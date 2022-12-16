A look ahead at 2023 housing market

Real Estate
Inflation, high mortgage rates slow the post-pandemic rush
Without question, the housing market during the latter half of the pandemic was red hot. A combination of extremely low mortgage rates and limited inventory meant that homes were often sold as soon as they were listed. Bidding wars were common. It was not at all unheard of for multiple offers to come in well over asking price. In short, it was a home seller’s dream.
Now, as we head into 2023, the real estate forecast is a bit different. Inflation and increasingly high mortgage rates mean that the market is slower. Understandably, this has left some sellers feeling worried – but there is still reason for optimism and plenty of steps that smart sellers can take to increase their chances of receiving great offers.
A FEW TIPS FOR SELLERS
If you’re thinking of selling your home in 2023, it’s understandable that you may be concerned that you’ve “missed the magic” of 2022, but these tips can help:
- Find a proactive Realtor: As with most situations in which you’re seeking to sell, marketing is important. Finding a Realtor who will be active and involved in promoting the sale of your home and communicating frequently will be essential. You may even want to consider getting in touch with a Realtor a few months before selling, in order to plan ahead for how best to promote your home and reach the most potential buyers. A proactive Realtor will know the market in your particular community and have first-hand knowledge of what you can do to make your home truly stand out in your area.
- Set the stage: Staging is always important, but in a slower market, this is particularly true. To increase the chances of getting an optimal offer, show your home in optimal condition. Often, sellers worry that staging means spending too much extra money, but this isn’t necessarily true. In fact, more often than not, sellers profit from higher offers than they might otherwise have received, absent the staging. Staging doesn’t have to be complicated, either – well-placed furniture, tasteful decor, and clean, well-lit rooms – these are small things that can go a long way toward increasing your chances of a good offer.
- Consider your curb appeal: Considering curb appeal goes hand-in-hand with staging. It’s important to showcase your home’s interior – but first, you have to get potential buyers in the door. This means that you want to ensure that your home is presentable and appealing from the exterior as well. Again, this doesn’t mean spending an excessive amount of money – it simply means taking care to ensure that your lawn is well-kept, that your trees and shrubs are trimmed, and that the exterior of your home is well-cared for.
- Be willing to negotiate: The simple truth of the matter is that we are no longer in a market where sellers could list their home and sell it in a day without having to do much if any, negotiation on price or other conditions. In the 2023 market, it will be important to show a willing and open attitude to consider repair requests, have flexible showing schedules, reasonable sales timelines, and to negotiate (within reason) on the sales price. Again this is where the true value of an experienced Realtor/negotiator comes in. Those sellers who are willing to be open, flexible, and reasonable will greatly increase their chances of a faster sale.
These are only a few tips of many. As a seller, you know your home best. Highlight its best attributes. Consider your community, and what potential buyers might be looking for. And most importantly, find an agent who can work with you to help you reach your goals. At www.GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help.
Regardless of whether you're buying or selling a home in 2023, one thing is true – to achieve your real estate goals, you'll need the assistance of an experienced real estate agent who can guide you through the process with the expert assistance you need. This can make all the difference between a smooth real estate experience and a stressful one, and at www.GayRealEstate.com, we believe you deserve only the best. That's why we're passionate about our mission of connecting LGBTQ home buyers and sellers across the country with talented, full-time professional LGBTQ+ friendly agents who know, stand behind, fully support and love their communities. If you're ready to take the first step toward reaching your real estate goals, there's no day like today to get started. Get in touch with us soon and let us know how we can help.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
There is still a housing shortage but you may be able to get a deal
Multiple offers still happening in some places
During the pandemic we heard a lot about the supply issue and the high demand for housing. Lately the focus has been on higher interest rates and homes sitting on the market longer than they were.
However, I did an open house in Ellicott City this past weekend and the home had two very busy open houses and got six offers by the end of the weekend. One woman who came through said a house in that neighborhood got 15 offers a few weeks prior to this weekend. Buyers are still trying to buy, and there really is just not enough inventory for the demand, which is going to get worse once the rates start to come back down and even more buyers decide to hit the market.
I usually tell my buyers that winter is one of the best times of the year for them to make a move. Now, maybe it’s still hard for families in Howard County to buy that dream house, but that’s also a specific section of the market. If you are interested in a condo in the city, I have been showing another client of mine a few condos that have been sitting on the market and I believe we could get the sellers to offer closing cost assistance.
• Closing cost assistance might be something you can ask for.
• Down payment assistance is available from D.C., Montgomery County, Northern Virginia, and PG County
• Some banks have special programs for first responders, maybe even up to $10,000
• Winter is in some cases the best time to be a home buyer.
The big takeaway here is that if you are in the market for a condo in the city, you just might be able to give yourself a wonderful holiday gift and get a sweet deal or some closing costs assistance. The other thing to be aware of is that many of the jurisdictions in the D.C. area have some sort of down payment assistance programs. If you would like to learn more about your option, reach out to your trusted Realtor today. If you don’t know one, call me!
Good news if you’re selling your home at the holidays
In D.C., if priced fairly, the house will move
Historically in the real estate industry this is one of the worst times to sell your home. You will receive fewer guests at open houses, fewer showings, and more months on the market. However, like with most things in the world today, this is no longer the industry standard. During the pandemic we saw homes selling in 1-2 days with 15 offers well above asking price and throwing in your first-born and Gucci boots. While those days might be gone for a while, the inventory we usually see at this time of year is also gone.
