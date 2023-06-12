South America
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade
Brazilian Congresswoman Erika Hilton among participants
Millions of people participated in São Paulo’s annual Pride parade that took place in the Brazilian city on Sunday.
Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a former São Paulo Municipal Councilwoman who is one of two openly transgender women elected to the Brazilian Congress last October, in a tweet said four million people participated in the parade that took place on the city’s Paulista Avenue.
“The world’s best LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade takes to Paulista Avenue, celebrating and demanding our rights,” said Hilton.
4 MILHÕES DE PESSOAS NA PARADA
A maior Parada do Orgulho LGBTQIA+ do mundo toma a Avenida Paulista, festejando e reivindicando nossos direitos.
🎥: @midianinja pic.twitter.com/7HvI2uayxD
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) June 11, 2023
“Everything was beautiful,” São Paulo LGBT+ Parade Vice President Renato Viterbo told the Washington Blade on Monday.
South America
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Glenn Greenwald announced husband’s death on Tuesday
Former Brazilian Congressman David Miranda died in a Rio de Janeiro hospital on Tuesday.
Media reports indicate Miranda, 37, had been in the intensive care unit for nine months with a gastrointestinal infection. His husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, announced Miranda’s death on his Twitter page.
“His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU,” tweeted Greenwald. “He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends.”
It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow.
His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wtRvGyJyGl
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda, who would have turned 38 on Wednesday, was born in Rio’s Jacarezinho favela.
Greenwald on his Twitter account noted Miranda’s neighbor adopted him after his mother died when he was 5.
“That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it,” said Greenwald. “He was key to the (Edward) Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion and force of life.”
That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it. He was key to the Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life. pic.twitter.com/i84GWmJrbI
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda and Greenwald met on a Rio beach in 2005. The two men in 2017 adopted two brothers.
Miranda in 2016 won a seat on the Rio Muncipal Council. His friend, bisexual Rio Municipal Councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were assassinated on March 14, 2018, in the city’s Lapa neighborhood.
Miranda in 2019 succeeded Jean Wyllys, who is openly gay, after death threats prompted him to resign from Congress and flee Brazil. Miranda last year announced he would not seek re-election.
“My condolences to Glenn Greenwald and relatives for the loss of David Miranda,” tweeted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “[He was] a young man with an extraordinary trajectory who left too soon.”
Michelle Seixas, the national political coordinator of Articulação Brasileira de Lésbicas (Brazilian Articulation of Lesbians), a group that advocates on behalf of lesbians in Brazil, told the Washington Blade that Miranda’s death is “still hard to believe.” Other Brazilian activists, advocacy groups and politicians also mourned the late-congressman.
“I just received the sad news of the death of colleague David Miranda, a former federal congressman for the PSOL (Socialism and Liberty Party) and LGBT activist,” said Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a transgender woman who represents São Paulo. “My love and solidarity with your family and friends. Rest in peace, David!”
Acabo de receber a triste notícia do falecimento do colega David Miranda, ex Deputado Federal pelo PSOL e ativista LGBT. Meu abraço e solidariedade à seus familiares e amigos. Descanse em paz, David!
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) May 9, 2023
Franco’s widow, Rio Municipal Councilwoman Mônica Benício, also paid tribute to Miranda.
“David Miranda — one of the greatest loves I’ve ever had in my life,” said Benício in a tweet that included a picture of her kissing Miranda. “We were so obsessed with each other that we made a promise to die together one day because we didn’t want to live without our friendship, but David couldn’t wait. He leaves us on the eve of his birthday.”
David Miranda – um dos maiores amores que eu já tive na vida. Éramos tão obcecados um pelo outro que fizemos uma promessa de morremos juntos um dia porque não queríamos viver sem a nossa amizade. Mas David não conseguiu esperar. Ele nos deixa às véspera de seu aniversário. ➕ pic.twitter.com/X6dGCpCaw1
— Monica Benicio (@monica_benicio) May 9, 2023
Gui Mohallem, co-founder and director of VoteLGBT, a group that seeks to increase the number of LGBTQ and intersex people in Brazilian politics, also mourned Miranda.
