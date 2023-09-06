Politics
Maxine Waters criticizes House Republicans over proposed cuts to HIV/AIDS programs
Calif. Democrat spoke at U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in D.C.
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Wednesday sharply criticized House Republicans over their proposed cuts to HIV/AIDS prevention programs.
The California Democrat who represents the state’s 43rd Congressional District in a speech she delivered at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS in D.C. noted the House Appropriations Committee’s Fiscal Year 2024 Labor, Health, Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill would cut $767 million from domestic HIV/AIDS programs.
Waters said the bill would cut funds to fight HIV/AIDS among underrepresented groups by 53 percent and “completely eliminates” funding for “Minority AIDS Initiative activities within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.” Waters also noted the appropriations measure “eliminates funding” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative, the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program and community health centers.
“The cuts to the Minority AIDS Initiative will exacerbate racial disparities and the elimination of the (Ending the) HIV Epidemic Initiative,” said Waters.
Waters also criticized House Republicans for “refusing to authorize” the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.” The California Democrat said ending PEPFAR “would endanger the lives of millions of people around the world who are living with HIV and endanger the lives of millions more who are at risk.”
“Moreover, it would compromise United States leadership on global health issues,” added Waters. “These programs used to have widespread support. It’s shameful that House Republicans are now trying to eliminate them. We cannot allow these cuts to pass. We cannot compromise. We will not give up.”
U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are among those who Waters criticized by name in her speech.
“I will speak truth to power. I want to use words that they will understand. Hell no! We won’t go! We are not going to give up,” said Waters. “That’s the people’s money. You can’t decide who you’re going to spend it on and not who you’re going to spend it on.”
More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the National Minority AIDS Council-organized conference that will end on Saturday. This year’s theme is “A Love Letter to Black Women.”
“We need a love letter to Black women,” said Waters. “We need it not only from this conference. We need it from our families often times. We need it from our communities. We need it from the churches that we give so much attention to and give our resources to and don’t really get it back. We need a love letter coming from all over this country for what we have suffered, for what we have endured, for the way that we have been denied and for the way that we have been ostracized.”
Waters in her speech specifically praised former Massachusetts Congressman Barney Frank and the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) for their work in support of LGBTQ rights and efforts to combat HIV/AIDS. Waters also thanked Jewel Thais-Williams, who opened Catch One, a bar and restaurant on Los Angeles’ Pico Boulevard that became a refuge for people with HIV/AIDS.
“They had nowhere to gather, nowhere to go, nowhere to be recognized as people who needed support,” said Waters.
B. Kaye Hayes, deputy assistant secretary for infectious disease in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health who is also the executive director of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, is among those who are expected to speak at the conference. Mark S. King, an HIV/AIDS activist and blogger who published “My Fabulous Disease: Chronicles of a Gay Survivor” on Sept. 1, is scheduled to talk on Thursday.
Cal Benn contributed to this story.
Politics
Urged to lift ban on Log Cabin Republicans, Texas GOP chair responds with gif of state flag
Texas to host 2028 Republican National Convention
Richard Grenell, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, urged the Texas GOP to lift its ban on the conservative LGBTQ group Log Cabin Republicans.
“The Texas Republican Party bans Logcabin, the gay conservative group with 80 chapters across the US,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Texas is the only state that bans us from their state convention.”
Grenell, whose post came in response to the news announced Friday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that his state will host the 2028 Republican National Convention, added the convention “should not be in Texas if this ban remains.”
Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi responded with a gif of The Lone Star Flag waving in the wind.
Asked for comment, Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran shared a post by the group on X that reads, “Inclusion wins. @TexasGOP has five years to get it right…clock starts now.”
Politics
First GOP debate sees abortion dominating other non-economic issues
LGBTQ comments largely focused on school policies and athletics
Among the non-economic issues discussed by the eight candidates who appeared on stage Wednesday night for the first Republican Party 2024 presidential primary debate, abortion loomed larger than other topics including LGBTQ rights.
The Fox News moderators asked each GOP hopeful to share their positions on a federal law governing access to the procedure, with only two – South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence – pledging to support a 15-week ban.
“We cannot let states like California, New York, and Illinois have abortions on demand up until the day of birth,” said Scott, who called the 15-week limit the “minimum” restriction he would support.
The proposal is “an idea whose time has come,” Pence said, adding, “We appointed three conservatives to the Supreme Court who gave Americans a new beginning for the right to life,” a reference to last year’s Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade.
Former President Donald Trump, who appointed those justices, did not attend the debate. The latest polls show he is leading the other candidates by a wide margin, with 56 percent support among likely Republican primary voters compared to 10 percent each for the candidates tied for second place, both of whom participated in the debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Hours before the event began, the South Carolina Supreme Court allowed the legislature’s six-week abortion ban to take effect. The state’s former Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as U.N. ambassador under Trump, struck a more measured tone — asserting that she is “unapologetically pro-life” but lamenting that the High Court’s “unelected justices did not need to decide something this personal.”
Haley accused her rivals of misrepresenting the political challenges that would come with passage of a federal ban, which would require a 60-vote majority in the Senate that she stated is not a realistic expectation.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who had signed a six-week abortion ban, came out against proposals for a federal prohibition by the Congress.
Also sharing the stage were former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The debate was moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
Candidates who discussed LGBTQ matters focused on education policies
“In Florida, we eliminated critical race theory from our K-12 schools, we eliminated gender ideology from our K-12 schools,” DeSantis said. “We need education in this country, not indoctrination in this country.”