Typically I only talk about numbers when they have dollar signs in front, however I feel they are necessary to illustrate my point. Bear with me. If we look at numbers from last year – new listing inventory is down nearly 18%. While we know that home sales have also decreased, there is still a decline year over year for new inventory to hit the market, which is continuing the trend we have seen during the pandemic years of a substantial lack of inventory here in the DC Metro.
What does this mean for sellers?
If you are hoping to sell your home and receive several offers and the price escalates well over asking, unfortunately you missed that boat. However, properties in D.C. are still selling for list price at nearly a 98% rate. This means as long as your real estate agent prices your property properly then it is likely to still sell for that very list price. The average day on market has only increased by four days, which means again, if the home is properly priced and marketed it will likely sell for list price within an average window. Furthermore, the median sold price has increased almost 5% since last month. If you are worried that buyers might be affected by high interest rates, they are, however in D.C. we are hyper insulated from other trends throughout the U.S., with a consistent trend of shortage in inventory.
What does this mean for buyers?
I know what you’re thinking. “Wow Justin, we thought you had our back but clearly all you care about is ensuring sellers get the most money for their listing.” Although that may be true if I am working for a seller, I shift my mindset of value for my buyer clients too. You might not get a steal of a deal this holiday season on your home, but you will have protections that buyers before you could only dream of. I am talking about — contingencies, baby!
Regardless if you are a first-time homebuyer or you’ve been around the block a few times, you know who you are. Real estate is an investment and as such should be vetted properly to ensure its valued and sound. Homebuyers can expect to have home inspections, termite inspections, appraisals and the list goes on. If you want small credits here and there with an extended closing period you can likely receive those items. While interest rates have increased, your protection (which I would say is more important) has hugely increased.
If your goal is to “new year new home” now is truly a wonderful time to start the process and plan for a fresh start as we head into 2023.
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
What homeowners are grateful for this year
Where you live should be something to appreciate
Since you’re reading this over Thanksgiving weekend, I wanted to write about gratitude as it pertains to real estate, so I started by Googling “gratitude, house.”
Unsurprisingly, page after page of results were links to recovery centers and residences. Sandwiched in between was a now defunct coffeeshop and yoga studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Although I applaud people who are in recovery and I like yoga, none of that hit the target of what I was looking for, so here are some of my thoughts and suggestions.
Can you be grateful for things inside, outside, and around your home? Of course you can! It might not feel as profound as expressing thanks for the people you love, or good health, or your chosen faith, but as a homeowner, you’re making memories and experiencing ups and downs that you’re going to reflect on years down the road.
Think about the purchase of your home and the steps you went through to seal the deal. Did you find it quickly? Did you compete with other buyers and win? Did you pay a fair price? Did you get a great interest rate? Did the loan process and settlement go smoothly? If so, be grateful.
Where you live can also be something to appreciate. Some people want a bustling urban environment with nearby amenities, such as shopping, dining, transportation, or multiple ways to exercise. Others want the quiet and solitude of a cabin in the mountains or on a lake, with acreage, wildlife and beautiful views of all Mother Nature has to offer. Still others want a larger, more reasonably priced home in the suburbs outside the Beltway, where they can hop on a train and get lost in a novel en route to the office.
So, is your home situated in the neighborhood or environment you wanted? Did the schools, if important to you, meet your expectations? Is it close to (or if you prefer, far from) family members? Is your commute to work or school manageable? If you answered yes to any of these questions, be grateful.
If you work from home, is the space pleasant and the atmosphere conducive to ensuring productivity? Is the color scheme energizing? Peaceful? Would your décor get at least an 8 out of 10 from Room Rater when you have a conference call on Zoom?
Is your home big enough to expand into as your family grows? Small enough for downsizing? Does the layout still meet your needs or have your needs changed?
Is what you own your dream house or condo? Could it be? If you need to make some modifications, be thankful for HGTV, the DIY channel, YouTube how-to videos, Thumbtack, and Yelp reviews.
Living through a renovation can bring out the worst in people. Weeks or months of doing dishes in the bathtub or showering at the gym can cause friction in even the most committed relationship. Once your renovation is completed, however, be grateful that your sanity withstood the trauma of living through it.
Be thankful for the things you don’t notice or think of often. Do you love the way the dining room chandelier casts light on the ceiling at night or how the sun streams in through the skylight in the early morning?
Perhaps the feature wall you added makes you smile when you come in the front door or a favorite piece of art that reflects your personality catches your eye. Maybe you have pleasant memories of family gatherings in front of the fireplace or choruses of “Score” as you and your friends watch the World Cup on your 65” TV.
If you’re like me, you’re thankful that your boiler made it through last winter, that you didn’t have to patch the roof again this year, or that you found that hole in the fence and repaired it before your dog got out.
During the year, we can lose sight of the things we are grateful for, so as Elle Woods suggested in “Legally Blonde 2,” I highly recommend keeping a gratitude jar.
Use it to keep track of what you’re grateful for by writing things down and dropping those notes in the jar. Then, when you have a home anniversary or are stressed out about a renovation, when out-of-town company stays too long or when the kids draw on the walls with a Sharpie, pull out a note from the jar and read it aloud like a mantra.
Unlike the sisters of Delta Nu, however, you don’t really have to snap your fingers after reading it.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
