Obituary
Janne Marie Harrelson dies at 70
Worked for 32 years at Gallaudet University
Janne Marie Harrelson died Aug. 23 from ovarian cancer while in hospice care in Rockville, Md. She was 70.
Harrelson left an indelible mark on those who knew and loved her as a kind and generous person, according to a statement released by family. “Her thoughtfulness was legendary. Her home office remains filled with personal mementos and birthday and anniversary cards she kept ready so that her many connections could be nurtured.”
The oldest of five siblings, Harrelson was born in Fort Slocum, N.Y. Being in a Navy family meant that growing up, Harrelson rarely lived in one location for more than two years. Long Beach, Calif.; Japan; Hawaii; Key West, Fla.; Kernersville, NC; New Orleans, La.; various spots in Virginia; and Pensacola, Fla., were all considered “home” at various points in Janne’s life. Following in her father’s footsteps, Harrelson attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology. She followed up with a master’s in higher education administration/student personnel administration from Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Harrelson moved in 1978 to the Washington, D.C., area and began what became a 32-year career at Gallaudet University and the affiliated Model Secondary School for the Deaf and Laurent Clerc National Deaf Education Center. Although she didn’t know American Sign Language when she was first hired, Harrelson quickly became highly knowledgeable in the language and in deaf culture and deaf education. She retired from Gallaudet in 2010 after serving in multiple leading positions, the final ones being director, National Mission Planning, and director of the nationwide Gallaudet University Regional Centers. Throughout her tenure at Gallaudet, Harrelson made lifelong professional and personal relationships that she cherished, according to the statement.
Harrelson met her life partner in 1978 through their participation in the D.C. Area Feminist Chorus. They married on March 9, 2010, the first day that D.C. recognized marriage equality.
Her greatest love and gift was her singing. Harrelson’s graceful soprano voice was part of multiple ensembles, including Sing Out Key West!, the (UNC) Carolina Choir, the DC Area Feminist Chorus, Brock and the Rockets a cappella group, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring choir, and Not What You Think a cappella group. She was also often asked to be a singer with other performers, which gave her immense pleasure.
Harrelson had many hobbies, including scrapbooking, which combined her passion for photography, connecting people through memories and experiences, and artistic and creative freedom. She also did needlepoint, a skill she learned from her mother and grandmother and shared with aunts and cousins. She was an active volunteer with the Capital-area team of AFS Intercultural Exchange until she was no longer able due to her illness. Harrelson expanded the scope of AFS to welcome international deaf students to local school communities, which positively affected the lives of many young people. In 2010, Janne and Deb and Lucy hosted a German exchange student, Johanna, and that connection became lifelong.
After Janne and Deb built their family through international adoption with their daughter Lucy, they became active with suburban Maryland international adoption groups and helped them to extend their outreach. Their family bonded with several others with adopted children and those relationships have remained lifelong. Harrelson was also an active leader and volunteer with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring over the 26 years of their family’s participation. Janne and Deb had deep roots in their former Silver Spring neighborhood, and beginning in 2021, in their new community in Rockville.
Harrelson was predeceased by her mother, Nancy (nee Bowling) Harrelson; father, Navy Capt. George David Harrelson (ret.); and infant brother John. She is survived by her wife, Deborah Weiner; daughter Lucy Youyou Jade Weiner Harrelson; brother George (Laura); brother Clay (Diane); brother Paul (Erin); and numerous close relatives in North Carolina and Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Silver Spring, 10309 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md. It will be interpreted in ASL and streamed.
Featured Local Savings
Obituary
James Crutchfield, longtime D.C. LGBTQ community leader, dies at 77
Beloved local activist remembered for extensive volunteer efforts
James “Hawk” Crutchfield, a U.S. Air Force veteran and career program analyst with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission who devoted more than 40 years to volunteer leadership work for at least eight D.C.-based LGBTQ organizations, died on July 29 of natural causes at his Dupont Circle area residence. He was 77.
Shortly after he moved to D.C. in 1976 following 12 years of service in the Air Force, including a tour in Vietnam, Crutchfield became involved in local LGBT organizations and in efforts to secure the rights of LGBTQ people in D.C. and across the country, according to the D.C. Rainbow History Project, for which Crutchfield was a co-founder in 2000.
A 2009 write-up on Crutchfield by the Rainbow History Project at the time it named him an LGBT Community Pioneer describes him as “a community builder, one of those hard-working people and a classic example of the busy person others ask to get things done.”
The biographical write-up says the long list of Crutchfield’s community endeavors and leadership efforts began around 1978 when he served as secretary for the D.C. LGBT supportive Metropolitan Community Church’s Prison Outreach Committee and volunteered for the MCC Homeless Women Feeding Program through 1981.
He served as president of the then D.C. Gay Community Center from 1982 to 1988; became involved in gay sports organizations, social and youth services groups, LGBTQ veterans organizations, the early D.C. Gay Pride events, and local neighborhood groups, the Rainbow History write-up says.
Crutchfield was born on Oct. 11, 1945, in New Tazewell, Tenn., and grew up in Madison Heights, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. His LinkedIn page says he graduated from Lamphere High School in Madison Heights before attending Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, N.Y.
He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for which he served for 12 years, with tours of duty in the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, Florida, New York, and at the Pentagon prior to his honorable discharge in 1976. His LinkedIn page says he worked briefly in a civilian job at the Pentagon before beginning a 24-year tenure with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
His Facebook page says he served as a Supervisory Program Analyst at the FCC at the time of his retirement in 2001. Following his retirement, while continuing his involvement in LGBTQ causes, he worked as a receptionist at D.C.’s Foundry United Methodist Church for several years.