Haley again reiterated her opposition to allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams, proclaiming that “biological boys don’t belong in locker rooms of any of our girls,” an issue that Fox host MacCallum noted, Haley had once called “the women’s issue of our time.”
“In North Dakota, we’ve made a priority of protecting women’s sports, and we’ve done that in our state,” Burgum said, referencing the anti-trans sports ban he signed in April. At the same time, he hedged that “the idea that every school district and state and every teacher is somehow indoctrinating people is just false.”
In his closing statements, Ramaswamy said “there are two genders,” along with other proclamations like “God is real,” “reverse racism is racism,” and “The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man.”
Other references to LGBTQ issues were more ambiguous.
Haley, for instance, said “There’s a lot of crazy woke things happening in these schools,” arguing “We need transparency in the classroom because parents should never have to wonder what’s being said or taught to their children in the classroom.”
“If God made you a man, you play sports against men,” Scott said in his closing statement, a possible reference to policies allowing transgender student athletes to compete on teams consistent with their gender identities.
Responding to a question about the 91 felony counts against Trump, Scott addressed what he called “the weaponization of the Department of Justice against political opponents, but also against parents who show up at school board meetings,” adding, “They’re called, under this DOJ, ‘domestic terrorists.'”
Other elected Republicans including DeSantis have made similar claims over the past few years, beginning with the discovery of a one-page memo issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021, which concerned coordination with local law enforcement after widespread reports of threats by parents against school board members, administrators and teachers over COVID-19 policies.
DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw spoke out against the arrest of a parent for protesting “a Loudoun school’s coverup of his 14-year-old daughter’s sexual assault by a transgender classmate in her school bathroom,” an account later revealed to be untrue.
Ramaswamy
The only candidate on stage with no experience serving in government, Ramaswamy’s remarks often presented himself to be more conservative politically than his opponents.
“Let us be honest as Republicans, the climate change agenda is a hoax,” he said, later claiming that “fossil fuels are a requirement for prosperity.”
During an interview with right-wing pundit and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired last week, Ramaswamy likened the beliefs by proponents of LGBTQ rights and climate change activists to the ideologies of people in religious cults, bent on effectuating “a broader vision that defines itself in opposition to the American vision, to the American way of life.”
Ramaswamy also distinguished himself as the only candidate on stage who pledged to pardon Trump if he is elected president. Others, by contrast, focused on leveling accusations about the weaponization of law enforcement against conservatives, arguing that Republicans should move on from the matters being litigated against the former president, including over his role in the January 6 insurrection, defending Pence for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 election, or – in Christie’s case – asserting that “Whether or not you believe that criminal charges [against Trump] are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.”
Baier noted Ramaswamy’s pledge to abolish federal administrative agencies including the U.S. Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the IRS, and the Department of Commerce.
In a possible reference to his pledge, Ramaswamy concluded his closing statement with the message that “There are three branches of government, not four. And the U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedom in human history — that is what won us the American revolution, that is what will win us the revolution of 2024.”
Politics
Ramaswamy: ‘cult-like’ LGBTQ community threatens ‘modern order’
GOP presidential candidates to debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night
Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the LGBTQ community seeks to “create an us-versus-them destruction of modern order” by bringing together otherwise incompatible ideas about sexual and gender minorities under one group identity.
Beliefs systems which support the housing of different social and political advocacy goals under the banner of LGBTQ rights constitute “cult-like” dogmas “with no obligation to logic,” he told right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson during an interview that was streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week.
Ramaswamy claimed the LGBTQ rights movement’s existence is perpetuated by ideas that are based in faith rather than facts because its core premises are irreconcilably “in tension” with each other. For instance, he said, “most lesbians don’t like gay men and vice versa,” while “trans [identities are] this totally weird separate thing.”
The movement presupposes that sexual orientation is innate from birth despite the absence of a “gay gene” while simultaneously arguing “sex is completely fluid over the course of your life, even though there is a definitive sex chromosome,” Ramaswamy said, arguing these ideas are fundamentally incompatible.
The Pride flag is an example of “symbology” and “idolatry” supporting the “religious” beliefs held by LGBTQ people or represented in the LGBTQ rights movement, Ramaswamy said, adding, “they then they had to make the trans flag, the upgraded version, the golden idol,” referring to the Progress Pride flag.
As with advocacy around climate issues and “radical woke-ism,” Ramaswamy characterized “LGBTQIA+-ism” as part of “a broader vision that defines itself in opposition to the American vision, to the American way of life.”
“What does it mean,” Ramaswamy asked, “to be an individual rather than riding a tectonic plate of group identity? What does it mean to be a member of a family, a nuclear family with a mother and a father, that by definition brought you into this world?”
Carlson’s discussion about LGBTQ topics with Ramaswamy began with a clip that made headlines last week in which the candidate answered a voter’s question about LGBTQ rights by claiming, “I don’t have a negative view of same-sex couples, but I do have a negative view of a tyranny of the minority.”
Ramaswamy continued, “I don’t think that somebody who’s religious should be forced to officiate a wedding that they disagree with. I don’t think somebody who is a woman who’s worked really hard for her achievements should be forced to compete against a biological man in a swim competition. I don’t think that somebody who’s a woman that respects her bodily autonomy and dignity should be forced to change clothes in a locker room with a man.”
Slated to appear on stage Wednesday night for the Republican Party’s first presidential primary debate, Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are expected to take the most heat from their rivals after an Emerson College poll last week found them tied for second place, each with 10 percent.
Still ahead with 56 percent is former President Donald Trump, who declined to participate and will instead join Carlson for an interview scheduled to air on X just as the eight qualifying GOP hopefuls take the stage in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET.