Maryland
Maryland’s Trone, Alsobrooks pledge to champion LGBTQ rights in U.S. Senate
Sen. Cardin to retire at end of term
The two leading Democratic candidates who are running to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) have pledged to continue to champion LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Senate.
Jared DeWese, a spokesperson for Congressman David Trone’s campaign, in a statement to the Washington Blade noted the Total Wine & More founder is a member of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and co-sponsored the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to federal civil rights law.
DeWese pointed out that Trone voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act and co-sponsored a U.S. House of Representatives resolution in support of transgender rights. DeWese also highlighted that Trone helped secure $530,000 in grants from the Department of Homeland Security to develop violence prevention programs for LGBTQ youth in Montgomery County.
Total Wine & More began to offer benefits to employees’ same-sex partners more than 20 years ago. (Maryland voters in 2012 approved the state’s same-sex marriage law.)
“David Trone is the most outspoken and long-standing supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in this race,” said DeWese. “Before marriage equality was a reality in Maryland and across the country, David extended partner benefits to all employees at the company he founded, Total Wine & More, because he believes that equal rights are the bedrock of American democracy and must be extended to everyone.”
DeWese further described Trone as a “consistent ally” in Congress.
“Congressman Trone’s record aligns with his personal values and those of the voters of Maryland, and they can expect that from him in the Senate,” said DeWese.
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a statement to the Blade noted she supported Maryland’s marriage equality law in 2012 and “will continue to stand up for the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, including the right to marry, grow their families, and live free from discrimination, in the Senate.”
Alsobrooks is among those who attended a pro-marriage equality fundraiser at state Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County)’s home in October 2012.
The Montgomery County Democrat last week told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that her now wife worked with Alsobrooks when she was Prince George’s County state’s attorney. Kaiser said Alsobrooks encouraged her wife to propose to her, and toasted them at their wedding in 2013.
“A lot of people were good personally, but not so much publicly,” said Kaiser, referring to Alsobrooks’s support for marriage equality before the 2012 referendum. “She was for marriage equality before it was cool to be for marriage equality.”
Alsobrooks in her statement to the Blade said she will “strongly oppose Republican efforts to undermine equality and promote discrimination including the recent wave of anti-trans legislation in some Republican-led legislatures.”
Trone, company made donations to anti-LGBTQ Republicans
Cardin earlier this year announced he will retire from the Senate after three terms.
Gov. Wes Moore; Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller; Comptroller Brooke Lierman; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.); Maryland Congressmen Glenn Ivey, Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones, state Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City), Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin and Howard County Registrar of Wills Byron Macfarlane are among the officials who have endorsed Alsobrooks. Emily’s List and the Congressional Black Caucus PAC are two of the organizations that have also backed her campaign.
Maryland Congressman C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger and state Del. Kris Fair (D-Frederick County) are two of the dozens of current and former elected officials in the state and across the country who have endorsed Trone.
IBEW Locals 24, 26 and 307 and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers have also backed his campaign.
Campaign finance records indicate Trone and/or his wife have previously supported anti-LGBTQ Republicans. These include a $38,000 donation to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s election campaign in 2014, two $4,000 contributions to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory in 2008 and 2012 and $2,500 to U.S. Sen. Tom Tillis (R-N.C.).
Total Wine & More between 2007-2022 contributed $272,971 to Republican officials, candidates and state parties.
Trone in 2015 stepped down as the company’s CEO. His campaign on Tuesday noted to the Blade that he “has had no involvement in the company’s contributions since becoming a member of Congress.”
“Prior to stepping down from Total Wine & More, David made contributions to support his company’s efforts to protect tens of thousands of jobs across the nation,” it said.
“While our opponents may attempt to distract from David’s proven track record as an ally and advocate for LGBTQIA+ Americans, the facts are clear: David Trone is the only candidate for United States Senate in Maryland who has taken bold action to support the LGBTQIA+ community,” added the campaign. “That’s why the Human Rights Campaign has given David a 100 percent rating and was honored to endorse him in 2022.”
