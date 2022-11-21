District of Columbia
Trans Day of Remembrance vigil held at Freedom Plaza
Activists and community members gathered to memorialize trans lives lost to violence
Activists and community members gathered at Freedom Plaza on Sunday for an observance of Trans Day of Remembrance. Despite temperatures in the 30s, about 100 people stood together at the vigil to reflect on those lost to violence, suicide, and transphobic hatred.
The vigil was organized by DC Area Trans Picnics, HIPS and Cake Society Co. with the support of other community activists and groups.
Shareese Mone of the harm reduction and advocacy organization HIPS addressed the crowd, “I am here! I will not be erased! I will embrace that word ‘trans’ just because I need to save someone. I not only need to save myself, but I need to save someone else.”
Mone continued, “I see a lot of these trans murders. A lot of these beautiful victims lost by gun violence. When are we going to stop? When is enough going to be enough?”
A table was set up with photos of trans people lost to violence since November of 2021. Community members placed flowers and other tributes below.
An activist with DC Area Trans Picnics said, “If you are like me, you get tired of being called brave just for trying to survive in a world that is often so unwelcoming to us, but it is a kind of bravery to show up for each other in moments like this.”
“This is a very hard time to be trans,” the activist continued.
“I wept this morning at the news of what happened in Colorado last night,” the activist said, referring to the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Saturday. “You might hear some people refer to this as senseless violence, but it was not senseless: it was a calculated attempt to drive us underground and to make us too afraid to show our faces in public. But I have another message: We are not going anywhere! We are at war and we are not going down without a fight. I believe that we will win.”
Following speeches, attendees read aloud the names of slain trans community members. Some also added names of those who had not been previously identified. Those memorialized included Ace Scott of Kansas City, Mo.; Acey D. Morrison of Rapid City, S.D.; Amariey Lej (Myara) of Pittsburgh; Angel Naira of Aliquippa, Pa.; Aryanna Mitchell of Hampton, Va.; Brazil Johnson of Milwaukee; Brent Wood of Seattle; Chanelika Y’Ella Dior Hemingway (“Sid”) of Albany, N.Y.; Cherry Bush of Los Angeles; Cypress Ramos of Lubbock, Texas; Danyale Johnson of Memphis, Tenn.; Dede Ricks of Detroit; DeeDee Hall of Dallas; Duval Princess of Jacksonville, Fla.; Fern Feather of Morristown, Vt.; Hayden Nevah Davis of Detroit; Jasper Aaron Lynch of McLean, Va.; Jenny DeLeon of Sulphur Springs, Fla.; Kandii “Dee Dee” Redd (Kamila Marie Swann) of Kansas City, Mo.; Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse of Canton, Ga.; Kesha Webster of Jackson, Miss.; Keshia Chanel Geter of Augusta, Ga.; Ke’Yahonna Stone of Indianapolis; Kitty Monroe of Cordova, Tenn.; Maddie Hofmann of Malvern, Pa.; Marisela Castro of Houston; Marquiisha Lawrence of Greenville, S.C.; Martasia Richmond of Chicago; Martina Caldera of Channelview, Texas; Matthew Angelo Spampinato of New Castle, Del.; Miia Love Parker of Chester, Pa.; Naomie Skinner of Highland Park, Mich.; Nedra Sequence Morris of Opa-Locka, Fla.; Nikai David of Oakland, Calif.; Nikki Turietta of Albuquerque, N.M.; Paloma Vazquez of Houston; Paris Rich of San Diego; Princess of Houston; Ray Muscat of Independence Township, Mich.; Regina Mya Allen of Milwaukee; Sasha Mason of Zebullon, N.C.; Semaj Billingslea of Jacksonville, Fla.; Shawmaynè Giselle Marie McClam of Gulfport, Miss.; Tatiana “Tee Tee” Labelle of Chicago; Tiffany Banks of Miami; Toi Davis of Milwaukee; and Za’niyah Williams of Houston.
District of Columbia
Salah Czapary nominated to head D.C. Office of Nightlife and Culture
Gay former D.C. Council candidate named acting director
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday that she has appointed gay former D.C. Council candidate Salah Czapary as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Bowser will submit to the Council her formal nomination of Czapary to become director of the office, which requires confirmation by the Council.
The spokesperson, Susana Castillo, said Czapary would begin next week in the role of acting director while awaiting confirmation by the Council.
Prior to his unsuccessful run for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat in the Democratic primary in June, Czapary served as a special assistant to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, “where he led numerous programs in partnership with local organizations to encourage engagement with policing,” according to a statement by the mayor’s office announcing his appointment.
