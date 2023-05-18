Theater
A preview of this year’s Helen Hayes Awards
Strong queer representation among diverse nominees
2023 Helen Hayes Awards
May 22, 2023
For tickets go to theatrewashington.org
After three years of varying and virtual approaches, this year’s Helen Hayes Awards will be more familiar with the honors being doled out live and in person on Monday night at the Anthem.
Integral in making the 37th awards both fun and sufficiently formal is delightful actor/director Holly Twyford who’s been tapped to both co-host and co-direct the annual ceremony. “For me, it’s not as hard as it sounds,” she explains modestly. “Will Gartshore [co-director and celebrated Washington actor] has done the lion’s share of the work. He’d already written an entire script by the time I stepped in. He’s really smart and knows music.”
Undeniably, Twyford brings a lot of experience to the gig. She’s been attending the awards since the early ‘90s, and remembers meeting the late “first lady of American theater” for whom the Awards are named, and shaking her hand. She’s also the recipient of multiple Helen Hayes Awards and so many nominations it’s been written into Monday night’s show. And while Twyford understands the show’s inherent excitement and spontaneity, she’s also aware of the challenges involved in creating a successful evening.
“I was just saying to my wife, these kinds of things are not easy to orchestrate,” Twyford continues. “It’s great and amazing to celebrate our community and its artistry, but it’s tricky to have everyone heard and appreciated. It’s a lot to do in one night, but we have to remember it’s more than giving out awards, it’s an opportunity to stop and look at the community.
“For instance, we have non-gendered acting categories. When you divide between men and women, some members of the theater community are left out. It’s that simple.”
This year, the music-filled awards ceremony is divided into two parts. Twyford shares hosting duties with local favorites Naomi Jacobson, Erika Rose, and Christopher Michael Richardson. Also on board in a guest spot is Broadway star Michael Urie who’s currently finishing up a run of “Spamalot” at the Kennedy Center. Urie enjoys a long connection to Washington’s Shakespeare Theatre Company where he played the title prince in Michael Kahn’s 2018 “Hamlet,” and last summer co-starred with husband Ryan Spahn in Talene Monahon’s wonderful plague-set comedy “Jane Anger.”
The awards selection process is arduous. Recognizing work from 131 eligible productions presented in the 2022 calendar year, nominations were made in 41 categories and grouped in “Helen” or “Hayes” cohorts, depending on the number of Equity members involved in the production with Hayes counting more.
Nominations are the result of 40 carefully vetted judges considering 2,146 individual pieces of work, such as design, direction, choreography, performances, and more. Productions under consideration in 2022 included 39 musicals, 97 plays, and 38 world premieres.
Many of this year’s sensational nominees (actors, designers, directors, writers, etc.) come from the queer community. Here’s a sampling.
Rising director Henery Wyand is nominated for Outstanding Direction in a Play for Perisphere Theater’s production of Tanya Barfield’s “Blue Door,” the striking tale of a contemporary black professional who comes face to face with 19th century ancestors. In addition to directing, Wyand also designed the lighting, set, and costumes.
After graduating from Vassar, he came to D.C. for Shakespeare Theatre Company’s prestigious fellowship program. About directing, Wyand says, “there aren’t a lot of specifically young queer Black directors out there. It gives me a sense of urgency to make sure underrepresented stories are shared. And if I don’t do that who will?”
And regarding his nomination, his sentiment is sweet: “Awards are a way to give flowers to people who are creating things. Living artists don’t always receive appreciation for their work.”
When Emily Sucher learned she’d been nominated for a Helen Hayes Award (Outstanding Choreography in a Play) for “To Fall in Love” with Nu Sass Productions, she seriously thought she was being punked.
“I got the news in a text from an unfamiliar number. I didn’t believe it at first,” she says. As an intimacy choreographer, Sucher is called on to stage stories with content of an intimate nature, and she just wasn’t sure it was something that Helen Hayes’ judges were looking to recognize. Clearly, they were.
Sucher adds, “Being queer shapes who I am as an intimacy choreographer and fuels my passion to tell all kinds of stories, and to show what sex and intimacy can look like. It’s not always the same.”
Out Chilean actor Fran Tapia is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical for her work in GALA Hispanic Theatre’s world premiere Spanish-language production of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan en Español” (the production leads the nominee pack with fifteen nods including Outstanding Ensemble for a Musical).
As Gloria Fajardo, pop star Gloria Estefan’s embittered mother, Tapia garnered rave reviews.
“Singing my character’s song — ‘If I Never Got to Tell You — breaks my heart, and that it was translated into Spanish by Gloria Estefan and her daughter Emily Estefan who is gay makes it ever more significant to me. I had the honor of introducing this version of the song to the world.”
