Congress
Rep. Angie Craig ‘physically okay’ after attack in her D.C. apartment building
Congresswoman fought back after being punched in face
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) is “physically okay” after suffering an attack Thursday morning in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building, according to a statement from her chief of staff.
News of the attack broke this morning with a statement from the congresswoman’s office, but more details came with a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by NBC News that revealed the assailant “punched [Craig] on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck.”
Craig defended herself and threw her cup of hot coffee at him, per the police report. The U.S. Capitol Police subsequently said it is also investigating the attack, but that “there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position.”
An out lesbian, Craig, who was first elected in 2018, is the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from Minnesota.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) tweeted: “To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district. No one messes with Angie.”
To give you a sense of how strong @AngieCraigMN is, she went straight to the Hill this morning and attended a meeting in the Senate with the Governor and me and several members of our delegation about legislation for the people of her district.
No one messes with Angie. https://t.co/D7TizOeTQ9
“This is despicable,” U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.) wrote on Twitter. “Angie is tough, and it’s no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must.”
This is despicable. Angie is tough, and it's no surprise she defended herself against a violent, unprovoked attack. We must invest in mental health support and upstream crime prevention. We must.
“The @Equality_Caucus is sending our well wishes to Co-Chair @RepAngieCraig after this egregious attack,” tweeted the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus. “Violence of any kind is unacceptable. We are happy to hear she is doing well & will continue to support her as she recovers.”
The @Equality_Caucus is sending our well wishes to Co-Chair @RepAngieCraig after this egregious attack.
Violence of any kind is unacceptable. We are happy to hear she is doing well & will continue to support her as she recovers. https://t.co/J8iIjjt0h0
Congress
House Dems led by Rep. Garcia file motion to expel Santos from Congress
‘We cannot wait for [Santos] to be indicted or for an ethics investigations’
House Democrats led by Rep. Robert Garcia (Calif.) introduced a resolution Thursday to expel New York Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress – a move that was seen as symbolic, given House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) resistance to calls for the embattled congressman’s resignation.
The motion was backed by a number of other lawmakers who, like Garcia and Santos, are LGBTQ: Reps. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), and David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Joining them were Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.).
According to Axios, Garcia had consulted with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) ahead of the announcement.
“We cannot wait for him to be indicted or for an ethics investigation,” Garcia said, because neither would “address the things he has already admitted to lying about.”
Santos faces multiple law enforcement investigations over alleged financial crimes – from pilfering crowdsourced money for a homeless veteran’s service dog’s oncology surgery to working for a company that is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme to breaking campaign finance laws.
At the same time, the congressman has admitted to lying about a wide range of matters concerning his life, identity, and career – from falsely claiming to have Jewish heritage to inventing degrees and jobs he never held to telling constituents he owned 13 properties when in reality he was living at his sister’s place.
Goldman said Santos is “not just a simple liar,” but a “conman who does not belong in Congress,” and therefore, “we are left with no choice but to put a resolution on the House floor to expel him from Congress.”
Congress
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Schiff discusses Senate run and new bill protecting trans youth
The Washington Blade spoke exclusively with the Calif. Democrat on Thursday
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) spoke with the Washington Blade by phone on Thursday about his run for the U.S. Senate, the Republican party’s crusade against transgender Americans and a new bill he plans to introduce that would protect vulnerable youth in schools.
Necessitated by Republican legislators’ invasion of students’ privacy to enforce anti-trans and anti-choice laws, Schiff and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) will introduce the Privacy in Education Regarding Individuals’ Own Data (PERIOD) Act.
Allies close to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have proposed tracking student athletes’ menstrual cycles, which Schiff characterized as “a not-at-all disguised effort to discriminate against trans students” that would be “incredibly invasive of students’ private medical data.”
“There may have been some of this data that was gathered in the past, but the particular focus on it right now, when the Republican party seems to be doing everything possible to make life difficult and dangerous for people in the trans community, is all too telling,” Schiff told the Blade.
The PERIOD Act, he said, is going to be vital for protecting young people’s medical information and “prohibiting this effort to target trans students.”
The bill aligns with other measures Schiff has introduced recently.
For instance, last year’s Equal Access to Reproductive Care Act would have updated the federal tax code such that all Americans regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity would be able to claim deductions for assisted reproductive treatments and surrogacy arrangements. And the PrEP Assistance Program Act, also introduced last year, would have made preexposure prophylactic regimens for the prevention of HIV infection more affordable and accessible for high-risk and underserved patients.
