Theater
New play explores love through unique, years-long journey
Spooky Action’s ‘Agreste’ highlights powerful voice from queer Brazilian theater
Agreste (Drylands)
Through Nov. 12
Spooky Action Theater
1810 16th St NW (the Universalist National Memorial Church)
$37.50
Spookyactiontheater.org
From the sidelines, love can be misunderstood, attacked, celebrated, or simply accepted and left alone.
In “Agreste (Drylands),” a queer story penned by gay playwright Newton Moreno, one of the most powerful voices in the queer Brazilian theater, love is explored through a unique, years-long journey currently being recounted at Spooky Action Theater in Dupont.
It’s the tale of Maria and Etevaldo, star-crossed kindred spirits who fall in love from opposites sides of a fence. From a distance their feelings grow; when they can, they leave flowers and pieces of cloth on the fence, mementos of their love. Eventually they boldly come together living happily as a romantic pair for 22 years in the arid northeast part of Brazil. Their bliss is interrupted by unexpected tragedy and further destroyed when locals unleash a torrent of hate and bigotry on what remains.
Spooky’s exquisite offering (the first professional U.S. premiere of Moreno’s play) is both directed and translated from Portuguese to English by Danilo Gambini. Like the playwright, Gambini is gay and Brazilian. He’s also the new associate artistic director at Studio Theatre.
Agreste is performed in Spooky’s welcoming home in the Universalist National Memorial Church at 16th & S Streets, N.W. Its serviceable, intimate, subterranean space is configured as an alley with seating on both sides, making an ideal runway for scenic designer Giorgos Tsappas’ stunning amalgam of scorched earth and subtle yet ravishing monumentality. Colin K. Bills’ brilliant lighting design effortlessly summon expanses, domestic scenes, fires and escape hatches; and sound designer Aria Velz adds to the atmosphere with jarring bell tolls and the sound of falling water, a precious commodity in this parched part of the world.
In less than an hour, Gambini’s precisely staged mythic account (reportedly based on true happenings) explores themes of intolerance and understanding, as well as violence toward the LGBTQ+ community and perhaps pathway to overcoming that viciousness.
Dressed in loose tunics, headscarves, and rustic boots (compliments of costume designer Danielle Preston), the most appealing cast of four — Raghad Almakhlouf, Irene Hamilton, Kate Kenworthy who is nonbinary, and Miss Kitty, a nonbinary/genderqueer/transfemme performer — fearlessly rise to the challenge. As told by a choric quartet sharing parts, main and ancillary, the love story is crammed with passion, sadness, and wonderful whiffs of saucy vivacity.
While there is striking cohesion among the players, each adds their strengths to the piece. And though “Agreste” isn’t a musical or even a play with music per se, at the top of the show Miss Kitty serves up a memorable rendition of “Nature Boy” made famous by Nat King Cole, and further along Almakhlouf delivers a haunting melody.
Spooky Action’s artistic director Elizabeth Dinkova is kicking off her inaugural season with Agreste, and it’s a good move. She’s titled the season “Beyond Borders,” acknowledging her own status as the first immigrant to helm Spooky as well as her vision of a future world made limitless through art. In spring, Dinkova directs Phillip Howze’s Frontières Sans Frontières, a funny take on cultural imperialism.
Something terrific for now, and something promising to look forward to.
Featured Local Savings
Theater
‘POTUS’ a brash, ballsy farce performed by all-female cast
Arena production with Kelly McAndrew funny with political depth
‘POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive’
Through Nov. 12
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
Washington, DC 20024
$115
Arenastage.org
In Arena Stage’s “POTUS,” out actor Kelly McAndrew plays Bernadette, the gay younger sister of the president of the United States. She’s also a convicted drug dealer in search of a pardon and apt to show up when and where she’s least wanted.
Penned by Selina Fillinger, “POTUS” is a brash and ballsy farce performed by an all-female cast. In describing the action, McAndrew is careful not to include a single spoiler: It’s about seven women connected to the president in various ways, some more supportive than others, who find themselves together in the Oval Office, when a possibly deadly screwup kicks off a wild ride of events.
McAndrew who lives in Astoria, Queens with her wife Erin, and two cats Bradley and Basil, has a history with Washington theater. In 2000, she played Annie Sullivan in “The Miracle Worker” at Arena.
“It was my first big job out of school and a fairytale experience,” she says. “It’s a great role, and the stakes of the play are so high because young Helen Keller may not learn language.”
Also in 2000, she played Eleanor Bachman in Arena’s revival production of “The Great White Hope,” and the following year she garnered a Helen Hayes Award nomination for her performance in “Holiday” at Olney Theatre Center.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Welcome back to D.C. It’s been a while.
