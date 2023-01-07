PHOTOS: First Lady & the Tramp

The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. held the drag show “First Lady & the Tramp” on Friday, Jan 6. Performers included Miss Gay D.C. 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Winchester Pride 2022 Chasity Vain, Miss Glamour Girl 2022 Bayley, Gia Monet Colby, Laura Bushe and was hosted by Ashley Bannks. Following the drag show, patrons raised money for Voche’ to travel to the Miss Gay America Pageant on Jan. 17-20 in Little Rock, Ark. by purchasing an opportunity to rub a pie in the qualified contestant’s face.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)