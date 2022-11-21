District of Columbia
D.C. bar holds candlelight vigil in solidarity with Club Q
As You Are bar honors those killed in Colorado Springs, trans victims
At least 50 or more people turned out for a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the outdoor patio and on the sidewalk outside D.C.’s LGBTQ bar As You Are to honor and stand in solidarity with the shooting victims at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., and with trans victims of violence.
As You Are co-owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike said they used social media to announce the event just hours before it took place after learning of the Colorado Springs shooting incident in which five patrons were shot to death and at least 25 were wounded by a lone gunman who was subdued by the club’s patrons minutes before police arrived on the scene.
“I have so much love to go out to Colorado Springs,” McDaniel told the gathering. “So much love to those people who are hurting tonight,” she said as the crowd stood in the near freezing temperatures holding lit candles.
“So, tonight we remember them,” McDaniel said. “We remember the 49 from Pulse. And we remember the five from Club Q. We remember the 47 trans siblings we’ve lost in 2021,” she continued.
“We are still here. We are strong. We will not stop. We will not stop resisting,” she said as many in the crowd nodded in agreement and raised their arms holding the lit candles. “We will not stop revolting. It starts with us.”
McDaniel and Pike said that while the Q Bar shooting incident prompted their desire to provide a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community to mourn the loss in Colorado Springs, they also wanted to commemorate the loss of the lives of transgender people due to violence that was commemorated at D.C.’s Trans Day of Remembrance.
That event took place on Sunday at D.C.’s Freedom Plaza a few hours earlier.
McDaniel invited people to speak at the vigil but only two others spoke briefly to express solidarity with their LGBTQ community members falling victim to senseless violence.
“A big reason we decided to hold the vigil and stand together was to remind Colorado Springs and Club Q that they are not alone, that we are, even far away, thinking about them and sending love and are ready to fight with and for them,” McDaniel said.
Pike said that in what they considered an act of resistance as well as solidarity, she and McDaniel decided to hold their regularly scheduled karaoke night singing feature on Sunday following the vigil as a gesture to show the world that attacks on LGBTQ bars and clubs will not silence those who patronize them.
“We think that filling the very spaces they try to attack us in is a form of revolution in itself,” Pike told the Blade. “We’re not going to stop showing up. We’re not going to stop being in the spaces that are ours,” she said. “They can’t take that from us. And our community is too together and too strong.”
District of Columbia
Trans Day of Remembrance vigil held at Freedom Plaza
Activists and community members gathered to memorialize trans lives lost to violence
Activists and community members gathered at Freedom Plaza on Sunday for an observance of Trans Day of Remembrance. Despite temperatures in the 30s, about 100 people stood together at the vigil to reflect on those lost to violence, suicide, and transphobic hatred.
The vigil was organized by DC Area Trans Picnics, HIPS and Cake Society Co. with the support of other community activists and groups.
Shareese Mone of the harm reduction and advocacy organization HIPS addressed the crowd, “I am here! I will not be erased! I will embrace that word ‘trans’ just because I need to save someone. I not only need to save myself, but I need to save someone else.”
Mone continued, “I see a lot of these trans murders. A lot of these beautiful victims lost by gun violence. When are we going to stop? When is enough going to be enough?”
A table was set up with photos of trans people lost to violence since November of 2021. Community members placed flowers and other tributes below.
An activist with DC Area Trans Picnics said, “If you are like me, you get tired of being called brave just for trying to survive in a world that is often so unwelcoming to us, but it is a kind of bravery to show up for each other in moments like this.”
“This is a very hard time to be trans,” the activist continued.
“I wept this morning at the news of what happened in Colorado last night,” the activist said, referring to the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday. “You might hear some people refer to this as senseless violence, but it was not senseless: it was a calculated attempt to drive us underground and to make us too afraid to show our faces in public. But I have another message: We are not going anywhere! We are at war and we are not going down without a fight. I believe that we will win.”
Following speeches, attendees read aloud the names of slain trans community members. Some also added names of those who had not been previously identified. Those memorialized included Ace Scott of Kansas City, Mo.; Acey D. Morrison of Rapid City, S.D.; Amariey Lej (Myara) of Pittsburgh; Angel Naira of Aliquippa, Pa.; Aryanna Mitchell of Hampton, Va.; Brazil Johnson of Milwaukee; Brent Wood of Seattle; Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway (“Sid”) of Albany, N.Y.; Cherry Bush of Los Angeles; Cypress Ramos of Lubbock, Texas; Danyale Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; Dede Ricks of Detroit; DeeDee Hall of Dallas; Duval Princess of Jacksonville, Fla.; Fern Feather of Morristown, Vt.; Hayden Nevah Davis of Detroit; Jasper Aaron Lynch of McLean, Va.; Jenny DeLeon of Sulphur Springs, Fla.; Kandii “Dee Dee” Redd (Kamila Marie Swann) of Kansas City, Mo.; Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse of Canton, Ga.; Kesha Webster of Jackson, Miss.; Keshia Chanel Geter of Augusta, Ga.; Ke’Yahonna Stone of Indianapolis; Kitty Monroe of Cordova, Tenn.; Maddie Hofmann of Malvern, Pa.; Marisela Castro of Houston; Marquiisha Lawrence of Greenville, S.C.; Martasia Richmond of Chicago; Martina Caldera of Channelview, Texas; Matthew Angelo Spampinato of New Castle, Del.; Miia Love Parker of Chester, Pa.; Naomie Skinner of Highland Park, Mich.; Nedra Sequence Morris of Opa-Locka, Fla.; Nikai David of Oakland, Calif.; Nikki Turietta of Albuquerque, N.M.; Paloma Vazquez of Houston; Paris Rich of San Diego; Princess of Houston; Ray Muscat of Independence Township, Mich.; Regina Mya Allen of Milwaukee; Sasha Mason of Zebullon, N.C.; Semaj Billingslea of Jacksonville, Fla.; Shawmaynè Giselle Marie McClam of Gulfport, Miss.; Tatiana “Tee Tee” Labelle of Chicago; Tiffany Banks of Miami; Toi Davis of Milwaukee; and Za’niyah Williams of Houston.
