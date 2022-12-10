Books
Sondheim book makes you feel like you’re having drinks with an icon
‘FINALE’ will be catnip to lovers of musicals
‘FINALE: Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim’
By D.T. Max
c.2022, Harper/HarperCollins
$20.99/225 pages
“My idea of heaven is not writing,” the iconic gay composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim is reported to have said.
“On the other hand,” Sondheim, who died last year at 91, was, thankfully, as he reportedly said, “obviously compulsive about it.”
“FINALE: Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim,” a new book by New Yorker staff writer D.T. Max is good news for Sondheim’s multitudes of aficionados.
“I’m not good. I’m not nice. I’m just right. I’m the witch. You’re the world,” Sondheim wrote in “Into the Woods.”
Whether you’re a teen in a production of “Into the Woods,” a Boomer who came of age with “Company,” an 80-something who fondly remembers “Gypsy” or an artist who identifies with “Sunday in the Park with George,” you know you couldn’t have hung out in Sondheim’s world.
Frequently, profiles of celebrities are take-downs or suck-ups. Max avoids these pitfalls.
In “FINALE,” sometimes Sondheim is witty, entertaining, hospitable (his staff offer Max wine) and generous (Sondheim tries to help Max find a puppy for his family). At other times, Sondheim talks hatefully about his mother (who sounds like a cool customer) and cops to not reading much, though he loves “The Catcher in the Rye” because of its dialogue. Sondheim veers away from the orthodox take on Hitchcock. “Vertigo,” he says, is overrated. His fave “Hitchcock” movie was “Shadow of A Doubt.”
In “FINALE,” Max makes us feel like we’re having drinks with Sondheim.
It wasn’t easy for Max to have informal, entertaining, illuminating conversations with Sondheim.
There’s always some drama, metaphorically, some seduction involved when a reporter attempts to interview a celeb. This was even truer with Sondheim, who zealously guarded his privacy.
“Profiles are fraught efforts,” Max writes, “Profiles of the famous famously fraught.”
Some writers don’t bring the difficulties of their work (from getting the interview to coaxing candor and new reveals from interview subjects who’ve been burned by social media) into their reporting.
But in “FINALE,” Max doesn’t just clue readers into the vexations involved in nailing and conducting his interviews with Sondheim. “FINALE” is structured around his quest to discover revelations about Sondheim. His search for insights into Sondheim’s life and creative process becomes, figuratively, a Broadway show. In this vein, the book’s chapter titles range from “Prelude” to “Audition, January 2016″ to “Opening Night, April 2017″ to “Closing Night, March 2019″ to “Curtain.”
The main focus of “FINALE” is Sondheim. But Max is a character in the narrative.
Sometimes this is off-putting. Do we need to learn where Max went to school, where he grew up or what movies he enjoys? (He agrees with Sondheim about “Vertigo.”)
Does it shed light on Sondheim when Max spills his feelings (from angst to enthrallment to disappointment when Sondheim cancelled appointments) around writing about Sondheim?
But though, at times, there’s too much of Max, sometimes his presence adds to the story.
Max, like many who’ll read this book, grew up loving Sondheim. Max’s uncle was a playwright, and he was introduced to Sondheim, when his mother brought home a signed recording of “Side By Side” after a benefit. But he’s not an expert on musical theater.
He views Sondheim with the admiring, but unprofessional, gaze of many theatergoers. This serves readers well. It keeps the conversations lively and un-pedantic.
Most of the book is a series of one-on-one conversations that Max has with Sondheim at his home in New York City and his house in Connecticut. Sondheim’s dogs and husband Jeff Romley wander in and out. Sondheim talks about not being able to finish a musical that he’s working on. He remembers that decades ago, one day, Katharine Hepburn, then his neighbor, came by when he was playing the piano, composing. “Pipe down! she told him.
It’s doubtful that Sondheim, given the time when he grew up, would have talked about being gay. (Though he never denied his sexuality.) Still, I wish Max had asked him about it.
This is a minor quibble. “FINALE” will be catnip to lovers of musicals.
Holiday gift guide: Books
Something for every reader on your list
(Editor’s note: Each week in December, we feature holiday gift ideas. Previous installments are available at washingtonblade.com; next week: Local Gift Guide.)
The tree looks magnificent.
Your kids did a great job decorating the parts you assigned to them; you took pictures this year, because they really outdid themselves. So you’re ready – almost – for the holidays, except for those few tricky gifts that you just can’t seem to figure out.
