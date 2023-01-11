Arts & Entertainment
A Black, queer woman’s story of healing told through dance
‘Rock Paper Scissors’ coming to Atlas Performing Arts Center later this year
We have all at some point questioned our identity. For some, particularly those at the intersection of multiple marganalized identities, the exploration of who you are or want to be can send you into a tailspin of exploration.
Local playwright, choreographer, and producer, Sisi Reid is choosing to use dance to tell a story of innate joy, love, healing and remembering while questioning and exploring her identity as a Black queer woman.
“Dance is my freedom, my freeing,” Reid said.
Reid will debut her solo dance-theater performance titled “Rock Paper Scissors” at the Atlas Performing Arts Center as part of her local theatre residency at The REACH at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
The performance will be presented by Reid’s theater company, Soul Shine Theater Garden, and produced by The Welders, a D.C. theater organization and playwrights collective co-led by Reid, Cat Frost, Teshonne Nicole Powell and Jared Shamberger.
According to The Kennedy Center’s website, the local theater residency is a curated developmental residency program for local DMV theater companies and playwrights, that seeks those who leverage their artistry to amplify stories that are often overlooked.
Reid, who has spent most of her life in dance and the creative arts, was first intrigued by the idea of identity exploration through games after watching a spoken word performance that used the popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack” to talk about bisexuality.
“I was like oh, a game to think about identity, that’s cool. I just kind of thought about it,” Reid said.
At the time, Reid was on the path to figuring out how to co-exist with all the ways in which she identified. Then Reid’s alma mater, the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD), invited her to write and perform a 10-minute play for the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s Alumni Commissioning Project.
While brainstorming topics for her play, Reid thought of “Miss Mary Mack” and began to ponder what game she would choose to play as a way to discover and understand herself.
“I was still deeply conflicted about can I be Black? Woman? Bisexual?” Reid says. “I don’t even know if queer was in my world yet. I felt very conflicted.”
Reid ultimately chose “Rock Paper Scissors” as the game that best reflects her story.
“I asked myself which identity would be which element and how I would play this game if I were playing my identities against each other,” Reid said.
Reid first workshopped her “Rock Paper Scissors” play in Brazil in 2018 during a three-week exchange program with the University of Michigan’s Prison Creative Arts Program, Santa Catarina State University in Florianópolis, Brazil and The Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.
After returning to the U.S. from Brazil, Reid didn’t spend any time working on the play, which she says basically was writing itself.
“I was doing more healing and living and existing. The story was writing itself because the play is about my healing journey. So, I was healing and I was growing and I was expanding so I got ideas directly from what I was going through,” Reid said.
“Rock Paper Scissors” will debut from June 22-25. Tickets can be purchased at the Atlas website starting Feb.13.
Out & About
30 LGBTQ events this week
‘Gear up’ for Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Drag Bingo
Tuesday, January 10
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join host Desiree Dik for a fun night of bingo and drag at Red Bear Brewing Co.
It’s A Pride Affair: Volunteer Mixer
Wednesday, January 11
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up and volunteer for Capital Pride. It’s an excellent place to meet new friends and to give back to the community. With WorldPride 2025 coming to D.C., volunteers are needed now more than ever.
Queer Trivia with the Mistresses
Wednesday, January 11
7-9 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook
Show your LGBTQ history and culture skills of with friends with a game of trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Drag Bingo! Hosted by Brooklyn Heights
Wednesday, January 11
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts a night of drag bingo at the popular LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers DC on Wednesday.
Geared Up: A Kinky Kickoff to Leather Weekend
Thursday, January 12
7 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Here is a great way to start Leather Weekend with DJ Dean Sullivan (on at 9 p.m.).
Vernonza Extravaganza Lipsync Battle
Thursday, January 12
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Monica Vernonza and Lady London host a lipsync battle at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Thursday.
Sleaze: Triple Sweat
Thursday, January 12
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Dance the night away at this monthly LGBTQ party at DC9.
Bootcamp: MAL Kick-Off
Thursday, January 12
10 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic has done it again with a full weekend packed with parties. The official MAL kick off party starts at Soundcheck on Thursday.
Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend
January 13-16
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Website
Loads of events take place during this kinky weekend. While the all-weekend passes are sold out, on-site day passes are still available to buy at the Centaur store. Be sure to check out the Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather competition on Sunday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, January 13
5:30-9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
At the intersection of bears and leather comes Kinky Bears at UPROAR.
Staches and Lashes
Friday, January 13
Showtime 10:30
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
Facebook
Catch a show hosted by Chase Anthony, Ivanna Rights and Bayley out at the Lodge. Doors open at 7:30 for a RuPaul’s Drag Race watch party. $8 cover charge after 10 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Viewing Party
Friday, January 13
8-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 viewing party at JR.’s on Fridays.
Leather Weather: MAL Drag Celebration
Friday, January 13
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Watch a leather-inspired drag show at Red Bear on Friday hosted by Desiree Dik and featuring Crystal Edge, Amara Lee Dupree, Evry Pleasure and Dr. Torcher.