Tapia left her native Santiago, Chile, for Washington when her wife was posted at the Chilean Embassy. It was in the thick of the pandemic, and there weren’t a lot of theater opportunities, so she thew herself into Divino Tesoro, a podcast where children and adolescents can discuss gender identity, and she also worked as director of GALA’s youth program. It was the GALA job that led to an audition to play Gloria.
She’s currently touring as Gloria Fajardo in the original English version of “On Your Feet!” During its June and July break, she’ll appear in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights” at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, and then in August it’s back to playing Gloria at the pretty seaside Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.
Despite her intense work schedule, Tapia isn’t missing Monday’s event: ““I’m honored to be nominated, yes. But I definitely want to win!”
Talented local actor Michael Kevin Darnall is vying for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Play for his memorable comic turn as wonderfully flamboyant Isom in Studio Theatre’s production of Katori Hall’s “The Hot Wing King,” a layered dramedy about Black men loving Black men, and yes, a hot wing competition.
This is Darnall’s seventh Helen Hayes Award nomination prompting him to dub himself the DMV’s Susan Lucci, (after the soap star who was nominated 19 times before finally winning an Emmy). Typically cast as the brooding young man, the biracial and bisexual actor fought hard to play Isom. “There’s a lot of my mom in the character,” he says, “so in part, all of this is a tribute to her.”
The first time Darnall read for a Black role was five or six years into his professional career: “Playing Black men has been few and far between for me, so to play Isom as part of a cast of Black men whose skin tone ran the spectrum was very reaffirming, and those other actors became my brothers.”
The cast became a tight-knit group on and offstage, collectively spending a lot of money at Le Diplomate, a trendy bistro a few blocks from Studio, where they indulged in escargot and gimlets. That close camaraderie and sense of fun was reflected in the work. They’re now nominated for Outstanding Ensemble Performance in a Play.
Good luck to all the nominees.
A full list of award recipients will be available @theatrewashington.org on Tuesday, May 23.
Theater
Actors radiate chemistry in Constellation’s delightful ‘School for Lies’
Reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs
‘The School for Lies’
Through May 28
Constellation Theatre Company in residence at Source
1835 14th St., N.W.
$20 – 55
Constellationtheatre.org
A lot can happen in a Parisian drawing room.
With David Ives’ “The School for Lies” (now at Constellation Theatre Company), 100 minutes of nonstop amusement unfold solely in the busy salon of popular young society widow Célimène archly assayed by Natalie Cutcher.
Ives’s play is a “translaptation” (transaction + adaptation) of Molière’s 1666 “The Misanthrope,” a classic comedy of manners in verse. And while at the top of the show, the playwright credits Molière with having mixed “the batter for tonight’s soufflé,” he’s crammed his play with his own elegantly constructed, often funny, and sometimes raunchy verse, reinvigorating a revered work with lots of new laughs and contemporary references.
Now back to Célimène’s crib. Rife with fops and frenemies, the widow’s posh playpen is ordinarily a whirlwind of gossip, fashion, and sometimes scandal, but on this day it’s a little different.
Today, Frank (Constellation vet Drew Kopas), a dourly dressed Frenchman returning from England, finds his way to the party. And as his name suggests, Frank (all other characters retain the names that Molière originally gave them) is a stickler for candor and truth. Unlike le tout Paris, he’s averse to frivolous talk, bad poetry, and the vicissitudes of the demimonde.
For kicks, Frank’s pal and crossdressing scenester Philinte (Dylan Arredondo) puts out a spicy rumor about Frank and Célimène involving romance and social status. Alas, even sharp-witted Frank, not immune to the prospect of true love, is taken in (as evidenced by a new dreamy demeanor and sartorial switch from bland duds to something infinitely snazzier).
Others in the house, including the comely widow’s ragtag suitors: the aptly named Clitander (Jamil Joseph); Oronte (Jacob Yeh), a litigious poet; and Acaste, a leopard-print wearing, most contentedly self-involved aristo played by Ryan Sellers. Also darting about are Éliante (Ría Simpkins), Célimène’s cordial relation who’s both naïve and amorous, and Arsinoё (Gwen Grastorf), a hypocritical scold eager to assist in her friend’s ruin.
And memorably, there’s Dubois (Matthew Pauli), Célimène’s poker-faced footman who’s assigned the thankless job of serving canapés to his boss’ bumptious and clumsy guests. Pauli doubles as Frank’s uncouth valet.
Director Allison Arkell Stockman delivers a fast-paced, well-timed and delectably camp entertainment. At times, the cast is at odds – while some actors are chewing the scenery, others allow Ives’ astonishing dialogue to do the heavy lifting.
The best scenes are those featuring Cutcher and Kopas as Célimène and Frank. They are a well-matched pair seemingly equal in both barbs and curiosity. What’s more, the actors radiate chemistry.
