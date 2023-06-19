Virginia
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
State Del. Marcus Simon joins activists outside Luther Jackson Middle School
Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, a pro-LGBTQ activist organization, held a rally outside of the Fairfax County School Board meeting at Luther Jackson Middle School on June 15. The rally was held to call attention to the mounting racist and anti-LGBTQ incidents reported in Northern Virginia schools this year.
Approximately 50 community activists participated in the peaceful FCPS Pride rally. Speakers at the event included state Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church); Robert Rigby, FCPS Pride president; David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia Local 512; and David Walrod, educator and president of the Fairfax County Association of Teachers.
“We’ve got a Pride flag burning at one school, anti-Semitic symbols at another school,” Rigby warned the crowd. “Homophobic and anti-trans remarks written on another school. Racist comments written on another school. So these are bright and vivid symbols of hate brought during this season. But students and parents and staff are here to say that these sorts of things are unwelcome in our schools.”
Rigby referred to anti-LGBTQ reported incidents occurring at Falls Church and West Potomac High Schools this year as well as other hate incidents against racial and ethnic groups.
The speakers and activists at the rally were generally supportive of the Fairfax County School Board, but called for vigilance against acts of hate.
“We are not doing enough,” admonished Rigby. “I call on the school board to be leaders: to stand up on their bully pulpit to say to our students, ‘you are welcome here unabashedly, unashamedly. We love you for who you are.'”
“As educators it is our job to make sure that every child comes into our classroom and feels safe,” Walrod, a special education teacher at Lake Braddock Secondary School, said.
Walrod concluded, “To all of our students, we see you, we welcome you, we want you to belong here.”
Virginia
FCPS Pride to hold rally before school board meeting
Thursday event in response to ‘hate incidents’ in county schools
FCPS Pride on Thursday will hold a rally at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church.
The rally will take place from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Fairfax County School Board will meet inside Luther Jackson Middle School immediately after the rally. FCPS Pride in a press release notes school board members are expected to issue a Pride month proclamation.
The FCPS Pride press release notes “hate incidents” that include the burning of a Pride flag, anti-Semitic graffiti, racist and anti-immigrant harassment “have been accelerating in” Fairfax County Public Schools.
“We demand by our presence that the system take action,” reads the press release.
Virginia
Anti-LGBTQ activists protest Fairfax City Pride event
Stacy Langton organized demonstration
The Fairfax City Council declared June as LGBTQ Pride Month, with a celebration planned at Old Town Hall on Saturday to include a drag queen performance. Outside of the event in front of the building roughly two dozen people gathered in protest of the city’s Pride event.
According to the local conservative right publication the Washington Examiner, the protest was coordinated by Stacy Langton, a Fairfax County resident who gained notoriety for leading a group of parents protesting two controversial LGBTQ-themed books available in high school libraries in September 2021 that Langton falsely claimed promoted pedophilia.
The Fairfax County School Board, and officials with Fairfax County Public Schools announced they had removed the books from the school libraries to reassess their suitability for high school students.
At the time the Washington Blade reported: “I’m not one of those activist moms or disgruntled moms,” Langton stated in an interview with Fox News. “This is not about being anti-gay, anti-trans or whatever. I would have been there and said every single word I said if this had been the depiction of a heterosexual couple with heterosexual acts — pornography is pornography and I don’t care what the gender is.”
Langton also appeared in several ads for now Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin during his 2021 gubernatorial election.
Also appearing at the protest were members of the Southern Poverty Law Center-listed hate group, Public Advocate of the United States, and its leader, Eugene Delgaudio.
The Examiner reported that Fairfax Mayor Catherine Read, who was attending the event, told the tabloid that the city is paying for the event. Other sponsors of the event include George Mason University and Fairfax Ace Hardware.
The announcement from the city published online stated:
FAIRFAX PRIDE
Saturday, June 3rd
5PM – 10PM
Old Town Hall
3999 University Drive, Fairfax
The city of Fairfax and Mason are thrilled to host its inaugural “Fairfax Pride” event on June 3rd, 2023!
While Pride is celebrated 365 days of the year, it’s most recognized during the month of June. Pride Month evolved out of the 1969 Stonewall Riots and has since become a time to reflect and celebrate both the progress and the people of the LGBTQIA+ community.
