to highlight alternative sources of unconditional love
James was just 16 when Mom and Dad found out he was gay. Faced with the choice of accepting his orientation, they chose not to and forced him to leave. They couldn’t tolerate his “lifestyle choice.” In the small rural town in Georgia where he lived, he became an outcast with no support system. He ended up on the streets of Atlanta, where he eventually found his chosen family, which embraced him and fulfilled his need for support, comfort, and kinship.
James’s story is hardly unique. Roughly 40% of queer adults have faced rejection from their biological families. As for homeless youth, more than 40% are LGBTQ. What happens to these queer individuals once the safety net from parents, other family members and colleagues is yanked away?
Chosen families in the queer community are a lifeline, all about belonging and filling the void left by biological families. Chosen families are inclusive. Rather than shutting people out, they provide joy, security, and protection.
A new project — The Chosen Family Project — seeks to explore this little-understood but essential part of the LGBTQ story, the idea of the chosen or “found” family.
The Chosen Family Project was born out of months of discussion in 2020 among the initial three founders, Steve Rossetti, Steven Drew Auerbach and Bruce Purdy, all gay men living in Palm Springs, Calif. These founders wanted to support the gay community through an online platform that assists gay men through the coming out process. After exploring the existing literature and organizations, they discovered there was very little about what happens after coming out. The original idea evolved into a focus on the chosen, created family.
The Chosen Family Project’s mission is to celebrate, honor, and give voice to the diverse, loving, and joyful people we in the LGBTQ community call “family.” Through
books, interviews and documentary films, The Chosen Family Project will redefine the notion of the traditional nuclear family. It will share stories from people of various age groups and regions of our country about how they found, created and nurtured their chosen family. The Project will shine a light on the many forms and combinations of these families.
Through stories, testimonials, photographs, re-imagined iconic images and select family recipes, the Project will provide a new lens for understanding the concept of family. The chosen family becomes a refuge and a source of unconditional love from the people we support and who support us.
In this way, The Chosen Family Project hopes to change the prevailing narrative that has labeled LGBTQ families as different, though in reality they are more alike than different.
These powerful stories are a part of the LGBTQ history and culture, not to be forgotten. Our goal is to highlight and counteract the long-standing adversity that the LGBTQ community has faced (and continues to face), based on whom they love. We aim to inspire compassion and community rather than divisiveness.
Revenue from The Chosen Family Project will support LGBTQ foundations and individuals that assist those moving from traumatic family circumstances toward the triumph of living authentically with the family they choose.
For more information, contact [email protected].
Bruce Purdy is a founding member of The Chosen Family Project.
Commentary
Racist puppet act shows white gay men commodifying Black bodies
A reminder that many spaces aren’t safe for LGBTQ people of color
Leather bar Touché, located in Rogers Park in Chicago, is under fire after allowing Jerry Halliday, a white puppeteer, to perform a transphobic and racist act with a Black puppet named “Sista Girl” during Touché’s 45th anniversary party.
Halliday’s distasteful 45-minute set trafficked in racial stereotypes and mocked Black women and Black vernacular.
At one point, “Sista Girl” asks the predominantly white audience, “fellas you wanna know the quickest way to get a man’s attention? Just go in the back of the room and go yeahhhh.” Halliday then lifts Sista Girl’s skirt and exposes her private area, which he calls an “afro puff” and likens to a “Brillo pad” to “do my pots and pans” and “whistle while I work, lawd.”
This harmful scene employs the Jezebel stereotype, which hypersexualizes Black women and dates back to slavery. The Jezebel stereotype is one of three pernicious sexist stereotypes that play into racist tropes about Black women’s sexuality. Labeling a Black woman a “Jezebel” has been used to rationalize the sexual exploitation and rape of Black women.
This performance is a reminder of how the white LGBTQ community participates in colonizing and commodifying Black bodies within capitalism.
When an audience member pushes back, heckling Halliday to verbalize how racist his act is, Halliday responds in a blaccent and threatens to “cut” the noisy audience member. As another audience member chimes in to add how weird the act is, Halliday drowns out their dissent by directing the audience members that want him to finish the act to clap.
The room is quickly engulfed in claps and boos as the two audience members leave the bar.
In that moment, the audience — mostly gay white men — does not see the bridges of allyship burning or hear the call to form a bucket brigade to douse the sparks of racism before it consumes them. They are mesmerized by the laughter floating through intoxicated air, forgetting the Black and Brown women who sacrificed their bodies on the front lines of history and held the bricks of the foundation the audience now stands on, free to mock those who gave them this right.
Even after some patrons left and bartender Cris Bleaux quit on the spot, the continued support of Halliday and Touché in this performance is a slap in the face for the Black LGBTQ community and a clear declaration that Black people and Black queerness are not welcome at Touché.