While Ives’ play might be set in the time of Louis XIV, Constellation’s delightfully designed production isn’t moored to an era. The widow’s showy digs compliments of Sarah Reed are salmon-colored, festooned with outsized flying cranes and lit by a pink feathered fixture, simultaneously reading both Harlow than DuBarry. The minimal seating includes a purple chaise and big pink pouf. There are upstage nooks for the requisite vanity and bunches of floral tributes. Frank Labovitz’s wildly colorful, pitch perfect costumes give a nod to a period, but just a nod.
With its dizzying onslaught of clever rhyming couplets, Ives’ script is a marvel. (And it’s worth noting, the matinee I attended, the admirable cast didn’t flub a single line.) It makes you wonder about the writing process. Did the playwright wrack his brain in pursuit of the next smart rhyme or in a state of artistic fecundity, did the words readily flow? Whatever the case, it’s a good time. And it’s here to be enjoyed.
Theater
Gay actor Victor Salinas on sexuality, sobriety — and believing in ghosts
GALA production‘Valor’ a farce involving family and spirits
‘La Valentía (Valor)’
Through May 14
GALA Hispanic Theatre
3333 14th St., N.W.
$25-$48
Galatheatre.org
Performed in Spanish with English surtitles.
Life and love brought out actor Víctor Salinas to D.C. And while the love part has changed since coming to town three years ago, his passion for a life in theater remains the same.
“I knew Washington was a city of networking,” he says, so with that in mind he set off meeting people. One new connection introduced him to Rebecca Medrano (GALA Hispanic Theatre co-founder with husband Hugo Medrano) and a lunch date was scheduled. Armed with resume and photos, Salinas, 40, did his best to convince his dynamic new contact that he could act, write plays, do some production, and literally run marathons. In short, he was ready for anything.
Things kicked off in 2021 when GALA asked him to take over a supporting role in their production of “La Tía Julia y el escribidor (Aunt Julia and the Scriptwriter),” Mario Vargas Llosa’s comedy about the final days of radio drama in 1950s Peru. More work has followed: earlier this year he played the ambitious young lawyer in “Jardín salvaje (Native Gardens),” and now he joins a terrific cast including GALA stalwarts Luz Nicolás and Carlos Castillo in Spanish playwright Alfredo Sanzol’s raucous ghost story “La Valentía (Valor).”
“Valor” is a farce involving family, property, and ghosts. When discordant sisters Trini and Guada can’t agree on what to do with the old family manse situated uncomfortably close to a loud highway, each hatches a slightly hair-brained plan. Trini brings in a pair of ghost impersonators (the Specter Brothers) to scare her sister out, while Guada tries to keep the place going with Airbnb guests Martín and Martina, a period-dressed brother and sister with a vested interest in the house. Salinas plays Martín.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Do you have siblings?
VĺCTOR SALINAS: I do. I have a younger brother who is an engineer.
BLADE: Could you two survive a clash similar to what the sisters undergo in “Valor”?
SALINAS: If it had happened 15 years ago, we would surely have collided, but if it happened today, we’d likely be on the same page.
BLADE: You mentioned that you’ve been sober for 14 years. Any correlation?
SALINAS: It’s not a coincidence. That choice changed my life, and my relationships in many ways. It’s like I started to be my true self without distractions or numbness.
BLADE: How does your sexuality impact your work?
SALINAS: I’m open to whatever the role. Being gay has made me observant and given me the experience to connect with feelings and emotion. That helps to construct characters in a sensitive and different way. I’ve played straight characters without issue. I made a very convincing Romeo in Chicago [his home base for eight years prior to D.C.].
Growing up in Mexico City, I started acting classes at age six and did my first play when I was ten. I always was true to myself and very comfortable. I came out to my mother when I had my first boyfriend at seventeen. She cried, blamed herself, and promised to continue to love and support me, and she has. Definitely the best-case scenario.
BLADE: You also write. You wrote a play titled “LOVEknots.”
SALINAS: Yes, it’s about love and relationships (trans, straight, gay, platonic, familial), and features four actors playing seven roles each in 17 short vignettes. It was onstage for more than three years in Mexico City. I really want to bring it to Washington.
BLADE: Anything else you’d like to do here?
SALINAS: I’m going to do my play “La Pájara de San Juan,” a Trump-era drama about two sisters, one documented, one not, at the Mexican Cultural Institute in September in Spanish with English surtitles. It premiered at the International Latino Theater Festival 2022 in Chicago.
BLADE: Talk about Spanish versus English for you.
SALINAS: Last year I was cast in my first English speaking play “La Llorona” [a Latin American folktale] at Capitol Hill Arts Workshop. It’s easier for me to act in Spanish but I love working in English too. Let’s just say I’m transitioning.
After three years in town, I’m still learning the theater scene. I came at the beginning of the pandemic, so it’s been amazing to watch the city come back to life. Really, I’m just very lucky and thankful to be onstage because that’s my favorite place in the world to be.
