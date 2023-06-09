20 LGBTQ events today

Bars & Parties
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Friday, June 9) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present D.C. Changemakers
Friday, June 9 | Saturday, June 10 | Sunday June 11
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground present an exhibit honoring “D.C. Changemakers” of the LGBTQ community at Dupont Underground on dates throughout June. For a full list of dates and times the exhibit is open, click here.
PRIDE: Free to Feel Good!
Friday, June 9
5 p.m.-2 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
DJ Darryl Strickland and DJ Popperz are the featured DJs at the Free to Feel Good Pride Kickoff Rally on the Rooftop at UPROAR Lounge and restaurant today. The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs into the morning.
Pride Pregame @201
Friday, June 9
5-8 p.m.
201 Massachusetts Avenue, N.E.
$12
Eventbrite
Go to 201 Massachusetts for a Pride pregame with drinks, food and karaoke tonight at 5 p.m.
30th annual DC DYKE MARCH
Friday, June 9
6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Square
Pennsylvania Avenue and 16th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Dyke March is a running tradition in the District. This year, it will be at Lafayette Square at 6:30 tonight. The theme this year is “Dykes for Trans Rights.”
Culture of P R I D E
Friday, June 9
7-10 p.m.
DCity Smokehouse
203 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Looking for a thoughtful evening? Check out some Pride poetry by JK Putnam and TrUth Speaks Volumes at DCity Smokehouse tonight at 7 p.m.
LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City
Friday, June 9
7 p.m.
Hotel Zena
1155 14th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC meets up tonight at Hotel Zena for an LGBTQ+ Pride Social in the City at Hotel Zena. It is a great opportunity to meet new friends.
PRIDE @ Metrobar
Friday, June 9
7 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Eventbrite
The popular outdoor venue Metrobar is holding a Pride event of its own with music from Zach Benson, Bryce Bowyn, Synae and DJ Franxx with a drag show featuring the Washington Blade’s 2022 Best Drag King Molasses, Ruth Allen Ginsberg and Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Cabana spots are sold out (they ran at $60 for a table of 8), so find a free seat and enjoy the show!
Love is Love: A Friday Night Celebration
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Reservations
DJ DJ brings the music to a no cover Friday night Pride event, “Love is Love,” at Shaw’s Tavern.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Bunker with Jiggly Caliente
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
There are lots of places to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” tonight, but only one nightspot with Jiggly Caliente of RPDR Season 4 as a special guest.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at Dirty Goose
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” at The Dirty Goose tonight alongside RPDR Season 2 and All-Stars 2 contestant Tatianna.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party at JR.’s with Citrine
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine leads the festivities at JR.’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party tonight.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 8” Viewing Party at Red Bear Brewing Co.
Friday, June 9
8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik is joined by “some of the best performers in the DMV” for Red Bear Brewing Company’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 9
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade brings back Drag Underground for a Pride show at Dupont Underground tonight. Performers include Cake Pop!, Gigi Paris Couture, Kabuki Bukkake and Delia B. Lee.
RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party
Friday, June 9
9 p.m.-3:30 a.m.
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$45
Website
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its huge Official Opening Party at Echostage tonight starring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5 and “All Stars 2” favorite Alaska and features Tatianna of RPDR Season 2/All Stars 2 and model Beaux Banks.
Bollywood Pride! LGBTQ+ Dance Party
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
Bulldog DC
713 H Street, N.W.
$5 online / $10 door
Eventbrite
The Bollywood Pride LGBTQ+ Dance Party is tonight at 10 at Bulldog DC. The event is 21+ and features Bollywood and Bhangra beats by DJ DynAmite.
DTF
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
VIP express entry sold out / $20 cash only at door
Website
Bunker’s Pride events continue with “DTF” tonight. The event features Diego Barros with house music provided by Conner Curnick. Doors open at 8, but the party doesn’t really start until after 10.
ICONS Dance Party: A Pride Celebration
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Baja Tap Bar
2436 18th Street, N.W.
21+
Eventbrite
Baja Tap holds an epic dance party tonight featuring a soundtrack of LGBTQ icons: from George Michael to Judy Garland to Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue. The first 50 guests to arrive receive a free glass of champagne. Be sure to take a selfie at the PRIDE Photo Wall.