Besides Halliday’s inability to understand and recognize how his performance of Blackness — as he puts it, he is “a Black woman trapped in a white’s man body”— is harmful, the bigger issue is those audience members who wanted the performance to continue. Under the cover of a spotlight and the word “comedy,” few questioned the entitlement in assuming that Black bodies should be used and displayed for their entertainment.
Halliday’s performance and Touché’s complicity in platforming racism, transphobia, anti-Blackness, and misogynoir is a reminder to Black LGBTQ folks that many spaces aren’t safe or built for us.
In the aftermath, apologies for being complicit in racism in 2022 are exhausting and predictable. The apologies only come after the anger has risen to a boil and the lid on the pot starts to loudly clank against the rim. Yet the continued platforming of minstrelsy leaves marginalized communities dancing to the same Jim-Crow tune, questioning why the LGBTQ community still lacks accountability in the entertainment scene.
And the “sorry we got caught” apology Touché posted after videos of Halliday’s act began to go viral is disingenuous. In its apology, Touché claims it did not properly vet Halliday and his performance. Yet an advertisement for the event, which Touché manager David Roche wrote, touted the venue’s longstanding ties to Halliday: “to salute our early days on Lincoln Avenue, we just had to bring the talented puppeteer Jerry Halliday back.”
Touché’s management had plenty of chances to stop the performance. Instead, Touché sat back and profited while Halliday raked in cash tips from the audience “for Sista Girl and her five children.”
Let’s be clear, Touché: Black women, Black people, and Black culture are not here for your entertainment.
Brandie Bland is a Blade Foundation fellow.
Commentary
Initiative 82 will bring economic stability to tipped workers
Fair wage with tips will benefit thousands of Washingtonians
A lot has been said this election cycle regarding Initiative 82, which would pay tipped workers the full minimum wage plus tips on top and eliminate the subminimum wage for us. As a queer tipped worker, I urge you to vote yes on Initiative 82, and I hope the facts coupled with my experience can help break through the disinformation being spread by those opposed to the initiative.
Once the pandemic hit, us workers were economically devastated. Some of my friends — who were having to sell their clothes, cars and more just to survive in D.C. — chose to move to LA, Minneapolis and San Francisco. “Why,” I asked, wasn’t it just as if not more expensive where they were going? That’s when I found out there are seven states that pay tipped workers the full minimum wage with tips on top.
I was dumbstruck; they were telling me tipped workers around the country were making a full minimum wage PLUS TIPS ON TOP? He was right; servers and bartenders in places like Minneapolis, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles have enjoyed the security that a full base wage and tips has provided them and make higher tips than workers in places like D.C. Sure enough, my friends were able to find dignified employment that lets them thrive. They take Instagram ready vacations and are now actively talking about buying a home with their partner — a fantasy to most people my age.
And this isn’t an uncommon story. The poverty rate among tipped workers in states without a subminimum wage is nearly 26 percent less than places like D.C. As a queer server in D.C., I experienced — and continue to experience — the precarity that subminimum pay and wage theft creates. With my weekly schedule at the whims of my employer and my wages dependent entirely on customer demand and charity, it’s impossible not to end up living paycheck to paycheck. Paying us a fair wage plus tips would end this precarity and establish economic mobility for thousands of Washingtonians.
The subminimum wage is one of the main tools used to accomplish the enormous transfer of wealth from the have-nots to the haves that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates four out of five restaurants are in violation of at least one wage law in any given year. Even now, a recent study by DC Jobs With Justice and the DC Restaurant Opportunities Center shows not only are employers not reporting their employee’s wages, some that are report paying their tipped workers less than the minimum base wage of $5.35/hr. Paying everyone a fair wage with tips on top would not only significantly curtail wage theft, it would reduce the crime most experienced by D.C. residents at a greater magnitude than any other “anti-crime” measure currently proposed.
Eliminating the subminimum wage helps close crucial gender and racial pay gaps and cuts the rate of sexual harassment on-the-job in half. As a queer tipped worker, I know what it’s like to be propositioned and inappropriately touched by my customers. It’s a regular feature of the job. If I were to react or try to end the behavior, my very livelihood hangs in the balance. Amongst my industry friends who are trans and nonbinary, the anxiety is palpable. They were consistently misgendered when wearing masks, and were made to understand — either through experience or through explicit training — that to correct their guests a second time, would mean losing out on a tip. Guaranteeing we’re paid a full minimum wage each hour before tips would give so many minority workers the respite to push back against this unacceptable behavior.
The struggles of tipped work go beyond daily economic worry. Tipped workers face on-the-job harassment at higher rates than any other industry. During the pandemic, I can’t count the number of times my female colleagues were told to “take off your mask so I can see how much to tip you.” In fact, D.C. waiters and waitresses reported an increase in on-the-job harassment during the pandemic. By providing us a fair wage, we can take the hit of standing up to this kind of behavior without risking all of our wages for that hour.
