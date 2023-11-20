District of Columbia
D.C. Safe Haven holds Trans Day of Remembrance rally
Activists mark occasion with calls to action
About 100 people gathered at Freedom Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17 to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event was organized by D.C. Safe Haven, a trans-led service organization. Speakers at the rally referenced the members of the trans community who were murdered over the past year, including Jasmine “Star” Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson.
Activists and allies held candles and stood along a display of memorials with photos of members of the transgender community who had lost their lives. Iya Dammons, executive director of D.C. Safe Haven, walked along the center of the display wearing a dress made of photos of the dead.
“The dress symbolizes all of the siblings, the sisters, the women, the beautiful parts of our community who were taken from us,” trans activist Hope Giselle told the crowd.
“And let’s be very clear,” Giselle continued. “These women did not simply die; these girls did not simply die; these women were murdered. They were stolen from their families both chosen and blood. And at this point, every year we gather to remind not only the folks in this space, but anyone under the sounds of our voices be it on video or in person that they will not be forgotten. And we will, before the end of this night say, remember, honor and own their names as if they were still here.”
Speakers discussed hate violence as well as other issues facing the transgender community, including access to healthcare, access to government programs, drug treatment programs, and more.
“The data shows that transgender individuals in D.C. are disproportionately affected by homelessness, unemployment, and substance abuse,” D.C. Safe Haven communicated in a prepared statement. “This is largely due to the loss of access to direct services over prior years, limited resources that were replaced by the loss of direct service providers, and support services being replaced. The opioid crisis, in particular, has hit this community hard, with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths among transgender individuals in the past year.”
Following the vigil at Freedom Plaza, activists crossed Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. to the D.C. city government’s John A. Wilson Building to demand increased funding for services specifically targeted to aid the trans community.
“We lost a great deal of services here,” said Dammons. “We did not come here to put on a show for you all to pat us on the back and tell us that every goddamned thing would be OK.”
“If you look around you, you will see that girls are overdosing at an alarming rate,” Dammons continued. “You must pour money into the transgender community, nonbinary and queer community. We are dying at an alarming rate and no one is listening.”
Dammons listed demands for the trans community. The demands set forth by D.C. Safe Haven included: an increase in funding of city services, the restoration of services lost with the shuttering of Casa Ruby, access to affordable housing, the addressing of the opioid crisis, employment opportunities, legal protections, educational and training opportunities, community engagement, mental health services, inclusive healthcare services and for the city to hold well-being hearings.
“We are tired of being nice,” Giselle continued speaking on the steps of the Wilson Building. “‘Nice’ gets us nowhere. ‘Nice’ gets us thrown in prisons with men. ‘Nice’ gets our healthcare needs ignored. ‘Nice’ puts us on this street by ourselves, wondering and waiting to see if these police are going to be on our side or waiting for an excuse to turn us into Angry. Mad. Black. Men.”
District of Columbia
Angie Craig attacker sentenced to 2 years in prison
Lesbian Minn. Democrat assaulted in D.C. apartment building in February
U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg on Thursday sentenced the man convicted of assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) in an elevator at her D.C. apartment complex last February, to 27 months in a federal prison, 12 years less than asked for by Justice Department prosecutor Alexander Schneider.
In court documents, prosecutors stated that Kendrid Hamlin, a 27-year-old homeless man who suffers from schizophrenia, entered the building’s vestibule in the 300 block of H Street Northeast, at around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2023.
Craig, a member of Congress who represents Minnesota, entered the lobby of the apartment complex, having just taken the elevator down from her apartment level. After getting coffee in the lobby of the apartment building, she noticed an unknown individual pacing in the lobby. She did not recognize the defendant but stated “good morning” to him. She noted he
was acting erratically.
As she got back into the elevator at around 7:10 a.m., Hamlin, who has a lengthy criminal record, forced his way in. In the court filing investigators stated:
Craig then pushed a button to stop the elevator from going up and told him words to the effect of “I’m sorry … you have to have an access card to come up past the lobby.” When she told him this, Hamlin dropped down on the elevator floor to do pushups. After doing approximately three or four pushups, Hamlin told Craig words to the effect of “I need to go to your apartment, take me to your apartment.”
In response, Craig told him, in a sterner voice, that he had to get off the elevator. At this, Hamlin became very agitated and came chest-to-chest with Craig. Then, he turned to jump in front of the elevator doors and the elevator buttons, blocking them. Hamlin then pushed Craig, and then immediately he took a closed fist and punched her in the jaw.
This punch caused Craig to fall back, being thrown off balance by the strike. At this point, Craig realized she needed to get out of the elevator to escape this violent situation. As she turned to try to access the buttons to open the elevator doors to escape, Hamlin took a position behind her and pulled her back from the elevator buttons.
While physically preventing Craig from opening the elevator doors, Hamlin placed his hands on her collarbone, on her neck area. As this assault was occurring, Craig threw her hot coffee over her shoulder, causing Hamlin to let go of her.
The doors at this point opened and as Craig broke free and started screaming for help Hamlin fled.