Jasmine Juke Joint Capital Pride Show and Dance
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-4 a.m.
4707 Raleigh Road
Marlow Heights, Md.
$20
Eventbrite
Head out to Marlow Heights, Md. for a night of fun at the Jasmine Juke Joint Pride Show and Dance.
MIXTAPE Pride Party
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
MIXTAPE celebrates its 15th anniversary with a massive Pride party at the 9:30 Club tonight. Music is provided by DJs Matt Bailer, Khelan Bhatia, Diyanna Monet, and Pwrpuff.
UNCUT XL Pride
Friday, June 9
10 p.m.-4 a.m.
REPUBLIQ Nightclub
2122 24th Place, N.E.
$50-$90 (or purchase weekend pass).
Facebook | Eventbrite
KINETIC Pride events produce “UNCUT XL” at REPUBLIQ tonight. There is a clothes check and play zones. DJ Abel brings the music to this Capital Pride Partner event.
Hot Summer Pride
Friday, June 9
11 p.m.-3 a.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$0-$10
Eventbrite
DC9 holds a Pride disco party inspired by the music of Donna Summer tonight.
15 LGBTQ events today
Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party tonight
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today (Thursday, June 8) in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
LGBTQ+ Military Pride Mixer
Thursday, June 8
4-6 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs host the “LGBTQ+ Military Pride Mixer” at As You Are this afternoon at 4 p.m.
Lavender Evolutions: Femz & Themz bipoc Happy Hour
Thursday, June 8
5-8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Rico Pico hosts “Lavender Evolutions” tonight at Trade. The “Femz & Themz bipoc Happy hour” begins at 5 p.m. with a show at 8. Performers include Molasses, Flirty Rico and Hennessey.
Equality Chamber of Commerce Pride Weekend Kick-off
Thursday, June 8
6-9 p.m.
The Moxy
1011 K Street, N.W.
$25 non-member
Tickets
The Equality Chamber of Commerce holds its Pride Weekend Kick-off Party at The Moxy tonight from 6-9 p.m. The event is free to members and $25 for non-members of ECC.
PRIDE in the Park: Free Outdoor Comedy
Thursday, June 8
6-9 p.m.
Fairview Road Urban Park
8900 Fairview Road
Silver Spring, Md.
Eventbrite
Laugh out loud to comics Stacey Cay, Howl Cooper, Ashley Mayo, Gray West, Rose Vineshank and Apple Brown Betty at Fairview Road Urban Park tonight from 6-9 p.m.
Women’s/Sapphic Night
Thursday, June 8
7 p.m.
The Dirty Goose
913 U Street, N.W.
Instagram | Website
It’s Women’s/Sapphic Night at The Dirty Goose tonight.
GAY! Trivia and Drag Show
Thursday, June 8
7-10 p.m.
Baja Tap
2436 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Ophelia Diamonds hosts a game of gay trivia and a drag show at Baja Tap tonight.
BAD (Broadway and Disney) Singalong: Loud & Proud Edition
Thursday, June 8
7-10 p.m.
H Street Country Club
1335 H Street, N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
Belt your favorite Broadway and Disney tunes at the BAD Singalong: Loud & Proud Edition at H Street Country Club tonight.
DMV Comedy Wars: A PRIDE Benefit for the Trevor Project
Thursday, June 8
7:30-9 p.m.
O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub
3207 Washington Boulevard
Arlington, Va.
$15
Eventbrite
The DMV Comedy Wars continue with a “Pride Battle” of comics at O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Arlington, Va. tonight. Benefits from the show are slated for the Trevor Project, so go out and laugh for a good cause.
Capital Pride Rooftop Pool Party
Thursday, June 8 [UPDATE: This event has been postponed to June 22]
8 p.m.
Penthouse Pool and Lounge
1212 4th Street, S.E.
$25-$35 / 21+
Website
The Capital Pride Alliance hosts its annual Rooftop Pool Party at 1212 4th Street, S.E. [UPDATE: Rescheduled due to poor air quality]
ElectroPOP Thursdays: Pride Edition
Thursday, June 8
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No Cover
Website
Steve Sidewalk brings the music to this Pride Edition of ElectroPOP Thursdays at Bunker.
Films on the Green DC: “Three Nights a Week” Screening
Thursday, June 8
9-11 p.m.
