Politics
Jan. 6 committee refers Trump for criminal charges
Justice Department last month appointed special counsel
House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol urged Justice Department prosecutors on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Members of the bipartisan committee recommended prosecution for the incitement of an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the U.S., obstruction of an act of Congress and other federal crimes related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Presenting the case against Trump in the executive summary of its forthcoming final report and during its 11th televised public hearing, the committee on Monday capped its 18-month investigation of the events leading up to and including last year’s deadly siege on the Capitol.
While the Justice Department is under no obligation to act on the committee’s behest, the decision by its members to recommend criminal charges marked the first time in which Congress has formally called for the prosecution of a former president.
Committee members also referred several Trump allies for prosecution, singling out the former president’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kenneth Chesebro for their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack.
Additionally, last month Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a special counsel to oversee investigations into Trump’s role in the insurrection and retention of sensitive confidential materials in his Mar-a-Lago club and estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
Congress
Victory Institute urges Senate to confirm key LGBTQ Biden nominees
Letter addressed to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)
The LGBTQ Victory Institute will issue a letter on Friday urging Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to move for a vote on 11 LGBTQ nominees for key posts in the Biden administration, the group told the Washington Blade.
The letter notes that several of these appointments have languished before the Senate and its committees for more than 100 days since they were first announced by the White House, underscoring the urgency for lawmakers to take action in the waning days before the new Congress is seated in January.
Victory Institute Senior Manager for Presidential Appointments Jonathan Dromgoole told the Blade that the group will continue advocating on behalf of the candidates if Congress fails to approve them by the year’s end — in which case they must be re-nominated by President Joe Biden to begin the approvals process anew.
Dromgoole echoed the praise in the Victory Institute’s letter for the strides that Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and pro-LGBTQ legislators in the Senate have made to nominate and approve a record number of LGBTQ candidates to serve in the administration, as well as their success in passing the historic Respect for Marriage Act, which was signed into law this week.
At the same time, “we’re really urging Sen. Schumer — who has the power to do this, to bring these folks up to a vote — to take action, because they’ve truly been waiting long enough,” Dromgoole said.
Confirming these nominees is essential, not just for reasons of representation and the need to include LGBTQ people in policymaking, but also for Americans more broadly, Dromgoole said. Having qualified candidates seated and serving in these key government posts will benefit everyone, perhaps especially when those positions would otherwise remain vacant, he said.
The 11 LGBTQ nominees awaiting Senate confirmation includes six jurists who were picked to fill open judgeships in U.S. federal district courts, a candidate nominated for foreign ambassadorships, and individuals who were selected for key posts at the Departments of Energy and Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Institute of Peace and the Federal Communications Commission.
If confirmed, Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick for FCC commissioner, would provide the key votes necessary to pass rules and policies that have been held up for more than a year because of the agency’s bipartisan leadership structure, with voting commissioners from both parties serving under Democratic Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.
Sohn’s confirmation process has been embroiled in conflict, perhaps in large part because of Republican opposition to rules and policies that would pass with her tie-breaking votes.
Nevertheless, and especially with respect to the other 10 candidates, Dromgoole said partisan political disagreements should have nothing to do with the Senate’s deliberations. These nominees are qualified and ready to do the work, he said. “They are there to really look at the laws and interpret those laws in a nonpartisan way” on behalf of the American people.
More broadly, Dromgoole said, the 11 nominees “really do represent and give effect to the president’s mission, to make sure that the appointees look like America. And in this case, yes, we’re focused on LGBTQ individuals as part of the Victory Institute’s work. But a lot of these folks hold multiple identities that they’re able to bring into their jobs on day one.”
“And I think the timing is right with both President Biden and the pro LGBTQ mandate that the Senate has right now, to get these folks over the finish line in these last critical weeks. So, we’re hopeful and we’re going to continue to champion them and all of our appointees as we move forward.”
The Victory Institute’s Presidential Appointments Initiative was started during the Clinton White House, during which time Dromgoole said only about 30 LGBTQ people were working in the administration.
The group claims to have had a hand in 40 percent of the LGBTQ individuals who were selected and approved for key roles in the Biden-Harris administration — the most inclusive to-date, with 15 percent identifying as LGBTQ.
Politics
Trump addresses Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago gala
LGBTQ GOP group doubles down on support of former president
Former President Donald Trump addressed an audience gathered at his Mar-a-Lago club and estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday night for the Log Cabin Republicans’ Spirit of Lincoln gala, the conservative LGBTQ group’s flagship event.
“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” Trump said.
“Last night, we had over 450 LGBT conservatives and our straight allies join us for another amazing Spirit of Lincoln gala,” Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran told the Washington Blade.
“While the speakers and award honorees spanned the conservative spectrum, all of them, including President Trump, articulated a deep appreciation for our community and committed to our broader inclusion and support for gay rights,” Moran said, adding, “This is the bar we’ll be holding all GOP candidates to in 2023 and 2024.”
Last year, the Log Cabin Republicans honored Melania Trump with its Spirit of Lincoln award, citing her work combatting bullying in her role as first lady.
