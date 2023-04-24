India
Marriage equality proponents make case to India Supreme Court
Hearing to resume on Tuesday
The Indian Supreme Court on April 18 started hearing a case on whether to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in the country.
Chief Justice Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud is heading a panel of five judges to decide if the time is now to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in the country where being LGBTQ is not a crime, but a same sex couple cannot marry.
The marriage equality case on the first day of the hearing started with a heated exchange between Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the country’s second highest legal official, and Chandrachud. The solicitor general argued which forum should be the only constitutional forum that could adjudicate the marriage equality law. Chandrachud wanted to hear the merits of the case first. Mehta insisted on hearing the issue first.
“I am in charge. I will decide. We will hear the petitioners first,” said Chandrachud.” “I will not allow anyone to dictate how proceedings will happen in this court.”
Judges felt a little shocked when Mehta said that if that is the case, let him then take time to see if the government should participate in the hearing. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, one of the five judges who is currently hearing the validity of marriage equality in India, asked Mehta if he meant that the government would not participate in the hearing.
“None of us know what a farmer in south India thinks or a businessman thinks in North India,” said Mehta.
Chandrachud argued that the court would consider any request other than adjournment. After the heated argument in the court, senior lawyer Mukul Rohtagi opened the case for petitioners.
“We are persons of the same sex, and we have the same rights as like the heterosexual groups of the society this has been held so, and we need not reinvent the wheel and only stumbling block was Section 377, and our actions were subject to criminality, and now it is gone,” said Rohtagi, who represents the plaintiffs. “If our rights are identical and then we should enjoy full array of rights as under Articles 14, 15 and 21.”
Article 14 of the Indian constitution deals with equality before the law.
The article says that the state shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within Indian territory based on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 15 prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Article 21 says no person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law.
Rohtagi argued that the court should not wait for legislative action when fundamental rights are involved.
“Our lives are getting passed,” said Rohtagi. “We are getting old, and we need to be respected as in a marriage. Call them queer, call them gay. People look at them differently, and that is a violation of Article 21. A violation of right to life with dignity and also violation of Article 15 when there can be no discrimination based on caste, sex.”
While arguing, Rohtagi brought up the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. to support his argument about the validity of marriage equality. When the court was hearing the validity of the marriage equality case, Chandrachud made a note to restrict the discussion on the gender-neutral interpretation and evolve a civil union concept.
Menaka Guruswamy, a senior lawyer, while arguing for the plaintiffs, said she could not designate her life partner for life insurance and that people like her would keep coming to the court to redress individual grievances.
The Washington Blade last November reported that the Life Insurance Corporation of India, a public sector insurance company under India’s Finance Ministry, had said that there is no legal bar for anyone to make their same sex partner a beneficiary in insurance policies in the name of that person.
Mehta during the middle of the hearing said that the question is not granting a socio-legal sanction. It has been clearly saying no one shall discriminate against the trans person, including unfair treatment and denial of employment, and here trans includes LGBTQ and intersex and not what is understood in the conventional sense. He also said that Hindus and Muslims will be affected, and that is why states should be heard.
Chandrachud said that the notion of biological man and biological woman is absolute. The chief justice also said that it is not a question of genitals because the Special Marriage Act’s definition of man and woman is not restricted to genitals.
The Special Marriage Act is an Indian marriage law enacted in 1954 that provides a legal framework for the marriage of people belonging to different religions or castes.
Mehta argued other laws will be redundant if the marriage equality law takes effect. He also requested the Supreme Court consult all states in India for their response as marriage laws are listed in the concurrent list of the constitution that states union governments and state governments can make laws on the subjects enlisted under the concurrent list. Marriage falls under the concurrent list of the Indian constitution.
Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer for Jamiat Ulema-I-Hind, a leading Islamic scholar organization in India, told the Supreme Court he believes in the autonomy of an individual and that everyone needs to celebrate the union of two people. But Sibal also argued that if same-sex marriage is allowed who will take care of the child? Who will be the father? Who will be the mother? Sibal said that in international examples countries reform all other laws to accommodate these things.
“I am all for same sex marriage but not in this fashion,” said Sibal. “If this is not done as a whole then let it not be done at all.”
Rohatgi said before the bench that the LGBTQ and intersex community has a fundamental right to get married and have it registered like heterogenous brethren of the society.
“I was amazed to hear that we are not equals and we need to be equal to stigmatized lot, and that is why court should step in, and that is why even after 377 judgment we are here,” said Rohatgi. “That is why state is telling us here that we are not equals.”