His campaign further noted Trone “has supported causes to strengthen and expand mental health access for the LGBTQIA+ community across the country.” They include $8.5 million in donations to the Democratic Party and pro-LGBTQ candidates. Trone, according to his campaign, has “also been a decades-long supporter of the ACLU, one of the first organizations to fight for marriage equality and equal rights in the nation.”
Alsobrooks disavows anti-gay comments made at her church
Prince George’s County Councilwoman Krystal Oriadha, who is bisexual, in June criticized the decision not to hold a ceremony for the raising of the Pride flag over the county administrative building in Upper Marlboro.
Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr., of First Baptist Church of Glenarden, the Upper Marlboro church that Alsobrooks attends, in 2012 urged his congregants to vote against Maryland’s marriage equality law. Shirley Caesar, a well-known gospel singer, during a 2017 appearance at the church defended Kim Burrell, another gospel singer who referred to the “perverted homosexual lifestyle” in an online sermon that has been removed from YouTube and social media.
“You (Burrell) should’ve said something four years ago when our president made that stuff alright,” said Caesar.
Alsobrooks’s campaign told the Blade she “does not agree with those sentiments.”
Featured Local Savings
Maryland
Major donor sues One Love Foundation, alleging organization in ‘disarray’
Funder claims Sharon Love critical of ‘outreach to LGBTQ and minority communities’
BY JULIE SCHARPER | A major donor is suing the One Love Foundation, claiming that the Baltimore-based nonprofit, which has educated 2 million young people about relationship violence, has breached an agreement and is in “disarray” due to the actions of one of its founders.
The lawsuit asserts that founder Sharon Love fought against One Love’s “outreach to LGBTQ and minority communities” and threatened to fire board members who disagreed with her, prompting nearly all board members and the organization’s CEO to resign earlier this year. Love founded the non-profit after her daughter, University of Virginia senior Yeardley Love, was murdered by an ex-boyfriend in 2010.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Maryland
Gay former College Park mayor sentenced to 30 years in child porn case
Family, friends testify at emotional sentencing hearing in P.G. County
A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge on Monday, Nov. 20, sentenced gay former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn to 30 years of incarceration at an emotional three-and-a-half-hour long sentencing hearing that took place more than three months after Wojahn pleaded guilty to 140 counts of child pornography-related charges as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
In agreeing to carry out the plea agreement, Judge Karen Mason sentenced Wojahn to 150 years in prison, with 120 years suspended, requiring that he serve 30 years.
The judge and prosecutors pointed out that under Maryland’s sentencing rules Wojahn will be eligible to apply for release on parole after serving 25 percent of the 30-year sentence, which could result in his release after seven and a half years.
The sentencing followed news that surfaced in March of this year, which shocked Wojahn’s friends and longtime political supporters, that he had been arrested after police raided his College Park home and confiscated multiple cell phones, a tablet, computer, and a storage device containing video and still images, leading to two indictments alleging possession and distribution of child pornography.
The 140 counts to which he pleaded guilty include 60 counts of distribution of child porn, 40 counts of possession of child porn, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute it.
He announced his resignation as mayor, a position he held since 2015, shortly before his arrest.
Wojahn’s husband, mother, sister, and 13 friends testified at the sentencing hearing. Most told the judge they understood the seriousness of the charges against their loved one and friend but called on the judge to take into consideration the good that Wojahn has done as a family member, friend, and elected official over his lifetime. Several of the friends said mental health issues and an addiction problem had played a role in Wojahn’s actions and urged the judge to arrange for him to receive mental health related services.
Among those who testified were Sister Jeannine Gramick, a Roman Catholic nun who co-founded the LGBT Catholic support organization New Ways Ministry, and Francis DeBernardo, the current executive director of New Ways Ministry. Also testifying was Thomas Bower, an official with the LGBT Catholic organization Dignity Washington, of which Wojahn has been a participant.
Judge Mason said she would refer Wojahn, who has been held without bond since the time of his arrest in March of this year, to the Patuxent Institution, a maximum-security correctional facility located in Jessup, Md., that specializes in providing mental health services for its male and female inmates.
Mason also included in her sentencing a requirement that Wojahn serve five years of supervised probation upon his release from incarceration, register as a sex offender, and have no unsupervised contact with minors.