“It really requires a whole of government approach,” Schiff said.
“Congress needs to get rid of any statutory impediments to equal access to care, like the ones that exist in the tax code for LGBTQ families that want to have children. But also the Department of Justice has to enforce existing law and made sure people aren’t discriminated against. The Department of Health and Human Services needs to make sure that in the provision of care, people aren’t subject to discrimination. And [the agency needs] to work with hospitals and health clinics to make sure that they’re gathering the kind of data that’s needed to evaluate whether care is being provided on an equitable basis,” he said.
On the GOP’s ‘descent into division, bigotry, and hate’
Asked to gauge the prospects of passing the PERIOD Act in the Republican-controlled House, Schiff conceded “it’s going to be difficult” in this Congress, but getting members to go on the record with their positions on the bill will be important.
Also important, he said, is highlighting the need for the measure so that “when Democrats regain control of the House in two years, we can get [this] legislation passed.”
“We just saw Donald Trump issuing a video from Mar-a-Lago essentially pandering to people’s bigotry, and the fact that this is a presidential campaign platform attacking among the most vulnerable of all Americans, a community that already experiences hate and violence and high rates of suicide is absolutely shameful.”
Targeting one of the country’s most vulnerable communities is evidence of the Republican party’s “descent into division, bigotry, and hate,” Schiff said.
“It shows how low the GOP has descended that they believe their only path to power is by victimizing young people. And so it shouldn’t be, I guess, surprising. But it feels a shock. It’s still a shock,” Schiff said, adding that he is eager for a return to the days in which the GOP had “some conservative ideology, or frankly, any ideology” beyond “just being a party of hate.”
“Donald Trump is still the dominant voice in the Republican Party,” Schiff said. And “Trump isn’t wrong when he said that he was responsible for [DeSantis’] career,” but “he was also responsible for DeSantis imitating the worst aspects of the Trump presidency, [including] in their common demonization of members of the LGBTQ community.”
“We see just how pernicious Trump’s influence has been,” Schiff said. “So I think the danger to our rights or freedoms or democracy continues. And we’re going to be seeing more and more of it as the Republican primary gets underway.”
Running for the Senate
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), a groundbreaking and venerated figure in Democratic politics, particularly in California, endorsed Schiff’s candidacy for the Senate on the condition that U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) decides not to seek reelection next year.
Schiff told the Blade he was “thrilled” to receive the endorsement.
“I don’t think there’s any person more well respected among the public, among Democrats in California, and among San Franciscans than Pelosi,” he said. “She’s an iconic figure.”
Schiff added that he is “greatly honored” that in addition to Pelosi, his Senate bid was endorsed by more than 20 current and former House colleagues from California.
“It’s reflective of their belief that I’m capable of getting things done on behalf of the people of California, and better than than anyone else,” he said.
Schiff will have at least one California Democratic opponent in his Senate campaign.
Congresswoman Katie Porter announced her candidacy last month, while Congresswoman Barbara Lee is also rumored to be considering running.
“We’re all rivals under the same flag,” Schiff told the Blade. “And so I think Californians will have a wealth of riches” among whom to choose.
“I’m campaigning to protect our democracy, to build an economy that works for everyone, and to save our planet,” Schiff said. “These, to me, are the three existential issues facing our state and our country. And in these consequential fights over the last decade, I’ve been very proud to [have been] at the center.”
Schiff noted his years of service as one of the vice chairs of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, adding, “we’d be very proud to have the support of the community in this campaign.”
Congress
Romney tells Santos, ‘You don’t belong here’
Utah Republican confronted embattled congressman before State of the Union
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) “you don’t belong here” in Congress when the two bumped into each other Tuesday night during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
Romney later told reporters he was struck by Santos’ shamelessness as he watched the beleaguered freshman congressman “trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States.”
Santos should instead have been “sitting in the back row and staying quiet,” particularly given the House Ethics Committee probe into his alleged financial crimes, Romney said.
Also on Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN that “ethics is moving through, and if ethics finds something, we’ll take action,” in response to a question about calls for Santos’ resignation.
The congressman has dominated headlines since his arrival to Washington, around which time it was revealed that he had made up virtually every element of his biography and identity.
“Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-minus,” Romney said. “Lying is saying you graduated from a college you didn’t even attend,” as Santos did, falsely claiming to have graduated from Baruch College with a stint on the university’s volleyball team.
“And he shouldn’t be in Congress,” Romney continued. “And they’re going to go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”