District of Columbia
Salah Czapary nominated to head D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture
Gay former D.C. Council candidate named acting director
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that she has appointed gay former D.C. Council candidate Salah Czapary as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Bowser will submit to the Council her formal nomination of Czapary to become director of the office, which requires confirmation by the Council.
The spokesperson, Susana Castillo, said Czapary would begin next week in the role of acting director while awaiting confirmation by the Council.
Prior to his unsuccessful run for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat in the Democratic primary in June, Czapary served as a special assistant to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, “where he led numerous programs in partnership with local organizations to encourage engagement with policing,” according to a statement by the mayor’s office announcing his appointment.
Before beginning his civilian job in the office of the chief, he served as a uniformed police officer from 2016-2018.
“Director Czapary has over 10 years of experience leading community initiatives and engaging with stakeholders, including members of the nightlife community,” the announcement says. “Prior to his joining MPD, Mr. Czapary founded and managed the operations of the Nagypapa Foundation to encourage experiential travel and education,” according to the announcement.
The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, which was created by legislation approved by the D.C. Council and signed by Bowser in 2018, “services as an intermediary between nightlife establishments, residents, and the District government,” according to a statement on its website.
The statement says the office, among other things, promotes “a safe, economically and culturally vibrant nighttime economy,” and engages “nightlife stakeholders by conducting outreach and providing assistance.”
Among those the office has worked with since its launching in 2018 have been the city’s restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including gay bars and clubs.
“A little update from me — on Monday I will start a new job as the acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture,” Czapary stated in a Thursday Twitter post. “Thank you, Mayor Bowser, for the opportunity to continue to serve the city I love,” he stated.
District of Columbia
McDuffie wins second at-large D.C. Council seat
Updated vote count confirms Ward 5 Council member beats incumbent Silverman
An updated vote count released by the D.C. Board of Election at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, prompted Ward 5 D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I) to declare victory in his race for the second of two at-large D.C. Council seats up for election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Council member Elissa Silverman, also an independent who currently holds the at-large seat, released a statement conceding that she fell short of being reelected to the Council.
“Moments ago, I left a message for Council member Kenyan McDuffie and congratulated him on being one of the top-two vote getters in the at-large race,” Silverman said in her statement. “The latest election results released by the Board of Elections made his victory unassailable,” she said.
“I also called on Council member Anita Bonds and congratulated her on re-election as the top vote-getter.
Silverman was referring to Bonds’s re-election to one of the two at-large seats up for election this year that a Democrat is allowed to hold under the city’s Home Rule Charter adopted by Congress. The other seat is reserved for a non-majority party candidate who can be a member of the smaller local parties, including the Republican, Statehood Green, or Libertarian parties or an independent.
In addition to Bonds, McDuffie and Silverman, five other candidates competed for the two at-large seats in the Nov. 8 D.C. general election.
Both Silverman and McDuffie as well as Bonds have been longtime supporters of the LGBTQ community, and the other five candidates, including Republican Giuseppe Niosi expressed support for LGBTQ rights.
The latest vote count released by the Board of Elections shows that Bonds received 90,593 votes or 31.73 percent of the vote. McDuffie received 63,015 votes or 22.07 percent, and Silverman received 54,583 votes or 19.12 percent.
The remaining five candidates received just over 10 percent or less of the total votes cast in the at-large race. Under the city’s election rules, voters had the option of voting for two candidates in the at-large contest, with the highest two vote-getters declared the winners.
“The residents of the District of Columbia have spoken,” McDuffie said in his victory statement. “Together, we are going to usher in a new era for our city,” he said. “Your trust in my leadership and vision for our city will continue to be the foundation of my agenda on the Council in the years to come.”
The difference between the top three candidates in the at-large race as perceived by at least some voters, according to political observers, was Bonds and McDuffie are considered moderate Democrats while Silverman is viewed as a progressive-left Democrat on various issues.
Although the Board of Elections has yet to officially certify any of the races in Tuesday’s election, the latest vote count confirms the election board’s earlier count on Tuesday night showing decisive victories by all the Democratic candidates, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who won election to a third term as mayor.
Also winning decisively was gay Ward 5 D.C. Council candidate Zachary Parker (D), who will become the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015.