While highlighting equality and justice for everyone, Chandrachud, said that justice is to each of us, liberty to each of us, equality to each of us, and fraternity for all of us.
On April 19, the second day of the hearing, the central government filed a fresh application and urged the judges to take into account the state governments’ views since “marriage” is on the concurrent list. The central government in its application said that the Department of Legal Affairs has also written to all chief secretaries of state to submit their views on same-sex marriage in case notice is not issued to them. The central government also said that states should submit their views in 10 days so that center can present the case before the Supreme Court.
Rohatgi said that the LGBTQ and intersex community suffers under the majority. He said it is not the law, but a mindset that is bothering LGBTQ and intersex people in their daily life. Rohatgi also said that society accepts what the law is and highlighted to the judges that the LGBTQ and intersex community has no representation in the Parliament and that’s why the community has approached the court. Rohatgi also argued that constitutional morality would become a habit for the people when the same is upheld by the Supreme Court.
“State cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of a characteristic over which the individual does not have control,” said Chandrachud. “When you see it is innate characteristics, then it counter urban elitist concept. Urban perhaps because more people are coming out of the closet. Government does not have any data also to show that same sex marriage is an urban elitist concept.”
On the third day of hearing, senior lawyer K.V. Vishwanathan appeared for the plaintiffs and argued that if one can be a son, daughter, sister, father-in-law, uncle, aunt and partner, then what holds the court to give marital status to the same-sex couples.
“It is only the sexual orientation which is beyond my control and it is not in conformity with heterosexual norms and thus will not accord you protection like the normal married couples,” said Vishwanathan. “Procreation is a valid defense to negate the right to marriage.”
Vishwanathan also argued that marriage is the coming together of two souls and to be told that it is to be looked at from procreation purpose is fallacious.
“What happens when there is a heterosexual couple when there is domestic violence. What kind of impact on children? So much for being heterosexual,” noted Chandrachud. “What about father coming back home drunk thrashing up the mother and asking money for alcohol? there is nothing absolute at the cost of being trolled. Answers to what we say in court is in trolls and not in court.”
The Supreme Court of the land also noted that the government does not have the data to prove that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept.
“People come out of closet,” noted the Supreme Court.
The central government, in its application, had highlighted that the concept of marriage equality is an ‘urban elitist’ notion.
The hearing on LGBTQ and intersex marriage rights has attracted reactions from across the nation.
Ranvir Shorey, a Bollywood actor, reacted to Supreme Court’s hearing and said that there is no fixed way to be a man or a woman.
“Better to think of it in terms of polarity, or scale. Those who fuss over binaries ought to remember there is an infinity between the two too,” said Shorey in a tweet. “Jurisprudence is derived from human understanding of nature’s principles. Laws exist so a society can function as a collective, while trying to preserve the rights of the individual. The more our laws move away from nature, the more at conflict we will be with ourselves.”
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has opposed the marriage equality rights petition and said the “haste” with which the Supreme Court is hearing the petitions for legal recognition of same-sex marriage is not appropriate. The organization also said that the court should have asked for the opinion of religious leaders and experts from diverse fields.
The Bar Council of India, a statutory body that regulates legal practices and education in the country, on Sunday held a joint meeting with all the state Bar Councils in the country and passed a resolution concerning marriage equality. The Bar Council of India has requested the Supreme Court to leave the issue of marriage equality for legislative consideration.
“India is one of the most socio-religiously diverse countries in the world consisting of a mosaic of beliefs. Hence, any matter which is likely to tinker with the fundamental social structure, a matter which has a far-reaching impact on our socio-cultural and religious beliefs should necessarily come through the legislative process only, the meeting unanimously opined. Any decision by the Apex Court in such a sensitive matter may prove very harmful for the future generation of our country.” the release stated.
The Bar Council of India also said that more than 99.9 percent of people in the country are opposed to the idea of marriage equality. The Supreme Court will start hearing the government’s arguments on Tuesday.
Ankush Kumar is a reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at [email protected]opiniondaily.news. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
India Supreme Court begins to consider marriage equality
Hearing expected to continue through Thursday
The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday began to hear arguments on whether to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The Supreme Court in 2018 struck down the country’s colonial-era law that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Ankush Kumar, a Washington Blade contributor in India, reported Mukul Rohatgi, an LGBTQ and intersex activist, said the “LGBTQ community possess (the) same human rights as (a) heterosexual person.”