Washington Monument
2 15th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The base of the Washington Monument is a beautiful spot to watch a film. For this Pride Thursday, Films on the Green is playing the 2022 French LGBTQ film, “Three Nights a Week.”
Wasted & Gay Thursdays
Thursday, June 8
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wasted Lounge
816 H Street, N.E.
$5
Eventbrite
Have a pleasant evening with a beverage and hookah at Wasted Lounge with “Wasted & Gay Thursdays” at 9 p.m. tonight.
Sleaze Pride
Thursday, June 8
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
The monthly DC9 “Sleaze” LGBTQ parties culminate with the Sleaze Pride party tonight featuring drag artists Jane Saw, Indiana Bones and Vagenesis. DJ Lemz and DJ Keenan Orr bring the music.
Shirts and Skins!
Thursday, June 8
10 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Kiki dips its toes into the gear party scene for Pride with a Shirts and Skins party. So, show off your jock straps, singlets, compression shorts, harnesses, pup attire, body suits or whatever gear you grab at this kinky party.
KINTETIC Pride: Sugar Pop
Thursday, June 8
10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Soundcheckdc
1420 K Street, N.W.
$20-$30 (or purchase weekend pass)
Facebook | Tickets
KINETIC Pride events begin with Sugar Pop featuring Mayhem Miller with Dan Slater at Soundcheck at 10 p.m. You can either pay piecemeal for each party, or you can secure weekend passes for all four KINETIC Pride events for $149-$219 on Eventbrite.
10 LGBTQ events on June 7
Lady Camden performs at Pitchers tonight
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do today in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community. This is a list from June 7. To see today's list, click here.
Love Out Loud: Tie-Dye Party for Pride
Wednesday, June 7
3 p.m.
Reeves Center for Municipal Affairs
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is hosting a tie-dye party for Pride at the Reeves Center at 3 p.m. Dye and materials are provided. RSVP at tinyurl.com/Tie-DyeParty.
Beer Club with DC Brau
Wednesday, June 7
5-9 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard)
79 Potomac Avenue, S.E.
Free
Eventbrite
DC Brau is holding a launch party for Pride Pils at Dacha Beer Garden today at 5. Pick up your Pride-themed cans and hang out with the folks at DC Brau.
Rainbow History Project Logan Circle Panel Discussion
Wednesday, June 7
6 p.m.
The Corner
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Website | Eventbrite
The Rainbow History Project is hosting a panel discussion at 6 at The Corner to discuss the history of the LGBTQ “gayborhood” of Logan Circle.
Revolution! The Work of Pride: A Discussion on Drag, Queer Culture, + Labor
Wednesday, June 7
6:30 p.m.
The Outrage
1811 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
The Claudia Jones School and the Labor Heritage Foundation present, “Revolution! The Work of Pride” at 6:30 tonight at The Corner. Catch this panel discussion on drag, queer culture and labor featuring Blaq Dynamite, Hennessy, Ricky Rosé and Theo Bromine.
Miss-en-Place Pride Dinner
Wednesday, June 7
7-9 p.m.
Conrad Washington, D.C.
950 New York Avenue, N.W.
$85-$125
Eventbrite
Join Ria Montes, chef de cuisine at Estuary; Julie Cortes, chef de cuisine at Kaliwa; and Olivia Green, chef and owner of Creme de la Crop for “Miss-en-Place,” a four-course dinner with curated beverage pairing at Estuary at the Conrad at 7 p.m. tonight. A portion of the proceeds are slated to go to DASH, a welcoming space for LGBTQ+ survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Drag Trivia
Wednesday, June 7
7 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Free
Win prizes and hang out with friends at a Pride Edition game of pub trivia. Logan, Charlemagne, Yeti and Forte host.
Pride Kickoff Drag Show
Wednesday, June 7
8 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Trade hosts a Pride Kickoff Drag Show with the Latinx History Project at 8 p.m. today. Don’t miss the crowning of the Latinx Pride Court with host Mari con Carne and performances by Desiree Dik, Dirty Sanchez and Mota.
Beach Blanket Bingo
Wednesday, June 7
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street South
Arlington, Va.
Instagram | Reservations
Ophelia Bottoms hosts Beach Blanket Bingo with Monet Dupree and Delta B. Knyght at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. tonight at 8.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, June 7
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads this weekly drag show at Kiki tonight at 9.