KELLY MCANDREW: It’s great to be back and to have 20 years on me and be so much more relaxed. First time I worked here I basically went from housing to the theater. I was so nervous that I’d be late or lost. Now I’m using Capital Bikeshare, checking out monuments, doing museums; I’m really enjoying the city.
BLADE: Have you been in many plays both helmed and acted exclusively by women?
MCANDREW: A few times. It doesn’t happen a lot. But there’s definitely a freedom that comes with that. The rehearsal space becomes a feminist room where you’re not concerned about offending male ego.
And my fellow cast members are amazing. [Naomi Jacobson, Megan Hill, Felicia Curry, Natalya Lynette Rathnam, Sarah-Anne Martinez, Yesenia Iglesias].
BLADE: Do you often play queer characters?
MCANDREW: Increasingly so, which is fantastic. New York actors Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn have done Pride Plays where they actively sought out gay actors to play gay characters.
I’m femme presenting so people don’t always see me for queer parts because they have specific tropes in mind, but that’s changing. I know a lot of playwrights and some have crafted roles for me, which I consider a complete gift.
BLADE: How did you get the part of Bernadette?
MCANDREW: I was lucky. My wife and I know the director, Margot Bordelon.
Last year Margot cast me as Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” at the Denver Center. We gelled as actor and director and formed an incredible instant bond. She’s a very actor driven director and of course I like that.
So, when Bernadette came up, Margot messaged me that there was a part that I’d rock and that we’d have a good time. She sent me the script and I really liked it. It’s absolutely filthy. It begins and ends with the c-word.
BLADE: What’s she like?
MCANDREW: Bernadette arrives as an agent of chaos. She’s the last character to enter, page 30 of the first act to be precise.
She’s been in prison. Her brother has agreed to pardon her. She shows up wearing an ankle monitor. She’s a drug dealer who sells to the White House staff.
But she does have plans. In addition to getting a pardon, she’s trying to win back her former girlfriend, the White House press secretary, and possibly make a career change. Bernadette says, “I’m trying to go legit and open a tattoo parlor. But it’s a tough economy because someone isn’t delivering on his tax plan.”
BLADE: You’re in Arena’s Fichlander space. Do you like performing in the round?
MCANDREW: It’s great and it’s a challenge. Farces are usually done in proscenium because of all the slamming doors and disappearing into the wings. But they’ve done things like adding freestanding glass door frames and a credenza that serves as a hiding place that works very well.
As farce, “POTUS” is very funny. But there’s some political depth to this too, underlying and dark. You’ll see that it resonates, especially with Washington audiences.
Theater
Out actor brings skill, charm to ‘Ragtime’ role
Jake Loewenthal tackles fourth show in three years at Signature
‘Ragtime’
Through Jan. 7
Signature Theatre Company
4200 Campbell Ave.
Arlington, Va. 22206
$68-$123
Sigtheatre.org
When out actor Jake Loewenthal and his law student partner left New York for D.C., a permanent move wasn’t in the cards. Now, three years later, they have no plans to depart.
Washington’s theater scene has embraced Loewenthal in unanticipated ways, he says. New in town, during the darker days of COVID, he found work and community quickly and remains busy ever since.
Currently, he’s playing Mother’s Younger Brother in Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens Tony Award-winning musical “Ragtime,” his fourth show in three years at Signature Theatre in Arlington.
Adapted by gay playwright Terrance McNally from E.L. Doctorow’s same-titled novel, “Ragtime” intertwines the stories of three American families in turn of the 20th century New York. It involves fictional as well as historical characters like scandal-soaked showgirl Evelyn Nesbit, famed architect Stanford White, progressive lesbian Emma Goldman, and others.
As Mother’s Younger Brother, a withdrawn man who lives with his sister’s family in suburban New York, Loewenthal finds elements of his own queer journey in the character. He says, “For me, it’s impossible not to, especially when I’m in a rehearsal room filled with a lot of gay people.”
Moving forward he’d like to explore his queer identity on stage by playing unambiguously gay characters, including taking a whack at a role in something like “Love! Valor! Compassion!” It’s always harder to play what’s closer to yourself, he adds.
Before tackling the part of Mother’s Younger Brother, Loewenthal, 34, was already fond and familiar with the show. As a kid in West Hartford, Conn., he was cast in a middle school production of “Titanic,” which was performed on a borrowed space, the set of “Ragtime” at nearby University of Hartford. Instantly, the eighth grader became smitten with the musical, catching every college performance and soon becoming verily obsessed with the show’s cast recording.
Signature’s production boasts more than 30 actors and 16 musicians. The score, says Loewenthal, is special because it covers many different styles of the era ranging from immigrant inspired tunes to Harlem ragtime; it’s like 10 musicals in one.
