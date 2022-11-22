National
Incoming HRC President Kelley Robinson warns: ‘They are coming for us’
Urges intersectionality, unity as best ways to fight back
Kelley Robinson convened a press briefing on Monday with representatives from local and national LGBTQ advocacy groups and gun violence prevention organizations to discuss the deadly shooting over the weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.
“We are, of course, having this call under the worst of circumstances,” Robinson said, expressing her heartbreak and outrage in personal terms “as a wife, a mother, and a member of the LGBTQ community.”
Around the same time, news outlets reported that hate crime charges were filed against the suspected gunman who killed five people and injured at least 19 others when he opened fire with an assault style rifle in Club Q late Saturday night.
Just a couple of weeks ago, when Robinson sat down for an interview with the Washington Blade, she was smiling for much of the conversation. For one thing, she was looking forward to the official start of her tenure as president of the Human Rights Campaign . On Nov. 28, she will become the first Black queer woman to serve in that role leading the nation’s largest LGBTQ organization.
The interview also came on the heels of a midterm election cycle that had seen record turnout among LGBTQ voters and historic firsts for LGBTQ candidates. Additionally, by then it had become clear that by the year’s end Congress would likely pass the landmark Respect for Marriage Act, which carries significant legal protections for same-sex couples.
Tone and tenor aside, however, there was little daylight between Robinson’s words and actions following the mass shooting and her comments during that Nov. 10 interview, during which she pledged to lead HRC with an intersectional approach to the work, in a manner consistent with her prior leadership as executive director of Planned Parenthood Action Fund and professional background as a community organizer.
On Monday, Robinson – along with the other speakers – urged collective, decisive action to stem the escalating tides of hateful rhetoric, online misinformation and disinformation, and violence and threats of violence directed at LGBTQ people. They focused their comments on how these factors work together to raise the likelihood of violent attacks like that which happened on Saturday.
Likewise, they said solutions must involve a diverse array of stakeholders: lawmakers and social media companies tasked with fighting online hate, misinformation, and disinformation; law enforcement agencies responsible for enforcing existing gun laws; and groups representing vulnerable communities that are disproportionately impacted, like trans women of color and LGBTQ youth.
“What we saw this past year is that our opposition gets intersectionality,” Robinson told the Blade. “They are coming for us, for all of us,” she said, citing as examples the Supreme Court’s decision revoking Americans’ constitutional right to abortion, the hateful rhetoric of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and recent spate of statewide anti-LGBTQ bills.
“They are launching an intersectional attack against us and trying to divide our power,” she said. “And we are going to fight back together, because ultimately we are stronger together.”
From her vantage point as a queer Black woman, Robinson said intersectionality is not just a theory relegated to academia but rather a fact of life. It also happens to also be exceptionally effective in engendering concrete change through movement building and coalition building, she said.
For these reasons, Robinson said HRC is focused on political advocacy at the federal, state, local, and grassroots levels. And the organization is expanding its programs in other areas that are designed to, for example, make schools more welcoming environments for LGBTQ youth, empower trans people in the workplace, and hold employers as well as municipalities to account for their policies concerning treatment of, respectively, LGBTQ employees, residents, and visitors.
Likewise, with respect to the organization’s impact litigation work, intersectionality is front and center, Robinson said. HRC’s attorneys are working with other legal actors and entities in the movement ecosystem on cases involving everything from protecting the rights of the incarcerated to fighting back against anti-LGBTQ state laws, she said.
Still, Robinson said she is realistic about the challenges that lie ahead. Asked what keeps her up at night, she said it’s how high the stakes are: “This is truly a matter of life and death for so many people,” she said.
“People are hurting right now. We may be in a different phase of the pandemic, but it’s not over for people. The impact that it’s had for people’s work lives, the impact it’s had for our mental health, all of that lingers and is present…I can’t tell you the number of people that have come up to me in tears about their kids, worrying about their kids, worrying about their trans kids who are getting kicked out of sports and told they’re different when they’re five, six, seven, eight years old. They’re worried about their gay kids and if they’ll be able to love the people that they choose to love and still live in the states that they call home.”
However, Robinson said, “there’s a unique opportunity for us to do something about it right now. We’ve built the political power. We have the organization. We’re so close to having the political leadership that we need in office to get some stuff done. So, this is one of those moments where it just feels like there’s so much on the line, there’s such a sense of urgency. But the hope and optimism is coming from the fact that we’re not done.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously proclaimed that “the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice,” but “that doesn’t happen by accident,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to pull it and push it and prod it, and I’m proud to be part of that struggle and that legacy fighting for freedom; fighting for change.”
Colorado
Colorado Springs mayor grateful for support, Biden offers assistance
President spoke with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday
In a late afternoon press briefing, law enforcement and the civic leadership of Colorado Springs spoke to reporters updating the investigation into the mass shooting at Club Q on Saturday.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the state’s former attorney general, expressed his and officials’ gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and offers of support from his city’s residents and the entire Pikes Peak region.
Aboard Air Force One en route to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters:
“Earlier this afternoon, President Biden had the opportunity to speak with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis following the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The president extended his condolences and offered to provide support in any way that would be helpful.
He committed to continuing to press Congress for an assault weapons ban because thoughts and prayers are just not enough,” Jean-Pierre said.
Colorado
Last two Club Q massacre victims identified
Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green died inside LGBTQ nightclub
The remaining two victims in the Club Q mass shooting have been identified as Ashley Paugh, 35, and Raymond Green, whose mother confirmed his death to the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper.
The Gazette reported that Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister, Stephanie Clark, said.
In a Facebook post, the owners of the local Atrevida Beer Company, a microbrewery, said that Green, who was dating the daughter of the owners, was killed while he, his girlfriend Kassy and parents were celebrating a birthday of a mutual friend.
On Monday, a joint operation between police and the city of Colorado Springs corrected the totals to five fatalities. Seventeen people sustained gunshot wounds, another person injured in another manner and one victim with no visible injuries but considered a victim.
The situation was very chaotic on Sunday, city spokesperson D’Onofrio told the Gazette, which led to the change in numbers. The Gazette also reported that the shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” according to Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the state’s former attorney general, but additional investigation needs to take place, he added.
The police searched the suspect’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.
Suthers on the Club Q shooting:
Colorado
Second transgender Club Q victim identified
Kelly Loving, 40, last spoke with a friend moments before she died
A third victim has been identified in the Club Q mass shooting that left five dead and 25 wounded Saturday night.
Kelly Loving, 40, a transgender woman who her sister, Tiffany Loving, said “was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”
Tiffany Loving was told of her sister’s death Sunday by the FBI. In an interview with KRDO, a Colorado Springs television station, Kelly Loving said; “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting to guide her. I had just got off the phone with her that same day. We had video calls that same day. She was a kind person, she was loving, always fighting for people.”
KRDO and the New York Times report that Kelly Loving’s friend, Natalee Skye Bingham, 25, who is also trans, had just finished speaking with her before the shooting began.
“She was a tough woman,” Bingham said. “She taught me how it was to be a trans woman and live your life day to day.”
Bingham added that the two women had known each other for years, going back to when they both lived in Florida.
“I’m so devastated because she was such a good person,” said Bingham. “She was going to be at my house for Thanksgiving this upcoming Thursday and, now, it’s one less person at my table.”
She said the last words that she said to her friend were, “Be safe. I love you.”
“She was like a trans mother to me. I looked up to her,” Bingham said. “In the gay community you create your families, so it’s like I lost my real mother almost.”