“It’s a great, great, great loss,” Mohallem told the Blade on Tuesday.
South America
Biden, Lula reiterate support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
Two presidents met at the White House on Friday
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday in a joint statement issued after they met at the White House reiterated their support of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“Both leaders noted they continue to reject extremism and violence in politics, condemned hate speech, and reaffirmed their intention to build societal resilience to disinformation and agreed to work together on these issues,” reads the statement. “They discussed common objectives of advancing the human rights agenda through cooperation and coordination on such issues as social inclusion and labor rights, gender equality, racial equity and justice and the protection of the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”
Biden and Da Silva, among other things, committed to “reinvigorating the U.S.-Brazil Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality to mutually benefit marginalized racial, ethnic and indigenous communities, including people of African descent, in both countries.”
The Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry posted the statement on its website.
The meeting took place roughly a month after thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed their country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace. The insurrection took place a week after Da Silva’s inauguration.
Da Silva, a member of the leftist Workers’ Party, was Brazil’s president from 2003-2010. He defeated Bolsonaro, a member of the right-wing Liberal Party, in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election that took place last October.
Bolsonaro — who has not publicly acknowledged he lost the election and flew to Florida two days before Da Silva’s inauguration — while in office faced sharp criticism over his rhetoric against LGBTQ and intersex Brazilians and other marginalized groups. Bolsonaro, among other things, also said people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are at increased risk for AIDS.
Julian Rodrigues, who coordinated the Workers’ Party’s National Working Group from 2006-2012, during a previous interview with the Washington Blade noted Da Silva in 2014 launched the Health Ministry’s “Brazil without Homophobia” campaign. Da Silva also created the Culture Ministry’s Diversity Secretariat that, among other things, worked to make Brazilian law enforcement more LGBTQ-friendly.
Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a Black travesti and former sex worker who is one of two openly transgender women in the Brazilian Congress, last October after her election told the Blade during an interview in São Paulo that Da Silva’s victory over Bolsonaro is “an important step for democracy.”
South America
Indigenous transgender woman in Chile champions her communities
Claudia Ancapán Quilape fought six years for legal recognition
Being a transgender woman in South America is not easy when her average life expectancy in the continent is 35 years. It is even more difficult for those who are of indigenous descent.
Claudia Ancapán Quilape, an indigenous trans woman with a Huilliche father and a Mapuche mother, has turned her fate around.
Ancapán is 46-years-old and lives in Recoleta in the Chilean capital of Santiago. She is a midwife who works in a private clinic and recently earned a master’s degree in health. Ancapán is working on another master’s degree in gender and will soon begin a doctorate in public policy.
She is also a spokesperson for Salud Trans para Chile, a trans rights group, and participates in Santiago’s “LGBTQA+ Roundtable.”
Ancapán for six years fought to have her identity legally recognized, long before Chile passed its Gender Identity Law. She won that battle on May 20, 2014, and Ancapán later lobbied lawmakers to approve the statute.
The road on which Ancapán traveled in order to become a woman has been difficult.
“I am a person who has had to struggle with being a woman, trans and indigenous,” she told the Washington Blade.
In addition to the discrimination she suffered, a group of neo-Nazis in 2005 attacked her in Valdivia, a city in southern Chile where she was studying. The attack, which could have cost her her life, motivated her to become a queer rights activist.
Ancapán told the Blade her family’s indigenous culture allowed her to be herself in private since she was a child. Outside of her home, however, she had to pretend to be a man.
“My family allowed me to develop myself and that changed my life,” she told the Blade. “I was always a woman to my father, mother and siblings because my parents were not prejudiced against it. However, they protected me from society and I acted like a man once I walked out the door of my house because people outside our culture would not understand.”