Working with Signature’s artistic director Matthew Gardiner, the talented tenor who earned his MFA at Brown Trinity has marvelously been able to act in what he considers some of his favorite and most personally formative musicals including (in addition to Mother’s Younger Brother in “Ragtime”) aspiring documentary filmmaker Mark Cohen in “RENT,” the smooth-talking salesman in “She Loves Me,” and as the Baker in Sondheim’s fracture fairytale “Into the Woods”, an absolute bucket list experience for Loewenthal.
“Being directed by Matthew at Signature is a pleasure,” says Loewenthal. “We have a similar frame of reference. It’s like we were the same type of gay child. And he’s able to connect with each cast member and let them understand what he needs.”
Gardiner returns the compliment. He considers Loewenthal among his favorite actors to work with, noting he never fails to come into the room without having assembled ideas and thoughts about a character.
In D.C., Loewenthal has also flexed his nonmusical muscles at Shakespeare Theatre Company playing George Gibbs in Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” and more recently as Albany in “King Lear,” a stirring production memorably starring Patrick Page in the title role.
Brimming with ability and charm, he’s also a quick study. He recently filled in at the last moment to play Cliff in “Cabaret” at Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. He says, “it was the scariest and most rewarding thing I have ever done. It’s also when I learned that I thrive on fear.”
At home in D.C.’s Truxton Circle neighborhood, his life revolves around theater and law. “My partner’s law school friends are totally unaware of theater in town. So, at dinner parties, it’s my job to spread the D.C. theater gospel as well as move conversation away from mergers and acquisitions to ‘The Sound of Music.’”
Theater
Studio Theatre marks foray into foreign language with ‘Espejos: Clean’
Engaging play features ambitious hotel staffer and needy guest
‘Espejos: Clean’
Through Oct. 22
Studio Theatre
1501 14th St., N.W.
$35-$84
Studiotheatre.org
With its huge plastic pyramids and floating bars, Cancún is worlds away from the real Mexico.
In Christine Quintana’s “Espejos: Clean,” currently at Studio Theatre, the lives of two very disparate but somehow similar women are thrown up for comparison in a compassionate and compelling way.
There’s Adriana (Legna Cedillo), a no-nonsense hotel martinet doing her thing. Eight years earlier she drove six hours from her hometown to work in the splashy coastal resort and never looked back. Over time, she’s risen through various positions, eventually climbing to supervisor of more than 30 cleaners and 400 rooms.
Part of Adriana’s secret to success is adhering to a strict set of rules that include keeping her distance from needy hotel guests and never letting her hair down, literally and figuratively. When Sarah, a messy Canadian, checks in for her younger sister’s destination wedding, she seeks connection with those around her. Consequently, Adriana – by no fault of her own – violates one of her own commands, prompting her neatly arranged life to go slightly awry.
In ways, Quintana’s plot reads like a possible arc of three or four episodes of TV’s “White Lotus.” A spoiled woman seeks platonic friendship from a hardworking employee with no time to cater to a lonely guest but must remain polite nonetheless. It gives the feeling of a familiar but not easy situation.
At first, the play unfolds rather straightforwardly, but increasingly the women’s rocky pasts are revealed. While cocktailing poolside, Sarah slowly divulges the details of her misery. She’s known to drink too much, occasionally black out, and at home she sometimes misses a week of work when she needs to disappear. There are times when the food delivery guy is the only person she sees.
Quintana delves deeply below the narrative’s seemingly simple surface. There’s a back story that explains how Sarah’s boozy behavior belies a sadness that pervades her entire family. Adriana’s story involving a dark relationship with her father is similarly complex. A sudden storm and impromptu staff party causing Sarah to insert herself into Adriana’s private life complicates matters further. Scenes follow, real and imagined, gracefully directed by Elena Araoz.
There are some illusory quick fixes. But it’s not that easy. Both are damaged. The realities of their situations aren’t so tidily resolved.
A persuasive two-hander, each actor plays one character yet the work leaves you with the feeling that you’ve met an entire cast of characters. It’s some feat; a real tribute to writing and performance.
The design team is subtly stellar. Designer Luis Garcia projects words and images, a mixture of tropical and plain, onto Raul Abrego’s stylishly spare set. Christopher Vergara costumes the women in a convincing selection of contemporary beach cover ups, uniforms, maid of honor gowns, and mourning attire.
With “Espejos: Clean” Studio Theatre successfully makes its first foray into foreign language with simultaneous translations (English to Spanish and Spanish to English) projected on a large center panel and two smaller screens on either side of the stage. The characters’ different cultures are central to the piece, so each sharing a story in her own language is essential. (As part of her job, Adriana is conversant in English so occasionally they’re linguistically on the same page.)
Both talented actors who work skillfully alone and together are making their Studio Theatre debuts. Their bios boast mostly New York experience. Karaman who’s wonderful as Sarah, was one of the first series regular curvy models on TV’s “Project Runway.”
“Espejos” from the title translates as “mirrors.” Each woman is taking a look. Where that takes them remains to be seen.