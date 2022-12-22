National
HRC staffer, transgender activist Henry Berg-Brousseau dies by suicide
Mother says hate played a role in son’s death
Kentucky state senator Dr. Karen Berg on Tuesday announced that her son, Henry Berg-Brousseau, 24, a prominent transgender activist and the deputy press secretary for politics at the Human Rights Campaign had died by suicide Dec. 16 in his home in Arlington.
In a statement released Tuesday confirming his death, the Kentucky Democrat who was recently reelected to represent District 26 in the statehouse said of her son that he was a “beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend.”
“The depth of his loss is yet to be absorbed,” she said.
Berg also noted, “Henry spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized. This grace, compassion and understanding was not always returned to him.”
The senator also pointed out that the escalating hate against trans Americans, coupled with his job at HRC, was a factor in his death.
“This hate building across the country weighed on him. In one of our last conversations, he wondered if he was safe walking down the street,” she wrote.
“The vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum,” she added. “It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.”
Statement from Sen. @karenforky on the passing of her son, Henry: pic.twitter.com/0zuhYEseXz— KY Senate Democrats (@KYSenateDems) December 20, 2022
HRC President Kelley Robinson issued the following statement, remembering Berg-Brousseau:
“Losing Henry is an unfathomable loss to the Human Rights Campaign family. Henry was a light — deeply passionate, deeply engaged and deeply caring. His colleagues will always remember his hunger for justice, his eagerness to pitch in, his bright presence and his indelible sense of humor. He could always be counted on to volunteer for a project, hit send on a press release from wherever in the world he was or share a kind word in the elevator up to his office.”
“Henry was first and foremost a fighter and an advocate. He was fighting for transgender rights as a teenager in Kentucky, far earlier than he should have had to. As part of his job at HRC, he faced down anti-transgender vitriol every single day, and no one was more aware of the harm that anti-transgender rhetoric, messaging, and legislation could have on his community. He was brave. But, as Henry’s mother stated, ‘[t]he vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum … It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.’ It sadly impacted how Henry saw his own place in the world.”
“In honor of Henry’s life, we must come together and speak out against injustice. We must fight for our transgender family. We must celebrate his light, and honor him by continuing to fight for full equality for all. Our thoughts are with his parents, his sister, his entire family, and our whole community.”
Born in Louisville, Ky., the young activist began his short, yet impactful advocacy career as a student at Louisville Collegiate School, where he organized a protest against so-called “conversion therapy,” spoke to the Kentucky Senate Education Committee and participated in other “local and national causes,” according to his obituary.
The funeral took place on Wednesday in Louisville.
Memorial Contributions in honor of Henry Berg-Brousseau may go to the Fairness Campaign, 2263 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, Ky., 40206, or the Trevor Project-Development, PO Box 69232, West Hollywood, Calif., 90069.
If you need to talk to someone now, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860. It’s staffed by trans people, for trans people.
The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgment-free place to talk for LGBTQ youth at 1-866-488-7386.
If you or anyone you love is experiencing mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call or text the number 988, which will direct you to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
It is free and available 24 hours a day.
The White House
Zelenskyy travels to U.S.
Ukrainian president met with American counterpart, addressed Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with President Joe Biden at the White House.
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House shortly after 2 p.m. ET. Biden and first lady Jill Biden greeted him.
The Ukrainian president told Biden in the Oval Office that he came to the U.S. to offer “all my appreciations from my heart and from the heart of all Ukrainians.” Zelenskyy later spoke to a joint session of Congress.
Russia launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Wednesday’s trip marks the first time that Zelenskyy has traveled outside his country since the war began.
Zelenskyy in 2021 pledged Ukraine would continue to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity after he met with Biden at the White House.
Zelenskyy less than six months after the war began said he supports a civil partnerships law for same-sex couples. Ukrainian lawmakers last week unanimously approved a media regulation bill that will ban hate speech and incitement based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Virginia
Va. rules commission objects to proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections
Party-line vote took place after public hearing
Members of the Virginia Joint Commission on Administrative Rules on Monday voted to formally object Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students.
The Virginia Mercury reported all of the committee’s five Democratic members voted to object to Youngkin’s proposed revisions, while all four Republican committee members opted to support them. The commission will now send an objection letter to the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Registrar of Regulations.
Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise the guidelines that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020. The Joint Commission on Administrative Rules’ vote took place on the same day it held a hearing on the proposed policy revisions.
Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman and state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) are among those who testified against them. Education Secretary Aimee Guidera spoke in favor.
“The policy was submitted for public comment and we are still reviewing those comments,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter in an email to the Washington Blade. “The governor does not support the commission’s decision.”
Colorado
Victory Fund endorses Herod for Denver mayor
‘It’s about getting the right LGBTQ person elected’
The LGBTQ Victory Fund, the only national organization dedicated to electing LGBTQ leaders to public office, has picked its top choice for Denver’s next mayor — Leslie Herod, who currently serves as District 8 representative in the Colorado House of Representatives.
Herod hopes to continue her service to the city as its mayor and someone who believes Denver is ready to tackle the challenges that lie ahead.
“It’s not just about getting an LGBTQ person, it’s about getting the right LGBTQ person elected. And the fact that they chose to endorse me and support me really means a lot to me,” Herod said.
Herod, who is the first African American to be elected to the Colorado General Assembly, announced the endorsement in a press release.
“I know Leslie’s commitment to smart public policy and leadership to address issues of real concern for all Denverites makes her the best candidate,” said Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Herod began serving Denver in 2016, when she was first elected to represent the city in the General Assembly.
According to statewide opinion surveys, Denver is at crossroads, coping with two major issues: crime and affordable housing versus homelessness.
“Denver’s a city where we still have a lot of vacant lots and many of those vacant lots are owned by the city and county of Denver or Denver Public Schools. We can use that space to ensure that those across the housing spectrum have access to housing,” Herod said.
Herod said these are the primary goals she will focus on through a collaborative and equitable lens that ensures every Denverite has a voice in the conversation about the future of the city and can thrive in the place they call home.
Denver has 20 candidates running for mayor. And although that may sound intimidating, Herod is confident she is the right candidate for the job.
“I know Denver is ready to take advantage of all the opportunities that lie before us. And for me, it’s really about making sure that we are improving the lives of every single Denverite so our city and our communities can thrive,” Herod said.
Herod has passed more than 150 pieces of legislation, and when she noticed a need for mental health services, she successfully launched Support Team Assiatnce Response (STAR). STAR provides an EMT and mental health professional in response to mental health related emergency calls instead of law enforcement and a firefighter paramedic.
Besides advocating for Denver residents’ mental and physical health, including the LGBTQ community, Herod has improved access to HIV/AIDS medications and fought for the safety of trans kids in schools.