His longtime friend Gerry Woods, an official with Prime Timers DC, a men’s social organization for which Crutchfield was a member, summed up Crutchfield’s community group involvements.
“James was a long-time member of the Gay Activist Alliance (GAA), former president of the Gay Community Center of DC, a founding member of SMYAL (Sexual Minority Youth Assistance League), a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Rainbow History Project, and president of CARA (Capital Area RainBowlers Association),” according to a write-up by Woods.
“James was also active in the local LGBT sci-fi group, and they met in his home on 17th and P Streets, N.W. for many years,” Woods said.
The Rainbow History Project write-up says Crutchfield served for two years as president of the Capital Area Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Veterans of America and served as secretary for an earlier local LGBT veterans group.
Mark Meinke, another co-founder of the Rainbow History Project, said Crutchfield, who Meinke said was “snagged” by fellow activists to get involved with Rainbow History, became “an indefatigable member of our archival/historical organization.”
Added Meinke, “James was always a carer, a supporter of people and organizations. We also bonded over our love of diners and cats. But what I most strongly recall is his sense of humor and his intolerance of intolerance,” said Meinke. “We have lost a friend and a shining light.”
Crutchfield’s half-brother, James Lee, said Crutchfield was predeceased by his parents Willard and Hazel Crutchfield/Lee, his stepfather James Lee, and siblings Gordon Crutchfield, Walter Lee, and Bert Lee.
He is survived by brothers Daniel Crutchfield/Lee of Alabama, James Lee Jr. of Florida, and 11 nieces and nephews.
James Lee said there will not be a funeral or burial, “only a simple cremation.” Gerry Woods said friends in D.C. are planning a memorial tribute for Crutchfield and will soon announce information about the tribute.
Obituary
Michele ‘Mickie’ Ballotta dies at 67
An advocate for breast cancer research
Michele Judith Ballotta, affectionately known as Mickie, passed away on June 24 at age 67 in Seaford, Md. She spent decades working on behalf of causes she embraced, including the fight against breast cancer.
After earning her bachelor’s degree at Trinity’s women’s college and spending a year in London, Ballotta worked at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf at Gallaudet University, the Human Rights Campaign, the Whitman-Walker Clinic, Food and Friends, the Breast Cancer 3-Day, and the Children’s Law Center, according to a statement from family and friends.
In her professional endeavors, Ballotta fought for human rights, provided essential healthcare services, supported breast cancer research, and advocated for children in need. Her dedication and hard work touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on the communities she served, the statement says.
“Mickie will be remembered for her selflessness, compassion, humor, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place,” the statement says. “She will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. … Mickie made a significant impact on our world through decades of raising much-needed funds.”
She is survived by her sister Cookie M. Bowman, childhood and lifelong friend Joseph Peacock, and loyal companion Fred, as well as her chosen family of dedicated friends. Her love for animals was evident, and she especially adored her dogs. Ballotta’s kindness extended beyond her furry friends, as she dedicated her career to various organizations. A get together to honor her life and contributions will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made to House with a Heart, Senior Pet Sanctuary, housewithaheart.com or your favorite charity.
Obituary
Beloved D.C. bartender Brooks Davis dies at 29
Austin native worked at Bunker nightclub
Brooks Davis, a D.C. resident since 2018 who worked for the luxury retail outlet Louis Vuitton and later operated his own exotic plant business before becoming a bartender at the D.C. gay nightclub Bunker, died on July 17 at the age of 29.
Family members have asked that the cause of death remain private.
“Brooks brought tremendous joy and light to everyone’s lives, and we are heartbroken that he left us too soon,” a Facebook message posted by his friends says.
Larry Richardson, Davis’s husband, said Davis was born and raised in Austin, Texas, and graduated from Austin’s West Lake High School.
“And then just after graduating from high school he started working in luxury retail, which was his passion,” Richardson said. “So, he worked at Louis Vuitton in Austin and then transferred and did the same thing here in D.C.,” Richardson told the Blade, noting that Davis moved to D.C. in 2018.
“And he pretty much stayed in luxury retail and then during the pandemic he started his own exotic plant business,” Richardson recounted. “And then after the pandemic peaked, he went back to luxury retail and then transitioned to becoming a bartender at Bunker.”
Richardson was referring to the D.C. gay nightclub Bunker, which opened in February of this year as a dance club and a venue for drag shows located at 2001 14th St., N.W. Davis began as a bartender at Bunker at the time of its opening, according to Richardson.
“He was always self-motivated to teach himself new skills,” said Richardson. “So, he actually taught himself how to be a bartender.”
According to comments posted on social media, Davis became a beloved figure at Bunker among its many patrons.
“We were going to celebrate his 30th birthday with a sailing trip to the British Virgin Islands, which he loved,” said Richardson, which would have taken place in February 2024.
“Brooks had the biggest heart of anybody that I knew,” Richardson recounted when asked what he remembers about his husband. “And he always gave all of his emotional strength and energy to his friends and family.”
Davis is survived by his husband, Larry Richardson; his parents, Stacy and Kevin Davis; his brother, Todd Davis; many friends; and his and his husband’s beloved rescue huskies Tailz, Pfieffer, and Wally.
A Celebration of Life for Davis for family and close friends was scheduled to be held Sunday, Aug. 6, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Bunker nightclub. Joe Devito, a Bunker employee, and close friend of Davis released a statement saying others who knew Davis along with the general public could join the commemoration at 9 p.m., when Bunker will open its doors to the public.