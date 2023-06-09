20 LGBTQ events today

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Friday, June 9) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present D.C. Changemakers

Friday, June 9 | Saturday, June 10 | Sunday June 11

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

Free

Eventbrite

The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground present an exhibit honoring “D.C. Changemakers” of the LGBTQ community at Dupont Underground on dates throughout June. For a full list of dates and times the exhibit is open, click here.

PRIDE: Free to Feel Good!

Friday, June 9

5 p.m.-2 a.m.

UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

DJ Darryl Strickland and DJ Popperz are the featured DJs at the Free to Feel Good Pride Kickoff Rally on the Rooftop at UPROAR Lounge and restaurant today. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs into the morning.

Pride Pregame @201

Friday, June 9

5-8 p.m.

201 Massachusetts Avenue, N.E.

$12

Eventbrite

Go to 201 Massachusetts for a Pride pregame with drinks, food and karaoke tonight at 5 p.m.

30th annual DC DYKE MARCH

Friday, June 9

6:30 p.m.

Lafayette Square

Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street, N.W.

Facebook

The DC Dyke March is a running tradition in the District. This year, it will be at Lafayette Square at 6:30 tonight. The theme this year is “Dykes for Trans Rights.”

Culture of P R I D E

Friday, June 9

7-10 p.m.

DCity Smokehouse

203 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Free

Eventbrite

Looking for a thoughtful evening? Check out some Pride poetry by JK Putnam and TrUth Speaks Volumes at DCity Smokehouse tonight at 7 p.m.

LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City

Friday, June 9

7 p.m.

Hotel Zena

1155 14th Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Go Gay DC meets up tonight at Hotel Zena for an LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City at Hotel Zena. It is a great opportunity to meet new friends.

PRIDE @ Metrobar

Friday, June 9

7 p.m.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.

Eventbrite

The popular outdoor venue Metrobar is holding a Pride event of its own with music from Zach Benson, Bryce Bowyn, Synae and DJ Franxx with a drag show featuring the Washington Blade’s 2022 Best Drag King Molasses, Ruth Allen Ginsberg and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Cabana spots are sold out (they ran at $60 for a table of 8), so find a free seat and enjoy the show!

Love is Love: A Friday Night Celebration

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook | Reservations

DJ DJ brings the music to a no cover Friday night Pride event, “Love is Love,” at Shaw’s Tavern.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Bunker with Jiggly Caliente

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

Instagram

There are lots of places to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” tonight, but only one nightspot with Jiggly Caliente of RPDR Season 4 as a special guest.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Dirty Goose

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

The Dirty Goose

913 U Street, N.W.

Instagram

Crystal Edge hosts a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” at The Dirty Goose tonight alongside RPDR Season 2 and All-Stars 2 contestant Tatianna.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at JR.’s with Citrine

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Citrine leads the festivities at JR.’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party tonight.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 8” Viewing Party at Red Bear Brewing Co.

Friday, June 9

8 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Desiree Dik is joined by “some of the best performers in the DMV” for Red Bear Brewing Company’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party.

Drag Underground

Friday, June 9

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle, N.W.

$15-$20

Eventbrite

The Washington Blade brings back Drag Underground for a Pride show at Dupont Underground tonight. Performers include Cake Pop!, Gigi Paris Couture, Kabuki Bukkake and Delia B. Lee.

RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party

Friday, June 9

9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

Echostage

2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.

$45

Website

The Capital Pride Alliance holds its huge Official Opening Party at Echostage tonight starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 and “All Stars 2” favorite Alaska and features Tatianna of RPDR Season 2/All Stars 2 and model Beaux Banks.

Bollywood Pride! LGBTQ+ Dance Party

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.

Bulldog DC

713 H Street, N.W.

$5 online / $10 door

Eventbrite

The Bollywood Pride LGBTQ+ Dance Party is tonight at 10 at Bulldog DC. The event is 21+ and features Bollywood and Bhangra beats by DJ DynAmite.

DTF

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

VIP express entry sold out / $20 cash only at door

Website

Bunker’s Pride events continue with “DTF” tonight. The event features Diego Barros with house music provided by Conner Curnick. Doors open at 8, but the party doesn’t really start until after 10.

ICONS Dance Party: A Pride Celebration

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Baja Tap Bar

2436 18th Street, N.W.

21+

Eventbrite

Baja Tap holds an epic dance party tonight featuring a soundtrack of LGBTQ icons: from George Michael to Judy Garland to Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue. The first 50 guests to arrive receive a free glass of champagne. Be sure to take a selfie at the PRIDE Photo Wall.

Jasmine Juke Joint Capital Pride Show and Dance

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.-4 a.m.

4707 Raleigh Road

Marlow Heights, Md.

$20

Eventbrite

Head out to Marlow Heights, Md. for a night of fun at the Jasmine Juke Joint Pride Show and Dance.

MIXTAPE Pride Party

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.

9:30 Club

815 V Street, N.W.

$25

Facebook | Tickets

MIXTAPE celebrates its 15th anniversary with a massive Pride party at the 9:30 Club tonight. Music is provided by DJs Matt Bailer, Khelan Bhatia, Diyanna Monet, and Pwrpuff.

UNCUT XL Pride

Friday, June 9

10 p.m.-4 a.m.

REPUBLIQ Nightclub

2122 24th Place, N.E.

$50-$90 (or purchase weekend pass).

Facebook | Eventbrite

KINETIC Pride events produce “UNCUT XL” at REPUBLIQ tonight. There is a clothes check and play zones. DJ Abel brings the music to this Capital Pride Partner event.

Hot Summer Pride

Friday, June 9

11 p.m.-3 a.m.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, N.W.

$0-$10

Eventbrite

DC9 holds a Pride disco party inspired by the music of Donna Summer tonight.