In a victim-impact statement submitted ahead of the hearing, Craig noted that the incident had left her with lasting damage to her mental and emotional health.
“My sense of safety and security has been significantly impacted. Following the attack, I have developed strategies with professional help to combat and address periodic anxiety. I have sought personal self-defense training,” Craig wrote.
She added she had to move from her Washington apartment following media coverage of the case that disclosed the building’s address and led to a “flurry” of death threats against her and her staff.
During the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors argued, “In addition to his convictions for violent conduct, he has at least nine prior additional arrests for violent or threatening conduct … the defendant’s actions have also shown that he is unwilling to abide by conditions of release, justifying the need for a significant sentence to incarceration.”
The assault on Craig was a one of a series of violent attacks against lawmakers, congressional aides, or family members in the past year. An assailant armed with a metal baseball-style bat charged into the office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) this past May.
CNN reported that a jury on Thursday found David DePape guilty on two counts in the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), last year in the couple’s San Francisco home.
DePape was convicted in federal court of one count of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, with the jury determining that he used a dangerous weapon, and a second count of attempted kidnapping of a federal official. He could face a maximum sentence of 30 years and 20 years on the charges, respectively.
District of Columbia
Activists call on Congress to end anti-trans policies at Capitol rally
GOP budget amendments banning affirming health care called ‘inhumane’
About 60 people turned out Wednesday night, Nov. 15, on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol for a Trans Justice Rally in which participants demanded that Congress enact transgender supportive policies rather than propose, as some Republican lawmakers have, banning health care services for trans youth.
The event was organized by the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, the ACLU, and other supportive organizations and activists.
LaLa B. Zannell, a trans activist and an official with the ACLU of New York who served as moderator at the rally, said the health and safety of the transgender community was being threatened by proposed state and federal legislation restricting and, in some cases, imposing criminal penalties against doctors and other healthcare providers who provide gender-related medical services for both teenage and adult trans people.
Zannell called on those attending the rally to shout out several messages to lawmakers at the Capitol, including members of the U.S. Senate, which was in session at the time of the rally.
“What do we want?” she shouted. “Medical liberation!” rally participants shouted back repeatedly.
Among those speaking at the rally was Anne Merica, who identified herself as the proud mother of her teenage transgender son, Matteo, who stood next to his mother and said he is a senior at Wakefield High School in Arlington, Va. Merica said she was hopeful that lawmakers would end efforts to pass legislation hostile to trans people like her son and will instead provide support for the trans community.
“Congress needs to do its job to protect our kids,” she said.
Diego Sanchez, National Director of Advocacy, Policy & Partnerships for the national LGBTQ parents organization PFLAG, told the rally he too was hopeful that members of Congress will support rather than act against the health and well-being of transgender people. Sanchez was among the first transgender people to come out as trans while working as a congressional staff person. He worked for more than 10 years on the staff of gay former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.).
Others who spoke at the rally included Pony Knowles, director of National Campaigns for the ACLU and Allen Morris, policy director at the National LGBTQ Task Force.
“Our trans siblings deserve freedom, dignity, and access to care,” a statement released by rally organizers says. “Over 90,000 trans people are losing health care many trans people need,” the statement says. “Others sneak bans on essential care into the federal budgets that our tax dollars pay for!” it says.
“We must come together to make sure that every member of Congress hears our voices,” the statement concludes. “We stand united to protect healthcare for trans people everywhere.”
District of Columbia
D.C. Trans Day of Remembrance events set for Nov. 17, 20
Freedom Plaza rally to highlight need for more services
Two Transgender Day of Remembrance events will be held in D.C. this year, one at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, at Freedom Plaza and the other traditional annual D.C. event at the Metropolitan Community Church on Monday, Nov. 20, at 6. p.m.
“The Transgender Day of Remembrance occurs annually on November 20 to honor those who have been murdered because of transphobia and those who have survived gender-based violence,” a statement released by Metropolitan Community Church says. “The overarching goal is to bring attention to the continued violence endured by the transgender community with the hope to one day end it,” the statement says.
The MCC statement points out that since last year’s Trans Days of Remembrance commemoration, at least 358 trans people were murdered worldwide, with at least 25 of those murders occurring in the United States this year. “In D.C., we will uplift the memory of local sisters killed this year: Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson,” the statement says.
The MCC, where the event will take place on Nov. 20, is located at 474 Ridge St., N.W. MCC says the event will also be livestreamed at live.mccdc.com
The Nov. 17 Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza is being organized by D.C. Safe Haven, an LGBTQ services and advocacy organization that provides specific services for the local trans community.
“Data has revealed a growing crisis impacting the transgender community in Washington, D.C.,” D.C. Safe Haven Executive Director Iya Dammons said in a statement. “The lack of resources, direct services, mental health, housing, and the escalating opioid crisis are creating a dire situation that requires immediate attention and action,” Dammons said.
“Join us as we commemorate the memory of all of our fallen siblings,” Safe Haven says in calling on supporters to attend the Trans Day of Remembrance rally at Freedom Plaza on Nov. 17. Freedom Plaza is located at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Ave., N.W.
