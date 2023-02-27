10 LGBTQ events this week

Out & About
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, February 27
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Proudout
The easiest way to start your week: catch a relaxed drag show at DIK Bar.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, February 27
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt your favorite showtunes with your friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Survivor Queer Watch Party
Wednesday, March 1
7 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Show your skills at “Survivor” trivia and then hang around for a queer watch party at As You Are on Wednesday.
Sleaze: March!!!
Thursday, March 2
9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
The monthly LGBTQ dance party at DC9 holds its March offering on Thursday.
Kinky Bears
Friday, March 3
6-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Enjoy $18 bottomless Bud Light on tap and hang with your bear pals at UPROAR on Friday.
“Homebird” screening at Capital Irish Film Festival
Friday, March 3
7 p.m.
AFI Silver Theatre
8633 Colesville Road
Silver Spring, Md.
$13
Website | Tickets
Queer, trans filmmaker Caleb Roberts will be honored at the Capital Irish Film Festival with the Norman Houston Award for “Homebird.” Watch the film on Friday.
Slay Them Drag Pageant
Friday, March 3
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The annual drag pageant is finally upon us with the culmination of the Slay Them competitions at Red Bear Brewing Company to be held on Friday. Desiree Dik hosts the event featuring Evry Pleasure as the contestants vie for the crown.
Drag Bingo and a Show
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Bearded Empress Vagenesis joins Tara Hoot for some drag bingo and a show on Saturday.
“Sons of Douglass” at Atlas Intersections Festival
Saturday, March 4
6 p.m.
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H Street, N.E.
$32 / Mask required / rated adult content
Facebook | Tickets
“Sons of Douglass” confronts questions of masculinity, race, sexuality, and religion. The Black Leaves Dance Company holds a panel discussion after the performance.
Mariah Paris Balenciaga at Kiki
Sunday, March 5
7 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Mariah Paris Balenciaga performs at Kiki alongside Crystal Edge, Sasha Adams and Druex Sidora on Sunday.
National Art Gallery to spotlight LGBTQ films
‘Burning Illusions’ series runs alongside photography exhibition
The National Gallery of Art will present a film series called “Burning Illusions: British Film and Thatcherism” that will run until Saturday, May 27.
The series will run adjacent to “This is Britain,” a photography exhibition focused on the changes in British society in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The gallery will also show four titles surrounding the UK’s Section 28 on March 5 — “Section 28: Spoken Histories and Queer Defiance.”
For more details, visit the gallery’s website.
Congressional Chorus to perform cabaret
‘Sing, sing, swing’ explores golden age of jazz
The Congressional Chorus will perform “Sing, Sing, Swing” on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at THEARC Theater.
Guests will be transported back to the golden age of jazz as the chorus performs some of America’s most beloved standards, including “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” “Stormy Weather” and “How High the Moon,” along with lesser known gems.
There will be a live band and brass section featuring some of D.C.’s finest jazz players, scat solos, solo ballads, tap dance, and fully choreographed pieces.
Tickets are available on the chorus’ website.
Calendar: February 24-March 2
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, February 24
Center Aging Monthly Yoga and Lunch will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. For more information, contact Adam at [email protected].
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, February 25
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. Guests do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they should identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of their identity. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, February 26
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Coffee and Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will be hosting “LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is for those who want to mingle with fabulous LGBTQ folk and allies and meet new people from all over the world. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, February 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT older adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The book to read for this meeting is “The Honeys” by Ryan La Sala. For more information, email [email protected].
Tuesday, February 28
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just not 100 percent cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook!
Wednesday, March 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy and Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, March 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected].