“So they have right to marry and can not be left alone,” said Rohatgi. “So we request this court to grant us relief.”
The Blade previously reported the government opposes legal recognition of same-sex marriage and has told the highest court that same-sex couples living together as partners and having a sexual relationship with the same sex individual is not comparable with Indian family unit — a husband, a wife and a child born out of the union. The government also told the Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is not compatible with the Indian ethos and morality.
Kumar reported the Supreme Court said the “notion of a biological man or woman is not absolute.”
Advocate Mukul Rohatgi: LGBTQ community possess same human rights as heterosexual person. So they have right to marry and can not be left alone. So we request this court to grant us relief. @WashBlade #SupremeCourtofIndia
— Ankush Kumar (@MohitKopinion) April 18, 2023
The Blade will provide additional coverage of the hearing that is expected to end on Thursday.
Transgender pilot blazes trail in India
Adam Harry proving the sky is the limit
Otto Lilienthal, the world’s first pilot, once said that to invent an airplane is nothing. To build one is something, but to fly is everything.
Despite several challenges, Adam Harry, India’s first transgender pilot, is proving that the sky is the limit.
When Harry was a child, his father gave him a plane toy. That toy fascinated him so much that he dreamed of one day becoming a pilot. Harry is the first pilot in India who has come out as trans, but coming out as trans was a journey that was full of problems.
Harry was studying in school when he first came out as a trans person. He told his friends about his gender identity, but it was something they did not understand because of a lack of awareness about gender possibilities. For Harry’s friends, it was new. It was impossible and probably a joke for them. Harry’s friends soon started to treat him differently.
According to the 2011 Census, India has 488,000 trans people. Since the British colonial era, the trans community has faced discrimination, prosecution and isolation. Even after the Supreme Court’s verdict to recognize trans people as the third gender in 2014 and the passing of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019, a lack of awareness and acceptance persists in the country.
Harry was 17 when he first told his family, neighbors and other relatives about his gender identity. His parents thought it must be a disease and there should be a treatment that could cure him. They visited various doctors who claimed that they had treated patients like Harry and that their treatment could fix him.
“They (parents) did not have much idea about transgender people,” said Harry during an interview with the Washington Blade.
But it was not the only problem Harry had to face. Becoming a pilot in India is a privilege, and not many people from middle-class homes can afford it because the courses are expensive.
Harry’s middle-class family had limited resources to pursue his dream. He worked different jobs, but they were not enough.
It costs an average of $48,000 to become a small aircraft pilot in India, and the cost is much higher to obtain a commercial pilot license. But coming out as a trans person and becoming a pilot created another issue for Harry.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, a government body that regulates civil aviation in India, denied Harry a license to fly. DGCA based the decision on gender dysphoria and hormone replacement therapy.
“I faced lots of difficulties when I was going through a medical test,” said Harry. “So getting a license in India was the hardest part when comes to a transgender person.”
Harry was female at birth, but underwent sex-reassignment surgery in 2021. He had to face extensive medical examinations, and Harry ultimately failed the test after doctors asked him several transphobic questions.
The DCGA asked Harry to go through the medical test again once he completed his therapy, but it is impossible because he would need this treatment throughout his life.
The denial of Harry’s license came up in the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. Minister of State for Aviation V. K. Singh said the DGCA does not have any restrictions on a trans person obtaining a pilot license. He also noted hormone therapy does not disqualify a person from flying.
“Use of hormonal replacement therapy is not a disqualifying criteria if the applicant has no adverse symptoms or reactions,” Singh said. “However, flying duties are not permitted while the dose of hormonal treatment is being stabilized or until an adequate physiological response has been achieved and the dose no longer needs to be changed.”
The minister further stated the norms are in line with Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
Harry’s story started a discussion within Indian aviation, and the DGCA in 2022 announced a new policy that says trans people who have completed transition-related therapy or have undergone sex reassignment surgery can be declared fit to fly. The new framework also allows any ongoing hormone therapy and will not be a ground for disqualification.
Harry loves his country and wants to fly for Indian airlines, but he has faced challenges in the country that include being a trans pilot. He now prefers to work with U.S-based or European airlines because they are more trans-friendly.
“Right now, I have received a scholarship from Delta Air lines. I am still trying to get an interview with Delta,” said Harry while talking with the Blade. “Probably once I complete my CPL (Commercial Pilot License), I will try reaching out to airlines companies across the world. I personally prefer airlines companies in the United States, because they are more trans friendly than aviation companies in India.”