Lady Camden at Pitchers
Wednesday, June 7
Meet & Greet at 9 p.m. / Showtime at 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free
Instagram
If you are a “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan, you have very little excuse not to go see a free drag show with Lady Camden at Pitchers tonight. The RuPaul’s alum is joined by Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Identity Crisis, Jasmen Clitopatra and Maria Rose in this evening’s production.
Top LGBTQ events this week
Pride month begins with Black Pride, Latinx Pride and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Pride By the River Super Sunday
Sunday, May 28
12-8 p.m.
Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion
1500 Anacostia Drive, S.E.
Eventbrite
Viiv Healthcare, The Pride Center of Maryland, Gilead, DC Engage, and LIVE! Maryland Casinos +Hotels sponsor Pride by the River at Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion today until 8 p.m.
La Loca: Memorial Day Edition
Sunday, May 28
7 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Website
Enjoy Bunker’s LGBTQ Latinx night tonight.
Flashy Memorial Day Weekend
Sunday, May 28
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
DJ Twin and Dean Sullivan bring the music for the Flashy Memorial Day Weekend edition tonight.
The PRIDE Sunday Night
Sunday, May 28
11 p.m.-4 a.m.
Space DC
1355 U Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Have a night out at DC Black Pride’s main nightlife event at Space DC.
Pride in the Park
Monday, May 29
12-7 p.m.
Fort Dupont Park
Minnesota Avenue, S.E.
Free
Website
The annual cookout and festival at Fort Dupont Park will be held on Monday.
Reign Drag Variety Show
Monday, May 29
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Second floor
Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.
Roof Top Closeout Party
Monday, May 29
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Public Bar Live
1214 18th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
DC Black Pride ends with a party at Public Bar Live on Monday.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, May 29
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt out your favorite showtunes among friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 30
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Hang out with friends with a game of trivia at JR.’s that isn’t too hard or too easy.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 31
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No Cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party
Thursday, June 1
6-8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade holds a party for the release of this year’s DC Brau Pride Pils at Red Bear Brewing on Thursday.
Inaugural Latinx Orgullo Reception
Thursday, June 1
7:30-9 p.m.
The REACH at the Kennedy Center
2700 F Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook | Tickets
The Latinx History Project presents the Latinx Orgullo Reception at the Kennedy Center on Thursday.
Latinx Pride Party
Thursday, June 1
10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Website
The Latinx History Project holds The DC Latinx Pride Party at Bunker on Thursday.
The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers Exhibition
Friday, June 2
5-7 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade cordially invite you to the opening of The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers.
DC’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of countless individuals throughout the years. In recognition of their indomitable courage and resilience, an inspiring exhibition titled “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers” will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, DC.
Pride Painting with Goats
Friday, June 2
6-7 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
3313 Arlington Boulevard
Arlington, Va.
$45
Facebook | Eventbrite
Paint on a canvass alongside the herd from Walnut Creek Farm will attend to provide inspiration, pets, cuddles, snuggles, and love. A teacher will be present to guide you in your Pride painting.
Pride on the Porch Festival
Friday, June 2
6-9 p.m. / performances 7:30
Creative Suitland Arts Center
4719 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, Md.
Facebook | Eventbrite | Website
The Creative Suitland Arts Center presents Pride on the Porch in Suitland, Md. on Friday. The outdoor festival will feature live performances, a block party, a family and children’s activity area, vendors, resources, local businesses and more.
Kinky Bears
Friday, June 2
6-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Join the Kinky Bears at UPROAR for an evening with DJ Popperz and $18 bottomless Bud Light on tap.
LIYT Nights and Drag Duel
Friday, June 2
6:30 p.m.
Veterans Plaza
1 Veterans Place
Silver Spring, Md.
Free-$130
Facebook | Eventbrite
Enjoy a live entertainment event with comedy, music, dance and more.
Capital Pride Honors
Friday, June 2
7 p.m
Penn Social
801 E Street, N.W.
$25-$60
Facebook | Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its annual awards ceremony at Penn Social on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Watch Party
Friday, June 2
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party
Friday, June 2
8-11:59 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday.
Capital Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party
Friday, June 2
9 p.m.-3 a.m.
