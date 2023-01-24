Virginia
Va. Senate approves marriage equality affirmation bill
State Sen. Adam Ebbin sponsored SB 1096
The Virginia Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would affirm marriage equality in state law.
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria)’s Senate Bill 1096 passed by a 25-12 vote margin.
“My bill ensuring that Virginians have the right to marry who they love regardless of their sex, has passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote,” tweeted the openly gay Alexandria Democrat.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia also noted SB 1096 passed with bipartisan support.
“Virginia is for all lovers,” tweeted the ACLU of Virginia. “Our law should reflect our values.”
🌈TODAY: The VA Senate passed Sen. @AdamEbbin‘s SB1096 to affirm marriage equality WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT.
Virginia is for ALL lovers. Our law should reflect our values. https://t.co/z7wvJ5okyq
— ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) January 24, 2023
Ebbin has also reintroduced a resolution to begin the process of repealing a Virginia constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The resolution is currently before a Senate subcommittee.
SB 1096 now goes to the Republican-controlled Virginia House of Delegates.
Virginia
Anti-LGBTQ religious freedom bill passes Va. House
Senate Democrats have vowed to defend LGBTQ rights
The Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday approved a religious freedom bill that critics say would allow anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the state.
House Bill 753, which state Del. Les Adams (R-Pittsylvania County) introduced, passed by a 54-45 vote margin.
“The bill exempts any place of accommodation owned by or operated on behalf of a religious corporation, association, or society from the nondiscrimination in public places of accommodation provisions of the Virginia Human Rights Act,” reads the bill. “Under current law, such places of accommodation are exempt only when not open to the public.”
“The bill also removes the provision of the exemption for religious organizations under the Virginia Fair Housing Law that denies such exemption where the membership in such religion is restricted on account of race, color, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status or disability,” adds HB 753.
Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director Cathryn Oakley in a statement criticized HB 753’s passage.
“Anti-equality legislators in Virginia have repeatedly pushed legislation this session that would allow discrimination including against LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Oakley. “These repeated efforts have been especially prevalent in the House of Delegates, which has a slim anti-equality majority following last year’s election. The latest example is HB 753, which would allow religion-based discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and other characteristics.”
Republicans last November regained control of the House. Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the Virginia Senate.
Senate Democrats have vowed to block any anti-LGBTQ bill that comes before them.
Virginia
Two anti-LGBTQ bills die in Va. Senate
Democrats maintain 21-19 majority in chamber
Two anti-LGBTQ bills died in the Virginia Senate on Thursday.
A Senate Education subcommittee voted against state Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Tazewell County)’s Senate Bill 20, which would have eliminated the requirement that school districts must implement the Virginia Department of Education’s transgender and non-binary student guidelines.
The Senate General Laws and Technology Committee in an 8-7 vote tabled state Sen. Mark Peake (R-Lynchburg)’s Senate Bill 177, a religious freedom measure that critics contend would have allowed anti-LGBTQ discrimination in housing.
Virginia’s statewide nondiscrimination law includes sexual orientation and gender identity. Peake’s bill would have removed “the provision of the exemption for religious organizations under the Virginia Fair Housing Law that denies such exemption where the membership in such religion is restricted on account of race, color, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, or disability.”
The General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session began on Jan. 12 with Republicans in control of the House of Delegates. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office three days later.
Democrats, who maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate, have vowed to block any anti-LGBTQ bill.
Va. Senate approves marriage equality affirmation bill
Brazilian LGBTQ lawmakers threatened during Victory Institute conference
Comings & Goings
D.C. Council passes questionable legislation
Blade welcomes new journalism fellow, intern
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
George Santos: Same-sex couples and parents undermine families
Six die in ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ then must plead to live again
Rainbow Railroad to participate in new US refugee resettlement program
Mod makeovers: Kia Niro EV, Nissan Z
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Dupont Circle murder alarms ANC commissioner
-
Congress4 days ago
George Santos: Same-sex couples and parents undermine families
-
Theater5 days ago
Six die in ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ then must plead to live again
-
State Department4 days ago
Rainbow Railroad to participate in new US refugee resettlement program
-
Autos3 days ago
Mod makeovers: Kia Niro EV, Nissan Z
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
2023 Most Eligible LGBTQ Singles nominations
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Miss Gay D.C. crowned Miss Gay America
-
Real Estate3 days ago
Affordable home renovations for successful selling