Before beginning his civilian job in the office of the chief, he served as a uniformed police officer from 2016-2018.
“Director Czapary has over 10 years of experience leading community initiatives and engaging with stakeholders, including members of the nightlife community,” the announcement says. “Prior to his joining MPD, Mr. Czapary founded and managed the operations of the Nagypapa Foundation to encourage experiential travel and education,” according to the announcement.
The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, which was created by legislation approved by the D.C. Council and signed by Bowser in 2018, “services as an intermediary between nightlife establishments, residents, and the District government,” according to a statement on its website.
The statement says the office, among other things, promotes “a safe, economically and culturally vibrant nighttime economy,” and engages “nightlife stakeholders by conducting outreach and providing assistance.”
Among those the office has worked with since its launching in 2018 have been the city’s restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including gay bars and clubs.
“A little update from me — on Monday I will start a new job as the acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture,” Czapary stated in a Thursday Twitter post. “Thank you, Mayor Bowser, for the opportunity to continue to serve the city I love,” he stated.
District of Columbia
McDuffie wins second at-large D.C. Council seat
Updated vote count confirms Ward 5 Council member beats incumbent Silverman
An updated vote count released by the D.C. Board of Election at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, prompted Ward 5 D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I) to declare victory in his race for the second of two at-large D.C. Council seats up for election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Council member Elissa Silverman, also an independent who currently holds the at-large seat, released a statement conceding that she fell short of being reelected to the Council.
“Moments ago, I left a message for Council member Kenyan McDuffie and congratulated him on being one of the top-two vote getters in the at-large race,” Silverman said in her statement. “The latest election results released by the Board of Elections made his victory unassailable,” she said.
“I also called on Council member Anita Bonds and congratulated her on re-election as the top vote-getter.
Silverman was referring to Bonds’s re-election to one of the two at-large seats up for election this year that a Democrat is allowed to hold under the city’s Home Rule Charter adopted by Congress. The other seat is reserved for a non-majority party candidate who can be a member of the smaller local parties, including the Republican, Statehood Green, or Libertarian parties or an independent.
In addition to Bonds, McDuffie and Silverman, five other candidates competed for the two at-large seats in the Nov. 8 D.C. general election.
Both Silverman and McDuffie as well as Bonds have been longtime supporters of the LGBTQ community, and the other five candidates, including Republican Giuseppe Niosi expressed support for LGBTQ rights.
The latest vote count released by the Board of Elections shows that Bonds received 90,593 votes or 31.73 percent of the vote. McDuffie received 63,015 votes or 22.07 percent, and Silverman received 54,583 votes or 19.12 percent.
The remaining five candidates received just over 10 percent or less of the total votes cast in the at-large race. Under the city’s election rules, voters had the option of voting for two candidates in the at-large contest, with the highest two vote-getters declared the winners.
“The residents of the District of Columbia have spoken,” McDuffie said in his victory statement. “Together, we are going to usher in a new era for our city,” he said. “Your trust in my leadership and vision for our city will continue to be the foundation of my agenda on the Council in the years to come.”
The difference between the top three candidates in the at-large race as perceived by at least some voters, according to political observers, was Bonds and McDuffie are considered moderate Democrats while Silverman is viewed as a progressive-left Democrat on various issues.
Although the Board of Elections has yet to officially certify any of the races in Tuesday’s election, the latest vote count confirms the election board’s earlier count on Tuesday night showing decisive victories by all the Democratic candidates, including Mayor Muriel Bowser, who won election to a third term as mayor.
Also winning decisively was gay Ward 5 D.C. Council candidate Zachary Parker (D), who will become the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015.
District of Columbia
Most LGBTQ ANC candidates win races in D.C. election
Official outcome of four write-ins delayed until Nov. 15
At least 35 of the known roughly 44 LGBTQ Advisory Neighborhood Commission candidates running in the Nov. 8 D.C. election have won their races, according to voter returns released by the D.C. Board of Elections.
Another four LGBTQ ANC contenders who ran unopposed as write-in candidates were expected to emerge as winners when the election board discloses on Nov. 15 the names of winning write-in candidates, whose names did not appear on the ballot.
Whether the total number of LGBTQ ANC candidates who win remains at 35 or reaches 39 should the write-in candidates win, the number will surpass the 33 LGBTQ candidates who won election to ANC seats in 2020.
Twenty-two of the winning candidates this year ran unopposed.
Just five of the LGBTQ candidates appear to have lost their races. One of them, James Tandaris, an incumbent commissioner in ANC district 3F05, was trailing his opponent by just eight votes with a vote count of 210 to 202. With an undetermined number of mail-in ballots still to be counted it was possible that Tandaris could surpass his opponent, Andrew Koval, and win the election.