BLADE: And finally, do you believe in ghosts?
SALINAS: I do. Not in a scary way, but more as a form of energy and love.
Theater
Local gay couple’s theater success leads to popular podcast
Stephen Gregory Smith, Matt Conner are prolific creatives by nature
Each July, Stephen Gregory Smith celebrates his birthday with a retro-party, turning the basement of his Fairlington, Va., home into an ‘80s arcade with Nintendo, Atari, and PlayStation. There are neon lights shining, early Madonna albums spinning, and sometimes even projected footage of zombie arms reaching into the room. “It’s a great time,” he says.
Like Smith’s annual get-together, his new podcast “Longshot” is rooted in nostalgia for the actor/writer’s Pennsylvania tweenhood. But Smith takes it further. By combining LGBTQ young adult fiction and sci-fi set against malls and a zombie apocalypse with a dose of dinosaurs and interstellar travel, he creates the ultimate adventure.
In doing the podcast, Smith strives to capture how he felt meeting his husband, celebrated composer Matt Conner, on the first day of college at Shenandoah University in Winchester in Virginia, in 1996. “It was like I’d known him forever,” says Smith. “I’ve wanted to tell that story as souls traveling through time and space and finding each other again and again.”
“It was a time without smart phones when we collected emails two times a week at the computer lab,” he recalls. “We spent a LOT of time talking and listening to music.”
At the suggestion of younger friends, Smith has avoided the gay slurs he heard as a kid, and he’s steered clear of gun culture too. “In the podcast, characters can use brooms or skee balls, anything but guns, to dispatch zombies,” he says with a chuckle.
“Longshot” (available on Spotify) is just one of many projects happening for Smith.
He explains that he and husband Matt are prolific creatives by nature. Prior to COVID, their house had always been a hub of creativity and friends. So, during the pandemic, they went crazy with projects and ventured into digital space. In search of people and an outlet, they launched The Conner & Smith Show, a lively podcast nearing 10,000 listeners that features guests from the worlds of theater, film, and music. Also on the docket are two short documentaries: “Inside kaleidoscope,” based on making of their 2017 musical about Alzheimer’s disease starring Florence Lacey, and “#ShareLove: The Conner & Smith Wedding Documentary.”
What’s more, Smith has a new album about to drop. Remastered from recovered raw audio recorded at Signature Theatre, “Mix Tape: 1998” consists of Smith’s gorgeous acoustic interpretations of 80s and 90s music (Indigo Girls, Def Leppard, 10,000 Maniacs, etc.), great stuff that was very meaningful throughout his courtship with Conner.
The couple, who’ve been married almost 10 years and together for 25, have both won Helen Hayes Awards: Smith for supporting actor in Signature’s 2004 production of “110 in the Shade,” and Conner for directing “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” at Creative Cauldron in 2020. They’re currently nominated for Helen Hayes’ Charles MacArthur Award for Outstanding New Play or Musical Adaptation for “Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at Creative Cauldron. (Winners to be announced at the Helen Hayes ceremony at Anthem on May 22.)
“Lately, it’s been an incredibly busy time with a lot happening,” says Smith, “and it’s really important for us to get it all out there”
Until a few years ago, Smith was best known as a busy actor in local musical theater. His last parts were Fleet in Signature’s “Titanic” in January 2017, and Edgar Allan Poe in Conner’s “Nevermore” at Cauldon the following year. But a full-time job as program director for the Columbia Pike Partnership, a position that involves promoting diversity and connecting people to the arts, prompted him to seek other creative endeavors that didn’t require so much rehearsal time and eight performances a week.
Would Smith reconsider treading the boards? Well, there are a few parts that might lure him back to the stage including reprising Poe, Harold Hill in “The Music Man,” and as he “gravitates toward dad-dom,” he’d like to play the father in “Fun Home” or Captain von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.”
In the meantime, you can catch him on Spotify.
25 LGBTQ events this week
Get ready for Trans Pride in D.C.
D.C. police investigating bomb threat targeting mayor’s Pride event
DCATS to host session for partners of trans folks
Officials eye mpox prevention, vaccination initiatives for this summer’s LGBTQ events
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
Another busy summer season arrives in Rehoboth Beach
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Africa2 days ago
Namibia Supreme Court rules government must recognize same-sex marriages from abroad
-
National2 days ago
Homeland Security reports anti-LGBTQ threats are rising, intensifying
-
India3 days ago
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
-
a&e features1 day ago
Another busy summer season arrives in Rehoboth Beach
-
Out & About4 days ago
Rap legends to perform at Baltimore Pride
-
Real Estate4 days ago
What makes for a successful real estate transaction?
-
Out & About4 days ago
D.C. poets to light up local stage
-
Arts & Entertainment3 days ago
‘All Hail The Queens’ with the 2023 DC Brau Pride Pils can