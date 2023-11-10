New play explores love through unique, years-long journey

‘POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive’

Through Nov. 12

Arena Stage

1101 Sixth St., S.W.

Washington, DC 20024

$115

Arenastage.org

In Arena Stage’s “POTUS,” out actor Kelly McAndrew plays Bernadette, the gay younger sister of the president of the United States. She’s also a convicted drug dealer in search of a pardon and apt to show up when and where she’s least wanted.

Penned by Selina Fillinger, “POTUS” is a brash and ballsy farce performed by an all-female cast. In describing the action, McAndrew is careful not to include a single spoiler: It’s about seven women connected to the president in various ways, some more supportive than others, who find themselves together in the Oval Office, when a possibly deadly screwup kicks off a wild ride of events.

McAndrew who lives in Astoria, Queens with her wife Erin, and two cats Bradley and Basil, has a history with Washington theater. In 2000, she played Annie Sullivan in “The Miracle Worker” at Arena.

“It was my first big job out of school and a fairytale experience,” she says. “It’s a great role, and the stakes of the play are so high because young Helen Keller may not learn language.”

Also in 2000, she played Eleanor Bachman in Arena’s revival production of “The Great White Hope,” and the following year she garnered a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her performance in “Holiday” at Olney Theatre Center.

WASHINGTON BLADE: Welcome back to D.C. It’s been a while.

KELLY MCANDREW: It’s great to be back and to have 20 years on me and be so much more relaxed. First time I worked here I basically went from housing to the theater. I was so nervous that I’d be late or lost. Now I’m using Capital Bikeshare, checking out monuments, doing museums; I’m really enjoying the city.

BLADE: Have you been in many plays both helmed and acted exclusively by women?

MCANDREW: A few times. It doesn’t happen a lot. But there’s definitely a freedom that comes with that. The rehearsal space becomes a feminist room where you’re not concerned about offending male ego.

And my fellow cast members are amazing. [Naomi Jacobson, Megan Hill, Felicia Curry, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Yesenia Iglesias].

BLADE: Do you often play queer characters?

MCANDREW: Increasingly so, which is fantastic. New York actors Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn have done Pride Plays where they actively sought out gay actors to play gay characters.

I’m femme presenting so people don’t always see me for queer parts because they have specific tropes in mind, but that’s changing. I know a lot of playwrights and some have crafted roles for me, which I consider a complete gift.

BLADE: How did you get the part of Bernadette?

MCANDREW: I was lucky. My wife and I know the director, Margot Bordelon.

Last year Margot cast me as Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” at the Denver Center. We gelled as actor and director and formed an incredible instant bond. She’s a very actor driven director and of course I like that.

So, when Bernadette came up, Margot messaged me that there was a part that I’d rock and that we’d have a good time. She sent me the script and I really liked it. It’s absolutely filthy. It begins and ends with the c-word.

BLADE: What’s she like?

MCANDREW: Bernadette arrives as an agent of chaos. She’s the last character to enter, page 30 of the first act to be precise.

She’s been in prison. Her brother has agreed to pardon her. She shows up wearing an ankle monitor. She’s a drug dealer who sells to the White House staff.

But she does have plans. In addition to getting a pardon, she’s trying to win back her former girlfriend, the White House press secretary, and possibly make a career change. Bernadette says, “I’m trying to go legit and open a tattoo parlor. But it’s a tough economy because someone isn’t delivering on his tax plan.”

BLADE: You’re in Arena’s Fichlander space. Do you like performing in the round?

MCANDREW: It’s great and it’s a challenge. Farces are usually done in proscenium because of all the slamming doors and disappearing into the wings. But they’ve done things like adding freestanding glass door frames and a credenza that serves as a hiding place that works very well.

As farce, “POTUS” is very funny. But there’s some political depth to this too, underlying and dark. You’ll see that it resonates, especially with Washington audiences.