The testimony from family members and friends came after P.G. County Assistant State’s Attorneys Jessica Garth and Monica Meyers argued that those who possess and distribute child pornography are responsible for the suffering of victims of child sex abuse who are forced to take part in the production of child porn video and still images, even though, as in Wojahn’s case, the perpetrators do not produce the images and don’t directly come into contact with the children depicted in the images.
Police and prosecutors have alleged in charging documents that Wojahn had uploaded and/or shared dozens of videos or still images on the social media app Kik depicting explicit sexual acts between adult men and prepubescent boys, depicting prepubescent boys engaging in sex with each other, or engaging in masturbation.
In a development that surprised some attending the sentencing hearing, the two prosecutors disclosed that with the help of law enforcement officials and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they identified 52 of the juveniles who were depicted in the video or still photo images that police had confiscated from Wojahn’s home. At a press conference following the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Meyers said the 52 then children who were identified, most of whom are now adults, were from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and several European countries, including Germany, Russia, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.
Through information obtained from law enforcement officials in the U.S. and internationally, the two P.G. County prosecutors said they obtained statements from or case reports for about 42 of the individuals listed as victims and presented those statements at the sentencing hearing by projecting them on two large screens in the courtroom. Meyers read each of the statements as they were projected, with most of the victims saying they suffered long-lasting harmful effects from being forced as children to take part in the production of pornographic images.
Meyers said while prosecutors presented victim impact statements for about 40 of the juveniles who were identified in the porn videos and still images, Wojahn had possession and helped to distribute images of “hundreds more on his devices” who were not identified.
In an effort to highlight the large numbers of sexually abused juveniles in the videos or still images in Wojahn’s possession, Meyers pointed to a photo that the prosecutors displayed on the large video screen in the courtroom during Monday’s sentencing hearing of a junior high school in College Park located near where Wojahn lived.
“That his own elementary school a half a mile from his house has less than 500 students who attended, he had more victims than that on his telephone,” Meyers said at the press conference. “And on his device, he had memorialized more than 500 victims who were sexually abused, raped, and tortured,” she said.
“These are not victimless crimes, even though the victim is separated from the person who’s abusing them by a computer screen,” Assistant State’s Attorney Garth said at the press conference. “They are real people. They experience real damage, psychological and physical damage,” she said. “And they have to live with what happened to them for the rest of their lives.”
P.G. County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, who called the press conference, thanked the team of prosecutors and police investigators who worked on the Wojahn case.
“No child deserves to be sexually abused,” Braveboy said. “No child deserves their images to be displayed on the internet or any platform for hundreds of thousands and possibly millions of people to view,” she said. “And so, in accepting this plea agreement, we are satisfied that Mayor Wojahn understood the seriousness of his actions and wanted to take responsibility.”
Wojahn, who was dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, was the last to speak at the hearing before Mason issued her sentence. Due to the fact that Wojahn and many of the others who spoke at the hearing were not using microphones, much of what was said could not be heard clearly.
“I want to give an apology,” he could be heard saying. “I don’t know what happened. I can’t explain what changed me,” he continued, weeping while speaking. “I want to apologize to all my friends. I apologize to my family,” he said. He then turned to look at his husband, Dave Kolesar, and expressed his love for his husband. Both were crying as Wojahn spoke.
“I hope what I went through will help others who need help, get help,” he said. “I do hope I will be able to recover fully myself. I hope others will know recovery is possible.”
Wojahn’s attorney, David Moyse, pointed out that Wojahn had cooperated fully with the investigation into his actions as soon as P.G. County police entered his house with a search warrant in March. Much of what Moyse said couldn’t be heard due to the faulty sound system in the courtroom, but he urged the judge to take into consideration all the positive aspects of Wojahn’s life.
Maryland
New College Park mayor has mixed record on LGBTQ issues
Fazlul Kabir voted against measure to ban discrimination
S.M. Fazlul Kabir, a native of Bangladesh who received a doctorate degree in electrical engineering in the United Kingdom before moving to College Park, Md., in 2003, won re-election as College Park mayor on Nov. 5.
He has served on the College Park City Council since 2011 and first won election as mayor in May of this year in a special election held shortly after the resignation of gay College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn. Wojahn abruptly left office at the time of his arrest in March of this year on multiple counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.
