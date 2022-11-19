Photos
PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner
The LGBT Chamber of Commerce held its 20th annual event at the National Building Museum
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) held its 20th annual National Dinner at the National Building Museum on Friday, Nov. 18. Honorees included Erik Day of the PRIDE Employee Resource Group, Betsy Cerulo of AdNet/AccountNet, Casey Oakes of Google, the Twin Cities Quorum and Bank of America. Speakers included NGLCC co-founders Justin G. Nelson and Chance E. Mitchell as well as community advocates Dennis and Judy Shepard. Entertainment was provided by Debbie Gibson, Pepper Mashay and the youth performers of the Be A Friend Project.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the 20th annual @NGLCC National Dinner for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/pbwFBzCCZS— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 19, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball
Shea Couleé performs at Capital Pride event held at Echostage
Capital Pride Alliance held The Fuchsia Ball at Echostage on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music was provided by DJs Electrox, Tracy Young and Joe Gauthreaux. The event was hosted by Vagenesis and featured performances by the House of Garcon, Bang and Shea Couleé.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Fuchsia Ball for @WashBlade. #FuchsiaBall pic.twitter.com/MNHqfWTF03— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) November 13, 2022
Photos
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts Dupont Circle event
The Washington Blade held the Drag Underground show hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver at Dupont Underground on Friday, Nov. 11. Performers included Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Molasses.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Zodiac
Kamari Love wins monthly amateur drag competition at Freddie’s
Ophelia Bottoms hosted the monthly amateur drag competition “Miss Zodiac” at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kamari Love was declared this month’s winner.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
PHOTOS: NGLCC National Dinner
State Department says U.S. has raised LGBTQ, intersex rights with Qatar
Tips for holiday home sales
Holiday gifts for car lovers
Queer film fans will love ‘Hollywood: The Oral History’
India insurance company appears to recognize same-sex couple
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
Dozen Senate Republicans vote to advance Respect for Marriage Act
Popular
-
India5 days ago
India insurance company appears to recognize same-sex couple
-
Congress5 days ago
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
-
National3 days ago
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
-
Blade Blog5 days ago
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
-
Congress3 days ago
Dozen Senate Republicans vote to advance Respect for Marriage Act
-
Baltimore4 days ago
Trans Day of Remembrance a time to celebrate life
-
European Union2 days ago
Gay Lithuania filmmaker uses work to advance LGBTQ, intersex rights
-
Out & About5 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week