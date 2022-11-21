Activists and community members gathered at Freedom Plaza on Sunday for an observance of Trans Day of Remembrance. Despite temperatures in the 30s, about 100 people stood together at the vigil to reflect on those lost to violence, suicide, and transphobic hatred.

The vigil was organized by DC Area Trans Picnics, HIPS and Cake Society Co. with the support of other community activists and groups.

Shareese Mone of the harm reduction and advocacy organization HIPS addressed the crowd, “I am here! I will not be erased! I will embrace that word ‘trans’ just because I need to save someone. I not only need to save myself, but I need to save someone else.”

Mone continued, “I see a lot of these trans murders. A lot of these beautiful victims lost by gun violence. When are we going to stop? When is enough going to be enough?”

A table was set up with photos of trans people lost to violence since November of 2021. Community members placed flowers and other tributes below.

An activist with DC Area Trans Picnics said, “If you are like me, you get tired of being called brave just for trying to survive in a world that is often so unwelcoming to us, but it is a kind of bravery to show up for each other in moments like this.”

“This is a very hard time to be trans,” the activist continued.

“I wept this morning at the news of what happened in Colorado last night,” the activist said, referring to the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday. “You might hear some people refer to this as senseless violence, but it was not senseless: it was a calculated attempt to drive us underground and to make us too afraid to show our faces in public. But I have another message: We are not going anywhere! We are at war and we are not going down without a fight. I believe that we will win.”

Following speeches, attendees read aloud the names of slain trans community members. Some also added names of those who had not been previously identified. Those memorialized included Ace Scott of Kansas City, Mo.; Acey D. Morrison of Rapid City, S.D.; Amariey Lej (Myara) of Pittsburgh; Angel Naira of Aliquippa, Pa.; Aryanna Mitchell of Hampton, Va.; Brazil Johnson of Milwaukee; Brent Wood of Seattle; Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway (“Sid”) of Albany, N.Y.; Cherry Bush of Los Angeles; Cypress Ramos of Lubbock, Texas; Danyale Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; Dede Ricks of Detroit; DeeDee Hall of Dallas; Duval Princess of Jacksonville, Fla.; Fern Feather of Morristown, Vt.; Hayden Nevah Davis of Detroit; Jasper Aaron Lynch of McLean, Va.; Jenny DeLeon of Sulphur Springs, Fla.; Kandii “Dee Dee” Redd (Kamila Marie Swann) of Kansas City, Mo.; Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse of Canton, Ga.; Kesha Webster of Jackson, Miss.; Keshia Chanel Geter of Augusta, Ga.; Ke’Yahonna Stone of Indianapolis; Kitty Monroe of Cordova, Tenn.; Maddie Hofmann of Malvern, Pa.; Marisela Castro of Houston; Marquiisha Lawrence of Greenville, S.C.; Martasia Richmond of Chicago; Martina Caldera of Channelview, Texas; Matthew Angelo Spampinato of New Castle, Del.; Miia Love Parker of Chester, Pa.; Naomie Skinner of Highland Park, Mich.; Nedra Sequence Morris of Opa-Locka, Fla.; Nikai David of Oakland, Calif.; Nikki Turietta of Albuquerque, N.M.; Paloma Vazquez of Houston; Paris Rich of San Diego; Princess of Houston; Ray Muscat of Independence Township, Mich.; Regina Mya Allen of Milwaukee; Sasha Mason of Zebullon, N.C.; Semaj Billingslea of Jacksonville, Fla.; Shawmaynè Giselle Marie McClam of Gulfport, Miss.; Tatiana “Tee Tee” Labelle of Chicago; Tiffany Banks of Miami; Toi Davis of Milwaukee; and Za’niyah Williams of Houston.