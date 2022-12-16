Sports
Brittney Griner plans to play in upcoming WNBA season
Phoenix Mercury center returned to U.S. on Dec. 9
WNBA star Brittney Griner in her first public comments since she returned to the U.S. said she will play in the league’s upcoming season.
“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote and posted for me in person soon,” said Griner in a post on her Instagram page.
Russian customs officials in February detained Griner at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. A court later convicted her of importation of illegal drugs and sentenced her to a 9-year prison sentence in a penal colony.
President Joe Biden on Dec. 8 announced Russia had released Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the U.S. Griner returned to the U.S. the following day.
Griner’s Instagram post contains pictures of her arriving at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio and hugging her wife, Cherelle Griner.
“It feels so good to be home,” said Brittney Griner. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”
“I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff, my Russian legal team Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, the leaders, activists, and grassroots organizations, Gov. Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, Roger Carstens and the SPEHA team, and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris administration,” she added. “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”
Brittney Griner in her post also wrote that as she begins to “transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family, I want to acknowledge and thank the entire PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base.”
“I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey,” she said.
Sports
Gay brother of journalist who died at World Cup requests help
Grant Wahl suddenly passed away on Friday
Journalists around the world are mourning the sudden death of their colleague, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup on Friday. Wahl, known for his sports coverage on behalf of CBS News, NBC News, Sports Illustrated and on Substack, was 48, and a cause of death has not been announced.
Wahl was covering his 13th World Cup, and reports say he fell ill in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time of the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday and could not be revived.
On Monday, he wrote that “My body finally broke down on me” and he visited a medical clinic in Qatar.
“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”
According to Wahl’s post, he tested negative for COVID-19. “I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” wrote Wahl.
Wahl’s brother, who is gay, posted a video message on Instagram, announcing he believes there was foul play and asking for help.
“I do not believe my brother just died,” said Eric Wahl of Seattle. “My brother was healthy. He told me received death threats.”
Eric Wahl broke down in tears in his video, revealing that his brother wore the rainbow shirt as a sign of support for him and all LGBTQ people.
CNN reported Wahl was treated in the stadium “for about 20-25 minutes” before he was moved to the hospital, Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine, told CNN Saturday.
“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him,” Radnedge said.
He added that the medical team were there “pretty quickly and were able to, as best they could, give treatment.”
Grant Wahl made headlines on Nov. 21, when he was denied entry into the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup opener against Wales because the shirt he was wearing featured a rainbow surrounding a soccer ball and was detained for nearly 30 minutes.
Same-sex relations are against the law in Qatar, and the Washington Post reported soccer fans wearing rainbows were refused entry or asked to hide the Pride symbol.
U.S. Soccer put out a statement of condolences. Wahl’s widow tweeted that she was “in complete shock.”
I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight.— Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022
I’m in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE
State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted that the U.S. government is in contact with Qatari officials regarding Wahl’s death.
We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Grant Wahl and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication. We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible.— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 10, 2022
Sports
Protester with Pride flag disrupts World Cup game
Protest took place during match between Portugal and Uruguay
During a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay Monday, a lone protester ran across the field waving a Pride flag moments after the second half kickoff.
Video and still images show the man wearing a blue T-shirt emblazoned with the Superman symbol and the phrase “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Woman” on the back.
Qatari security personnel chased him down and then marched him off the playing field. Israeli Public Radio correspondent Amichai Stein tweeted video clips of the incident:
World Cup: A protester ran into the game holding a rainbow flag – with a ‘Save Ukraine’ and ‘Respect For Iranian Women’ shirt – @OrryLavie pic.twitter.com/s6dIcZLkQz— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 28, 2022
FIFA had no immediate comment on the incident, the Associated Press noted reporting that in the first week of the tournament in Qatar, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches. Fans also complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.
Qatar’s laws against homosexuality and treatment of LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone was welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.
Sports
Blinken criticizes FIFA threat to fine World Cup team captains with ‘one love’ armbands
Qatar criminalizes homosexuality by death
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday criticized FIFA over its threat to sanction European soccer teams if their captains wore “one love” armbands during the 2022 World Cup.
“It’s always concerning from my perspective when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression. It’s especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion,” Blinken told reporters during a press conference with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Doha, the Qatari capital. “And in my judgment, at least, no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team.”
Seven European soccer teams on Monday announced their captains will not wear LGBTQ and intersex armbands during the 2022 World Cup after FIFA threatened to sanction them.
The captains of Belgium, Denmark, England, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Wales had planned to wear the armbands in support of the LGBTQ and intersex community during the World Cup. The teams on Monday in a joint statement said they would not wear the armbands because FIFA had threatened to sanction them if their captains did.
The World Cup began in Qatar on Sunday.
Qatar is among the handful of countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death. A report that Human Rights Watch published last month noted several cases of “severe and repeated beatings” and “sexual harassment” of LGBTQ and intersex people while in police custody from 2019 and September 2022.
A State Department official last week acknowledged to the Washington Blade that the U.S. raised LGBTQ and intersex rights with the Qatari government ahead of the World Cup.
The U.S. men’s soccer team while in Qatar will have a redesigned logo with the Pride flag in its badge. Blinken attended their match against Wales on Monday.