How about books? Easy to wrap, happy to get, why not look for these great books?
For the person on your list who loves dark, gothic romance-mysteries, wrap up “Mourning Light” by Richard Goodkin. It’s the story of a man who can’t let go of the guilt he feels since his lover died. Coincidentally, that death happened on the exact same day he met another man that he can’t stop thinking about.
The person on your gift list who loves a good memoir will want to read “A Place Called Home” by David Ambroz. It’s a tale of homelessness, foster care, coming out, and how sheer determination put that all in one man’s past.
If there’s someone on your gift list who made a difficult decision this year, “Families We Keep” by Rin Reczek and Emma Bosley-Smith is a book to carefully wrap up. It’s a look at LGBTQ individuals who have decided to stick with their families, though there may continue to be a struggle for acceptance or a total lack of it. It means work, and this book might help. Know your giftee well before giving this book.
Until recently, there really haven’t been a lot of books about bisexuality, which is why you might want to give “Bi: The Hidden Culture, History, and Science of Bisexuality” by Julia Shaw to someone special. There’s a lot to know about the subject, from genetics to legalities, celebrities to monogamy.
The trans reader on your gift list will want to own “Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales from the Trenches of Transformation“ by podcaster Van Lathan, who writes that being fat was harder than being Black. Needless to say, this book is funny and inspirational, and your giftee will love it. Pair it with “Side Affects: On Being Trans and Feeling Bad“ by Hil Malatino. If your giftee sometimes struggles, this book is great acknowledgement.
For the reader who loves history, “The Women’s House of Detention“ by Hugh Ryan could be the perfect gift this year. It’s the story of a prison in New York’s Greenwich Village which, for nearly 45 years, was the landing place / home / jail for thousands and thousands of women, gender-nonconforming people, and transgender men. Angela Davis was there. So was Afeni Shakur. This book takes your giftee there, too. Wrap it up with “Manifesting Justice: Wrongly Convicted Women Reclaim Their Rights“ by Valena Beety.
New book reveals that some secrets last a lifetime
‘All the Broken Places’ should be on your must-read list
‘All the Broken Places’
By John Boyne
c. 2022, Pamela Dorman Books
$28/400 pages
It shall not pass your lips.
No, That Thing You Do Not Talk About is off-limits in all conversation, a non-topic when the subject surfaces. Truly, there are just certain things that are nobody’s business and in the new novel, “All the Broken Places” by John Boyne, some secrets must last a lifetime.
She hated the idea that she would have to adjust to new neighbors.
Ninety-one-year-old Gretel Fernsby wasn’t so much bothered by new people, as she was by new noise. She hated the thought of inuring herself to new sounds, and what if the new tenants had children? That was the worst of all. Gretel never was much for children, not her own and certainly not any living below her.
Once, there was a time when Gretel could imagine herself with many children. That was nearly 80 years ago, when she was in love with her father’s driver, Kurt. She thought about Kurt through the years – he had fallen out of favor with her father, and was sent elsewhere – and she wondered if he survived the war.
Her father didn’t, nor did her younger brother but Gretel didn’t think about those things. What happened at the “other place” was not her fault.
She hadn’t known. She was innocent.
That was what she told herself as she and her mother fled to Paris. Gretel was 15 then, and she worked hard to get rid of her German accent but not everyone was fooled by her bad French or her story. She was accosted, hated. As soon as her mother died, she sailed to Australia, where she lived with a woman who loved other women, until it became dangerous there, too. She practiced her English and moved to London where she was married, widowed, and now she had to get used to new neighbors and new sounds and new ways for old secrets to sneak into a conversation.
OK, clear your calendar. Get “All the Broken Places” and just don’t make any plans, other than to read and read and read.
The very first impression you get of author John Boyne’s main character, Gretel, is that she’s grumpy, awful, and nasty. With the many bon mots she drops, however, the feeling passes and it’s sometimes easy to almost like her – although it’s clear that she’s done some vile things in her lifetime, things that emerge slowly as the horror of her story dawns. Then again, she professes to dislike children, but (no spoilers here!) she doesn’t, not really, and that makes her seem like someone’s sweet old grandmother. ‘Tis a conundrum.
Don’t let that fool you, though. Boyne has a number of Gretel-sized roadside bombs planted along the journey that is this book. Each ka-boom will hit your heart a little harder.
