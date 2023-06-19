FCPS Pride holds school board rally

Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, a pro-LGBTQ activist organization, held a rally outside of the Fairfax County School Board meeting at Luther Jackson Middle School on June 15. The rally was held to call attention to the mounting racist and anti-LGBTQ incidents reported in Northern Virginia schools this year.

Approximately 50 community activists participated in the peaceful FCPS Pride rally. Speakers at the event included state Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church); Robert Rigby, FCPS Pride president; David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia Local 512; and David Walrod, educator and president of the Fairfax County Association of Teachers.

“We’ve got a Pride flag burning at one school, anti-Semitic symbols at another school,” Rigby warned the crowd. “Homophobic and anti-trans remarks written on another school. Racist comments written on another school. So these are bright and vivid symbols of hate brought during this season. But students and parents and staff are here to say that these sorts of things are unwelcome in our schools.”

Rigby referred to anti-LGBTQ reported incidents occurring at Falls Church and West Potomac High Schools this year as well as other hate incidents against racial and ethnic groups.

The speakers and activists at the rally were generally supportive of the Fairfax County School Board, but called for vigilance against acts of hate.

“We are not doing enough,” admonished Rigby. “I call on the school board to be leaders: to stand up on their bully pulpit to say to our students, ‘you are welcome here unabashedly, unashamedly. We love you for who you are.'”

“As educators it is our job to make sure that every child comes into our classroom and feels safe,” Walrod, a special education teacher at Lake Braddock Secondary School, said.

Walrod concluded, “To all of our students, we see you, we welcome you, we want you to belong here.”