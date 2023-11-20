D.C. Safe Haven holds Trans Day of Remembrance rally

About 100 people gathered at Freedom Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17 to commemorate the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event was organized by D.C. Safe Haven, a trans-led service organization. Speakers at the rally referenced the members of the trans community who were murdered over the past year, including Jasmine “Star” Parker, Skylar Harrison Reeves, and A’Nee Roberson.

Activists and allies held candles and stood along a display of memorials with photos of members of the transgender community who had lost their lives. Iya Dammons, executive director of D.C. Safe Haven, walked along the center of the display wearing a dress made of photos of the dead.

“The dress symbolizes all of the siblings, the sisters, the women, the beautiful parts of our community who were taken from us,” trans activist Hope Giselle told the crowd.

“And let’s be very clear,” Giselle continued. “These women did not simply die; these girls did not simply die; these women were murdered. They were stolen from their families both chosen and blood. And at this point, every year we gather to remind not only the folks in this space, but anyone under the sounds of our voices be it on video or in person that they will not be forgotten. And we will, before the end of this night say, remember, honor and own their names as if they were still here.”

Speakers discussed hate violence as well as other issues facing the transgender community, including access to healthcare, access to government programs, drug treatment programs, and more.

Activists and allies hold candles at the Transgender Day of Remembrance Rally at Freedom Plaza on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“The data shows that transgender individuals in D.C. are disproportionately affected by homelessness, unemployment, and substance abuse,” D.C. Safe Haven communicated in a prepared statement. “This is largely due to the loss of access to direct services over prior years, limited resources that were replaced by the loss of direct service providers, and support services being replaced. The opioid crisis, in particular, has hit this community hard, with a significant increase in opioid-related deaths among transgender individuals in the past year.”

Following the vigil at Freedom Plaza, activists crossed Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. to the D.C. city government’s John A. Wilson Building to demand increased funding for services specifically targeted to aid the trans community.

“We lost a great deal of services here,” said Dammons. “We did not come here to put on a show for you all to pat us on the back and tell us that every goddamned thing would be OK.”

“If you look around you, you will see that girls are overdosing at an alarming rate,” Dammons continued. “You must pour money into the transgender community, nonbinary and queer community. We are dying at an alarming rate and no one is listening.”

Dammons listed demands for the trans community. The demands set forth by D.C. Safe Haven included: an increase in funding of city services, the restoration of services lost with the shuttering of Casa Ruby, access to affordable housing, the addressing of the opioid crisis, employment opportunities, legal protections, educational and training opportunities, community engagement, mental health services, inclusive healthcare services and for the city to hold well-being hearings.

“We are tired of being nice,” Giselle continued speaking on the steps of the Wilson Building. “‘Nice’ gets us nowhere. ‘Nice’ gets us thrown in prisons with men. ‘Nice’ gets our healthcare needs ignored. ‘Nice’ puts us on this street by ourselves, wondering and waiting to see if these police are going to be on our side or waiting for an excuse to turn us into Angry. Mad. Black. Men.”

Activists gather on the steps of the John A. Wilson Building following the Transgender Day of Remembrance rally on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)