I’m supporting Initiative 82 because, quite frankly, the tipped workers of D.C. deserve the security and dignity that my friends in San Francisco experience. The freedom to grow in this great city and truly make it our home. The freedom to tell off customers and report harassment. And the security to not wonder whether I’ll have to choose between groceries and rent. To thrive. These are dignities no one should have to cry out for, especially those that power our city’s cultural foundation: restaurant workers.
Many tipped workers are imploring those outside the industry to talk to their server and bartender when they dine out and to base their vote off of however many of our opinions they can cobble together between now and election day. I hope that my anecdotes coupled with the facts laid out here break through the disinformation campaign against tipped workers’ best interests.
Vote Yes in Initiative 82.
Tyler Sylvester is a queer tipped worker and organizer and lives in Washington.
Commentary
We need all who support us to speak up with their voices
Married gay fathers fight to save marriage equality
When we met 20 years ago, neither of us could have imagined the life we now share. We have been inseparable ever since and are happily — and legally — married, with two exceptional children. Our relationship is rooted in love, respect and commitment and is more resilient because of hard-won gains and painful losses.
LGBTQ couples and our marriages have the support of an overwhelming majority of Americans. Now we are speaking out in a new campaign to encourage all who support us to speak up with their votes. Our families have a lot to lose in this election.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, tossing out rights Americans have had for almost 50 years, we immediately saw the threat. Our rights will likely be the next to go, as laid out in the concurring opinion urging the court to reconsider Obergefell. The U.S. Senate then delayed a vote on codifying marriage equality until after the election. Our rights as a family are in the hands of judges and voters, a reality most couples never have to face.
But our love story is as extraordinary and ordinary as any other. We serendipitously met while sitting one in front of the other at a concert in 2002. We got engaged three years later on Christmas Eve 2005, with a “down-on-one-knee” proposal, and a scavenger hunt leading to two silver rings hung from a crystal cross tree ornament. We began our shared journey toward becoming a family after popping the question: Would you do me the honor of spending the rest of your life with me? The crystal cross is the final ornament we place on our Christmas tree each year with our children.
We had a quintessential chapel wedding in December 2007. Our parents walked us down the aisle, and our sisters and two best friends stood with us to witness our commitment, surrounded by family and close friends. Our wedding was not yet a legal marriage but it had every element of meaning important to any couple.
In 2011, we expanded our family through adoption. Despite the birth family choosing us as a couple, our state of residence considered us nothing more than roommates. One of us became our son’s legal adoptive parent, while the state relegated the other to the status of “other adult in the household.”
The fear and anxiety we faced as a committed couple, living in a state without marriage equality, led us to travel to Washington, D.C., in 2012 to make our marriage legal. After many conversations with each other and family, we decided to relocate to a state with marriage rights in 2014 — a choice we realize not all families can make. We started over with a young child, a new home and employment and no family and friends support system.
We worked with a local attorney to secure legal recognition for the non-adoptive parent, a process that involved legal fees, paperwork, and patience. We also amended our son’s birth certificate to include us both as his parents. In 2015, we expanded our family again when we welcomed our second child, whom we could adopt jointly as a married couple.
We felt secure returning to raise our sons near family in 2015, following the Obergefell ruling. It seems ancient history to think of all the steps we had to take to get the same legal recognition and protections as any other couples and parents. Since Obergefell, families of all shapes and sizes have been increasingly accepted and welcomed in communities.
Still, there is no doubt the court can take marriage rights away and will try. The risk to our family and all LGBTQ+ families is crystal clear and deeply troubling. For us, if the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell, a dormant constitutional amendment banning the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in our current state of residence would immediately invalidate the legal recognition of our marriage.
We got married because we love each other and we want to be there for each other. Our marriage helps protect our kids and us. We never want to worry about one of us not being allowed in a hospital room, being eligible for survivor benefits, or, God forbid, having our kids not seen as part of our family. All families deserve love and protection.
Equality for all families should not be a partisan issue. LGBTQ+ families already have the support of people from all parties. By sharing our story, we want to alert every LGBTQ+ and ally voter to take action to protect our family and our marriage. It’s time for politicians to catch up.
We urge voters to make a plan, know whether candidates support LGBTQ families, and, most importantly, send a message of acceptance and respect with your vote. Nothing will dissuade us from being a family, devoted to raising two children in an ever-changing world. Hopefully, a world that welcomes, embraces and protects all families.
Kent and Diego have been together for 20 years, married for over a decade, and are raising two beautiful children together. They are featured in an ad produced by GLAAD and Family Equality now running nationwide urging LGBTQ voters to the polls.