Harry told the Blade that Indigo and Air India are among the Indian airlines that do celebrate Pride, but he questioned whether these companies are actually trans-friendly in terms of employment.
“I will still try in India, but I mostly prefer the US when it comes to employment,” said Harry.
“Chiragu” (“Wings”) is a documentary about Harry’s life that began filming in 2019. In the meantime, he continues to encourage fellow trans people who may want to become pilots in India.
“Keep trying for your dreams. Maybe this whole world will be against you, but whatever happens, it may take some more time till we will be comparable to others,” said Harry. “We are not that privileged, it will be very difficult, and roads to our success will be very complicated. Keep trying, and one day, we will achieve our dream and will proudly say that we made a change in our society.”
India prepares for marriage equality ruling
Supreme Court hearing to take place on April 18
The world’s largest democracy is at the crossroad of monumental change.
India’s more than 2.5 million LGBTQ and intersex people are looking at the country’s Supreme Court with great hopes because it will hold another hearing on marriage equality on April 18.
The five justices on March 13 heard the issue.
The Supreme Court last Dec. 14 asked the Indian government to respond to two petitions seeking a transfer of marriage equality petitions before the Delhi High Court to itself. The government on March 12 filed a response to the Supreme Court.
The government opposed legal recognition of same-sex marriage and told the highest court that same-sex couples living together as partners and having a sexual relationship with the same sex individual, which is now decriminalized, is not comparable with Indian family unit — a husband, a wife and a child born out of the union. The government also told the Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is not compatible with the Indian ethos and morality.
According to the response filed by the government in the high court, the institution of marriage is crucial in India. It provides a sense of safety, security and companionship for the members of society. It plays a crucial role in the rearing of children and impacts their upbringing. While objecting to same-sex marriage in India, the federal government said that marriage between a biological male and female fall under personal law or laws — the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, the Christian Marriage Act of 1872, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act of 1936, the Special Marriage Act of 1954 and the Foreign Marriage Act of 1969.
The April 18 hearing will be live telecast on the Supreme Court’s website and YouTube.
“The Indian Constitution gives equal rights to everybody. You cannot differentiate based on the gender of the people. Whether it’s the transgender rights bill or abrogation of section 377, everyone has recognized the presence of the LGBTQ community,” said Vijay Nair of Udaan Trust, an organization based in Mumbai. “How can you discriminate just based on male or female? The constitution does not discriminate based on gender, but the people running the constitution are now doing that, which is very unethical.”
Nair, while talking with the Washington Blade, said that he has faith in the Supreme Court as the court will give the verdict based on justice prevailing for anyone in the society, whether it is positive or negative or neutral, the court will deliver justice and will treat everyone equally.
Law and Justice Minister Kiran Rijiju, while appearing on India Today Conclave, a news TV program that invites experts, politicians and think tanks to discuss different issues in the country, on March 18 said Parliament must debate same-sex marriage and draft a law because it has representatives from across the country. Rijiju suggested that the Supreme Court could later change the status if it finds the decision against the spirit of the constitution.
Nair, while reacting to Rijiju’s statement, told the Blade that it is always good to take people on board because it should be a consultative process.
“People should not be unaware of things and it is always good to have people’s consultation,” said Nair. “We are okay with the process.”
Sadam Hanjabam, founder of Ya_all, an LGBTQ and intersex rights organization based in Manipur, told the Blade the government still looks at the family from the angle of male and female.
“If we look into the judgment of section 377, where it was said that homosexuals were criminal. But again, the judgment conflicts this time when saying two people who love each other must be a man and a woman. The government needs to reconsider the fact from the point of human beings rather than just gender,” said Hanjabam. “It is a very long route going through the Parliament as tried earlier. Many of the members of Parliament are unaware of this issue. So even if it is discussed or brought up in the Parliament, it is a new issue to them, and it is not an important issue to them. So, the best way is to go to the Supreme Court because it was the Supreme Court who removed section 377.”
The Supreme Court in 2018 struck down Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalized homosexuality in India.
While there is a wide discussion going on in the country on same-sex marriage, a group of former judges on March 24 publicly opposed marriage equality.
“We respectfully urge the conscious members of the society including those who are pursuing the issue of same-sex marriage In Supreme Court to refrain from doing so in the best interest of Indian society and culture,” reads the statement. “The marriage, as well as the family system in India, is sui generis. In our humble opinion, legalizing same-sex marriage will strike at the very root of the family system and thus will have a devastating impact on society at large.”