Hanky’s Out: A Highwaymen TNT Special BarNite
Friday, January 13
9:30 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Do you know the hanky code? Google it. Join the Highwaymen TNT for a ‘BarNite Special: MAL Edition’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.
UNCUT XL
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
BLISS Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$60-$115
Facebook | Eventbrite
Kinetic MAL Official Events continue with UNCUT XL at BLISS Nightclub on Friday.
Strip-TEAs Drag Burlesque
Friday, January 13
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
A drag burlesque and fetish show not to be missed starring Ricky Rosé, Blaq, Molasses and special guest Majic. The event is hosted by Citrine and music is provided by DJ Dez.
ONYX Cocktail Party & Gear Auction
Saturday, January 14
2-6 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Washington
400 New Jersey Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
The 12th annual Leather Cocktails event will benefit SMYAL.
Tara Hoot’s Bingo and Show
Saturday, January 14
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Tara Hoot hosts a night of drag bingo with a show starring Shelita Ramen and Cassi at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday.
Candela Leather (Cuero) MAL
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Jayzeer Shantey and Lady J Monroe entertain at the Candela Leather event at UPROAR on Saturday. Music by DJ Milko.
Vanguard 5 Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, January 14
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7 advance / $10 door
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Vanguard Dark Dance Party holds its 5th year anniversary at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday featuring DJ Roy Retrofit, DJ Johnny Panic, DJ Ultra Violet Rah and DJ Villainess.
BENT: Leatherette
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
This month’s BENT party is leather-centric at the 9:30 Club on Saturday.
KINETIC: Kink with Alyssa Edwards
Saturday, January 14
10 p.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$50-$65
Facebook | Tickets
Kinetic’s MAL events continue with the Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend Main Event Dance Party at Echostage featuring “RuPaul’s” Alyssa Edwards.
Freeform 2.0: Leather and Lace
Saturday, January 14
11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
No cover / 18+
Facebook
Guest host Dirty Sanchez presents and open stage drag event and dance party with music by Kristy La Rat. Shows start at 11:30.
Drag Queen Roulette Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12 p.m.
Hello Betty Bethesda
940 Rose Avenue
North Bethesda, Md.
Facebook | Website
Reserve your table and catch a game of Drag Roulette. The audience picks the songs and the queens lip sync and dance for the win. This week’s challengers: Dustyn Dawn, Chanel Belladonna, Angel DeVero, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson and Numi Von.
Disney Drag Me To Brunch
Sunday, January 15
12-2 p.m.
Three Monkeys Pub and Chophouse
9329 Main Street
Manassas, Va.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Ophelia Bottoms hosts this Disney-inspired drag show in Manassas.
Kinky Beer Bust + UPROAR 7th Anniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-9 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Show of your leather and gear at this Kinky Beer Bust for MAL Weekend. The event is complete with a pig roast and a cigar tent.
Pretty Boi Drag Presents #PrettyBoiAnniversary
Sunday, January 15
4-6 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$25-$40
Facebook | Tickets
D.C.’s premiere drag king troupe performs at Union Stage on Sunday for its anniversary.
Dinner N Drag
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
Reserve your spot for some dinner and drag hosted by Kristina Kelly.
Flashy: Leather Edition
Sunday, January 15
8 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$40
Facebook | Eventbrite
The Flash parties always bring you the city’s best DJs, and this time with a leather theme.
Babylon Sunday
Sunday, January 15
11:30 p.m.
Privilege DC Nightclub
1115 U Street, N.W.
$0-$100
Facebook | Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events brings you the Babylon Sunday Basement Dance Party at Privilege with sounds by DJ Apollo and DJ Obie.
Out & About
D.C. arts club to start the year with poetry residencies
Five free workshops begin Jan. 17
For the next six months, the Arts Club of Washington will sponsor five free poetry workshops beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The workshops will be led by five talented and diverse LGBTQ writers-in-residence.
The first class will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Arts Club. Poet Kim Roberts will lead “They Walk on the Sea: Personification and Gender.” In this workshop, participants will look at some of the complex ways that gender operates as they create a voice for an inanimate object or abstract concept.
Residents will teach classes that allow the public to focus on an aspect of poetic inspiration. Classes will also allow participants to read and discuss selected poems, then write the draft of a poem in response. No prior poetry writing experience is required
There is no cost to participate, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit the Arts Club’s website.
Photos
PHOTOS: First Lady & the Tramp
Miss Gay D.C. makes a stop at The Lodge before heading to the national competition
The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. held the drag show “First Lady & the Tramp” on Friday, Jan 6. Performers included Miss Gay D.C. 2022 Tatiyanna Voche’, Miss Winchester Pride 2022 Chasity Vain, Miss Glamour Girl 2022 Bayley, Gia Monet Colby, Laura Bushe and was hosted by Ashley Bannks. Following the drag show, patrons raised money for Voche’ to travel to the Miss Gay America Pageant on Jan. 17-20 in Little Rock, Ark. by purchasing an opportunity to rub a pie in the qualified contestant’s face.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Lady & the Tramp drag show at the Lodge @TheLodgeMD for @WashBlade #drag Chasity Vain performing: pic.twitter.com/BoLXt6SEys— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) January 7, 2023
