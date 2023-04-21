Calendar: April 21-27

Friday, April 21

Center Aging: Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests can bring a beverage of choice. For more information, contact [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Speed Friending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Saturday, April 22

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Sunday, April 23

“Whine & Toast Sunday Funday Brunch” will be at 1 p.m. at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge. There will be drink specials and a live DJ spinning hip hop, R&B, house, afrobeats and Caribbean sounds. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Daytox Sunday’s After Brunch Day Party at 5 p.m. at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge. There will be drinks, games and a live DJ playing hip-hop, afrobeats, dancehall and soca. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, April 24

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston. For more details, email [email protected].

Tuesday, April 25

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.

Impulse Washington DC will host “LGBTQ College Game Night” at 7 p.m. at Party HQ. This game night will be a fun night of games, engagement, and a mix of advocacy. For more information, visit Eventbrite.

Wednesday, April 26

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].

Thursday, April 27

Blade editor Kevin Naff talks about his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away” at 5:30 p.m. at The Corner at Whitman-Walker, 1701 14th St., N.W. The event also features Dr. Kellan Baker of Whitman-Walker and is moderated by Evan Koslof of WUSA9. RSVP at washingtonblade.com/RSVP.

DC Anti-Violence Project will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The primary mission of the DC Anti-Violence Project is to reduce violence against LGBT individuals and those perceived as LGBT through community outreach, education, and monitoring cases to ensure that the rights and dignity of LGBT victims are respected and protected. For more details, visit Facebook and Twitter.