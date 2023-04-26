Africa
Kenyan anti-homosexuality bill would expel LGBTQ refugees
Kakuma and Dadaab refugee camps are located in the country
Refugees and asylum seekers who identify as LGBTQ would be expelled from Kenya under a proposed anti-homosexuality law.
The Family Protection Bill, 2023, that would criminalize homosexuality with a life sentence, is currently under consideration by a parliamentary committee.
The measure, which opposition MP Peter Kaluma has sponsored, proposes changes to Kenya’s Penal Code that prohibits consensual same-sex relations with a 14-year prison term. The lawmaker notes that homosexuality, same-sex marriages and other so-called unnatural sexual acts go against “public morality” that threaten the family unit under Article 45 of Kenya’s constitution, which recognizes marriage as between people of the opposite sex.
“The bill contains miscellaneous provisions that allow the expulsion of refugees and asylum seekers who breach the law, contains provisions for psychotherapy and rehabilitation of offenders and consequential amendments to other acts of Parliament,” the proposed law reads.
Kenya hosts more than half a million refugees in its Kakuma and Dadaab camps from neighboring nations: Burundi, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo that face long-standing conflicts and insecurity.
Kenya is also the only East African nation that has been accepting LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers without questioning the individuals’ sexual orientation. This is despite rampant cases of homophobia in the country and some LGBTQ refugees complaining about discrimination, violent attacks and destruction of their property by other refugees and residents.
Several LGBTQ human rights groups, including the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration, have released a report on violations the LGBTQ people face in Kakuma, which is one of the world’s largest refugee camps.
The U.N. Refugee Agency in Kenya in March 2021 issued a statement in response to homophobic attacks on LGBTQ refugees in Kenyan camps by assuring its commitment to their safety.
The move to curb homosexuality in Kenya through the new law comes barely three months after more than 300 LGBTQ refugees at Kakuma camp launched an online signature collection initiative to petition the authorities to stop discrimination, torture and mistreatment.
In the petition, the group decries rampant incidents of brutal attacks in the camp that have left them with “deep wounds and scars” that often result in disability and death for some victims.
“As refugees who have sought safety and refuge from conflict and persecution, we should not have to endure further suffering and discrimination within the confines of the camp. Yet, this is the reality for many of us,” reads the petition.
The group also laments police brutality and mistreatment, even though they are supposed to protect them like other refugees regardless of their sexual orientation.
“This has led to a climate of fear and insecurity within the camp, where we are unable to live freely and openly as members of the LGBTIQ+ community. We are tired of living in fear and we demand an end to these injustices,” it reads.
The proposed Family Protection Bill, 2023, has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans, with some supporting it and others opposing it for infringing and undermining other people’s rights.
“A very human plea to a Kenyan MP who’s pushing an agenda of hate against a section of Kenyans. I live for the day we’ll see all humans as persons deserving to be treated with dignity and love, and not be victimized for who they are, how they live, and who they love,” Lukoye Atwoli, a celebrated Kenyan scientist and dean, said.
He argued that it is not his or anyone’s duty to police consenting adults in a consensual same-sex relationship. The MP who sponsored the Family Protection Bill, 2023, however, holds that whatever consenting adults in same-sex relationships do in private affects the entire society.
“Same-sex sexual acts and unions are sterile by nature,” Kaluma said. “If tolerated or supported and propagated, would lead to the extinction of the human race.”
The legislator joined other anti-LGBTQ African MPs in Kampala, Uganda, early this month to champion so-called family values. They demanded fresh scrutiny and repeal of international laws used by individuals and organizations that push the “anti-African cultural agenda.”
The proposed Kenyan law seeks to limit several constitutional rights and freedoms in restricting LGBTQ practices and associated activities in the country.
It would impose a jail term of not less than five years on people found guilty of assembling, picketing, promoting, or supporting LGBTQ-specific activities. The bill also seeks to limit the right to information by restricting the media from publishing or broadcasting LGBTQ-specific content and would ban the recognition or registration of any LGBTQ group or organization in Kenya.
This provision is in response to the Kenyan Supreme Court’s controversial ruling in February that allowed the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission to register a non-governmental organization.
The ruling attracted criticism from religious leaders and government officials including President William Ruto, who has instructed the attorney general to challenge the court’s decision for violating the country’s laws and morality.
With the Family Protection Bill, 2023, the country now joins Uganda whose MPs in March passed a bill that would criminalize anyone who identifies as LGBTQ with life imprisonment amid international criticism. President Yoweri Museveni has returned it to Parliament for further consideration before he signs it.
Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) last month introduced a bill that would ban U.S. foreign aid to countries that criminalize LGBTQ people.
Africa
Activists protest Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act outside country’s embassy
Bill contains death penalty provision for ‘aggravated homosexuality’
Dozens of LGBTQ and intersex rights activists gathered outside the Ugandan embassy in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday and demanded President Yoweri Museveni not sign his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
The protesters chanted “Museveni, hear us now, we are queer and trans and proud” and “human rights, not hate. Museveni kill the bill” as they stood in front of the embassy on 16th Street, N.W., near Military Road.