Wojahn has been held without bond since the time of his arrest. He pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him in a plea bargain deal with prosecutors at a Prince George’s County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 2. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.
Kabir came in first place with 54 percent of the vote in a four-candidate race in the May special election. He succeeded Denise Mitchell, a Council member who became acting mayor at the time of Wojahn’s resignation until the time of the special election, in which she ran and lost to Kabir.
Kabir ran unopposed for a full term in office on Nov. 5 in College Park’s regularly scheduled mayoral election, reaffirming his longstanding reputation as a consensus builder and strong supporter of advancing College Park as a diverse suburban community and home to the University of Maryland, according to political observers.
“Dr. Kabir is believed to be the first College Park mayor of South Asian descent and the first of Muslim faith,” a statement on the College Park website says. “Dr. Kabir has lived in College Park with his wife and two sons for more than two decades,” the statement says.
The statement says he taught cybersecurity at the University of Maryland for eight years before beginning his current job as an information architect for the federal government.
Kabir, while expressing support for the LGBTQ community, has voted against two pro-LGBTQ bills as a member of the College Park City Council, one in 2014 and the other in 2020, according to Council records.
The 2014 measure, which the eight-member Council passed by a vote of 6-2, with Kabir voting no, amended the city charter to ban discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations based on a wide range of categories, including race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.
The 2020 measure called for College Park to sign on to an amicus brief to be filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the city of Philadelphia, which was being sued by a Catholic social services organization that had a contract with Philadelphia to place children with foster parents. Philadelphia terminated the contract after the organization, Catholic Social Services (CSS), refused to place children with same-sex foster parents based on its religious beliefs, an action that violated Philadelphia’s non-discrimination law.
The College Park Council voted 5-3, with Kabir and two other Council members voting no, to sign on to the amicus brief, which Council supporters said would affirm College Park’s support for Philadelphia’s effort to uphold its nondiscrimination policies impacting LGBTQ foster parents.
City Council records show Kabir abstained from voting on a third measure in May of 2016 that called for the flying of the LGBTQ Pride flag over College Park City Hall during LGBTQ Pride week in June of that year.
When contacted by the Washington Blade for comment on his LGBTQ voting record, Kabir pointed to his statements during the Council meetings at the time the three votes were taken, in which he expressed general support for LGBTQ rights.
The Blade watched and listened to his statements on each of the three measures in question as well as the statements by other Council members on video recordings of each of the three separate Council meetings that are available for viewing on the Council’s website.
“In none of these votes I used my faith as the reason for the way I voted,” Kabir told the Blade in a statement. “Being a member of several minority groups, I value the dignity of every resident of our College Park community, including the members of our LGBTQ+ community,” he said.
“I much appreciate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to making College Park a better place for all our residents,” he said in his statement.
At the time of the May 2014 meeting in which the Council voted to approve the nondiscrimination charter amendment, Kabir argued that the proposed amendment was unnecessary because the Maryland state non-discrimination law covered the identical provisions of the proposed College Park charter amendment.
“Discrimination is nothing new,” he said as shown in the Council’s video recording of the Nov. 25, 2014 meeting. “And discrimination happens all the time and we should not accept it,” he said. “But we never had a clause, a general clause in the city charter in the 70-year history,” he added, noting that the College Park charter never included this type of language that’s now included in state law.
Kabir told his Council colleagues during that Council session that he had further concerns over the proposed non-discrimination charter amendment’s provision on public accommodations. He called that “kind of very controversial because it includes the bathroom and the restroom.” Kabir added, “We want our transgender population to feel comfortable going to either restrooms or bathrooms, but many of our heterosexual residents, they don’t feel comfortable with this term.”
He also points out, however, that the Council approved a second nondiscrimination measure during that same Council session that applied to the College Park city government’s own internal employment policies, and which also included sexual orientation and gender identity protections. He voted for that measure, which passed the Council unanimously.
On the Council’s vote on Aug. 11, 2020, in support of joining the Supreme Court amicus brief in the Philadelphia case, Kabir said he did not believe the Catholic Social Services Group was engaging in discrimination. He noted that while the group did not take on same-sex couples as clients, it readily referred any same-sex couples it came in contact with to other organizations under city contract that would help them become foster parents.