This collaborative event will kick off In Old Town Hall with informational vendors from both Mason campus and the NOVA area, as well as children’s activities, such as face-painting, Fairy Hair, crafts and more! Later in the evening, a warm welcome will be given by representatives from both the city of Fairfax and Mason, to commemorate this exciting new event. The event will conclude with a dance party featuring several drag queen performances throughout the evening.
All are invited and welcome to attend!
Virginia
Danica Roem condemns Zooey Zephyr censure
Transgender Mont. lawmaker filed lawsuit on Monday
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) on Monday condemned the censure of Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr after she criticized her fellow lawmakers over their support of an anti-transgender bill.
“Censuring Rep. Zephyr is by all evidence an arbitrary and capricious abuse of power by a Republican supermajority whose ‘Freedom Caucus’ members on April 18 — without condemnation or censure for breaking decorum — also insisted on disrespecting her by ‘deliberately’ (as noted by the AP on April 19) misgendering her because they refuse to acknowledge the identities of their trans constituents, let alone their colleague,” Roem told the Washington Blade in a statement.
Roem in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in a state legislature in the U.S. Roem the following year became the first out trans state legislator to win re-election in the country.
Montana Republicans last week banned Zephyr, a trans woman who represents House District in the Montana House of Representatives, from the chamber floor after she criticized them over their support of a bill that bans gender-affirming health care for children.
Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on April 28 signed the measure, even though his nonbinary child had urged him to veto it. Zephyr on Monday filed a lawsuit that challenges her censure.
“Given the precedent established and repeatedly re-established, there is no justification for depriving the people of District 100 their equal representation in the state House,” Roem told the Blade. “Their representative’s full rights and privileges of the floor should be reinstated immediately.”
Manassas Democrat running for state Senate
Roem last May announced she is running to represent Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Robert Ruffolo, one of the Republicans who hopes to challenge Roem, has made a series of anti-trans comments on his Twitter account. These include asking a Twitter user who said “trans women are natural women” and “trans women are biological women” whether they are saying “God made a mistake by creating you as a male?”
“We know what we’re up against in this race,” Roem told the Blade on April 23 during an interview before the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund’s National Champagne Brunch that took place at the JW Marriott Hotel in D.C. “We know it is absolutely going to get personal, as well as its going to get on policy. We know that there’s going to be a lot at stake.”
Democrats currently have a 22-18 majority in the Virginia Senate, and they blocked the 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session.
“That is the only thing keeping Virginia from being in the same league as West Virginia, as Kentucky, as you’re about to see in North Carolina now that they got their supermajority, as you’re seeing in South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma,” said Roem. “It gets worse, right? Arkansas, another one. Missouri, geez their attorney general is now trying to block trans care for adults.”
“The only thing that’s keeping us from that is that four seat majority,” she added.
Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who presides over the state Senate, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are both Republicans. Roem told the Blade the governor this cycle is going to try and flip the “state legislature of a Democratic-voting state.”
The Senate Health Subcommittee earlier this year killed state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Colonial Heights)’s bill that would have banned transition-related health care for trans youth.
Roem in 2020 introduced a bill that bans Virginia health care providers from discriminating against their patients based on their gender identity. Then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed the measure into law. Roem noted to the Blade that Chase’s measure would have repealed the statute.
“I’m not saying that we were in imminent danger of that bill,” said Roem, referring to Chase’s bill. “If they (Republicans) have majorities in both chambers and they have this governor, that bill passes. That bill might be introduced by a different member, but that bill passes.”
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Eswatini Supreme Court rules government must allow advocacy group to register
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
PHOTOS: Eastern Panhandle Pride
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Blade wins journalism awards
Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
-
News4 days ago
Blade wins journalism awards
-
Autos4 days ago
Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
-
The White House3 days ago
Rose Montoya apologizes for topless stunt at White House
-
Delaware4 days ago
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
-
Health4 days ago
Gay, bi men have better heart health scores than straight men: study
-
Montana4 days ago
Man sentenced for federal hate crime after attempting anti-LGBTQ mass shooting
-
Rehoboth Beach4 days ago
Rehoboth restaurant target of small Christian protest