Health GAP (Global Access Project) Executive Director Asia Russell, Prevention Access Campaign Global Policy Advocacy Director Michael Ighodaro, Treatment Action Group Government Relations and Policy Associate Kendall Martinez-Wright and Green Leadership Trust Executive Director Emira Woods spoke. Human Rights Campaign Senior International Policy Associate Andrea Gillespie and RFK Human Rights Senior Vice President of Programs and Legal Strategy Wade McMullen, Council for Global Equality Policy Advocate Ian Lekus and Planned Parenthood Federation of America Senior Director of Global Communications Crister DelaCruz are among those who attended the protest.
“We are here today because there is a rising tide of hate that has come from the U.S., exported by religious fundamentalists to countries like Uganda and beyond,” said Russell. “On March 21, Uganda’s Parliament passed a hateful bill that was co-authored with fundamentalist evangelicals in the United States.”
Russell specifically mentioned Family Watch International, an Arizona-based group the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group.
“That hatred, which is profoundly un-Ugandan, profoundly un-African, is now threatening the lives of millions of people in Uganda and beyond: People who are queer, trans, people who are defending basic freedoms and liberties, the people who queer people love, their families and essentially everybody who loves freedom in the country of Uganda,” said Russell.
“LGBTQ, trans individuals in Uganda and various parts of Africa and also here in the United States of America are experiencing flat out hate. We come here today to take a stand and to denounce this death sentence. We take a stand for all African LGBTQIA+ individuals in Uganda, from the small villages to the big city of Kampala to tell President Museveni enough is enough.”
Martinez-Wright noted the Anti-Homosexuality Act “will hamper the already struggling efforts in terms of eradicating HIV.” Martinez-Wright also said “LGBTQ, trans individuals in Uganda and various parts of Africa and also here in the United States of America are experiencing flat out hate.”
“We come here today to take a stand and to denounce this death sentence,” said Martinez-Wright. “We take a stand for all African LGBTQIA+ individuals in Uganda, from the small villages to the big city of Kampala to tell President Museveni enough is enough.”
Ighodaro and Woods echoed Martinez-Wright.
“We’re here to say no to Uganda and Museveni,” said Woods, who is from Liberia. “We’re here today to say no to the forces that are running for office at local and national levels in the United States.”
“We are here to say no to the U.K. and the U.S. foreign aid that has also propped up the very anti-homophobic groups that are behind and pushing this legislation in Uganda, in Kenya, in Liberia, in the United States,” added Woods. “We say no to this global fight to turn back the clock.”
Protests also took place in New York, London, New Delhi and other cities around the world as part of an “Emergency Day of Action” against the Anti-Homosexuality Act that, among other things, would impose the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and require Ugandans to report LGBTQ-specific activities to authorities.
“As an organization committed to strengthening and advancing sexual and reproductive health care rights and access around the world, Planned Parenthood Global stands in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community in Uganda and human rights for all,” said Lori Adelman, vice president of Planned Parenthood Global’s Global Connect program, on Tuesday in a press release. “For over 50 years we have backed brave partners in the advancement of bold and courageous social justice movements and leaders, including Uganda.”
Museveni on April 20 sent the Anti-Homosexuality Act back to Parliament for additional consideration before he signs it.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ and intersex issues, are among those who have sharply criticized the measure. Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad, earlier this month during a panel with four Ugandan activists the Center for Strategic and International Studies hosted said the Biden-Harris administration is “investing the potential impact of the Anti-Homosexuality Act on U.S. foreign assistance.”
“If this bill is signed into law, it will be an action-forcing event,” said Stern.
State Department Vedant Patel on Tuesday during a press briefing declined to comment on whether the U.S. will cut aid to Uganda if Museveni signs the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Patel, however, did note to the Blade the State Department has “spoken quite clearly about the legislation broadly.”
“We have been clear that we believe that any legislation that reduces or retracts the basic human rights for those of the LGBTQI+ community is something that we certainly would take issue on,” said Patel.
Africa
Ugandan president sends Anti-Homosexuality Act back to Parliament
‘Aggravated homosexuality’ would be punishable by death
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday sent his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act back to Parliament for additional consideration before he signs it.
Chapter Four Uganda Executive Director Nicholas Opiyo during a panel that took place at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in D.C. on April 10 noted the measure would impose a “mandatory” death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality” and “anybody who is convicted of being engaged in same-sex relations” would face life in prison.
The bill would also punish the “promotion, recruitment and funding” of LGBTQ-specific activities in Uganda with up to 10 years in prison. Any “person who ‘holds out as a lesbian, gay, transgender, a queer or any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female’” would also face up to 10 years in prison. Opiyo also noted the measure’s provision that would require Ugandans to report LGBTQ-specific activities to authorities would create “a moral police force.”
Ugandan MPs passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act last month.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ and intersex issues, are among those who are sharply criticized the measure.