However, the group’s support of the former president, his family and his administration has not come without controversy — even among members of its own leadership, prompting Jerri Ann Henry to resign from her position as executive director in 2019.
Log Cabin Republicans’ embrace of Trump also comes amid fractures that have perhaps reemerged or deepened between LGBTQ conservatives and other factions within the GOP.
This summer, the group’s Texas-based chapters were rebuffed by the state’s Republican Party, which denied their requests for space for a booth during the party’s annual convention and called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” in its official platform.
The move recalled incidents in the late 1990s when the Log Cabin Republicans were labeled pedophiles and compared to the Ku Klux Klan by Texas GOP leaders who denied the group’s requests to host booths at their conventions.
The dangerous smear linking LGBTQ people to child sexual abuse and exploitation is once again ascendant on the right, propagated by many of Trump’s political allies.
Members of Log Cabin Republicans’ San Antonio chapter joined a protest of a family-friendly drag performance Tuesday night in which patrons and organizers of the event were accused of “grooming” children for abuse.
“I don’t know anything about the drag protest or any involvement our chapter had in it,” Moran told the Blade.
Moran sought to draw a contrast between the Trump administration’s positions on LGBTQ issues and the treatment of his group this summer by GOP officials in Texas, writing in a USA Today op-ed that the former president is “a leader of LGBT inclusion.”
“It’s difficult to understand just how game-changing Trump’s presidential campaigns and presidency were for LGBT conservatives, who were suddenly included as welcome members of the party after decades of being sidelined,” wrote Moran.
The positions held by Moran and the Log Cabin Republicans differ sharply from those held by LGBTQ organizations and LGBTQ Americans more broadly — at least, as evidenced by the percentage of LGBTQ voters who supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
One of the first actions President Joe Biden took after taking office last year was to repeal the Trump administration’s ban that prohibited thousands of transgender Americans from enlisting and serving in the armed forces.
Following Trump’s announcement of his plans to run again in 2024, GLAAD released a statement arguing that the former president’s record was “defined by anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric and policy that empowered white supremacists and fueled racism, xenophobia, antisemitism and misogyny.”
The group pointed to its “Trump Accountability Project,” which, it wrote, “tracked the Trump administration’s attacks against the LGBTQ community, documenting more than 200 negative policies and dangerous rhetoric against LGBTQ Americans during his presidency.”
The Human Rights Campaign, meanwhile, has listed the Trump administration’s harmful policies and positions concerning LGBTQ people in categories ranging from healthcare and education to representation and foreign affairs.
District of Columbia
Gay former D.C. Council candidate fined for not filing finance reports
Randy Downs lost November 2020 Ward 2 Council race to Brooke Pinto
An official with the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance said gay former Ward 2 D.C. Council candidate Randy Downs and his campaign treasurer have yet to pay separate fines of $1,650 and $1,300 for failing to file at least two required campaign finance reports for Downs’s 2020 election campaign.
Office of Campaign Finance spokesperson Wesley Williams told the Washington Blade this week that neither Downs nor Downs’s campaign treasurer, Jesse Jackson, who are responsible for filing the two required campaign finance reports, had filed them.
Records posted on the OCF website show that the initial deadline for the first of the two reports was July 31, 2021. The deadline for filing the second report, the website posting shows, was Jan. 31, 2022.
Attempts by the Blade to reach Downs for comment have been unsuccessful. In Facebook postings in November of this year Downs announced he was on an “epic sabbatical” in Southeast Asia via New Zealand. It could not be determined whether Downs was still traveling abroad or has returned home as of this week.
Downs ran as an independent in the November 2020 election for the Ward 2 Council seat in a four-candidate race, with then incumbent Council member Brooke Pinto, a Democrat, winning the race with 68.3 percent of the vote. Downs finished in second place with 20.6 percent of the vote.
Office of Campaign Finance records show that Downs, who ran under the city’s campaign public financing program, received $146,875 in total matching funds from the city under the Fair Elections Act financing program. The records show his campaign filed the required finance reports up until and including the filing of his last report on Oct. 26, 2020.
That report stated his campaign committee had $39,424.52 in “cash on hand” as of that time and outstanding debts of just $166.48.
The OCF issued an order handing down the first fine against the Downs campaign of $1,650 on Nov. 24, 2021. It issued a second order handing down the fine of $1,300 on Oct. 18, 2022. The orders state that the fines came after OCF officials extended the deadline for filing the two reports several times and attempted multiple times to contact the Downs campaign, Downs, and campaign treasurer Jackson.
The orders state that Downs and his campaign never responded to any of the attempts to reach them by postal mail and email. Williams said the fines had not been paid as of this week.
According to Williams, the next step will be for the OCF to submit to the full D.C. Board of Elections a Petition for Enforcement of Order. He said he believes the Board of Elections could take the matter to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. for further enforcement action.
Downs is currently serving as a Dupont Circle Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner but he did not run for re-election this year. His term ends Jan. 1.