Among the LGBTQ write-in candidates believed to have won their races are Christopher Dyer in Logan Circle ANC 2F05 and Matt Fouracre in neighboring Logan Circle ANC 2F06. Board of Elections vote count returns show that an unnamed write-in candidate in Dyer’s district received 53 votes making up 100 percent of the write-in votes cast. In Fouracre’s district an unnamed write-in candidate received 39 votes comprising 100 percent of the write-in votes cast.
The unnamed candidates are believed to be Dyer and Fouracre, although voters could have cast their vote for other write-in candidates.
Another LGBTQ write-in candidate whose outcome was uncertain is Bradley Gallagher, who ran in ANC 1E01, which is the Park View neighborhood seat held by gay longtime ANC member Kent Boese. Boese withdrew his candidacy for re-election in October after he was nominated by the D.C. Council and later confirmed to be appointed as executive director of the D.C. Office of ANCs.
Board of Elections spokesperson Nicholas Jacobs said it was too late to remove Boese’s name from the ballot, but he said the board posted notices informing voters that Boese had withdrawn his candidacy. However, the election returns show that Boese received 412 votes and 87 write-in votes were cast. It wasn’t expected to be confirmed whether Gallagher will be declared the winner until Nov. 15, when the election board discloses the names of write-in candidates.
Elections board spokesperson Jacobs told the Washington Blade the board requires all write-in candidates to submit an Affirmation of Write-In Candidacy form by Nov. 15 to be certified as the winner of their respective race. Jacobs said the board will disclose the names of winning write-in candidates at that time.
Following is a list of the confirmed LGBTQ ANC candidates who won their election on Nov. 8:
1A04 Jeremy Sherman* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A05 Stephen Coleman Kenny* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1A09 James Turner (unopposed) – Columbia Heights
1B01 Larry Handerhan (incumbent/unopposed) – LeDroit Park
1B02 Sean Holihan (Unopposed) – U Street/Shaw
1B03 Jamie S. Sycamore* (unopposed) – Columbia Heights/U Street
1C01 Howard Bauleke* (incumbent/unopposed) — Adams Morgan
1/e03 Michael Wray (incumbent/unopposed) – Park View/Pleasant Plains
1E07 Brian Footer * — Howard University/Pleasant Plains
2A04 Ed Comer * — Foggy Bottom
2B02 Jeffrey Rueckgauer (incumbent/unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B03 Vincent E. Slatt* (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B06 Matt Johnson (unopposed) – Dupont Circle
2B09 Christopher Davis (unopposed) – Dupont Circle/U Street
2C01 Michael D. Shankle (incumbent/unopposed) – Penn Quarter
2C02 Rebecca Strauss* — Downtown
2F04 Brian McCabe* (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2F07 Brant J. Miller (unopposed) – Logan Circle
2G02 Alexander M. ‘Alex’ Padro (unopposed) — Shaw
2G04 Steven McCarty * — Shaw
3C01 Hayden Gise* (she/her) (unopposed) — Woodley Park
3F01 Ryan Cudemus-Brunoli* (unopposed) — Cleveland Park
4B04 Evan Yeats (incumbent/unopposed) — Takoma
5A01 Duvalier Malone* (he/him) — Lamond Riggs
5A09 Zachary Ammerman* (unopposed) — Lamond Riggs
5B02 Nandini Sen* (unopposed) — Brookland
5B04 Ra Amin* (incumbent) — Brookland
5D05 Salvador Sauceda-Guzman (incumbent/unopposed) — Trinidad
5F06 Joe Bishop-Henchman* (unopposed) — Eckington
6A06 Robb Dooling (incumbent/unopposed) – H Street/Capitol Hill
6B03 David Sobelsohn* (unopposed) — Capitol Hill
6D02 Ronald Collins (incumbent) –Southwest
7B02 Jamaal Maurice McCants-Pearsall* (he/him) (unopposed) — Good Hope
7B03 Travis Swanson* (incumbent/unopposed) — Randle Highlands
7C04 Anthony Lorenzo Green (incumbent/unopposed) — Deanwood
These LGBTQ write-in ANC candidates were expected to be certified as winners when they submit a required Affirmation of Write-In Candidacy to the D.C. Board of Elections by Nov. 15 if they have not already done so:
1E01 Bradley Gallagher (write-in/unopposed) – Park View
2F05 Christopher Dyer (write-in/unopposed) –Logan Circle
2F06 Matt Fouracre* (write-in/unopposed) – Logan Circle
6E02 Charles Panfil* (write-in/unopposed) — Mt. Vernon Square