This is a somewhat-sequel to “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” but you can read it alone. Do, and when you finish, you’ll want to immediately read it again, to savor anew.
Memoir reveals gay writer’s struggle with homelessness, rape
‘Place Called Home’ a powerful indictment of foster care system
‘A Place Called Home: A Memoir’
By David Ambroz
c. 2022, Legacy Lit/Hachette
$30/384 pages
For David Ambroz, 42, author of the stunning new memoir “A Place Called Home,” one of his childhood recollections is of himself and his siblings walking with Mary, their mother, on a freezing Christmas morning in New York City.
Today, Ambroz, who is gay and a foster parent, is a poverty and child welfare expert and the head of Community Engagement (West) for Amazon.
But, on that morning, Ambroz remembers, when he was five, he and his seven-year-old sister Jessica and six-year-old brother Alex were freezing. Mary, their mother was severely mentally ill. They were homeless.
Ambroz draws you into his searing memoir with his first sentence. “I’m hungry,” he writes in the simple, frightened, perceptive voice of a malnourished, shivering little boy.
As it got dark and colder, Ambroz recalls, he walked with his family, wearing “clownishly large” sneakers “plucked from the trash.”
Five-year-old Ambroz remembers that the night before his family got lucky. They had dinner (mac and cheese) at a church “with a sermon on the side.”
“We heard the story of the three kings bringing gifts to the baby Jesus,” Ambroz writes.
But the next day they’re still homeless and hungry. Talk about no room at the inn.
Young Ambroz doesn’t know the word “death,” but he (literally) worries that he and his family will die. Frozen, hungry and invisible to uncaring passersby.
Ambroz’s mom, a nurse, is occasionally employed and able to house her family in dilapidated apartments. But she’s soon ensnared by her mental illness, unable to work. Then, her family is homeless again.
Until, he was 12, Ambroz and his siblings were abused and neglected by their mother.
Ambroz doesn’t know as a young boy that he’s gay. But, he can tell he’s different. Instead of playing street games with the other kids, Ambroz likes to play “doctor” with another boy in the neighborhood.
Mary tells him being gay is sinful and that you’ll die from AIDS if you’re queer.
His mother, having decided that he’s Jewish, makes Ambroz undergo a badly botched circumcision. At one point, she beats him so badly that he falls down a flight of stairs.
At 12, Ambroz reports this abuse to the authorities and he’s placed into the foster care system.
If you think this country’s foster care system is a safe haven for our nation’s 450,000 kids in foster care, Ambroz will swiftly cut through that misperception.
From ages 12 to 17, Ambroz is ricocheted through a series of abusive, homophobic foster placements.
One set of foster parents try to make him more “macho,” rent him out to work for free for their friends and withhold food from him. At another placement, a counselor watches and does nothing as other kids beat him while hurling gay slurs.
Thankfully, Ambroz meets Holly and Steve who become fabulous foster parents. Ambroz has been abused and hungry for so long he finds it hard to understand that he can eat whatever he wants at their home.
Through grit, hard work and his intelligence, Ambroz earned a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, was an intern at the White House and graduated from the UCLA School of Law. Before obtaining his position at Amazon, he led Corporate Social Responsibility for Walt Disney Television.
But none of this came easily for him. Coming out was hard for many LGBTQ people in the 1990s. It was particularly difficult for Ambroz.
In college, Ambroz is deeply closeted. He’s ashamed to reveal anything about his past (growing up homeless and in foster care) and his sexuality.
At one point, he’s watching TV, along with other appalled students, as the news comes on about Matthew Shepard being murdered because he was gay. Ambroz can see that everyone is enraged and terrified by this hate crime. Yet, he’s too ashamed to reveal anything of his sexuality.
Over Christmas vacation, Ambroz decides it’s time to explore his sexuality.
Telling no one, Ambroz takes a train to Miami. There, he goes home with a man (who he meets on a bus) who rapes him.
“I run in no particular direction just away from this monster,” he recalls. “When I get back to my hotel room, I’m bleeding…I order food delivered but can’t eat any of it.”
“A Place Called Home” has the power of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring.”
Ambroz’s writing becomes less powerful when he delves into the weeds of policy. But this is a minor quibble.
Ambroz is a superb storyteller. Unless you lack a heartbeat, you can’t read “A Place Called Home” without wanting to do something to change our foster care system.