The Monitor, a Uganda newspaper, on Thursday reported Museveni and lawmakers from his National Resistance Movement party “resolved to return the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs where deeper scrutiny and revisions will be made before the it is considered for assent.”
Museveni, according to the Monitor, praised lawmakers “for having rejected international pressure and shielded Uganda’s moral fabric during the passing of the bill.”
Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi reportedly raised concerns about the bill’s reporting requirement during the meeting with Museveni. The Monitor further reported other lawmakers raised the prospect of “rehabilitation” of those convicted under the law.
Sexual Minorities Uganda Executive Director Frank Mugisha in a tweet described Museveni’s decision not to sign the bill as “progress.”
Progress https://t.co/HQ6Jt6chaY
— Dr. Frank Mugisha (@frankmugisha) April 21, 2023
Africa
LGBTQ, intersex Gambians continue to suffer persecution
Ousted dictator Yahya Jammeh once threatened to slit gay men’s throats
LGBTQ and intersex Gambians continue to face persecution, even though President Adama Barrow ousted Yahya Jammeh in 2016 after 22 years in power.
Jammeh during his rule enacted several laws that specifically targeted LGBTQ and intersex Gambians.
The former president who is currently in exile in Equatorial Guinea introduced the Criminal Code (Amendment) Act 2014 that carried a life sentence for anyone who was found to be LGBTQ. Jammeh, among other things, also threatened to slit gay men’s throats
Many Gambians who identify as LGBTQ or intersex fled the country because they feared arrest or even death.
Jammeh’s own nephew, Alagie Jammeh, in 2014 posted on Facebook that no one should be denied their fundamental basic human rights because of their sexuality.
Alagie Jammeh in 2017 asked for asylum in the U.S. because he feared arrest in Gambia. The U.S. the same year sanctioned Yahya Jammeh under the Global Magnitsky Human rights Accountability Act.
Unlike Uganda and Nigeria — two countries where LGBTQ and intersex communities publicly exist and advocate for themselves in spite of widespread persecution — there is no such organized civil society in Gambia because it is too dangerous.
According to Yankuba Keita, a human rights advocate based in Gambia, advocating for or identifying as part of the LGBTQ and intersex community still has the same repercussions that existed in 2014.
“Nothing has really changed on that issue for the LGBTQ+ community in the Gambia as they still face harassment, intimidation and attacks from people and religious leaders constantly come out to condemn them in totality during their Friday summons,” said Keita. “Gambia religious leaders are all against the rights and freedoms of LGBTQI+ persons with some even calling for them to be killed. Furthermore, some politicians use the same sentiments as a political tool to campaign for more followers.”
Keita said the LGBTQ and intersex community will remain at risk until the government repeals the harsh laws that target it and social awareness increases.
“The political will has to be there first and the mindset of the people has to change towards the LGBTQI+ community through advocacy and engagement of the religious leaders,” said Keita.
The government maintains that although the law prosecutes those who identify as LGBTQ and intersex, reports of arbitrary arrests and killings based on sexual orientation or gender identity are overblown.
The Women In Liberation and Leadership in collaboration with South Africa’s African Men for Sexual Health and Rights and Switzerland’s Sexual Rights Initiative in 2019 made some recommendations in regards to the criminalization of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression in Gambia.
Gambia, according to the organizations, should repeal all legislation that criminalizes consensual same-sex sexual relations between adults and take all necessary measures to prevent discrimination and violence on the basis of sexual orientation. The organizations also urged the Gambian government to amend bills that limit freedom of expression, assembly of LGBTQ and intersex people, remove all administrative and legislative barriers to the recognition and registration of organizations working on LGBTQ and intersex issues and allocate 15 percent of the country’s annual budget to the health sector.
The organizations also recommended the Gambian government grant full refugee status, protection and support to LGBTQ and intersex people who have sought asylum in the country in compliance with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees guidelines on international protection.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Montana GOP expel trans lawmaker for remainder of session
Local gay couple’s theater success leads to popular podcast
Biden issues proclamation on 70th anniversary of Lavender Scare
Kenyan anti-homosexuality bill would expel LGBTQ refugees
Joe Vogel makes his mark in Md. General Assembly
Activists protest Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act outside country’s embassy
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
N.D. criminalizes health care for transgender minors
Tucker Carlson out at Fox, CNN fires Don Lemon
Malcolm Kenyatta, Marisa Richmond to join presidential advisory commission
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Africa1 day ago
Activists protest Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act outside country’s embassy
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
-
North Dakota4 days ago
N.D. criminalizes health care for transgender minors
-
News2 days ago
Tucker Carlson out at Fox, CNN fires Don Lemon
-
The White House3 days ago
Malcolm Kenyatta, Marisa Richmond to join presidential advisory commission
-
Mississippi2 days ago
Fabian Nelson is ready to make history as Mississippi’s first LGBTQ state lawmaker
-
India2 days ago
Marriage equality proponents make case to India Supreme Court
-
Eastern Europe22 hours ago
Hungarian president vetoes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law