Most indigenous groups in South America did not view LGBTQ people negatively before European colonization. They included them in their respective communities and respected them.
European colonizers exterminated many of them and buried their culture.
“Christopher Columbus arrived on his ship with religious cultural impositions that were imposed and everything was turned into sin,” Ancapán told the Blade. “If you review the history of our native peoples in Chile, they stand out because they had no conflict with homosexuality or gender identity.”
Since ancestral times there were “machis” called “weyes,” who had an important social and spiritual role within a Mapuche community. They were known for their ambiguous gender roles that could vary from feminine to masculine. “Weyes” could also incorporate feminine elements that had a sacred connotation and were allowed to have same-sex relations with younger men.
The “machi weyes” until the 18th century had a lot of authority and influence because they were recognized as a person with “two souls.”
“Pre-Columbian cultures saw the integrality of the human being linked to nature, so sexuality was an integral part of a whole (person),” explained Ancapán. “So it was not so sinful to fall in love or love a person of the same sex or for a person to present themselves with an identity different from the one they should have biologically.”
“That makes me respect my indigenous background,” she emphasized. “That’s why I am so proud of who I am and of my native belonging.”
According to Elisa Loncón, the former president of Chile’s Constitutional Constitution and a leading expert in Mapudungun, the Mapuche people’s native language, the Mapuche always recognized LGBTQ and intersex people through their language. Gay men were categorized as “weyes” and lesbian women were known as “alka zomos.” “Zomo wenxu” meant “woman man,” while “wenxu zomo” translated to “man woman.”
There is currently no indigenous LGBTQ or intersex organization in Chile, but Ancapán noted there are queer people who are indigenous.
“I know Diaguita people. I am also aware that there are trans Easter Islanders. I have Mapuche friends who are trans. And lately I made a friendship with an indigenous person who lives with two spirits,” she said.
Ancapán said two-spirit is “a category of gender identity that is not well known in Chile, but it is linked to native people.”
“In fact, they have always been there, but very little is known about it. This is related to the native peoples of pre-Columbian America, where they saw identity and gender as a way of life where they saw identity and the expression of sexuality as distinct,” she explained to the Blade.
Many people who claim to be two-spirit say they feel neither male nor female, escaping from the traditional gender binary.
“These manifestations are also in the indigenous peoples of Canada and Mexico,” said Ancapán. “They are known more in the north of North America. Two-spirit is basically spiritually associated, where two identities, two spirits, coexist in you. And that speaks of breaking down the binary system.”
“So these manifestations come from the integral vision of different sexuality and from the acceptance that existed in some cultures about sexual and gender dissidence,” she further stressed.
“I believe in nature and the power of the elements,” added Ancapán. “I am very close to my culture that talks about the connection with the spiritual of nature and the respect for nature. And from that point of view it linked me to my original people, to my native peoples.”
Iceland becomes latest country to ban conversion therapy
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
PHOTOS: RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party
PHOTOS: Pride Run
D.C. Pride officials monitoring Canadian wildfire smoke conditions
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
DeSantis is public enemy No. 1 of the LGBTQ community
White House debuts new actions to protect the LGBTQ community
Drag legend Ella Fitzgerald returns to the stage for Capital Pride festival
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
D.C. Pride officials monitoring Canadian wildfire smoke conditions
-
The White House2 days ago
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
-
Opinions5 days ago
DeSantis is public enemy No. 1 of the LGBTQ community
-
The White House5 days ago
White House debuts new actions to protect the LGBTQ community
-
a&e features4 days ago
Drag legend Ella Fitzgerald returns to the stage for Capital Pride festival
-
Movies2 days ago
Two new int’l films remind us why Pride is still important
-
Africa3 days ago
South Africa retail giant supports Pride month despite customer backlash
-
Congress4 days ago
Dina Titus introduces bill to require U.S. to promote LGBTQ, intersex rights abroad