A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
21+ / Free
Facebook
Capital Pride has its official Pride Womxn’s Kickoff party at A League of Her Own on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Kickoff Social
Friday, June 2
7 p.m.
The Commentary
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a get-together at The Commentary in Arlington on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 2
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
The popular Drag Underground show is held at Dupont Underground on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch
Saturday, June 3
10 a.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.
Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 7th Street, S.E.
$38
Eventbrite
Logan Stone leads a Wild N’ Wacky Drag Brunch at Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Saturday with two showings.
Journey to Josiah’s Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Avenue, N.E.
$20
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts a drag brunch fundraiser at The Eleanor DC on Saturday.
DC Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
12-5 p.m.
Lima Twist
1411 K Street, N.W.
21+ / $23
Eventbrite
The DC Drag Show has moved from Harlot DC to Lima Twist for an upscale drag experience every Saturday at noon.
Baltimore Trans Pride
Saturday, June 3
12-9 p.m.
2117 North Charles Street
Baltimore, Md.
Facebook
The Baltimore Trans Pride 2023 Grand March is to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday along North Charles Street between 22nd and 23rd. The Block Party continues at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m.
Afterparties are scheduled at The Crown (1901 North Charles Street) and Ottobar (2549 North Howard Street). Baltimore Safe Haven also hosts a kickoff ball on Friday, June 2 at 2640 Saint Paul Street at 6 p.m.
Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-5 p.m.
Inner West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Facebook
Annapolis Pride holds its annual parade and festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-5 p.m. on Inner West Street in Annapolis, Md.
Reston Pride Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-6 p.m.
1209 Washington Plaza
Lake Anne Plaza
Reston, Va.
Facebook
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival will be held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday.
Spirits & Beer Showcase with Republic Restoratives & DC Brau
Saturday, June 3
1-4 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$22
Eventbrite
Join the Washington Blade and guest DJ Chord to taste and learn about local offerings from DC-based distillery Republic Restoratives and brewery DC Brau.
Alexandria Pride
Saturday, June 3
2-5 p.m.
Alexandria City Hall
301 King Street
Website
The Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force presents the sixth annual Alexandria Pride at Alexandria City Hall in Market Square of Old Town Alexandria, Va. on Saturday.
Queering Sound
Saturday, June 3
2 p.m.
Rhizome DC
2969 Maple Street, N.W.
$10-$20
Facebook | Tickets
The QU23 music showcase features Afrofuturism, sonic deconstruction of 20th New Musik and experimental music by queer artists and allies on Saturday, June 3 at Rhizome DC.
Drag Story Hour w/D’Manda Martini
Saturday, June 3
3:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s Drag Story Hour at Red Bear Brewing on Saturday.
Art Out Loud: A Rooftop Pride Party
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Selina Union Market
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
$25-$45
Facebook
District Fray presents the official Capital Pride event “Art Out Loud” Rooftop Pride Party at Selina on Saturday.
Tara Hoot’s Pride Bingo and a Show!
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a game of bingo and a show alongside Shelita Ramen on Saturday.
DC Rawhides Country Western Dancing
Saturday, June 3
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5 donation
Facebook
Learn how to do some Country Western dancing at Eastern Market on Saturday with the DC Rawhides.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Present: “DOLLY!”
Saturday, June 3
8-9:30 p.m.
and
Sunday, June 4
3-4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$20-$65
Facebook | Tickets
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a Dolly Parton-themed show at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
Pride Night OUT at the Washington Spirit
Saturday, June 3
8 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
Website
Team DC holds a Night OUT at Audi Field with the Washington Spirit on Saturday.
Pride Glitter Roll
Saturday, June 3
9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$15-$20
Facebook | Eventbrite
It’s time for a roller skating experience at Hook Hall. Enjoy the glitter and drink specials and bring your own skates.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, June 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.
Unity: A Call for Club Colors- A Highwaymen TNT Bar Nite
Saturday, June 3
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W
$15
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to don your leather, Levi’s, shorts, tanks and gear for a night of Pride fun.
BENT: Pride 2023
Saturday, June 3
10 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W
$25
Facebook
The 9:30 Club’s Pride party is always epic.
LGBTQ+ Pride Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, June 4
12 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a coffee and conversation gathering at As You Are on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo w/The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Sunday, June 4
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hold a bingo game at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday.