“College Park is a diverse and pluralistic community,” he told his fellow Council members during the discussion over the amicus brief question. “And both the LGBTQ and the faith groups are very, very important and very strong parts of our community,” he said. “We all want all groups to live together here in peace and with respect and dignity. Taking a side, one side over the other, will only divide us instead of uniting us,” he said in explaining why he would vote against College Park joining the amicus brief.
The measure passed the Council by a vote of 5-3, with Kabir and two others voting no. Among those voting yes was then gay Council member P.J. Brennan. Then Mayor Wojahn expressed strong support for the measure.
Kabir told the Blade in his written statement that while he voted against the Philadelphia amicus brief, he voted one year earlier in favor of College Park signing on to an amicus brief for another LGBTQ-related Supreme Court case known as Bostock v. Clayton County. The amicus brief supported the gay plaintiff in that case, for whom the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling that LGBT people are protected from discrimination under the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Regarding his decision to abstain on the Council’s May 24, 2016, vote to hang the Pride flag as a banner on the front of the City Hall building for one week, Kabir did not give a reason for abstaining. Instead, he introduced a substitute motion calling for establishing a city policy for approving banners to be hung on an outside wall of the City Hall building with the mayor given authority to approve them.
“The banner may include a flag,” Kabir told fellow Council members. “The mayor shall consider the applications and approve those that are appropriate and support city goals, values and objectives,” he said.
The Council then voted 5-3 against Kabir’s motion and voted 5-0 with three abstentions, including Kabir’s abstention, to approve the original motion to display the Pride flag on the City Hall building from June 6-13, 2016.
About a month later, at the Council’s June 14, 2016 meeting, Kabir joined his fellow Council members in voting yes in a unanimous vote to extend the display of the Pride flag at City Hall for one more week in honor of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., in which 49 mostly LGBTQ patrons lost their lives at the hands of a lone gunman.
Then College Park Mayor Wojahn introduced the motion to extend the flag display for the extra week.
Kabir, meanwhile, told the Blade that during his second month as mayor this year he issued a mayoral proclamation declaring June 2023 as Pride Month in College Park.
PJ Brennan, who’s gay and served on the College Park Council alongside Kabir for seven years before retiring from the Council, points out that under the College Park municipal government, a city manager runs the day-to-day operations of the city government. The mayor can propose legislation and presides over Council meetings, but he doesn’t have a vote on the Council except to break a tie.
“I think he might wrestle with legislation that is overtly pro-LGBTQ, but I think that’s true with anybody that comes from a religious community where LGBTQ rights are not necessarily supported,” he said.
“But I’ll tell you this,” Brennan told the Blade. “His character is really nothing but loving. He’s always been very kind to me. He’s always been very kind to my family,” said Brennan, who has a husband and two kids. “If he does have any negative feelings, I don’t see him pursuing legislation that is anti-LGBTQ.”
Jeffrey Slavin, the gay mayor of the town of Somerset, Md., which is located in Montgomery County just across the Northwest D.C. border, had a less supportive view of his fellow mayor.
“I find his explanations for voting against or abstaining on fundamental policies for LGBTQ+ rights to be ludicrous and the type of reasoning that Trumpers make,” Slavin told the Blade. “College Park deserves a different type of leader — someone authentic and engaged on our issues — not someone trying to pretend to be something he’s not.”
Advocacy group urges Chileans to vote against proposed constitution
Maryland’s Trone, Alsobrooks pledge to champion LGBTQ rights in U.S. Senate
D.C. gay bar owner robbed at gunpoint on P Street
EXCLUSIVE: Meet (more of) the LGBTQ staff working on Biden’s re-election campaign
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Maryland 2023
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students
Queer allyship figures prominently in Streisand memoir
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions2 days ago
Queer activists: ‘I told you so’ as DeSantis escalates queer erasure
-
Opinions5 days ago
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: final musings
-
Nightlife5 days ago
Thurst Lounge to honor Black, queer experience
-
Opinions5 days ago
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws undermine protections for LGBTQ teachers, students